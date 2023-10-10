Season › 2023-24 › News UK and Ireland confirmed as Euro2028 hosts Lyndon Lloyd 10/10/2023 13comments | Jump to last Uefa have rubber-stamped the United Kingdom and Ireland as the hosts of the 2028 European Championships, with Everton's new stadium among the venues chosen for the tournament. The formality of confirming the British Isles' bid successful came today, a week after Turkey dropped out of the running in order to stage the 2032 competition with Italy instead. The Blues' new ground was officially selected among the six stadiums in England that went into the bid in April and with construction due to be completed next year, Bramley-Moore Dock will follow Goodison Park in hosting matches at a major international tournament. Everton and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was at the new stadium with Jordan Pickford today to celebrate the announcement. Article continues below video content “It’s great for the city of Liverpool and for us as a club, and what a stadium to be a part of it," Coleman said. "Obviously, being Irish as well I’m delighted to see they are a part of it, so it’s a great day all round. “The new stadium here is incredible and how it has all come together is a credit to everyone involved. We’ve watched it all come together through photos and videos, but to be down here to see it and imagine the atmosphere is incredible and it will be a very proud day for everyone involved when we kick a ball for the first time. “Goodison is special and always will be, but it’s up to us to make new memories here. It’s definitely a more modern stadium and it’s very exciting for the club.” Meanwhile, Pickford, England's first-choice goalkeeper who will be hoping to still hold that status in five years' time said: “We have so many memories of Goodison, but hopefully we can create our own memories here. I doubt we'll get a semi-final this time though… Danny O'Neill 2 Posted 10/10/2023 at 17:22:54 Well, I grew up listening to stories of those who witnessed Eusebio at Goodison.Now a new generation will get to see Everton and international teams play in a world-class stadium.Just as previous generations did in the Grand Old Lady in their and her day. John Atkins 3 Posted 10/10/2023 at 18:56:19 Great news for the city and you can be sure the RS won't like this news, they'll be calling foul with this announcement, you can be sure of that! The Red Echo will be full of them tonight. David West 4 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:28:24 Just goes to show the extra income we will generate from the new ground. A world cup must be on the horizon for England/ UK we would surely be selected for that too. I hope whoever the new owners are, really push the use of the facilities on non matchdays. I'd go and watch an England game in a tournament at the new ground, in a bar, on a big screen in stand ?? Kids parties, adult parties, celebrating any occasion could be held in all the venues at the ground. There's so many opportunities for the club to generate income that we've never had a chance of before. This is where the appointment of leaders in this type of field need to be brought in , this is probably our last opportunity to bridge the gap, the gap that is forever getting wider from those clubs at the top of the tree. Let's take it!!! Dave Abrahams 5 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:32:26 Is anyone else been asked to log in after every post? John Williams 6 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:34:55 John 3,Liverpool FC ground does not reach the required length for the European Championship.The pitch length needs to be 105 metres, theirs isonly 101 metres.Must be different rules for league sides playing in a European competition. Matt Byrne 7 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:43:13 The VAR team announce the new Everton stadium and not Anfield to host Euro 28. Klopp wants a replay of the decision. Ian Jones 8 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:44:16 Re Pitch size at Liverpool's Anfield - who's the small club now then :) Brent Stephens 9 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:44:24 Dave #5 - not me. Barry Hesketh 10 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:51:31 Dave @ 5If you've deliberately or inadvertently altered your settings on your web browser, that could be the source of your constant log-in issues. I know you aren't into all this hi-tech stuff, but get one of the younger members of your family to guide you through it. My browser, once I close all the open tabs, will automatically get rid of my login stuff and when I re-open them, I then have to login again. I suspect that is what's occurring with your browser settings. Best of luck, and I do hope that you solve the issue. If in doubt do that age-old computer fail safe, switch it off and switch it on again! :) Ian Jones 11 Posted 10/10/2023 at 19:57:19 Dave, re login issues, sometimes it happens. However, it's not a major problem as the password is about the only one I remember. Bill Gall 12 Posted 10/10/2023 at 20:15:27 My passwords are in my memory bank, just have to remember were that piece of paper is that I wrote them all on. Paul O'Neill 13 Posted 10/10/2023 at 20:34:57 Great news the will be good for the profile of the club and the city. 