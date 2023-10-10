10/10/2023

Uefa have rubber-stamped the United Kingdom and Ireland as the hosts of the 2028 European Championships, with Everton's new stadium among the venues chosen for the tournament.

The formality of confirming the British Isles' bid successful came today, a week after Turkey dropped out of the running in order to stage the 2032 competition with Italy instead.

The Blues' new ground was officially selected among the six stadiums in England that went into the bid in April and with construction due to be completed next year, Bramley-Moore Dock will follow Goodison Park in hosting matches at a major international tournament.

Everton and Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman was at the new stadium with Jordan Pickford today to celebrate the announcement.

Article continues below video content

“It’s great for the city of Liverpool and for us as a club, and what a stadium to be a part of it," Coleman said. "Obviously, being Irish as well I’m delighted to see they are a part of it, so it’s a great day all round.

“The new stadium here is incredible and how it has all come together is a credit to everyone involved. We’ve watched it all come together through photos and videos, but to be down here to see it and imagine the atmosphere is incredible and it will be a very proud day for everyone involved when we kick a ball for the first time.

“Goodison is special and always will be, but it’s up to us to make new memories here. It’s definitely a more modern stadium and it’s very exciting for the club.”

Meanwhile, Pickford, England's first-choice goalkeeper who will be hoping to still hold that status in five years' time said: “We have so many memories of Goodison, but hopefully we can create our own memories here. It’s some project and everyone working on it is doing an amazing job.”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb