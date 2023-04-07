Everton Stadium makes the cut for Euro 2028 bid

12/04/2023



Updated Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be one of six English grounds included in the bid by the British Isles to host the 2028 European Championships it has now been confirmed.

The 52,000-plus Everton Stadium, due for completion "during the 2024/25 season", has officially made the cut over the likes of Anfield and Old Trafford and is among 10 stadia overall that will form the bid by the four nations of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the only stadium in London apart from Wembley to be chosen along with the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, St James's Park in Newcastle and Villa Park in Birmingham.

Casement Park in Belfast, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin round out the list of host venues to be put forward that was cut down from 14, with Sunderland's Stadium of Light and the London Stadium among those dropping to the reserve list.

Article continues below video content

Question marks remain over how the remainder of Everton's new home will be funded but, according to the club, it remains on budget and schedule.

“Through Everton Stadium, Everton Football Club is proud to be representing the City of Liverpool and to be part of the UK and Ireland’s compelling proposal to host UEFA EURO 2028," said CEO Denise Barett-Baxendale.

“The prestige of being a host city brings many benefits beyond participating in a festival of football; it will allow the Club and the local authorities to build on the already transformational impact that Everton Stadium will bring to our City Region and to inspire young people from many of our diverse communities.

“In 1966, Goodison Park hosted five matches, including a World Cup semi-final. That tournament is fondly remembered by people across the North West and it introduced the region to new cultures and outlooks.



“I am sure if the UK and Ireland’s bid is successful then UEFA EURO 2028 will create new memories and another legacy that will last a generation.”

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, part of the England team that reached the final of UEFA Euro 2020, took part in a photoshoot at the site of Everton Stadium as part of the bid submission.

He said: "Having proudly represented my country at major tournaments, I’ve seen the pride and impact being a host venue has on the clubs and people in those areas.

"If this bid is successful then the people of Liverpool will have the opportunity to be a part of something truly special and to show off what a fantastic and welcoming city it is.

“They will get to see some of best players across Europe and the city will become a temporary home to nations that will no doubt bring their own culture, noise and colour to Everton Stadium."

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb