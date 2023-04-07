Season › 2022-23 › News Everton Stadium makes the cut for Euro 2028 bid Lyndon Lloyd 12/04/2023 44comments | Jump to last Updated Everton's new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be one of six English grounds included in the bid by the British Isles to host the 2028 European Championships it has now been confirmed. The 52,000-plus Everton Stadium, due for completion "during the 2024/25 season", has officially made the cut over the likes of Anfield and Old Trafford and is among 10 stadia overall that will form the bid by the four nations of the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the only stadium in London apart from Wembley to be chosen along with the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, St James's Park in Newcastle and Villa Park in Birmingham. Casement Park in Belfast, the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Hampden Park in Glasgow and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin round out the list of host venues to be put forward that was cut down from 14, with Sunderland's Stadium of Light and the London Stadium among those dropping to the reserve list. Article continues below video content Question marks remain over how the remainder of Everton's new home will be funded but, according to the club, it remains on budget and schedule. “Through Everton Stadium, Everton Football Club is proud to be representing the City of Liverpool and to be part of the UK and Ireland’s compelling proposal to host UEFA EURO 2028," said CEO Denise Barett-Baxendale. “The prestige of being a host city brings many benefits beyond participating in a festival of football; it will allow the Club and the local authorities to build on the already transformational impact that Everton Stadium will bring to our City Region and to inspire young people from many of our diverse communities. “In 1966, Goodison Park hosted five matches, including a World Cup semi-final. That tournament is fondly remembered by people across the North West and it introduced the region to new cultures and outlooks. “I am sure if the UK and Ireland’s bid is successful then UEFA EURO 2028 will create new memories and another legacy that will last a generation.” Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, part of the England team that reached the final of UEFA Euro 2020, took part in a photoshoot at the site of Everton Stadium as part of the bid submission. He said: "Having proudly represented my country at major tournaments, I’ve seen the pride and impact being a host venue has on the clubs and people in those areas. "If this bid is successful then the people of Liverpool will have the opportunity to be a part of something truly special and to show off what a fantastic and welcoming city it is. “They will get to see some of best players across Europe and the city will become a temporary home to nations that will no doubt bring their own culture, noise and colour to Everton Stadium." Reader Comments (44) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mick Davies 1 Posted 07/04/2023 at 20:13:50 It remains on budget and schedule.After all these rumours flying around about it being 3 months behind schedule, and not having the finances to finish it, that is heartening to hear, especially as it's been one of the few positives about our club for years. Lyndon Lloyd 2 Posted 07/04/2023 at 20:20:47 Mick, we are entering a crucial phase now in terms of funding and how it affects the construction timeline. I suppose we'll see. I just hope we aren't forced to compromise on the quality of the fit-out due to costs. Jack Convery 3 Posted 07/04/2023 at 23:14:27 Rumour has it that Trotters Independent Traders have the contract for the fixtures and fittings. Apparently Del Boy bought the Old Highbury / White Hart Lane fittings and has sold them to Bill for a knockdown £50M. Lovely Jubbly. Another great deal by our Chair.Bill's Chair in the Directors box will also be 2nd hand. Charles III has promised him the Coronation chair once he's finished with it. Jerome Shields 4 Posted 09/04/2023 at 23:36:10 I still think that MoshirI will be able to provide funding. The property development potential was probably why he was interested in Everton in the first place. These kind of developments are complex investments and the contractors would not be going ahead just on assurances, they would have examined the funding and made sure it was within manageable risk parameters.The Euro venue reports would help push it forward. Casement Park in Belfast is a saga going on years, Everton Stadium is a minor blip in comparison. Steve Brown 5 Posted 12/04/2023 at 13:30:52 Everton's stadium chosen for the Euro 2028 bid. Joe McMahon 6 Posted 12/04/2023 at 14:25:46 Jerome, to be fair to Casement Park, the Everton Stadium project on various locations has been going on for over 20 years. Tony Abrahams 7 Posted 12/04/2023 at 14:38:44 The financial fixers are now being targeted with regards the Russian Oligarchs, Jerome, so I think the best thing Moshiri, could do is take as much money as he can and scarper.USM have now been targeted and, with Farhad having such close ties to Alisdair, then he must be very, very worried right now. Eric Myles 8 Posted 12/04/2023 at 15:53:37 Lyndon #2, That's always the problem on these Design Build contracts. The owner has a concept of the quality of finishes he wants that is not matched by the budget he has provided the contractor to achieve it.And as it's the last elements to be completed, it's always the ones that are squeezed. Danny O’Neill 9 Posted 12/04/2023 at 16:11:26 Well, reading between the lines, to be down selected might tell us something about the stadium being finished and funded.Get through another turbulent season and have an iconic stadium on a world famous waterfront to look forward to.I fancy the UK and Ireland to win the bid over Turkey. And the new Goodison on the River wlll host an international tournament.They can shove their big stand up their arse and foam at the mouth with red bitterness and jealousy. The City will be ours. The Bird is Blue.First things first, though. Saturday matters. Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 12/04/2023 at 17:01:45 If that's the finished look of the outside of the stadium, I think it looks poor. It's as if Kenwright has bought a job lot of railway sleepers, got them sanded and then nailed them to the outside. It's as stupid a look as digging a hole in a third of the outside space and filling it with water, yes, that's what they are doing. Instead of utilizing that space for fans or to make money, they put in a canal. With water on near all sides, we want more to look at? I don't think so. I bet the water tower will be just that, a remake tarted up of the old pumps.Let's face it, the outside look is pandering to the heritage committee who actually tried to block the stadium being built. Also, where is the improvement on the roads that was promised? How are 50,000 fans getting to that ground safely? Walking along the dock road is not a safe thing to do. I heard a fans walk way along the docks from the Albert Dock was being built, but when? Michael Kenrick 11 Posted 12/04/2023 at 17:07:28 Tony, When you say "USM have now been targetted" do you mean it literally, as in someone or some entity has made some claim or challenge against them? Or have I got the wrong end of the stick?Also, who is this 'Alisdair' of who you speak? Or am I again taking that too literally and you are actually speaking not about Alisdair at all but about someone with a quite different and distinctly non-Scottish name? All in the interests of openness and transparency I'm sure you understand. Dave Abrahams 12 Posted 12/04/2023 at 17:12:31 Michael (10),The clue is in the first line of Tony's post@(6), Tony's fingers have a Scottish accent, sometimes, when he posts!! Nick Page 13 Posted 12/04/2023 at 17:26:57 Soon to be called the Great Big Blue Bill Kenwright Stadium. That’s what he’s clinging on for. Michael Kenrick 14 Posted 12/04/2023 at 17:54:17 Dave, Haha – good one.But I think Tony is actually way ahead of me as I have just found the story from earlier today on updated sanctions that indeed names USM Holdings, and this mysterious Scottish-Russian bloke, Alisdair.I've put it in a new thread here: Usmanov and USM Holdings targeted in latest UK sanctions Jerome Shields 15 Posted 12/04/2023 at 18:21:07 Joe #5,I see where you are coming from. Brian Williams 16 Posted 12/04/2023 at 20:12:25 How can they say it's on schedule when the plan was to be in for the start of the 2024-25 season and we won't be in until the start of the 2025-26 season? Alan McGuffog 17 Posted 12/04/2023 at 20:22:50 I can only assume that the RS will protest and challenge this choice. Barry Hesketh 18 Posted 12/04/2023 at 20:57:20 The new stadium becoming one of the venues for the Euro 2028 showpiece is a huge opportunity for the Toffees, one which will certainly bring much attention and tourism to their new build so maybe agreeing to a “clean stadium” is not too bad a decision for the club in the long haul.However, the club will be hoping they are back where they belong in the English top flight by the time the international tournament comes around. Source: Goodison News (aka We'll publish anything to get a click or two…)There you have it, in that last paragraph, we're doomed at some point prior to the International Tournament taking place. John Raftery 19 Posted 12/04/2023 at 21:00:48 Brian (17), Yes, the schedule seems to have changed. Today's comment by our CEO is the first acknowledgement I have seen from the club that the stadium will be completed ‘during the 2024-25 season' rather than by the summer of 2024. For the last 12 months, various newspapers have said it will not be completed until after the start of the 2024-25 season which probably means we won't move into it until the start of the 2025-26. So it looks almost certain we will have two more seasons at Goodison. Ray Roche 20 Posted 12/04/2023 at 21:20:47 Typically, on the BBC website about the choice of stadiums they show an ancient piece of video when the dock had just been filled in and no construction started. What a corrupt and biased outfit they are. Nick Page 21 Posted 12/04/2023 at 21:31:57 Ray - have you seen the BBC twats interview with Elon Musk? Priceless. Drowning in their own virtuousness the absolute bed-wetting horrors. All media is tainted and always has been but it's just more obvious these days and that's largely due to the advent of social media and “disinformation” which is mostly information outside the controlled media's sphere of influence. It's a bit like those two ginger fatties on Good Morning, Vietnam who decide what Cronauer can and can't say despite it being true. People have to make their own minds up but most are too lazy and/or feckless to even notice. Jerome Shields 22 Posted 12/04/2023 at 21:47:20 Tony #6,Yes, I can see where your concern is. I would not be surprised MSP's reported revival of interest proves to end up as a substantial holding. Moshiri could go from arm's length to recluse status. I doubt he will be seen at Goodison anytime soon. Will Mabon 23 Posted 12/04/2023 at 21:58:07 Ray, noticed that.Pretty slack work if not intentional. Will Mabon 24 Posted 12/04/2023 at 22:06:01 Bill,do some research into the globalist plans for investing into "Rebuilding" Ukraine. Not my opinion, find some of the videos boasting of the digital Utopia they have planned, and who's at the party.Shines a different light on the motivations at play. Brian Williams 25 Posted 12/04/2023 at 22:11:17 John #22,Yes, and the club have known for ages that we wouldn't be playing in the new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the start of the 2024-25 season as was scheduled. They also have no intention of moving mid-season. The plan is for the start of the 2025-26 season and has been for some time. I guess they just forgot to mention it. Jimmy I'Anson 26 Posted 12/04/2023 at 00:13:25 As detailed in The Construction Management Plan, it has always been the case that the stadium will take 150 weeks to build. It started on 26 July 2021 and is on schedule. That means, barring any future delays, it will be completed approximately early July 2024. I've never seen any statement from the club saying we will be moving in during the 2024-25 season. The club generally never say anything about anything, never mind the proposed stadium timeline, and to be fair, neither should they.The only thing that has changed is the redshite press have been trying to trash the club at every available opportunity with negative made up 'news' stories for months now, even to the point were Evertonians are now quoting this information as fact, not before adding their own misinformation to it. Anyway, as "glass half-full" type of person, I'm looking forward to seeing Spain, Italy, or maybe Germany playing at the famous new Everton Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Mick Davies 27 Posted 13/04/2023 at 06:40:58 An American General once said "War is hell". Well it is if you're an Evertonian: 1914, we win the league and the Kaiser kicks off, no footie until we've lost most of our players;1939, again we win the league, and this time it's WW2 and our ground is bombed, players are thrown in the armed forces, everything goes mammaries up, and we end up getting relegated 5 years after the league resumes.Fast forward to the 2020s and our main investor, who is finally delivering the stadium Bill Kenwright has promised for 20 years, is caught up in the fallout from another war! I swear to God, them Red devil worshippers across the park are involved somewhere… Philip Bunting 28 Posted 13/04/2023 at 09:46:26 Alan 17...even though the reds have been modernising our old ground they in their wisdom have developed with the pitch too small to meet UEFA requirements so was not even considered for selection as not fit for purpose. Cannot understand why with all the room those two stands had around them that they would not have looked to address that situation. Very shortsighted Si Pulford 29 Posted 13/04/2023 at 10:30:26 Jimmy (26) I’m with you on this one. I haven’t seen anything from the club saying we’ll be in the stadium by the start of the ‘24 season. The only commentary from the club has been that the build is on schedule every now and again. However loads of click bait sites and rumours have put a date on it which is now not only gospel but also being used as a stick to beat the club with. We are now failing to hit a deadline we didn’t set. Something that feeds into the media narrative around the club. Important disclaimer here. I’m more than happy for our board to be hit with any stick available. It’s when people start calling out the club on a whole. Yes, the board are incompetent liars. But they are just custodians, a shambles and a disgrace but custodians who are hopefully on their way out. They are not my club. Let’s not get caught up in the frenzy and feed the negativity. I know it’s semantics but it’s important to support the club at all times. It’s not mutually exclusive from hating the board of lairs. Jimmy I'Anson 30 Posted 13/04/2023 at 11:03:42 Si Pulford (29), Exactly!Philip Bunting (28), I think I know why they acted in such a shortsighted way. In both expansion projects, the original stands were kept and utilised as part of the new development. The lower tier of the new main stand was the old main stand, and the same with the Annie Rd.The reason for this is that modern standards demand more space for each individual seat, and had they demolished the existing stands, the final total capacity would have been significantly reduced.This is one reason why the introduction of safe standing at Bramley Moore will have a significant impact. You often hear the ratio of one seat to one standing fan, which I think is a simplification of how it would work. It would be more likely that each fan would require a minimum amount of square meterage and considering Bramley Moore has more square meterage per seat than most, the uptake will be greater. To put it another way, if we squeezed as many fans into the stadium like the redshite have, it would probably be an 80k seater stadium. James Marshall 31 Posted 13/04/2023 at 11:04:20 I'm certainly not an expert on these matters, but why on earth would anyone part-build a stadium and then let it rot?Obviously we're in a dire situation what with the relegation threat & all, but even so, surely the stadium will be completed by hook or by *ahem* crook? Danny O’Neill 32 Posted 13/04/2023 at 13:07:15 Jimmy @30, I know I routinely bore everyone about my trips to Schalke, but as you mention safe standing in the context of Bramley Moore, I thought I'd mention something I've mentioned on other posts discussing the stadium as the figures are similar.The Veltins Arena can hold over 62,000 for league matches with safe standing in parts of the stadium. This is reduced to around 54,000 when they host international matches, when it reverts to seated only.I would imagine our figures could be similar; maybe 60,000 with safe standing? I'll admit to not really knowing the club's plans for that though. Jimmy I'Anson 33 Posted 13/04/2023 at 14:26:23 Danny (32), That's interesting, particularly considering that the seated and non seated capacities are very close to what we're expecting at Bramley Moore. It definitely makes sense.By the way, my dodgy 80k estimate was me just taking the opportunity to have a go at the shite. Tony Abrahams 34 Posted 13/04/2023 at 14:40:16 The Veltins arena is a very impressive stadium Danny, where would it compare to stadiums that you have been in around the world, mate?I remember being outside it when Argentina played in the World Cup in Germany, but it was like a ring of steel, and because we had a few young kids with us we decided not to try and get in. I went inside the Cologne stadium and thought that it was very impressive, especially behind the goal because it was very, very steep, but that ground in Gelsenkirchen, looked very impressive.The Germans decided to build stadiums, that replicated the old English stadium’s, that got people closer to the pitch, but most of the newer English grounds, seemed to move away from this. Bramley Moore, looks tight, I just hope it’s got those very steep steps behind the goal, because it definitely helps to keep the noise in. Danny O’Neill 35 Posted 13/04/2023 at 16:02:48 Yes Tony, they've gone for a modern look but with steep stands and close to the pitch. It is over 20 years old now, but still looks great and the atmosphere is something special. I don't know about safe standing. I usually sit in the opposite end to the Nord Kurve, their Gwladys Street. It looks and sounds mental for almost the entire 90 minutes.Entrance is a bit of a nightmare with congestion and despite good transport links, it can be tricky to get away from.It rates for me. And it was quite iconic at the time with the option for a closed roof like the Millennium / Principality in Cardiff. I believe a contingent from Everton visited Gelsenkirchen in their planning for the Kings Dock. Lets not go there!I don't think you can look much further than Tottenham's new stadium right now. To say it is impressive is an understatement.I'll avoid going off pure scale and size. Ajax is fantastic and you have the academy pitches in it's shadow with the kids training. If that isn't incentive, I don't know what is. And like Schalke, you can go and watch them. I've been to Leverkusen, another ground similar to what you describe. Modern but close into the pitch.Wembley is up there, but even though similar, I'm not a fan of the Emirates.I don't know about everyone else, but St James' Park isn't for me. Half of the attendance needs binoculars to see the match. And I'm not a fan of those grounds that sprung up and are carbon copies of each other. Leicester, Sunderland, Middlesborough, Derby and Southampton spring to mind.I don't like the stadiums that are converted or joint athletic venues. They are without soul and don't lend themselves to football.Hertha Berlin in the 75,000 capacity Olympic Stadium. Interestingly, they are moving to a 55,000 purpose built football stadium when their current contract runs out.The Olympico in Rome, home to Roma and Lazio is dreadful and often half empty. Roma were due to move to a purpose built football stadium with a capacity of about 50,000 but it fell through. Juventus did move and downscaled. Again, I think their capacity is about 50,000 now.Likewise, the London Stadium. Awful and lots of empty seats on a regular basis.I didn't like the Munich Olympic stadium but the Allianz is impressive. The way it changes colour on the outside is quite unique.I've always liked Villa Park. Both the old and the new. Here's a surprise for you though, I really enjoyed Brentford, if not the result, when I went last season.Random one, I once went to watch LA Galaxy play Chicago fire. What stuck in the memory was the people in the hospitality boxes behind the goal to my left. At half time, they were literally having a party with a band on the outdoor patio. Most of them didn't come out for the second half and carried on partying with the band playing.Very bizarre for someone like me, who was trying to point out movement and shape on the pitch to my wife and son. Worst ground I've ever been to? A tie between a crumbling Oakwell when we played Barnsley in the FA Cup in 1989. We were minutes away from a catastrophic crush only several weeks before Hillsborough. I don't exaggerate, it could have been us.Dagenham and Redbridge when I went to watch Hereford with a few friends and colleagues years ago. It was 2005 and the 5th tier of English football at the time. Forget the stadium and football, it was like a throwback to the 80s on the terraces.My favourite? There can only be one. But she's about to retire and hand the baton over to Bramley Moore for a bright and optimistic future in an iconic stadium.I really don't know how we're going to walk away from Goodison on that last day. I almost don't want to think about it. It will be tough.Which brings me back to your point Tony, the Veltins is Schalke's 3rd stadium. What is nice is, as I've alluded to, the academy pitches are in the stadium's shadow. And recently, they renovated the previous stadium (Parkstadion), which is a stones throw from the Veltins also overlooking the academy pitches for more prominent academy fixtures.A shame that we were not able to do something like that, but I'm still looking forward to Bramley Moore. Brian Wilkinson 36 Posted 13/04/2023 at 19:26:10 Danny, when the stadium was in the planning stages, it was said that the stadium would hold 52,888 and that they are putting safe standing in place that can then raise the capacity to just over 62,000I do not know if the figures have changed since but it definitely mentioned it will be just over 62,000 with safe standing in place.The South stand would be able to hold 20,000 with safe standing, with other parts of the ground including the North and I think East stand, with only one stand not having safe standing which must be the West stand.Whichever stand is nearest the Mersey I believe is the stand not having safe standing.Again things May have changed since back then. Tony Abrahams 37 Posted 13/04/2023 at 19:48:03 I enjoyed that Danny, and agreed with everything you said about the grounds on your list that I’ve attended, mate.I remember being sub at Oakwell (thank fuck!) in a reserve game, and we were getting beat three nil at halftime, simply because our captain lost the toss. Honestly, I’ve never known wind, like that before (wind = the enemy of football) and our goal kicks, where coming right back and giving them corners, with no other player even touching the ball, and this went on for about 25 minutes.Clough happened to be there, and absolutely destroyed everyone at half time, saying we were all fucking useless and how he couldn’t understand how most had even got to that level, when they couldn’t keep the ball on the floor, and play into a little bit of fuckin wind. This has now got me thinking about the wind of Bramley Moore, which I’m certain is going to be absolutely brutal? Shane Corcoran 38 Posted 13/04/2023 at 20:24:07 LinkCasement Park in all its glory. Nick Page 39 Posted 13/04/2023 at 21:03:22 Tony - Marine isn’t far from the coast. And West Lancs is the windiest place on earth, no contest. Tony Abrahams 40 Posted 13/04/2023 at 21:38:00 Klopp was moaning about the wind at Goodison, Nick, so I can just imagine him if he’s lucky enough to be involved in a night match in the middle of winter at Bramley Moore. Given our present circumstances, I’m aware we will also be lucky, but I’m saving up for a big warm Canada Goose coat, because it’s gonna be ffffffffcan fffreezing, mate!My claim to fame is definitely playing at solitude, so I was gutted when it wasn’t chosen instead of this place Shane. Shane Corcoran 41 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:20:45 It’s sad how they’ve let Casement get to the state it’s in. I’ve been there a few times but probably not in the last 20 years. Hopefully this will finally get it fit for purpose. Cliftonville is it Tony? Will Mabon 42 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:21:10 Tony,wind is going to be no problem at the new stadium. You will need your coat for the cold at times though. Nothing new there! Andy Crooks 43 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:28:09 Shane, Casement Park could and should have been ready by now. A friend of mine was involved when local residents voiced concerns a number of years ago. It will be tight to have it ready in time but it would be a massive boost to the city in very many ways. Philip Bunting 44 Posted 13/04/2023 at 22:41:09 Andy...if they release that amount of money for Casement they had better release funding to the Irish league to improve facilities there. 