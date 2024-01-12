12/01/2024





Sean Dyche is hopeful that Abdoulaye Doucouré will be fully fit to face Aston Villa on Sunday while Dwight McNeil could be in with a chance of making an earlier than expected return to action in Wednesday's FA Cup replay against Crystal Palace.

McNeil was taken away from the pitch on a stretcher during the Blues' original Third Round tie at Selhurst Park on Thursday before last with what looked to be a serious ankle injury.

However, Dyche told the media in his press conference today that the swelling has settled down quickly and while he is unlikely to be ready for this weekend, there's a possibility that he could be ready for the midweek replay at Goodison Park.

Doucouré, meanwnile, has missed the last five matches with a hamstring problem but has trained this week and looks set to make his return when high-flying Villa come to town for the televised Sunday afternoon fixture.

Article continues below video content

The manager also dismissed the current speculation regarding Arnaut Danjuma's future, insisting that he remains in the club's plans for the remainder of the season.

The Dutchman is the subject of an approach from Lyon who want to take him on loan until the summer, interest that has been confirmed by his agent. and have reportedly been in talks with Danjuma's parent club, Sevilla this month.

“The situation is very simple, he is an Everton player. That’s it,” Dyche said. “He played the last game and has a fair chance of playing the next one. He has certainly never been out of our plans.

“He remains an Everton player and there isn’t really a story. I keep hearing quotes about him not being in our plans, I don’t know where they have come from. Nobody has asked me, but as I have been asked now, he is an Everton player and is part of what we do."

