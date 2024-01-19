19/01/2024

As a response to the pending appeal of Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching P&S Rules, the Fan Advisory Board have submitted a 25-page document to both Everton and the Premier League to outline a supporters’ case for the impact of any punishment.

Drafted with advice from barrister Matthew Stanbury, it calls on top-flight chiefs to ‘consider the true impact and consequences’ that sanctions will have on the fanbase.

Dave Kelly, chair of the FAB, said: “Since the failed European Super League proposals, we’ve seen positive steps made to give fans a greater say in their football clubs, with frequent promises from the footballing authorities and others to put fans at the heart of the game.

“The scale of the Premier League commission’s sanction sent shockwaves throughout the global Everton fanbase, mainly due to the disproportionate nature of the sanction, but also the lack of consideration for those most affected – supporters – and our local community.

“The response to this injustice from Evertonians has been immense.

“Whilst we accept that Everton has a case to answer, the lack of transparency in the process, fairness and consistency with other findings, resulting in a wholly disproportionate sanction in this case, should act as a warning signal to fans of every club.

“This isn’t just an Everton issue; it is an issue for the wider football community.

“We hope our statement goes some way to explaining why the voice of supporters is critical to the future success and sustainability of our game, and we kindly ask the Appeal Board to give its full and careful consideration.”

