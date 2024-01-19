Season › 2023-24 › News FAB submit 25-page document setting out fan impacts 19/01/2024 3comments | Jump to last As a response to the pending appeal of Everton's 10-point deduction for breaching P&S Rules, the Fan Advisory Board have submitted a 25-page document to both Everton and the Premier League to outline a supporters’ case for the impact of any punishment. Drafted with advice from barrister Matthew Stanbury, it calls on top-flight chiefs to ‘consider the true impact and consequences’ that sanctions will have on the fanbase. Dave Kelly, chair of the FAB, said: “Since the failed European Super League proposals, we’ve seen positive steps made to give fans a greater say in their football clubs, with frequent promises from the footballing authorities and others to put fans at the heart of the game. “The scale of the Premier League commission’s sanction sent shockwaves throughout the global Everton fanbase, mainly due to the disproportionate nature of the sanction, but also the lack of consideration for those most affected – supporters – and our local community. Article continues below video content “The response to this injustice from Evertonians has been immense. “Whilst we accept that Everton has a case to answer, the lack of transparency in the process, fairness and consistency with other findings, resulting in a wholly disproportionate sanction in this case, should act as a warning signal to fans of every club. “This isn’t just an Everton issue; it is an issue for the wider football community. “We hope our statement goes some way to explaining why the voice of supporters is critical to the future success and sustainability of our game, and we kindly ask the Appeal Board to give its full and careful consideration.” Reader Comments (3) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Brian Wilkinson 1 Posted 19/01/2024 at 14:07:58 They were quick to defend the breakaway super league failure saying it’s not the fans or teams fault, why should they be punished.We need to argue the same case that we are being punished through no fault of our own. Dave Waugh 2 Posted 19/01/2024 at 15:10:46 The absence of any consultation with the fans is simply staggering. Their website is littered with references to the importance of fans and indeed their reason for not handing a points deduction to the Sly 6 was because it would have been 'unfair to the fans' !!!! Their failure to consult with Everton fans is yet another example of a flawed and poorly defined process by a major sports governing body ! Michael Kenrick 3 Posted 19/01/2024 at 15:14:28 Nice to see Matt Stanbury getting involved and helping them craft this, I was quite impressed with his contributions. Pity they are on Twitter, which drives me mad.On that topic, online comments only make any sense for me if they are in chronological order, yet half the time, that option (the 'Latest' button) isn't even there. And there is just so much ancillary crap to wade through… Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb