13/08/2024

Adam, Lyndon and Paul return to discuss the more recent pre-season friendlies and assess which players of those who will be fit to play will be in the manager's thinking for the first starting XI of 2025.

They chat about which parts of the team still need urgent attention before the transfer deadline as well as the striker situation given the continuing uncertainty over Dominic Calvert-Lewin's future.

