Everton 'very close' to landing Gnonto from Leeds

| 11/07/2023



Updated Everton are in pole position to sign Wilfried Gnonto according to an "exclusive" from Sport Italia who say that an agreement is in place with Leeds United for a €22m deal for the winger. Sky Italia are also claiming that a deal is close.

The Blues have been linked with Gnonto since the end of last season following the Yorkshire club's relegation from the Premier League.

The 19-year-old was one of Leeds's standout performers in an otherwise miserable season and it was expected that he would leave Elland Road this summer.

Aston Villa have been credited with keen interest in Gnonto who scored 4 goals in 28 games in all competitions last season after capturing national attention with a brilliant strike in an FA Cup tie against Cardiff City.

However, Sport Italia maintain that the Villans have not made their move, leaving the way clear for Everton to swoop for £18.8m.

That was swiftly been played down by sources closer to Leeds who suggest that Villa remain the more likely destination for Gnonto and that there is no deal in place with Everton. However, late on Friday night, 14th July, Sky Italia weighed in saying that the Toffees are "getting ever closer" to acquiring the player.

