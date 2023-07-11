Season › 2023-24 › News The Rumour Mill Everton 'very close' to landing Gnonto from Leeds Lyndon Lloyd | 11/07/2023 149comments | Jump to last Updated Everton are in pole position to sign Wilfried Gnonto according to an "exclusive" from Sport Italia who say that an agreement is in place with Leeds United for a €22m deal for the winger. Sky Italia are also claiming that a deal is close. The Blues have been linked with Gnonto since the end of last season following the Yorkshire club's relegation from the Premier League. The 19-year-old was one of Leeds's standout performers in an otherwise miserable season and it was expected that he would leave Elland Road this summer. Aston Villa have been credited with keen interest in Gnonto who scored 4 goals in 28 games in all competitions last season after capturing national attention with a brilliant strike in an FA Cup tie against Cardiff City.

However, Sport Italia maintain that the Villans have not made their move, leaving the way clear for Everton to swoop for £18.8m. That was swiftly been played down by sources closer to Leeds who suggest that Villa remain the more likely destination for Gnonto and that there is no deal in place with Everton. However, late on Friday night, 14th July, Sky Italia weighed in saying that the Toffees are "getting ever closer" to acquiring the player. Ben King 2 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:15:50 Decent prospect but very expensive for an unproven prospect The last Italian unproven prospect proved a big disappointment. However, at least we made our money back on himI don’t hate the idea of this move but we need 2 strikers more. Would have preferred a winger that can play up top tooBut if we got him it’s a pretty positive move overall Joshua Steadman 3 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:25:14 Villa are interested- why would he come to us? We need at least one striker that can actually go straight into the team. Surely that is our priority? If we don't have no money, why are we wasting what little we have on a winger? Bobby Mallon 4 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:26:20 Im with Ben King @2. we need a striker like 3 season's ago. I know they are hard to come by but we need to get someone in who can score goals. Geoff Lambert 5 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:33:12 A bit hit and miss with the Leeds fans, Another Demarai Gray in the making but not as many goals. Striker needed NOW, No striker no goals no Premier league football next season. Andrew Brookfield 6 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:36:38 A really exciting player, saw him rip a few teams to shreds last year and Leeds fans were crying out for him to play more. Young, fast, tricky, can play across the front three, international U21, Premier League experience. What is not to love, the first piece in the jigsaw. Get ready for some fast counter attacking football! Joe McMahon 7 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:40:48 Geoff, a lot is said about the history of Evertons goalscorers, but the biggest issue the club has is a bigger history of non scoring strikers. I can't help thinking that a proven goalscorer ain't going to Everton. Lukaku was a one off thanks to Martinez. Geoff Lambert 8 Posted 11/07/2023 at 08:51:24 Joe agree with that a 12 to 15 goals a season striker last year would have had us two or three places higher.Our strikers combined did not manage that last season. Christopher Timmins 9 Posted 11/07/2023 at 09:11:07 Get him in, young and hungry, and unlike the proven but pensionable types that have been our stock in trade, we will break even / make a profit if we sell him down the line.A starter in my view with lots of potential. Stu Darlington 10 Posted 11/07/2023 at 09:19:25 Lot of money to splurge on a player who’s not an out and out striker- our primary need in my opinion.He may be a young exciting prospect,but who’s going to knock the goals in? Sam Hoare 11 Posted 11/07/2023 at 09:54:23 I think Gnonto has the potential to be very good. 8 goal involvements (4 goals and 4 assists) in 17 starts for a new club in a new country is pretty decent for a 19 year old. He can play all across the front line potentially and reminds me of Lookman but with a bit more explosiveness.I'm not sure he'd be my top pick but the lad has undoubted talent and I think will go on to be a better player than Demarai Gray.What annoys me though is potentially paying £20m for someone we could have got 12 months ago for £4m.We really need to start picking these talents up earlier rather than when their price has quadrupled after one decent season in a top league! Caciedo, Sangare and Gnonto are all players who I pointed out on this site before they moved (along with others who've not done so well). We could have got that trio for around £12m and they'd be worth around ten times that now. Tony Everan 12 Posted 11/07/2023 at 09:55:05 I agree he’s quite a gamble but I think it’s one worth taking. What needs to be established is that he is effective on the right side of attack because he predominately plays from the left. He strikes me as a player who has a lot of upside in his talent and valuation too. He sounds versatile ;“” Gnonto is an attacker who is capable of playing in various roles across the frontline.The teenager considers his best position to be as a support striker in a front two, where he is utilised for club side FC ZurichBut he has also shown himself to be just as comfortable on both the right and left wing of a 4-3-3, which is where he played for Italy in June’s international matches.”This signing may point to a more journeyman type centre forward being signed for little money or on loan. Che Adams, Weghorst etc as back up to Calvert-Lewin. Clive Rogers 13 Posted 11/07/2023 at 09:59:05 If he doesn’t join us now, we can always go back for him in 15 years. Ben King 14 Posted 11/07/2023 at 10:08:05 Clive #13More like 20 years… John Graham 16 Posted 11/07/2023 at 10:14:36 Too small for the Premier league. Was hit and miss in his first season last year, but now defenders will have worked him out. Yes small and fast but can't cross a ball, can't pick out a pass and doesn't score many.Surely we should be looking at cover for big Dom first. Chris Sinnott 17 Posted 11/07/2023 at 10:17:51 Sam #11 - couldn't agree more mate. Our scouting department are useless. Why can't we find the hidden gems before other teams snap them up. Our player recruitment has been awful for years now and needs a complete overhaul. Signing Premier League players once they're established or older players like Young for one season isn't sustainable. Would be happy with Gnotto as a signing but as you say, why are we not picking him up sooner. Rob Dolby 18 Posted 11/07/2023 at 10:28:36 He was that good Leeds never played him during the end of season run in.No point in having wingers when we don't have strikers. Jim Lloyd 19 Posted 11/07/2023 at 10:41:31 It seems like EFC have some money! Though it's probably being paid on the drip. Still, he seems to be useful in several positions. I wonder then what's happening with Demarai Gray? If we can get a proven goalscorer in as well I'd feel a lot less anxious anout the coming season and DCL's part in it. Tony Abrahams 20 Posted 11/07/2023 at 10:43:41 Leeds or Allardyce, Rob? I don’t know anything about this player, but I remember Lookman coming on at Anfield in the FA Cup, and having a really big impact on how Everton started attacking. The next week he wasn’t even on the bench, when Everton lost 5-0 at Tottenham. Rob Dolby 21 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:02:24 Tony 20, Probably a bit of both. Leeds at the time didn't have fit strikers and maybe Big Sam wanted ball winners in the midfield.We have wingers already at the club. We don't have strikers. Steve Brown 22 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:04:57 Tony A, the move to drop Gnonto has Allardyce written all over it.Some posters were lauding Fat Sam as the man who would save Leeds and relegate Everton. Instead, he removed their attacking threat, went route one, got them relegated, blamed the team and then left.Gnonto is right footed but can also play on the left - he is versatile. Niall McIlhone 23 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:08:51 As I said on the Rodrigo thread, why on earth would we consider doing any business at all with Leeds United? This is a club who have gone public in stating an intention to sue Everton FC in the event that the pending "independent review" finds our club liable for having breached FFP? I am aware that there is no actual provision as things stand for one club to take civil action against another PL club (former...in the case of Leeds) but they-or agents acting for them- have nonetheless besmirched the name of Everton FC in my eyes and we should look elsewhere. I also agree with comments on this thread about the pathetic, unproductive scouting system : Everton have been behind the curve for years, it is plainly obvious. Gavin Lees 24 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:11:22 @John Graham. He can't pick a pass? You obviously didn't watch him much last season then Michael Lynch 25 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:14:19 As Sam says @15, why can't we spot a player earlier on? I can't remember the last time we bought a young foreign player for buttons and turned into him a first-teamer. Deulofeu perhaps? Alan J Thompson 26 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:16:41 I've not seen him play but the descriptions above make Gnonto sound a lot like McNeil rather than a target man cum striker and makes me wonder if the Gray move is a done deal just waiting for him to finish international duty.Just need to make sure Calvert-Lewin doesn't go for a yodel in Switzerland. Now, how much did we need to knock off the P&S debt to get down to minus £105M? Sam Hoare 27 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:21:25 Alan, he's definitely not a target man, he's only 5 ft 5! He could possibly play striker in a Defoe capacity though, he certainly can hit a ball well with both feet. Alan J Thompson 28 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:25:05 Sam(#27); Sounds a bit like the rumour that went around when we signed Cottee, that they couldn't be any taller or they'd ruin the team photo. Or is it a cunning ploy to make Maupay look taller? Pat Kelly 29 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:25:14 Gnonto is a tricky little player but short on end product. Above all, we need goals and I don’t see Gnonto providing or creating many. Tom Bowers 30 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:27:28 God knows we need a proven striker if we are to avoid the misery of another season struggling in the basement.What we have as we all know is very iffy with Calvert-Lewin seemingly an eternal sick note and very little else to turn to as Simms didn't fit the bill. Maupay is a bust and Gray is dangerous but not often enough.We cannot afford to bid with the money clubs for the elite strikers and so we have to hope that a no-name cheapie might produce the goods. Barry Hesketh 31 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:42:47 Dave Powell at the Echo, attempts to explain the complexities of the Profit and Sustainability situation and how it may impact on Everton's transfer business. I still believe that we'll have to lose one major player prior to the end of this window, in order to purchase any significant additions. I tried to understand what Dave Powell has written, but this P&S stuff is beyond my limited brain capacity. What I do know, is that Evertonians are in for another bumpy ride in the coming season.Everton profit and sustainability position explained as new signings yet to arrive Jack Convery 33 Posted 11/07/2023 at 11:52:14 I wonder, if Seamus will give him a warm welcome, considering how well they were getting on, at the end of the game at Goodison, last season. Is he here to replace Iwobi, who is still to sign a new contract? We cannot afford to let him leave on a free come July 2024.As for the centre-forward, I reckon we will go Dutch, adding a bit more claret to the mix. Robert Tressell 34 Posted 11/07/2023 at 12:07:40 I think we'll all be deeply frustrated (and a little anxious) until we secure the striker cover we so desperately need. It looks like Piroe is now the front runner but players like Dia, El-Bilal Toure, Broja, Diallo and Nketiah are still (potentially) available and could be in the mix having been linked in recent years. They all have their pros and cons but all of them would solve a problem.I'm not hugely fussed about Gnonto, if I'm honest. He possibly has the stupidest (funniest?) song going (check YouTube) but he's also very much got his pros and cons and doesn't look especially good value.But if we got, say, him and Piroe we would be much stronger in attack next season which is probably the main thing (although that might be offset by the departure of Gray who might not be amazing but has done a really good job for us). Andrew Ellams 35 Posted 11/07/2023 at 12:09:45 This kid is 19, got a fair bit of experience behind him and has already been capped by Italy.His career trajectory is on the way up and it's tough to see a negative here. The height thing is nonsense too by the way, see Raheem Sterling. Kevin Prytherch 36 Posted 11/07/2023 at 12:22:40 Sam 11 - completely agree. What does our scouting system actually do? We did the same with Onana – he went to Lille for £7m, one year later we sign him for £33M. Why can't we spot these players for £7M?And out of all the full-backs in the world in different leagues – is Ashley Young really the best our scouting team can come up with? Steve Shave 37 Posted 11/07/2023 at 12:30:14 Sam (15) agree on your comment about our back up striker needing to either be a journeyman who can do a job, or someone who can also play wide. This is why I'd really like Ndiaye of Sheff Utd. He can play wide, 10 or as a main striker. Gnonto plays mainly on the left and likes to cut in, I think personally he is Gray's replacement who is going to Saudi maybe? If we can pull a hefty fee (given that we brought him for buttons) that covers most of this purchase I would think that as excellent business. For anyone knocking Gnonto, remember he is a full international at 19, he is going to get a lot better. Would be a coup for us. Jim Lloyd 38 Posted 11/07/2023 at 12:37:50 I agree with you on Gray, Robert. I think he's been an excellent addition for us what was it £1million or just over. I thought for what he's cost us, he'd be still be a useful squad member.It seems a lot of money to be paying out for Gnonto but if true, I suppose Dyche and Thelwell see something in him. (I hope so !)I'd have thought that any big(ish) spend would have gone on goalscorer though. Do you reckon Piroe could be the goalscorer we need, Robert? Sam Hoare 39 Posted 11/07/2023 at 12:50:01 I hope Piroe is not the striker we're targeting. He's a decent player but lacks physicality and athleticism. He would seem a dubious fit for Dyche's sytem, though he is a decent finisher and probably quite cheap. Has Maupay vibes for me.Surely we need more of a target-man vibe? Am presuming that Gyokeres or Bilal Toure were first picks. Wonder who is next on the list? James Hughes 40 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:08:16 We should have kept hold of Townsend. A good player who puts in a shift and gets as many goals as Gray. Unless the injury was worse than what they say it was, or was he on large wages?Just seemed daft to let him go. Jim Lloyd 41 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:22:15 I thought that James. He's been a good player for us and I thought if he came back from that bad injury, he'd be a good asset for us. Maybe he's been offered a longer term contract than we were prepared to give him. Whatever, I wish him well and a good time at his new club. Lee Courtliff 42 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:23:54 If we'd signed more like the value for money Gray, then we wouldn't be in this mess. He's already more than covered the £1.7M we paid for him, and if his transfer to Saudi goes through he will have paid for Gnonto too!That's actually smart business by us...astoundingly so!! Alex Gray 43 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:47:33 A lot of reports saying Villa are closing in now. Wonder who he'll join... Barry Hesketh 44 Posted 11/07/2023 at 13:59:05 Alex @44I think that he will end up with Villa, Leeds are not desperate to offload the player and he has a fairly long contract without a relegation clause, it will be ultimately down to the player who he chooses, but Everton can't afford to get into a bidding war next! Michael Lynch 45 Posted 11/07/2023 at 14:27:04 If Villa do nab him, it's even more reason why we should be finding players like Gnonto at source, not waiting til they are in demand after a successful season in the Premier League.The signings to watch out for are promising players from overseas at under £10m. If we don't pick up one or two like that, then we just continue in our death cycle. Barry Hesketh 46 Posted 11/07/2023 at 14:33:23 Michael @47It's also galling that the 'monied' clubs such as Spurs are able to bring in a 23 year old striker on a free, namely, Manor Solomon from Shaktar Donesk on a five year deal. He was on loan at Fulham last season and scored five goals in 24 appearances. Perhaps, he isn't the right player for Everton at the minute, but there are players out there, I just wish the club would get the latest edition of Football Manager rather than clinging on to the 2009 edition. Derek Taylor 47 Posted 11/07/2023 at 14:44:48 Well, he satisfies the first requirement - he's been known to score the odd goal. God forbid Thelwell finds us a proper bloody striker ! Derek Knox 48 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:00:46 If we get Gnonto, surely we must be getting the Loan Arranger too ! I'll close the door on my way out ! :-) Dale Self 49 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:01:22 What Steve said. Also, let’s not get caught up on asset value too much at the striker end of the market. Our desperation is known and we will pay for that which will cap our ability to find a bargain. If we pay full market value plus some and stay up comfortably that benefit will show up in teammates’ market values. We are buying for purpose at that position not trading. Dale Self 50 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:03:40 Hi Ho Derek that was gold not ‘Silver’! Iakovos Iasonidis 51 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:06:44 To be honest I am amazed we are linked with him. He is exactly the type of player we should be aiming. He is young, hungry with great prospect. This doesn't mean he will succeed, he may end be like deulofeu, lookman or vlasic, all 3 good players who just didn't establish themselves for various reasons. Of course 2 strikers are priority right now but make no mistake, the team is paper thin, injections of quality are needed almost at every position Robert Tressell 52 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:08:50 I think you're being a bit unfair on Piroe, Sam. As you say, he's not really a target man despite his height - but he is a pretty accomplished footballer (more talented than Gyokeres) and scores a good range of goals with both feet (especially from distance which will be a novelty for us). Surely an upgrade on Maupay. I also got the impression that Dyche only used true target men at Burnley because he was forced into a fairly industrial style of football by their lack of resources. In his brief spell at Everton so far, I think he's showed signs of wanting to play decent, constructive football.Piroe would help with that. Jay Harris 53 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:28:51 I need to get this Director of football thing off my chest.As far as I can see there is less than a handful that could be considered as successful in the Premier league.Managers will always manage not just coach and in realty why should'nt a director of football type report to the manager rather than the other way around.Tactics and style of play are usually dictated by the players you have rather than some genius who insists that the cultural play of a club should be consistent throughout a club.Its all about getting the best talent and moulding them into an effective style of play which is usually largely managed by the manager(coach?).If someone can sell me on the benefits of a DOF I would be interested to listen. Dale Self 54 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:34:44 A proper DOF avoids the unbalanced squad we now have. This isn’t a full approach to the topic but that would be the start for me. Steve Shave 55 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:36:08 Robert, completely concur regarding Piroe, he looks a player to me. I have advocated previously on here for him to be our back up striker choice. Young, good two feet and holds the ball up well. Not as mobile as Gyokeres but as consistent at hitting the onion bag in the Championship. Also a year younger and more time to develop. Personally, given where my expectations are this season I'd be happy with Young, Piroe, Gnonto and Wharton. 3 young, hungry players who we can develop with some old heads around them. Not to mention there are many on here (myself included) who believe that in Patterson, Myko, Garner and Brainthwaite we have some young players to build a side around for the future and BMD. Gosh, that was the most optimistic post I've put on for a while! I need a lie down. Barry Hesketh 56 Posted 11/07/2023 at 15:36:28 If we were competing at the top end of the market then the value of a good DOF would be self-evident, but when we're in fire-fighting mode, like we are now, it's just another mouth to feed. Paul Kossoff 57 Posted 11/07/2023 at 16:11:13 He's a WINGER. we need a STRIKER! Who is he going to cross to Morpay? Just seen the interest rates are now at, wait for it, 6.66 %😈 Just by chance. I'll counter that with,✝️✝️✝️ Paul Kossoff 58 Posted 11/07/2023 at 16:37:54 We are not to going after young players as we are now in for goalie Tom Heaton from Man Utd aged 37. At least that would bring our combined goalkeeper and two fullbacks, Coleman and Young, age down to 111. John Graham 59 Posted 11/07/2023 at 17:25:39 Rodriguez is a much better option. Cheaper, more experienced, scores more, bigger attacking threat, proven striker, can play as a central striker. No brainer. Mark Taylor 61 Posted 11/07/2023 at 17:59:35 I assume he is a replacement for either Iwobi or Gray because a) we can't otherwise afford him and b) we don't need him if both of those are staying. Could we really get £20M-plus for Gray?On the context of our financial plight, Rodrigo is probably the best we can do. Maybe do Maupay in part exchange. In the latter's credit column, he has at least shown he can score in the Championship. At least he could once upon a time.I read we are in for Tom Heaton. Given we have just given a new contract to our resident pensioner goalie and re-signed Virginia, does this mean Jordan is off to Man Utd? At the very least, is it a hedge in case they don't get Onana from Inter and turn to Pickford instead?To turn to a positive – not many of those these days – I thought Garner looked like a real player in the U21 tournament. Did a very decent job out of position and it looked like he has a very good football brain. Right now, he seems to be one of our rare bargains. Sam Hoare 62 Posted 11/07/2023 at 18:02:56 Robert @54 Piroe is a decent footballer but like I said I don't think he suits Dyche. He doesn't win much in the air and he's not fast enough to run in behind. He has a decent strike on him and is ok at linking play but people said the same of Maupay in the Championship.Piroe scored 19 in 43 games for an admittedly poor Swansea team last season. Maupay scored 25 in 43 for Brentford a few years back in the same league.I'm sure Piroe will do ok somewhere but he has a similar profile to Maupay and I don't think that's what we need or what Dyche wants. I don't expect Dyche to move too far away from the direct style he favoured for us last year.If available for £8m as reported then Piroe is certainly good value but i just don't think its the right fit for us. Duncan McDine 63 Posted 11/07/2023 at 18:08:15 I haven't read through the other comments, and I'm not being deliberately negative here, but my opinion is that he's been shite every time I've seen him. I know a guy who's diehard Leeds, and he tells me otherwise, so if we get him, I'll gladly be proved wrong. Barry Hesketh 66 Posted 11/07/2023 at 19:02:38 I suppose it was inevitable that he would be linked, but according to 90 minutes, Wout Weghorst is one of a number of players that Everton are interested in signing. Is there any truth to the rumour that our away strip will be 'Claret and Blue' next season? Everton manager Sean Dyche is eyeing a reunion with former Manchester United loanee Wout Weghorst, who he signed during his time at Burnley.The 30-year-old is back at Turf Moor after spending six months on loan at Old Trafford, but is expected to move on once more despite the Clarets' promotion back to the Premier League.Dyche signed Weghorst to a three-and-a-half year contract in January 2022 - only to lose his job three months later as Burnley attempted to stave off the threat of relegation - and is interested in linking up again at Goodison Park. The Dutch striker also has interest in Turkey, where he spent the first half of last season on loan.Werder Bremen's Niklas Fullkrug, top scorer in the Bundesliga last season alongside Christopher Nkunku, is another long-term target for Everton - he also has interest from Fiorentina - while Ashley Young is expected to rebuff interest from Sheffield United, Luton and Burnley to join as a free agent.Outgoings wise, Everton are ready to listen to offers for Demarai Gray amid interest from a number of Premier League clubs and also from the Saudi Pro League. Crystal Palace, West Ham and Brentford are keeping an eye on Gray's situation on Merseyside, with the club already looking at potential alternatives - Leeds' Willy Gnonto among those considered. Oliver Molloy 67 Posted 11/07/2023 at 19:17:39 Reminds me of Lookman ! Dale Self 68 Posted 11/07/2023 at 19:35:00 Thanks Barry, I hope the Gray part is true since we would only be putting him up for sale with Gnonto happening. I think Steve observed above that he has the same position/movement preferences. Let the Wout jokes begin but I would not be bothered by that at all. It would signal strong belief that DCL will play enough games with the chance to rest sufficiently. Also we don’t really change our game just because of change in personnel with Weghorst. Finally he is at Burnley and although someone mentioned a brouhaha with Dyche I think at 30 that is no big deal nor will he be asking for one which is ideal. Wout the hell? On favorable terms give him a shot. And give this a thought, we could put Tark, Doucoure, Onana and Wout in the box for corners. I’m tbinking that could produce a few goals. Soren Moyer 69 Posted 11/07/2023 at 19:49:37 Update!We're not in discussions with Leeds Utd over Gnonto. No bids either! Another weird rumor! Annika Herbert 70 Posted 11/07/2023 at 19:55:42 Soren @ 74. Not according to the Leeds fans. They are convinced it’s happening. Mike Hayes 71 Posted 11/07/2023 at 20:04:34 Thanks to Bullshit Bill and his protege Mish mash Everton are getting rid of the youngsters with fresh legs and bringing in experienced 30 plus year olds who’s legs are about as fresh as a year old lettuce - wheelchairs - oxygen tents - stannah stairlifts and sanatogen tablets are the order of the day. I wonder if they get all these free as part of their 1 year contracts with the option to add on until they can retire at 66? Only at Everton’s circus can this happen 🤡🤡 Sean Kelly 72 Posted 11/07/2023 at 20:12:41 I don't get the opinions that any striker coming to our club is going to be a back up to Calvert-Lewin. Surely the No 9 position has to be fought for. Calvert-Lewin, while decen,t is not entitled to be first pick, especially after his injury and absence record. I would love if he was fully fit and could maintain his fitness but we have to look beyond his decent season of a few years back. It's time he fought for a starting place and dispel the entitlement notions. Raymond Fox 73 Posted 11/07/2023 at 20:12:49 Unless money is very tight and the signs are that is doesn't appear that it is when we are supposedly in for £20m players, I wouldn't be selling Gray.We do need a back up for Calvert-Lewin as the first priority, they are not going to be his equal when he's fit, but thats the rub when he's fit.I like the idea of signing Rodrigo in preference to Gnonto, he seems a more dangerous player to me.I trust Dyche will know exactly by now where he needs to strengthen and will have a list of potential buys, but the hard part is getting them to sign on the dotted line. Stu Darlington 74 Posted 11/07/2023 at 20:18:10 Apparently no offer made for Gnonto. He has a long contract and Leeds want to keep him. Hysteria over! Just another bullshit media frenzy, why do we fall for it every time? Pat Kelly 75 Posted 11/07/2023 at 20:53:59 Free Willy Scott Montgomery 77 Posted 11/07/2023 at 20:59:18 I see Pulisic is heading to Milan for around £20 million. I know he was shite-ish at Chelsea, but I would have thought that's our ballpark…young International striker for a decent fee. Probably wants to stay with a Champions League club but I'm hoping we're throwing our hat into the ring for these types of players. Tony Everan 78 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:02:21 Stu, it gets very tedious and still about seven weeks to go of this window! At the very least though we have to have a proper back-up serious challenger to Calvert-Lewinsigned and prepped before the first game. There's no way we can do a repeat performance of last season where we are scrambling around pathetically for someone to lead the line. If that happens again, I'll start believing the conspiracy theories. Stu Darlington 79 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:05:08 Tony, couldn't agree more! Stu Darlington 80 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:08:22 Anthony Elanga now! Soren Moyer 81 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:31:33 Stu (85),Its changing by the minute lol.Apparently, Dyche wants Niclas Fullkrug now.Ross Barkley is also in the mix. Tom Bowers 82 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:39:59 Surely just another BBC rumor 37 year old Heaton from Manure ???? Tom Bowers 83 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:44:05 Typical isn't it. So many opinions and so many rumors but nothing happening and Maupay still with us. We may need to call on God's help next season. Paul Hewitt 84 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:49:25 Don't believe any rumours until they actually sign. Kevin Prytherch 85 Posted 11/07/2023 at 21:59:01 We’re going to bring Baines out of retirement and re-sign Jagielka…. Can’t beat a bit of experience… Stu Darlington 86 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:04:00 Anyone know Jack Rodwells availability? Tony Everan 87 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:13:35 Did somebody say ‘Ross Barkley’ is rumoured ? The silly season has well and truly begun. Danny O’Neill 88 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:13:35 I don't know anything about this player.Without wanting to get into the speculation of transfers, which I try not to, it seems there are four camps:1. We shouldn't be signing perceived aged veterans.2. We should be signing experience to compliment a relatively young squad (average 25?).3. We shouldn't be signing unproven teenagers for a lot of money from a relegated team.4. We should invest in a young player with potential that we know little about, but others might.I guess that's what opinions are for.I don't even know if he played against us last season. I didn't notice him if he did.I leave these decisions to the manager and DoF. Geoff Lambert 89 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:22:35 Well it is Amazon prime day or should it be day's? Discount shopping for us. Danny O’Neill 90 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:24:17 Tony @92, Alan Myers saying he is not aware of any move for Barkley.He is usually well informed.But let's see!! Colin Glassar 91 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:30:29 Three tragic events, in my lifetime, have changed the course of history for Everton. 1) Selling Alan Ball to Arsenal.2) Heysel and the European ban3) The sale of Wayne Rooney to Man UBut the most catastrophic, tragic, gut wrenching and soul destroying occurrence without a doubt has been the kenshite/Moshiri blight which has befallen us. Tony Everan 92 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:36:08 Danny, Nice decided not to extend his contract so he is a free agent now. His agent is probably trying to get this name out there. He was on 27k pw at Nice but they still didn’t fancy him on those wages. On 20k pw someone will take a punt on him. Mike Gaynes 93 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:37:44 It seems this is Gnonto likely signing for us. Mike Gaynes 94 Posted 11/07/2023 at 22:48:47 Tony #97, he didn't have a very Nice season in France. His one good game was a brace off the bench, the last two (totally unimportant) goals in a 6-1 rout of Montpellier in January. He scored only once more the rest of the season -- away against the same club. I watched some YouTube of him. Hasn't missed any meals, that's for sure. Jerome Shields 95 Posted 11/07/2023 at 23:11:07 Can't see Everton spending money on another winger Nick Page 96 Posted 11/07/2023 at 23:49:21 Col 96 - bar not paying the fucking rent at Mordor, the second worst thing ever to befall EFC was allowing kopite mystery man and professional chancer, Bill Kenwright through the Goodison door and onto the board in ‘89. After that I reckon his crafty double cross to oust the Greggs over Kings Dock and get full control was third. Heysel was a terrible set back and I hate the RS with all my soul but this fucker makes them pale into insignificance. He's the Everton Antichrist.Anyone care to guess how much he's made out of us? Paul probably knows. I reckon around £50m at a guess. And he still takes his expenses. Pete Clarke 97 Posted 12/07/2023 at 02:23:59 Danny. They are just opinions and there’s probably many more too. What I think the supporters need to do is to force these pricks that are running the shit show to explain what the fook is going on. Also, when are the sports media gonna ask some big questions or are we simply that irrelevant ? The silence is their way of continuing with the norm of hiding the truth about the mess we are in. The longer it goes on the more accepting that the supporters will be. The signing of Ashley Young is a very big indicator of where we are at regardless of this players experience. Dyche will be swallowing a bitter pill right now after his strong words regarding our situation because he knows that without a better goal return than last season we will drop. Fortunately for Dyche he will be paid handsomely for the dent in his professional pride but we just go on suffering. Steve Brown 98 Posted 12/07/2023 at 05:41:14 Good summary Danny.We shouldn’t sign older players, we need young players but not on the wing, we don’t need more wingers, we need a striker, we shouldn’t sign players from relegated clubs, we should sign players from relegated clubs. And it’s only Wednesday! Steve Shave 99 Posted 12/07/2023 at 08:54:25 I don't particularly wish to wade into the Kenwright saga, he clearly needs to go – and he without a doubt is a lying shit and a narcissist. Do I hold him completely accountable for this shit show? No, Moshiri (the fool's fool) has played a major part in this too. Toxic combination, others too have bled us dry. However, I don't see how anyone can blame him for charging expenses or for making money from his shares? What do people expect? That he works for free and sells his shares at cost? Come on, be angry yes, let's protest, yes… but let's not let the narrative get diluted with ridiculous expectations. MSP will see us through; the liar and the fool will go and we will march on again with Dyche at the helm. Onwards. COYB. Peter Hodgson 100 Posted 12/07/2023 at 10:48:57 That's if MSP haven't changed their minds Steve @104. I suspect they may be having second thoughts. If that is the case, what will that mean? Haven't got a clue, but it won't be good news.Billy Liar won't go without a shove and he is yet to show his hand on the import of a striker or two. That particular task has got a resounding 'Fail!' against it from earlier and is still outstanding and just as important now as when Lukaku moved on. I shall wait a little longer before deciding finally whether to continue being a Blues supporter or give up as Everton seem to be a total lost cause. He has done a good job of killing this club. I, as many others, am seriously contemplating jumping ship before it sinks. Football itself stinks and is corrupt from top to bottom and I don't think it has reached its nadir yet. I'll wait a little longer before deciding because, after nearly 70 years, it is a hard decision. Laurie Hartley 101 Posted 12/07/2023 at 11:33:11 Various posters “we need a striker”.Alfredo Morelos - proven goals scorer and supplier of assists.Age 27Free transferWorth a punt in my opinion.Link Dennis Stevens 102 Posted 12/07/2023 at 11:44:40 A possible upgrade on Maupay, rather than a rival/replacement for Calvert Lewin, Laurie? Alex Gray 103 Posted 12/07/2023 at 11:57:31 Maupay is a better option than Morelos. Morelos is an overweight, unfit, undisciplined mess and i'd want him nowhere near our club personally. Robert Tressell 104 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:46:58 I agree Alex @ 103, whilst we do "need" a striker to share the load with DCL, we have not sunk so low as to need Morelos.It's at least one relegation, maybe two before he becomes the answer. Robert Tressell 105 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:54:53 Sam @ 62, you are right of course. Piroe does have weaknesses to his game and no-one is pretending he'd come in and be the 20(+) goal striker we would all want him to be. Brace yourself though, because I'm going to make an outlandish comparison with none other than. Harry Kane!Obviously Piroe is not (ahem) quite up there with the Spurs striker - but the similarity is making up for a lack of pace with good technique, hold up play and an ability to shoot from distance.Kane does well with the likes of Son and (in the past) Alli, providing the injection of pace and running in behind. The likes of Gray (or Danjuma / Gnonto / Elanga etc) and Doucoure can provide a bargain basement version of the same sort of thing.Anyway, cue endless ridicule etc for that observation (some of it richly deserved). Dennis Stevens 106 Posted 12/07/2023 at 15:56:32 Oh, I stand corrected - not even an upgrade on Maupay!Definitely not what we need then. What little money we may have to spend should be targeted at somebody who can play that lone centre forward role effectively, preferably proven to be effective in this League. Tony Abrahams 107 Posted 12/07/2023 at 16:17:27 If he can play with his back to goal and can keep the ball, and also fills in with a few goals, then I’m certain that Piroe, might just fit in to a system that Sean Dyche, might prefer his team to play, Robert? Laurie Hartley 108 Posted 12/07/2023 at 21:59:01 Denis, Alex & Robert, I acknowledge that Morelos is a controversial shout. However, I think he is a good footballer and always have done. I posted on here a couple of years ago that we should make a move for him. Just my opinion fellas.He could play with DCL or on his own up front. One thing I am sure of, wherever he ends up he will score goals. Dermot O'Brien 109 Posted 12/07/2023 at 22:15:05 When I see Gnonto I just can't help seeing Gnomo and think he's a character from Disenchantment. Dean Johnson 110 Posted 13/07/2023 at 08:22:54 We'll have a full team with relegation experience soon… I can't imagine where that will lead. Roy Exley 111 Posted 13/07/2023 at 09:06:20 Sam @27 - 'he's only 5'5" - remember Bobby Collins? - only 5'4" - not a target man either - but very handy! Peter Warren 112 Posted 13/07/2023 at 09:20:06 Never understood the hype around this lad, not for me Sam Hoare 113 Posted 13/07/2023 at 09:40:25 Robert @105, a lofty comparison indeed. I'm not sure the stats back you up though.In almost 4000 minutes last year Piroe managed only 2 assists with 0.8 key passes per game. I'm not sure he has anywhere near the playmaking ability of Kane. Even in the Championship.He can finish, I'll give him that. And for that alone he's maybe worth a punt at £8-10m but I don't expect him to be anywhere near the top of the list. Robert Tressell 114 Posted 13/07/2023 at 14:10:12 Sam @ 113, that very dignified restraint given my Kane comparison! Thank you. I'm going to stand by it in any case, notwithstanding the facts / statistics / evidence etc. Perhaps he needs to play in the right sort of system. I'll cling to that. Billy Shears 115 Posted 14/07/2023 at 16:32:22 This is more like it,get this deal done Blues! Ralph Basnett 116 Posted 15/07/2023 at 07:44:34 We had all the players we needed last season to supply to the forward, the only issue we had was no forward.Fast forward 2 months and to solve the forward problem we look to sign another supplier to the forward we don't have… Fucking amazing!How the hell Moshiri got to be a billionaire is beyond me. He buys a football club who constantly spunk his money on dross but continues to let them, he employs numerous DoFs who fail, he loses one of the two constants at Everton – the supporters – but doesn't care.He supports the other constant at Everton (Blue Bill) who seems committed to sinking us just to rub our noses in it and we will still not have a new forward for the start of the season. Colin Glassar 117 Posted 15/07/2023 at 07:51:44 Controversial I know, but if we need to strengthen in two important positions (left-back and forward) why not Mendy (Man City) and Greenwood (Man Utd)? Both declared innocent. Both available. Both, probably, desperate to recover their careers. Both excellent footballers.In this day and age of drugs, blood money, corruption etc… in the game why should we sit on our moral high horse while our rivals do whatever it takes to achieve success? I'll put on my tin hat and get my coat. Tony Everan 118 Posted 15/07/2023 at 08:25:13 Apparently we are now even closer to closing the deal for Gnonto. Surely that's the last stop before him being imminent. Ralph, suppliers with no one to supply to. I think there is a bit of reconfiguration going on. Gray will be sold if possible, Iwobi too if they both won't sign new contracts. The club can't allow them to run their contracts down, we've got to cash in. So the Gnonto deal will be related to that, but we probably want to sell first before we buy or we will be hamstrung for the rest of the window.After last summer and January, it's understood the total lack of confidence in us getting a striker in as a back-up and essentially a challenger to Calvert-Lewin. Back-up on its own doesn't cover it, this player has to score goals and make Dom think "Shit! I've got to up my game or I'm sidelined". It's the way it should be and even more so with the most critical position on he pitch. No goals: no wins, no points, relegation fight. This cycle had to be stopped this window. Robert Tressell 119 Posted 15/07/2023 at 08:32:35 I don't believe anything has been proved either way in the Greenwood case, Colin. The charges were dropped after key witnesses withdrew, and you can speculate why they did that.The Mendy case is obviously clearer but, honestly, it doesn't sound like he has (or at least had) the lifestyle of someone you'd want to employ.This, and the recent Dele Alli revelations about widespread reliance on sleeping pills and more, makes you wonder what clubs are doing to look after their players as human beings and (even if you're more hard-nosed) as investments.Surely after spending £65M on Mendy, Man City would have an interest in him not having unprotected sex with multiple partners at regular drink and nitrous oxide parties. And surely these clubs can should monitor how the players are living their lives away from the training ground.I wonder what Everton are doing with our players? Sam Hoare 120 Posted 15/07/2023 at 08:35:40 Some sources reporting Gnonto deal agreed at around £17M plus add-ons.Any more than that would be too much I think. Interesting player and am curious where Dyche sees him playing. He could play right- or left-wing but doesn't offer the physical alternative to Calvert-Lewin, I don't think. He could be an intriguing option playing off him.I think he has a lot of potential but I do find it slightly annoying that Leeds bought him for only £4M last summer. We need to start picking up these players earlier. Steve Shave 121 Posted 15/07/2023 at 09:01:02 Sam, it must be torturous for you and Robert (our in-house scouts) to see us keep making the same mistakes. I consider myself a bit of a transfer nerd but I don't have anywhere near your knowledge of other players. The frustrating ones for me are the glaringly obvious, no brainer punts in Europe that clubs make and double their money in a year. So whilst I would be no help picking the likes of Gnonto out as an 18 year old, it was clear that some are going to make it. The ones who trip off the tongue are signings like Raphina when at Rennes, Doku in Belgium, Openda two years ago, Wahi two years ago etc. It's not rocket science. It looks like this one might happen, I like the look of him but don't remember much about him when we played them, I think I watched that game through my fingers! I think this signing isn't an addition, it's a Gray replacement, let's hope we get good coin from the Saudi's. He will be an upgrade and have considerably more sell on value, good business. I hope it happens. Tony Everan there is one more step bud, "Gnonto on the verge of signing", until Everton realise he is 19 and it wouldn't fit with our policy of signing over 35's. Word on the street is 58 year old former Cameroon legend Roger Mila is considering our offer to bring him out of retirement, the lure of PL football was just to great for him apparently! So, if (hypothetically) Gnonto is Gray's replacement for little to no outlay, I suspect Harrison, Elanga or Djanjuma is to cover the right, that leaves us needing a striker by my calculations. Who'd have thunk it?!!! Get a move on Everton FFS, I feel like we've been saying this for about 5 years. It's getting to the stage where I think it's more likely to be in the Piroe category. My dream signing would be Ndaiye still. Oliver Molloy 122 Posted 15/07/2023 at 09:38:47 Even with our poor squad signing Gnonto doesn't excite me, another Lookman for me.Strikers, goalscorers surely is the priority. Rumour the manager wants Wieghorst is also worrying for me, he's not going to score a lot. Geoff Lambert 123 Posted 15/07/2023 at 09:56:51 Moussa Dembélé Still available? Maybe his wages are to high? Or he is off to saudi for big money. He would get around 15 goals a season for us. I am getting more worried as time ticks on that a capable striker will not materialize before the window slams shut in our face again. Sam Hoare 124 Posted 15/07/2023 at 10:01:29 Steve @121, I well know (and am often told by Andrew Keatley amongst others!) that it is not as simple as it seems. And that is definitely true. But it is frustrating.The recent one that haunts me is Caicedo. He was so good at so young in South America and loads of the online scouts (whose work I appropriate) were raving about him. £5M was clearly a steal and we so lacked a midfield dynamo at the time! Lo and behold, a few years later he's worth £80M.Having said that, there's loads I get wrong too! Robert Tressell 125 Posted 15/07/2023 at 10:08:25 It is frustrating, Steve. However, we do need to be careful if we're going to cash in on either or both of Gray (33 games, 5 goal contributions) and Iwobi (38 games, 10 goal contributions) this summer - rather than lose them for free this time next year.Whilst I would prefer us to be signing the likes of Gnonto at source at low cost, if we're losing established and (though not brilliant) productive players, we need people coming in who can hit the ground running. That makes it more understandable why this summer we're looking at players with Premier League and UK experience like Gnonto, Elanga and Danjuma.Unfortunately that experience comes at a premium in terms of cost. If we can pull the squad into better shape on this basis, then perhaps next year we can start a more constructive policy of buying talent at source for development. John Williams 126 Posted 15/07/2023 at 10:11:52 Has anyone seen the piece about a video taken at the training ground in Switzerland, which has now been pulled.You can hear players and staff discussing Johnny Evans on his way to Everton? Tony Everan 127 Posted 15/07/2023 at 10:19:06 Yes John, and at the same time the insider The Bobble is saying there's no truth in it. I wouldn't be surprised if they have discussed him coming in as an experienced back-up on a free. I wouldn't go for him, I he's been a Steady Eddy of a player but he's not dominating enough as a centre-back, a bit of a librarian about him. If I was a centre-forward, I'd be thinking I would fancy my chances against him. Tony Everan 128 Posted 15/07/2023 at 10:22:30 The merry-go-round may just start spinning now that Declan Rice has been sold for £105M, West Ham will be in the market for players. There been rumours they want Onana, also looking at Iwobi. Things will get a bit more interesting over the next couple of weeks. John Graham 129 Posted 15/07/2023 at 13:19:37 Wrong player at the wrong time.Too small to cover for Dom, can't hold the ball up, had a bit of an in-and-out first season so hasn't proved himself yet.I prefer Danjuma or Dembele, both can play any position across the front three, are good target men and have a good goal ratio.Waste of £18 - 20 million that we haven't got. Soren Moyer 130 Posted 15/07/2023 at 13:21:24 Anyone know what the club's scouts are doing nowadays? I mean beside searching for highlight clips of players on YouTube, like they did when we signed Maupay!? Tom Bowers 131 Posted 15/07/2023 at 13:36:33 Soren Moyer – Question: Does the club have any scouts?? Soren Moyer 132 Posted 15/07/2023 at 13:49:11 Tom Bowers,On paper, yes lol. Robert Tressell 133 Posted 15/07/2023 at 13:51:36 John #129, unfortunately, if Gnonto had proved himself with, say, 10 goals last season, we would not be able to afford him now. The price would probably be £30M(+). As it happens, £18M isn't a bad price at all for someone with Gnonto's profile (record in Switzerland, International credentials and quality – albeit patchy – play for Leeds last season).The only proven players we can afford will generally be injury prone, old or both. This profile of a player has really not served us well of late.I do agree that we should be focussing our attention on a striker, rather than a wing / forward type (although we do need both). Dale Self 134 Posted 15/07/2023 at 13:55:00 131 and 132. Oh geez Stephen Vincent 135 Posted 15/07/2023 at 14:23:40 Sam #124, trouble is if he had come to us we would have sent him out on loan to Fleetwood for a season and then sold him to a French 2nd division side. Roger Helm 136 Posted 15/07/2023 at 14:29:28 We need another centre-forward, preferably one who can score goals, not another winger, especially one not proven at this level. Geoff Lambert 137 Posted 15/07/2023 at 14:41:35 That young Ings guy at W Ham looks a good prospect. Tony Everan 138 Posted 15/07/2023 at 15:03:32 With regards Andre Gomes, it’s surprising that a Saudi club hasn’t come in for him. He’s done well in France last season and the slightly slower game in the Middle East could suit Gomes down to the ground. So come on Al Hilal etc etc, get your £25m bids in, you know it makes sense. Joe McMahon 139 Posted 15/07/2023 at 15:24:12 I can't see this deal with Gnonto going through he's at least 10 years too young! John Graham 140 Posted 15/07/2023 at 17:18:06 He wasn't exactly prolific at Zurich in quite a poor league. Yes, he has played a few games in a poor Italian team, but then so has Kean. His only attributes are he is fast and energetic and puts a shift in, but so do lots of 19-year-olds.Better off giving Mills and Cannon a boost with a few games and get a decent backup for Calvert-Lewin. Steve Brown 141 Posted 15/07/2023 at 17:22:02 Sure, let's write him off as a waste of money before we have even spent any money.If we sign him, let's maybe allow him to get his boots on before we start giving him the ‘championship at best' treatment.Us Everton fans criticise players who create goals and assists - James, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Iwobi - but love players who have no talent but get a sweat on like Niasse and Stracqualursi.Still time to change your mind, Wilfried! Robert Tressell 142 Posted 15/07/2023 at 17:39:21 John # 140, Gnonto was 17/18 when he was playing in Zurich – who won the title for the first time in many years with him in the side. He scored 8 in 25 games that season, largely from the number 10 spot or wide.At the same age, Stanley Mills scored 3 in 25 for the Everton U21s while playing in a fairly similar position – and Tom Cannon managed 10 in 20 in the Everton U18s, playing in his customary striker role. The Swiss League is not the best but it is incomparably better than academy football.Gnonto is absolutely streets ahead of both players – and has much more to his game than pace, energy and work-rate. Steve Shave 143 Posted 15/07/2023 at 17:52:28 I think any 19-year-old from Europe who is playing regularly in the Premier League and showing flashes of brilliance (especially if small in stature) is someone we should be sitting up and noticing. Barry Rathbone 144 Posted 15/07/2023 at 17:58:56 It almost doesn't matter if players are particularly good – the bar is so low at this club, Dyche just needs robust, moderately effective players not infected by the Goodison malaise and get them functioning as a unit.We will finish 4 places further up just as a result of players being off the treatment table and being cohesive.A few results going our way improving confidence will probably mean the domestic treble at season's end and, yes, no European trophy – but you can't have everything.I've restarted swimming training and changed my free style breathing so not sure if I'm getting enough oxygen. I'll check it later. Sean Roe 145 Posted 15/07/2023 at 18:25:17 Soren & Tom,We've hit the Midlands in force scouting Young from Villa and Gyökeres from Coventry. Another 500-odd miles further South and we'll be over The Channel before you know it. Andy Crooks 146 Posted 15/07/2023 at 19:11:59 Tony @ 127, I'm not suggesting we bring in Jonny Evans but believe me he is no librarian. He has a real mean and nasty streak. Just seems to be injured more often now. Rob Halligan 147 Posted 15/07/2023 at 19:13:31 I believe Twitter about as much as I believe the gossip pages on the BBC, but there are various Twitter posts now saying Gnonto has agreed personal terms and will sign a 5-year contract. The fee is believed to be £18M plus £6M in add-ons. I will believe it when he is holding up the royal blue shirt. Ian Bennett 148 Posted 15/07/2023 at 19:15:33 Agree Andy – if he'd been fit for another 5 to 10 games, Leicester wouldn't have gone down.Injuries left a poor keeper and poor defenders like Faes exposed. Danny O’Neill 149 Posted 15/07/2023 at 19:47:51 Rob, don't start me on the BBC and that awful Breakfast programme. It gives me Tourettes.From a Leeds supporter I've known for 20 years who has followed them all his life. Apparently a very good player but not one to have in the trenches, which is why he spent the last 6 games on the bench.His words not mine.So as long as we're pushing for Europe, he could be a good signing. You never know. John Graham 151 Posted 16/07/2023 at 11:26:17 Basically another Lookman, flatters to deceive and £20 million down the drain. Michael Kenrick 152 Posted 16/07/2023 at 11:45:48 The Mail claim:Leeds reject Everton's £15m bid for Wilfried GnontoThey are "determined not to sell the winger this summer despite relegation". His contract runs until 2027 and does not contain a relegation release clause, supposedly strengthening Leeds's position. Danny O’Neill 153 Posted 16/07/2023 at 12:24:15 I try to stay away from the speculation, Michael, but I can't help myself.Seems this may have legs though.I also saw a tentative rumour about Pickford to Man Utd for £70M this morning.And Gomes to Lille?I need to switch off but can't.Wigan next week. Anthony Jones 154 Posted 16/07/2023 at 14:40:48 Been said before, but our rumoured interests seem to lack imagination. We end up being linked to 3 or 4 players consistently for several weeks only to find out that there is no intention to sell or that the target chose Southampton instead.If Leeds genuinely had no interest in selling this lad, wouldn't Thelwell know this already?What exactly is he doing? Andrew Ellams 155 Posted 16/07/2023 at 15:36:33 This lad is on the periphary of the Italy squad and it's the Euros at the end of this summer so I don't see him wanting to be playing Championship football in the run up. Danny O’Neill 156 Posted 16/07/2023 at 15:39:01 My very good Leeds mate followed up saying he'd be gutted to lose him. 