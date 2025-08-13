Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a surprise inclusion in the opposing line-up after David Orstein confirmed in The Athletic today that the free agent is about to secure a move to newly promoted Leeds Utd.

The 28-year-old striker who refused to sign a new contract at Everton after 9 years with the club is expected to complete a medical today and could be in consideration to make his debut when The Toffees kick off the new Premier League campaign at Elland Road on Monday if he is registered in time.

Calvert-Lewin has been available since he confirmed in June that he would be leaving Everton as a free agent when his contract expired.

