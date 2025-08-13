Column Dominic Calvert-Lewin heading to Leeds Utd Michael Kenrick 13 August 2025 59comments (last) Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a surprise inclusion in the opposing line-up after David Orstein confirmed in The Athletic today that the free agent is about to secure a move to newly promoted Leeds Utd. The 28-year-old striker who refused to sign a new contract at Everton after 9 years with the club is expected to complete a medical today and could be in consideration to make his debut when The Toffees kick off the new Premier League campaign at Elland Road on Monday if he is registered in time. Calvert-Lewin has been available since he confirmed in June that he would be leaving Everton as a free agent when his contract expired. Reader Comments (59) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Ryan Holroyd 1 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:03:23 Calvert-Lewin is joining Leeds Utd… Jake FitzGerald 2 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:17:12 Ryan - Monday’s gonna be spicy. Leeds were desperate for a forward. Andrew Merrick 3 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:22:43 Impartially I am interested to see how he shapes up in a different team.I had about given up on him as a prem finisher, my feeling was that his role with Sean Dyche frustrated his best efforts, and we were done with each other.I wont begrudge him a second coming, just not against us please.. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:23:59 Imagine the horror of a DCL hatrick at Elland Road under the lights, and Grealish falls over three times in the first 20 minutes.The Live Forum should sell tickets. Paul Hewitt 6 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:26:33 I thought he wanted a bigger club in the Champions League? Kevin Molloy 7 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:29:21 the Gods may have misheard him Paul. Next season he'll be at the biggest club in the Championship Ryan Holroyd 8 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:30:17 Be worth DCL scoring to see Paul Kossoff reaction 😂 Paul Hewitt 9 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:33:52 He must be thinking, what have I done. Could have been playing in a fantastic new stadium, with Grealish and KDH. Instead he's playing at a crumbling Elland road with a far worse team. Rob Beattie 10 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:38:19 TFFT John Charles 11 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:38:28 Haha great news Leeds will never score now. Ian Jones 12 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:41:49 Well, he's a Yorkshire lad, needs to play, has gone to a 'big club' in terms of history, even if it's ancient history.Paul H, I agree with you. Hindsight is a wonderful thing. Would be interesting to see how much he's getting paid at Leeds compared to what we were offering...as long as he is happy. Interested to hear his signing-on interview. Being a smart guy, he'll get the tone right. Brendan McLaughlin 13 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:46:41 Kevin #4" a DCL hatrick"The first... a thunderbolt from well outside the box.The second... a mazy run which takes out three defenders and ends with an unerring finish into the top corner from an acute angle.And the third, a one on... naw nothing to fear here. Nicholas Ryan 14 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:52:42 So, instead of being 'fed' by Jack Grealish, he'll be 'fed' by Jack Harrison... not quite the 'new challenge' he had in mind!! Scott Hamilton 15 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:55:12 So, Monday will be handbags at dawn then. Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 16 Posted 13/08/2025 at 11:57:43 Can Leeds afford £130,000 per week? Jimmy Carr 17 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:00:54 Good luck to him, his final goal at Goodison was class. Massive gamble for whoever signs him due to his injury record. Hope he doesn't play against us next week as it's almost inevitable that he'll score. Paul Hewitt 18 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:03:34 Off topic but just read Vitesse Arneme has had it licence to play in Dutch football revoked, they no longer exist. The reason is because they received large illegal payments from russian companies years ago. Got me thinking of USM and Usmanov. Mark Taylor 19 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:06:29 No wonder he sacked his agent. I think he missed his chance when Newcastle were sniffing in January. Sure he would have been a second or even third choice and maybe the wages would therefore have been short of his agent's promises, but at least he would have had a chance at a 'big' club. Instead he got injured again.Now relegation favourites beckon. And maybe even second or even third choice. Wonder if he's on more than a year contract. Fan forum are worried about biscuit like tendency and about getting a 'new Bamford'. Danny O'Neill 20 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:08:00 Jake @2, it was always going to be. I know we have to play everyone twice over the season, but it's always tricky playing a newly promoted team in the first match of the season.Pleased that Calvert-Lewin has found a club. Injury free, maybe now, and injury free, he can get his head back on football. I'm sure he will get a decent reception when he returns to Everton.Not quite meeting his criteria of wanting to play for a team challenging for Champions League, but at least he'll be back to playing football. Andrew Bentley 21 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:11:11 This move has completely flummoxed me! Must be paying him a wedge. Like others I was expecting him to be picked up by a Newcastle or Utd as a back up striker or go abroad tbh, to join a team playing in Europe. Yes he’s a Yorkshire lad but to go to Leeds and fight relegation for a season - thought he was looking for a change, ha ha ha Wish him well as I was a fan of his but no wonder he sacked his agent as he’s royally cocked up this move Jake FitzGerald 22 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:15:58 I’m delighted for him, Danny. It takes bollocks to bin your agent and do the deals yourself. Hope he gets a good run for Leeds starting Tuesday. Steve Byles 23 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:27:45 We were right to bin him, his move just goes to show his decline. Bob Parrington 24 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:29:47 Pity he will perhaps be in round 1 this season because he will probably be injured for the rest of the year!Don't like his attitude to Everton tbh. Tony McNulty 25 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:36:56 Writing in the Times a while back, Cascarino pointed out that latterly DCL was playing like a player carrying an injury. He wasn't putting himself about any more as maybe he did in his prime. This is one reason why there were lots of dry eyes in the McNulty household once DCL decided to move on. I wonder how easily he will pass his medical? If he does play against us and is involved in a one-on-one, a star will rise in the East if he scores. James Marshall 26 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:46:29 Long balls and headers for Leeds then, while we thread balls through their defence or dance round them like a team of young gazelle's.Have they still got that other injured all the time striker to go with their new injured all the time striker? Bamford wasn't it? David Bromwell 27 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:57:03 Nice lad, always did his best for us. I for one wish him well and hope he reignites his career, but better if he misses out on Monday. Andy Crooks 28 Posted 13/08/2025 at 12:58:42 Some cracking posts on this thread. Anyway, I wish him luck. Brian Wilkinson 29 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:06:23 Tony m, if Pickford can spook Anthony Gordon on one on ones, not much hope Dom succeeding, Tarks will stick to him like glue mate, but you never know, you may get to see that star rising in the East, has to pass his medical first :-) Jeff Armstrong 30 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:10:33 If he’s having a medical today then we don’t need to worry about him playing against us on Monday ! Tony McNulty 31 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:17:04 Ha Ha Nice one Jeff Steve Brown 32 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:23:09 Leeds fans are not liking this because they binned off the mighty Patrick Bamford. What do they know? Hope DCL proves everyone wrong. Paul Hewitt 33 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:29:46 Southampton have come back with a lower offer they would accept for Dibling. Must be getting desperate now. Dave Abrahams 34 Posted 13/08/2025 at 13:52:53 Apart from last season I always thought that Dominic pulled his weight for the Blues in different positions for the team.I wish him well and hope he continues to operate in the premier league, I don’t care if he scores against us next Monday as long as we win. Ernie Baywood 35 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:01:18 I like the guy and wish him well. I also understood why he would want a change given the crap football that he got to 'spearhead' for so long.I was convinced he must have had an overseas deal tied up when he announced his departure. As it is, he's taken a backward step at a time when Everton have added the creative players he must have craved when he was in blue. Just odd. But good luck to him, after Monday. Christy Ring 36 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:16:37 I’m thinking Dom is saying ‘ why the fuck didn’t I sack my agent months ago’. Wish him all the best, always gave his best for us. As the saying goes, the grass is never greener on the other side sadly. I reckon his agent had his head filled with big offers in the summer, and no way were Leeds in the picture, nothing materialised, and I bet the contract that he signs for Leeds is a lot less than he turned down at Everton, sadly for him. Dan Parker 37 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:25:09 From the stress of a relegation battle…to the stress of a relegation battle. Rob Hooton 38 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:31:35 Best of luck to Dominic, I hope that he can stay for and have a good season, but that he isn’t ready to play on Monday as he would inevitably score! Harrison cross to Dom for a goal has got me nervous now lol, however unlikely it may be… Jon Atkinson 39 Posted 13/08/2025 at 14:34:45 no preseason he won’t be fit enough to do 90 mins …. Steve Brown 40 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:05:01 Paul Kossoff 41 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:10:19 Who do to think will score against us, I'll give you a clue, it will be on Monday, no, it will be a former player, yes correct Mr grass is always greener on the other side, DLC. I still can't understand why he left, guarenteed start at Everton, regardless if he was scoring or not. He was a very important part of the team.The money can't be that much that it would make a difference to him, surely.Wish he had stayed and I hope he does well, but not against us.Christy, I'm thinking he's saying, why the fk didn't I stay at Everton. Sean Kelly 42 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:13:22 Good luck to after tuesday. He will probably pull a hammy or have a thigh strain after signing the dotted line. Sean Kelly 43 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:16:21 couldn't have put it better myself Steve Brown #40 Paul Kossoff 44 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:23:41 Ryan 8. Scuse me!!! Read above please😕 I wish he had stayed but his lack of goals would have put us in trouble. Perhaps he could have played as another Fellaini. DLC is big, fast, holds the ball up well, brilliant in the air, take the pressure off him by not having to score and I'm sure he would do excellent, pity Moyes didn't try that. Mal van Schaick 45 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:26:06 Replaced DCL with KDH. Scott Hamilton 46 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:33:54 The way fate works, put a fiver on DCL to score against us on Monday (Harrison assist).1-2 to the Mighty Blues. Grealish to score the winner! Andrew Clare 47 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:40:23 Good luck to him. Had the lot apart from goals. Which is a bit of a problem if you are a striker.He did however play in a very dour Everton side ( struggling against relegation)in the last couple of years.Also injury concerns didn’t help. Kevin Naylor 48 Posted 13/08/2025 at 15:55:32 Fortunately he's not in the 'Why the fook did we let him go club' (Ball, Rooney etc). I thank him for his efforts but don't see him pulling up any trees at Leeds to be honest. James Marshall 49 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:37:30 The comments on the BBC article about this are less than complimentary.He's also been referred to as 'ACL' instead of 'DCL' which is pretty funny really.It seems the view of him from the outside is one of gentle derision.Leeds fans are not happy. Kieran Kinsella 50 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:41:40 PhilAs to the 130k wages I assume that’s why he sacked his agent cause apparently they baulked at his demands last month. Presumably he went back and asked for a more reasonable sum. I think his agent filled his head with nonsense given his comments about leaving Everton for champions league and trophy. That ship sailed after the Ancelotti season. I doubt he will play Monday as he’s had no pre season. Grealish at least was still employed by a club so training as normal if not featuring in pre season matches. Presumably it will need a few u21 or behind closed door games to get DCL match fit. Kevin Molloy 51 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:44:32 Let's face it, Leeds have put together a package that has them paying DCL and Jack Harrison £200k a week. Hats off to them, they're really going for it, they've stolen our Crown Jewels… but I wish them all the luck in the world. Kieran Kinsella 52 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:46:18 KevinI feel a bit sorry for Harrison Leeds fan hate him cause of that video of his Mum saying she hopes he doesn’t go back to Leeds. No fault of his. He seems like a decent pro he’s just not that good. I don’t think he’s a villain deserving of booing in the Maupay mold. Sam Hoare 53 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:46:21 Good luck to him (except when he plays us of course). Will do well for them if he can stay fit. Martin Reppion 54 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:49:42 For the first half of last season he was fit but played as the only man in the opponents half. I saw him win headers then be the first blue shirt to the knock down.It must have been soul destroying for him (It was for me, just watching).When Moyes came in and pushed the full backs up, allowing the midfield to support the striker, for two games he looked a different player. Then got the injury that left us with a team playing to his strengths, but with Beto in his place.If his new club allow players to support the centre forward, he will thrive once he is fully fit.He always gave everything he could for the club. And as others have said, from next Tuesday on, I wish him well. Kevin Molloy 55 Posted 13/08/2025 at 16:49:50 Kieran yes agreed, I actually think he''ll be back here in September with Leeds still paying the lions share of his wages. Jay Harris 56 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:01:32 I always thought him and Bamford were very similar. Both hardworking and good at holding the ball up but pretty useless at putting chances away.I can never forgive Dominic turning his nose up at a new contract after being nurtured for 3 years and hardly playing a game for us. James Marshall 57 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:06:46 Jay - the Leeds fans are saying that as well, that DCL and Bamford are very similar. The only difference being they think the similarity is they're both shite. Lee Courtliff 58 Posted 13/08/2025 at 17:40:45 I wish him well, he gave us some big goals and if it wasn't for injury and the 'football' we served up under SD, there would have been plenty more. He must surely be regretting leaving us now? Alan J Thompson 59 Posted 13/08/2025 at 18:06:49 I suppose he came to us from Yorkshire but would Leeds be your choice of destination if you were depressed? 