Report Blunt... to all of this The football isn't pretty but, come on, we shouldn't have lost that. We shouldn't have even drawn it. Paul Traill 03/11/2024 32comments (last) Southampton 1 - 0 Everton The day should have begun at 6:20 am when I left the house to meet Chris at the bus stop, but it actually began when I awoke at 3 am and couldn't get back to sleep, eventually giving up trying at around 4:30am and getting up and watching a bit of cricket in the early hours. What a series win for the Black Caps in India by the way. And what a joy to cathartically watch a sport you like but without it having a huge emotional pull on you, especially when things go badly... as they often do. We arrived in Liverpool not long after 7 am. With time to kill, we grabbed a sausage butty and coffee from Gregg's before meeting Mike and boarding the 7:40 am train to London. It's always good to get to the game with Chris and Mike, two great well-connected Evertonians who seldom miss a game home or away, and it felt like a quick 2 hours or so to London as we nattered away. With more time to kill, we grabbed a cuppa at Waterloo Cafe, a little place that makes a great breakfast and coffee and is much better than it looks. Before long, we were onto the next train, a 1-hour 20-minute journey to Southampton Central. It's the first time I've travelled to Southampton for the football, and that next train feels a lot longer than expected. When we arrived, we walked on to a great boozer, the Duke of Wellington, for food, refreshments, and catch-ups with several more Evertonians, not least a good blue called John who I was passing a ticket on to. Everyone left, John and I stayed a bit longer for an extra pint until it got pretty quiet in there, and not really knowing our whereabouts, we thought we'd better get a move on towards St Mary's. Article continues below video content Thankfully we had plenty of time when we got there. The bloke in front of me scanned his ticket and started going through the turnstile. I scanned mine but, at the same time, the guy came back for some reason, before changing his mind and going back through again. Resultantly, my ticket then didn't work because the machine thought I had already gone through. The fella behind me sussed what had happened and we squeezed through one turnstyle together. Neither of us are exactly skinny so it really was quite the squeeze. Into my seat in good time, the excellent Everton following really got behind the team from the get-go. The teams didn't respond, and the first half was about as forgettable as I can remember. A really poor effort from both sides, and given how bad they were, at half-time you were left scratching your heads on how we didn't take the game to them more. Iliman Ndiaye was down quite early in the game and never really recovered from his knock, which didn't help, but generally it was poor all round, from both sides. There's a reason we're both where we are. Dickheads of the Day, by the way, go to them two hilarious Southampton fans who thought it would be a hoot to – rather than go and watch their team – turn up, get seats next to the away end, and wear Harry Enfield "Scouser" wigs and moustaches with one T-Shirt stating "CALM" and the other "DOWN", and gesticulate at our fans near them all game. Really, what possesses people? The second half, or at least from whatever point it was we finally kicked into gear and had a go, was much better. As a game, as an overall performance, this was poor against a really bad side. But on chances alone, to actually lose that game was quite the piss-take. Great chances, in no particular order, came and went for Jack Harrison, Michael Keane, Orel Mangala and Beto. We nearly had a chance to do it against 10 men also when Jan Bednarek was spared (for my money, and I really can't be arsed catching the highlights retrospectively, a red card would have been harsh there as it looked like there was a covering defender). And there were so many instances, in both halves thinking about it, when we had a chance to make one more key pass for a great chance, and we continually fluffed our lines. So to see James Tarkowski head the ball across goal and then see Beto's header crashed against the crossbar – to then see Southampton go down the other end and score within what felt like around 10 seconds was crushing. Again, I don't want to watch it back, but I don't know where Vitalii Mykolenko was (all game, for that matter!), and why Michael Keane and James Tarkowski have retreated back inside their 6-yard box by this point, so much so that James is literally in Jordan Pickford's way. It's easy to say now, but I feel if Jarrad Branthwaite is in that situation, he's out and intercepting the ball. Anyway, 0-1, not long to go, and on comes Jarrad and Michael Keane was sent up front. Well, it worked last week! To be fair, Sean Dyche had nothing else on the bench to work with at this point. And we did put the ball in the net but it was, of course, "deemed" to be fractionally offside after an eternal wait. I haven't watched it back but, on the train home later, I did see some still image of the VAR line angles used to decipher this being at a different gradient to that of the half way line, which can't be right can it? Especially given how tight it was. The linesman didn't think it was offside and nor did I. It got frustrating at this point, not least because I was conscious of getting back to Southampton Central in time for the 17:30 train back to London Waterloo. The VAR call took so long, we were way into injury time before we restarted. And then more Southampton substitutions, cynical time wasting, and nothing going our way, led to a very annoying finish to the game as we trooped – no, marched – towards the station. On the way back, Chris was saying how maybe we should play Ashley Young at left-back and put Seamus Coleman at right-back given Mykolenko's form. I wouldn't be averse to that change really, though rather than Seamus, given how effective Southampton's dynamic right-back was, I'd like to see Nathan Patterson given a go there, or ever Roman Dixon with his pace if it isn't too much of a risk to play him. Anything just to breathe some life into our attack. The train back to London Waterloo was very busy, though I was able to get to London Euston in time to get the insanely busy 19:37 back to Liverpool Lime Street – and I was lucky enough to get a seat at least… I needed to. I went to the shop first to grab a sandwich and a few beers so got one of them meal deals but, for some reason, felt I could cope without paying for a bag, so seeing me trying to juggle three cans of Pale Ale, a sandwich, a bag of crisps, a bottle of Cloudy Lemonade, a match programme, wallet, glasses and whatever else in my limited amount of pockets and hands was probably quite the sight. I ran into Stu getting off the train and we just made the bus back over the water. I was home just before 11 pm. A tiresome day and a kick in the proverbials to come away with nothing. Like you, I don't love the football we play, but I think we've got to be realistic. If we spend way less than everyone else, we can't expect to be much better than where we are. The football isn't pretty but, come on, we shouldn't have lost that. We shouldn't have even drawn it. We could easily be on 6 more points, possibly more. We'll win enough to stay up. We'll have a new stadium and The Friedkin Group next season, and both ourselves, Sean Dyche et al will be free of this exhaustive scenario. In the meantime, celebrate the wins, shrug off the loses, it'll be okay. Next win is at the London Stadium. Player Ratings Jordan Pickford: He didn't have a lot to do. Seemed a bit unsighted for the goal but it looked close to him and he probably should have done better. 6 Vitalii Mykolenko: I don't remember him doing much all game really. I thought the best player on the pitch was Kyle Walker-Peters so maybe Vitalii was a bit pinned back. Nevertheless, our Ukrainain wasn't in the game and I don't know where he was for the goal (though I haven't seen it back so there may be a good reason for that). 3 Michael Keane: He played pretty well.; he was aggressive and seemed to be under instruction to try and win the ball high up the pitch. He was very unlucky not to score what likely would have been a winner too. He's playing with good maturity. When we bring back Jarrad, and surely now is the time, I hope it's at James Tarkowski's expense and not Michael's. That's something I never thought I'd write! 7 James Tarkowski: Did fine, nothing spectacular. Was he unsighting Jordan for the goal or did I dream that up? 6 Ashley Young: Ashley again showed his worth with another solid display. Seemed to be the only one alert to the danger for the goal but he couldn't get there in time. 7 Idrissa Gueye and Orel Mangala: They were the biggest positive on the day and I hope, especially with the injuries we have accrued, that they continue together. Their collective nouse in the middle can be handy for us as we look to get back on track in these upcoming games. They both did very well and worked well together. 7 Iliman Ndiaye: The knock he took set him back and he had to come off. Shame as, had he have been firing today, he easily could have been our difference maker. 6 Jesper Lindstrøm: Worked hard. A bit hit and miss but you can see he has a bit of ability. I'd like to see him get another opportunity next weekend. 6 Dwight McNeil: Despite surely not being fit, it wasn't much of a surprise that he began the game as Sean seems to let Dwight play regardless of form or fitness. And his lack of fitness really showed in a very leggy display. 4 Dominic Calvert-Lewin: Nothing really went for Dominic but I didn't see a lot of application either. 4 Beto (for Dominic Calvert-Lewin): I thought Beto did really well. He used his pace well and seemed more up for the challenge than Dominic. He was unlucky with the header. On another day it goes in but it did came at him quickly. He certainly didn't deserve us to be behind within seconds of that happening. If he'd got under it and headed over, they'd never have scored! He was also hugely unlucky to see his goal disallowed, VAR lines don't get much tighter than that, and he took it very well. I don't think Dominic would have scored that. Edward Rogers 1 Posted 03/11/2024 at 21:40:38 Agree totally, if Branthwaite is on the pitch, that goal doesn't happen. Is his 'absence' the reason Mykolenko has been so poor? Andy McNabb 2 Posted 03/11/2024 at 21:42:54 Thanks, Paul. I do have the utmost respect for all of you who make the trip home and away.From the luxury of 12,000 miles away, after watching the 3-minute 'highlights', I agree that we should have won a poor game. We stole a point last week and this week we gave away at least 1 point – and possibly 3. Paul Smith 3 Posted 03/11/2024 at 21:54:49 Hi Paul the Police told the 2 comedians dressed like Scousers from 40 years ago to stop provoking the away fans from the off but never actually got them to cover up. Cultural racism if you like or just a bit of banter, either way I thought it incendiary. The game itself was typical and they were due a win and sods law it was against us. Interestingly the away end had been moved to accommodate a fan zone and Francis Benali was speaking prior to kick off and said he fancied a first home win against us and called it right. Long pissed off journey back for the travelling blues from the homeland. Steve Hogan 4 Posted 03/11/2024 at 22:15:16 Hi Paul, not your fault, but I found your travel experience more worthy of interest than the match itself. As one who has stood on the concourse at Euston waiting for the platform number to show, it's a nightmare travelling back to Liverpool..Hordes of mostly adults in a mass stampede across the station floor, pushing and shoving to get on the train, not good when you have two young grandkids in tow.I wonder whether were finally seeing the last few weeks of Sean Dyche? I watched from afar on the dodgy stream at home, and come to realise, even the players can't enjoy playing in that system.I honestly cannot think of another manager who coaches his team to regularly play with 30% possession, you simply hand the initiative to your opponent to dominate play.Where in the UEFA coaching manual does it say that? Arn't all current managers obliged to have an UEFA coaching qualification.Mykolenko has stunk the gaff out for weeks now, and should have been dropped weeks ago, for his own good.As you say, Coleman or Patterson (who the manager has clearly made his mind up about) will never be first choice, but should have been brought in at right back with Young at left back.Having not trained for seven days, why on earth was a clearly unfit McNeil even considered? He is so stubborn he clearly is losing the backing of the majority of the fans, even the extremely temperate Lyndon Lloyd from ToffeeWeb has seemingly seen enough.The next five fixtures will probably see us slip into the bottom three in the Premiership, and seven wins in the last 30 games hardly points to nothing but a relegation battle.This manager would and could see us relegated, simply because he won't change. The Friedkin Group will have a serious decision to make pretty soon. Andrew James 5 Posted 03/11/2024 at 22:26:04 This is too many games now where the tactics and game mgt of our coach has the game in the balance in the last ten minutes. His starting selections are baffling as are his tactics. His inability to tweak either once we're past the half mark is almost as if he's asking to get beat or stubborn beyond belief. Or both. This defending the "V" stuff is like we've gone back to Allardyce. If we go down this season, we will rue the recent games when there were winnable fixtures that we blew due to the negative and cowardly approach this coach has taken. Andrew James 6 Posted 03/11/2024 at 22:37:09 @PaulI am presuming those two clowns are from Hampshire. Knowing the area well, the joke is on them because they have to live in Hampshire. It's like West Ham fans chanting stuff about council houses at our travelling fans. No-mark clubs who have little to say but eschewing stale cultural stereotypes. John Raftery 7 Posted 03/11/2024 at 22:50:01 Thanks for the report Paul. I think we all left the ground shaking our heads wondering how we managed to lose that. That Ramsdale was Southampton’s player of the match gave an indication as to why we failed to win. On another day Beto’s header goes in and we are celebrating a late victory. As it was it would have been better if he had headed over rather than hitting the bar. The immediate counterattack caught most of our team out of position but as you say Branthwaite may have had the wherewithal to read the final pass and intercept.Yesterday was the first time I thought DCL resembled the hotel guest who, having checked out, is waiting in the lobby for a taxi to the airport. He might as well not have been on the pitch. For all his flaws Beto did enough to earn a start next week. Steve Hogan 8 Posted 03/11/2024 at 23:07:25 DCL has his detractors undoubtedly, but imagine playing the lone striker in a Dyche team? "It's going to be hoofball all game, son, take it or leave it!""And yes, you'll have to chase your own headed flick-ons!"We know he's not the complete article, never has been, but try and understand his situation. How many strikers would score 15-20 goals in that set-up? If I was him, I'd be looking for a way out as well. Jay Harris 9 Posted 04/11/2024 at 00:07:53 Steve, we understand the difficulties Calvert-Lewin has playing in a Dyche setup but John's post at 7 is spot on. He didn't impose himself on the game at all and, for the last 2 games, Beto, who most people don't rate, has come on and showed him up. Jerome Shields 10 Posted 04/11/2024 at 08:39:45 That's the problem with Keane – the defensive line will always be deep and drag other defenders with him. I hadn't even realised Branthwaite got on, I was concentrating on VAR. But Keane will be selected for his shot, which seems to be an important characteristic in a Dyche team. Calvert-Lewin's problem is that, because he is not in position or making the correct runs, players do not even bother passing to him. Therefore, to get himself in the game, he must impose himself, which he has never been able to do.It is down to another player looking up to see what is on. If Calvert-Lewin is the wrong side of the defender or not making the run into a position, the pass is not on. On top of that, Dyche does not have attacking tactics, so goals come from opportune moments and Calvert-Lewin is not an opportunistic striker. But he will be first-choice striker next game on his defensive effort.As for Mykolenko, he is more an overlapping full-back than a defender. Dyche does not use overlapping full-backs and Mykolenko's defending has always been a bit ropey.McNeil should have been rested. Everton have bought so many wingers in, I even think I have forgotten about one. McNeil, like other players selected, has an opportune shot in him. Important in Dyche's book with no definable style or tactics.Paul, glad you've seen positives in midfield. There is hope then. Rob Dolby 11 Posted 04/11/2024 at 08:58:18 Paul, Always a good read about your away days; though I don't go away anymore, you paint a good picture. I agree with your comments about the game.Steve 4, Have you ever heard of Catenaccio? Or maybe watched Germany play football in the 90s?Whether we like it or not, sitting deep and hitting teams on the break is a recognised tactic.We have the defenders suited to it, we just don't have the quality in the final 3rd to implement it properly. Like we don't have the playing staff to press high with energy when we know we haven't got the pace at the back or in midfield. Martin Mason 12 Posted 04/11/2024 at 09:07:27 Good write-up, Paul.I'm sorry that there was no result for such a long and tiring journey. Dave Abrahams 13 Posted 04/11/2024 at 09:14:14 Good post as usual, Paul, you do a lot of eating and drinking on your days out, don't you, Paul? I got up halfway through your post and made myself a sandwich and a cup of tea, you'd made me feel like I needed them!I think you made a good point of how Dominic has been playing for quite a while now and other posters have noticed the same point you make. I've been a fan of Dominic since he started playing for the Blues but “the lack of application” you stated has been obvious to me and others.It might be the way he has to play in no man's land or possibly he has made his mind up to leave and is taking no risks that might injure him. A bit harsh maybe… but he doesn't look like he is giving 100% now. Charles Brewer 14 Posted 04/11/2024 at 09:26:06 There seems to be a consistent pattern emerging in Everton's play. Play Calvert-Lewin unsupported up front for 70-85 minutes to absolutely no effect. Take him off, bring on Beto and move Keane up front and score goals, hit the bar, or just look dangerous. As a supporter, I freely acknowledge I know nothing about football team management… but as a Bayesian statistician, I recognise that using accumulating evidence is a better way of forecasting outcomes than not bothering to take any notice of what actually happens repeatedly. Derek Knox 15 Posted 04/11/2024 at 09:27:51 I enjoyed the report, Paul, but neither the team selection, the playing (?) presumably to instruction, and definitely not the outcome. I really feel for you loyal supporters who get up at stupid o'clock, travel hundreds of miles, to support a set-up not worthy of such commitment.It is not as if it was just a one-off either; it is sadly becoming the norm under this Neanderthal manager. I do hope the takeover, which seems to have dragged on infinitum, gets sorted sooner rather than later.Now whether TFG will stick with Dyche but provide funds for a limited foray into the January Window, or start afresh, one can only speculate. Will they be happy just to stagger over the line, but still in the Premier League, or wield the axe early and try for as high a position as possible. If it is the latter, who do they go for? Kevin O'Regan 16 Posted 04/11/2024 at 10:04:58 Really appreciate your reports, Paul - but (sorry to say it) your journey stories of trains, coffee and pints are 300% more interesting than the footie right now. Hopefully that will change at some point and we can enjoy reading about some decent games.But for now, all I can say is: Calvert-Lewin is looking like he's on strike. Yes, he doesn't get any good service, but he doesn't even try nowadays... that has changed and his body language is negative and impacts those around him. Yes, Beto is not a world beater – but give me an energetic tryer all day long instead of someone who has given up or prefers a different job. No contract extension for me – sorry, Dom, your communication is clear. I've rarely seen such crap from a team in Blue – and that's saying something after the last 30+ years.Keep the reports coming, Paul, at least your stories are well worth the read and a few smiles. Thanks! Danny O'Neill 17 Posted 04/11/2024 at 10:33:29 A similar experience to me and thousands of Evertonians, Paul.We will have enough to stay up… although I was having to talki my lad and nephew down from the relegation cliff edge on Saturday.The next match is more important now. You can't change what's happened. We will win matches, draw matches and lose matches. It might be stating the obvious, but that's football. Mark Murphy 18 Posted 04/11/2024 at 14:03:15 Looking forward to this week's Podcast, Paul.Hopefully the Calvert-Lewin situation will be discussed?Saturday wasn't his fault but he didn't show anything that helped.In my opinion, a player who is running down his contract shouldn't be playing. He's not invested in our future and he's not showing any commitment whatsoever. It's not Everton's job to showcase his (cough) talents to his future club. Colin Crooks 19 Posted 04/11/2024 at 14:22:47 Wise decision not to watch it back, Paul.We're all desperate to see Beto get the goals his attitude deserves, but my goodness he was almost under the crossbar when he headed that ball. If it wasn't the sitter of the season, it has to be up there.The defending from the ensuing counter-attack was unforgivable. It would appear some are pointing at individuals for blame, but collectively, I thought we were a complete shambles. That ball was moved the length of the pitch and we didn't have a single player doing his job.I was foolish enough to watch it back. How on this earth have we contrived to lose both this and the Bournemouth game? Hand-wringing frustration. Jeff Spiers 20 Posted 04/11/2024 at 14:34:45 Mark @18. Well said. I could not agree more. Steve Hogan 21 Posted 04/11/2024 at 14:59:58 It's no secret why Southampton scored, they simply created a fast free-flowing movement with the ball (remember what they looked like?), and moved quickly into our penalty area.Dyche simply wouldn't understand the meaning or the motive behind such a move, particularly with 30% possession, it's totally alien to him. Raymond Fox 22 Posted 04/11/2024 at 15:31:25 Steve @ 21, So how do you explain that we had 16 shots with 5 on target – their keeper making 5 saves – while they had 2 shots on target, 1 for their goal and 1 saved by Pickford. Sorry to repeat that again, folks!We hit the crossbar and the upright and had one ruled out by a millimetre. Anyone would think that we didn't attempt to score, reading the usual moaning posts if we lose a game.They had the ball for 70% of the time but did bugger all with it. Rob Halligan 23 Posted 04/11/2024 at 15:58:06 Raymond, I reckon about 60% of their possession was fannying around in their own penalty area until giving the ball away. Their other 10% was split equally between the cross in the first half that Pickford palmed away, and the break in the lead up to the goal. Nigel Scowen 24 Posted 04/11/2024 at 16:33:47 I think the good news is there are worse teams than us in the Premier League, including Southampton; we still have a buffer with two winnable games coming up. I think Raymond is right that we had more than enough chances to win that game and got caught by a sucker punch, though this does happen with startling regularity with Dyche. As such, it is just one of the reasons why I want him gone now. Such defeats as these on a regular basis just point to a lack of discipline and organisation throughout the team. Geoff Lambert 25 Posted 04/11/2024 at 16:38:13 Nigel @24, "I think the good news is there are worse teams than us in the Premier League, including Southampton."Really!!! They are so shit, they have beaten us home and away already. Mark Murphy 26 Posted 04/11/2024 at 16:49:03 Just maybe I'm remembering it wrongly but did Tarkowski head the ball back across for Beto's chance? I thought he volleyed it?The guy next to me said if Tarkowki had Young's touch of last week, it would have been a goal. Mark Murphy 28 Posted 04/11/2024 at 16:52:59 And yes, there are worse teams than us in the Premier League. It's the manager I'm worried about.The team can do better than this – and would if they weren't sent out with an inferiority complex. Nigel Scowen 29 Posted 04/11/2024 at 16:58:25 Yes, Geoff, they are worse than us, it was a freak result, we should have won the game easily. The game at home in the cup was lost on penalties.Do you really think that Southampton are better than us? Really!!! We lost twice against Luton last season and they finished way below us at the end. Nigel Scowen 30 Posted 04/11/2024 at 17:01:50 Indeed, Mark, this is a lower mid-table team at the worst.A competent manager would get a tune out of them along with some discipline, confidence and tactics. Oh and not leaving the best player at the club on the bench. Fred Quick 31 Posted 04/11/2024 at 17:12:49 Mark @26,Tarkowski did hit it with his right foot, it was travelling at some pace when it met with Beto's head, and that's probably the reason it hit the bar, rather than going in. Stu Darlington 32 Posted 04/11/2024 at 18:50:40 We're losing too many games that we should be winning,or at least not losing. There is little or no sign from Dyche that his tactics are going to change and that we are actually going out to attack and win games. So next game and the games after that will all be the same.It's a recognised game plan to surrender possession and hit teams on the break with speedy wingers and overlapping full-backs getting balls into the box. Apart from having no wingers with pace or overlapping full-backs, does this look like Everton to you?The actuality is we surrender possession and then sit back and let the opposition come at us, eventually giving away a silly goal. This may work if we have one of the top defences in the Premier League, but what does Dyche do? Leaves his best defender on the bench!I know we lack quality in the squad but Dyche seems incapable of changing the tactics to meet the needs on the pitch, and this is killing us.Games are dribbling away and we can't afford to drop unnecessary points, we are fast approaching the point of no return to get the points we need to stay up.The conclusion is inevitable. Dyche must go and go now.I did think he would at least see his contract out, but I‘ve changed my mind; he has to go immediately to give a new manager some time to change things around.If I could see any sign that he is capable of changing his approach and ideas, I wouldn't be saying this but unfortunately I can't, and he has now run out of time.Dyche Out! 