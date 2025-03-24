Arriving at Lime Street, I was met by the welcome party of Neil and Mark. A bit of discussion before we opted to try the 919 bus from Communication Row, near Lime Street, £4 return.

I won't be doing it again. It took ages, snarled up in traffic as it tried to make its way onto and along Great Howard Street. This may well be Everton's stadium, but it is an opportunity for the city. The local authorities really need to pull their fingers out and come up with something more than a few buses and a ferry from the Wirral that takes people to a place where they can already get a train to.

As we didn't get near the stadium until gone 12, we headed to the Tai Pan restaurant to meet up with Derek, Peter and Bill in line with Derek's instructions (Bramley Moore Pub at 11, onto Tai Pan from 12).

It seemed they got "stuck" in the Bramley Moore Pub. I don't think it was down to crowds this time! We took a table and ordered a selection of appetisers. A very different experience than the Goodison Supper Bar. To cap it off, David James was on the table next to us!!

We finished up and headed towards the Everton Stadium, entering through the dock gates. Although it feels like cheating on Goodison, you can't help but have your breath taken away. She is simply stunning from the outside. Forget capacity, which I know not everyone is pleased about, but the magnitude of the structure has to be seen close up to be believed.

With some of the old dock buildings remaining and the original dock walls preserved in the shadow of a state-of-the-art stadium, it is totally unique in design and no other club will be able to replicate it.

As you walk across the plaza, there is an outside drink stand, with food trucks including pizza, Indian, fish & chips and Greek. I'm sure more will be added. We walked past the Everton Way, which is currently fenced off, but you can look in.

There are some nice touches and it isn't just a paveway of black stones. Some are grey/white. There are some inside the more simple adaptation of Prince Rupert's Tower that appears on merchandise, with a blue surrounding. And across the whole thing, the letters spelling EVERTON, which would make a great aerial shot.

Into the stadium without any issues at the turnstile, and up the stairs for the second breath-taking moment. What a stadium! I was in the Lower South Stand in line with the corner, not too far from where my seat will be next season in the corner of the Lower East Stand.

I don't think there will be a bad view in the house. I do agree with the sentiment that a few cosmetic touches are needed to finish off the look, especially the tunnel entrance to the pitch. It is currently grey concrete and bland. Minor point.

The concourse is spacious and the catering selection offers a lot more than Goodison, including a Toffee doughnut, covered in blue & white icing, which the kids and one or two adults seemed to enjoy. Those upper sections do look steep and as you get higher, I imagine they won't be for the faint hearted and a bit of a lick out getting there.

As was said on the main thread, not a lot to write home about the match. This was about the stadium. The keeper didn't do too much wrong. The two centre backs, Welch and Tamen had good games. I liked the number 6 (Butterfield); he put in a crunching, but fair tackle that got appreciation from the crowd.

I've heard a lot of talk about Sherif, but for me, today, he looked lethargic and was watching the game too often. Graham looked lively and energetic. Dixon, who I hoped would get more involved with the first team soon, was disappointing.

If I was to pick a stand-out on the day it was Heath, especially the first half. I don't watch the U21s regularly enough and it's probably harsh to judge on one match, but I didn't see anything that would step up to the first-team squad right now.

As well as the transportation issues, we have this iconic modern stadium surrounded mostly by a lot of derelict or closed buildings. Back to the powers that be. I know it will take time, but sort out the much-vaunted and much-needed investment in the area, like the city was told, would be part of all of this.

On the way back to Lime Street, I walked towards the Pier Head, passing several bars that are already labelling themselves with Everton crests and flags. Obviously the Bramley Moore Pub, with its now blue and white signage. Murphy's Distillery, Ten Streets Social, an indoor Golf Place offering its bar open, with banners portraying Everton players on the adjacent Regent Road.

As I got to the Pier Head, I noticed the Three Graces directly opposite. Flying Irish and Everton flags, the tricolours having Everton crests on the white strip. Now, if I am correct, this has connections with the red cousins or Klopp in particular? Have they changed their colours? Or are they going to switch them depending on who is at home? I've never noticed the place before to be honest.

Baby steps and not exactly painting the town blue… yet, but, that will come; it's a start. We can mark that area as ours and create a Blue Mile from the Pier Head to Bramley-Moore Dock.

I'm taking nothing away from what an achievement it's been to design and build this stadium right on the banks of the River Mersey. I can't wait for nearly 53,000 to fill that place. As impressive as it was visually today, that will be special and something to behold.

A great day out with good company as always.

A week off and then back to reality. The necessary trip to Anfield and then Arsenal at Goodison for an early kick off. Teacher Mark was again giving me singing lessons on the words to the Ndiaye song, which I keep forgetting. Hopefully I get tested if he's back soon. I would love to see him and Alcaraz running at that vulnerable Liverpool defence. Neil and I both agreed to it being a great song, but the Charly chant is easier!!

Finally, credit to the club. Only £5 for an adult ticket and £2.50 for kids and seniors. It encouraged us and probably many more to add a few quid to EitC.

The City is Ours. We built it in 1878. The Originals and the future.