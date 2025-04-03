Report Beaten but not Down In summary, there wasn't much in this one, but a reminder that we need change in the playing staff. We'll get the points needed, but to move forward, a long summer of decisions is needed. Danny O’Neill 03/04/2025 1comment (last) Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton I do love my early morning walks with the dog. Yesterday was no different. Clear blue skies — What was not to like? — we were off to play the Reds. The pooch, Bella, was travelling, so came with me, stopping for breakfast at the local station cafe on the way into Euston. Toasted bacon sandwich for me, and a sausage for her as we sat outside basking in the sun, feeling good. It was an early start despite the late kick-off. I had to get to my sister's, where I was staying, and drop off the canine Evertonian. Into Euston in good time and then it started. Hundreds of them waiting for the platform announcement. The train was full of them, with more languages than a United Nations convention. I got talking to a couple from the US, advising them on buses to get them near the stadium. Sometimes I think I'm too helpful. I could have pointed them to BMD as it was their first trip. They were friendly enough, although I was met with the usual confusion as to why I didn't support Liverpool if I was from Liverpool. I'm used to it, so rattled off my usual history lesson. My sister kindly picked us up and I spent a few hours there, before popping in to see my cousin. We spoke about family, football, and me moving back home, which I'm considering to be closer to friends and family. Eventually, I headed off from Liverpool South Parkway to meet with Matt Traynor in the North Western in Lime Street. Always great to put another face to a name and we swapped stories, mostly about work experiences in various parts of the world. Next, it was on to County Road and the Royal Oak to meet with Peter and Neil, It was nice being amongst fellow Evertonians, with a few songs, including Elton's I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues sounding out. The Blues were in good spirits. We could see Neil doing laps of the centrally located bar looking for us until I decided to go and intercept him and guide him in to where we were standing. Unfortunately, Peter couldn't make it and headed straight to the ground. The time came to make the walk of shame across Stanley Park, where we were welcomed by the first signs of the unnecessary heavy police presence, with mounted police "guarding" the way towards Mordor. We made our way to the away supporters' entrance to be met by more police and stewards as we went through the controlled access system. This seemed to take a while as kick-off approached. Call me paranoid, but it seemed deliberate to mess us around. There was plenty of lively banter as the Evertonians shouted over the barriers in the pig pen they funneled us through. Apologies, that's the only way I can describe it. Treated as strangers in our own city. I don't know what they thought we were going to do. We got in for the start and, unfortunately to make that song. They held a banner in a pathetic response to our "We built this city in 1878" one. It simply read "We built this city". I've since seen an adapted online version "We shamed this city". More appropriate in my opinion. Wounds run deep. Down to football. As is often the case with these matches, it wasn't the best spectacle for the footballing purists amongst us. These matches never are. They came at us, as was to be expected, but we weathered the initial red storm and gradually started to settle into the game, causing them problems on the counter and holding our shape well. The game plan seemed to be working, and I didn't really feel threatened or have to spend time watching the floor, as I often do at derbies. On the much-talked-about Tarkowski incident, initially to me, it just looked like a typical full-blooded tackle you expect. Something Peter Reid would have been proud of. In hindsight, and it's the only clip I've watched back, I'll acknowledge he was lucky to stay on the pitch. Beto's "goal" was down the other end, so I can't comment on if it was or wasn't offside, but even from there, it looked close. And how he hit the post when clean through bemused me. But, he was causing them problems. Half time came and, without knowing the stats, it felt like they had more possession, but we had the better chances, and I went into half-time reasonably satisfied. Job half done — and we should have been ahead. I went downstairs at half-time for an older gentleman's and watched a younger lad getting ejected. Once again, it seemed overkill, but there were 8 police officers for one lad who wasn't resisting: overkill. Admittedly, I don't know what went on prior to that, but it just seemed over-the-top. In the second half, they came at us again, but this time it was more sustained and their quality started to take over as we increasingly defended like our lives depended on it. The next two incidents were again, too far away from me to make judgement at the time. This is where sitting on the side of the pitch helps. For once, they carved open our defence, which seemed to part like the Red Sea leading to their goal. I received messages saying they had a player offside in the build up, but I couldn't tell from where I was. Likewise, I thought Jordan had one of his brain fart moments, which in fairness are becoming less frequent. It looked reckless and I expected a penalty, although not a red. I hadn't realised the ref had already blown for a free kick to them in the build-up. It did make me wonder why the game carried on and wasn't stopped. To the players (and I won't go through all of them): Pickford was mostly assured and made a couple of decent saves. Mykolenko had another good derby outing, keeping Salah anonymous for large parts of the game. Tarkowski led like he always does as we defended heroically when the pressure mounted. The two young lads, Branthwaite and O'Brien, were excellent, despite Jake having a few lapses early on, but he settled. Idrissa Gana Gueye was his usual self, breaking up play, winning the ball. The problem is, when he does, we don't have anyone creative enough in there to take advantage. And as good as he is, it worries me that we are going to continue to rely on him unless we have an apprentice to come in and take the mantle. Alcaraz showed glimpses, but I felt he wasn't involved in the game enough. Two reasons for me. We didn't get him involved, he didn't have anyone else around him. And he was playing in a wider position. Get him central. You are only as good as those around you sometimes. Ndiaye looked good when he came on and worried their defence. I hope he's back to full fitness, because I would love to see him and Charly running at defences. Unfortunately, Jack Harrison had a poor performance and couldn't do a lot right. Doucoure was also anonymous and wasteful. Beto is Beto. He's not the best, causes problems and unsettles defences and gives 100%. There's something likeable about him; he's not where we want to be… but right now, he's what we've got. My feelings about the derby? I've been to many over the years, at both Goodison and Anfield. When comparing notes before the match, I realised that my last derby at Anfield had been the Kanchelskis one. I hadn't realised it had been that long… I know the mood and sentiment has been changing over the years, but last night really brought it home how far it has moved on. I could say toxic. Stood where we were, close to their Main Stand and with the Upper Tier of the Anfield Road above us, the abuse was relentless; but in fairness, we were giving as good as we got. With my previous reference to police presence, it's a shame it's come to this. I don't mind banter and rivalry, but this feels very different. Interestingly, those who had gloatingly berated us for most of the match were very quiet and nervous in those last 10 minutes plus the 6 minutes of added time. We walked along Walton Breck Road to Great Homer Street, where Neil had parked at the Sainsburys. Funnily enough, no need for police presence as we mingled. Neil kindly gave me a lift back to Speke on his way home. Apparently there had been bedlam in my sister's house, with two Kopites and one Evertonian watching on Sky. The girl was pleased to see me, although when I broke the news to her that we had lost, I could sense her disappointment. I told her we are getting another one, a boy. I just don't know whether to call it Sheedy or Mulller after two great German strikers. Annoyingly, I had to travel back to London today for a meeting in London tomorrow, but then I'm back on the train to avoid a stupidly early start and avoid Grand National traffic on Saturday morning for the Arsenal match. Another night in the homeland. I don't mind… and I know others put in the miles as well as those whose dedication sees them up at all hours to follow our religion. It's not the cost — that will be over 1,000 miles in 3 days. Next up: Arsenal, the irony being, we can do them a favour. I hope we do. Not because I want to, I don't care about them. I just want Everton to perform and win. In these increasingly reducing fixtures left, we owe it to Goodison to bow out in as much style as she deserves. In summary, there wasn't much in this one, but a reminder that we need change in the playing staff. We'll get the points needed, but to move forward, a long summer of decisions is needed. Until then, keep going, Blues. As always, the heartbeat of this club, the supporters, will be there. You can always tell by the supporters' reaction at the end. The majority stayed and the players got a good reception. We saw the effort, that's all we ask. On that note, I have expectations for Everton. I always have had. That's not finishing 7th. It is competing for a 10th league title, our 6th FA Cup and 2nd European Trophy. I get called deluded. Maybe I am, but I don't care. That is what I was brought up on and what I witnessed. Nothing else is good enough for a club of our size and stature. Do that for me, Everton, and I can go to meet my maker with a smile on my face, knowing that the fantastic younger generation can carry the baton, because they understand what I've been rambling on about for nearly 40 years. See you all in spirit, Evertonians. Forever. Reader Comments (1) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. 