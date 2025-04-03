I do love my early morning walks with the dog. Yesterday was no different. Clear blue skies — What was not to like? — we were off to play the Reds. The pooch, Bella, was travelling, so came with me, stopping for breakfast at the local station cafe on the way into Euston. Toasted bacon sandwich for me, and a sausage for her as we sat outside basking in the sun, feeling good.

It was an early start despite the late kick-off. I had to get to my sister's, where I was staying, and drop off the canine Evertonian. Into Euston in good time and then it started. Hundreds of them waiting for the platform announcement. The train was full of them, with more languages than a United Nations convention.

I got talking to a couple from the US, advising them on buses to get them near the stadium. Sometimes I think I'm too helpful. I could have pointed them to BMD as it was their first trip. They were friendly enough, although I was met with the usual confusion as to why I didn't support Liverpool if I was from Liverpool. I'm used to it, so rattled off my usual history lesson.

My sister kindly picked us up and I spent a few hours there, before popping in to see my cousin. We spoke about family, football, and me moving back home, which I'm considering to be closer to friends and family.

Eventually, I headed off from Liverpool South Parkway to meet with Matt Traynor in the North Western in Lime Street. Always great to put another face to a name and we swapped stories, mostly about work experiences in various parts of the world.

Next, it was on to County Road and the Royal Oak to meet with Peter and Neil, It was nice being amongst fellow Evertonians, with a few songs, including Elton's I Guess That's Why They Call It The Blues sounding out. The Blues were in good spirits. We could see Neil doing laps of the centrally located bar looking for us until I decided to go and intercept him and guide him in to where we were standing. Unfortunately, Peter couldn't make it and headed straight to the ground.

The time came to make the walk of shame across Stanley Park, where we were welcomed by the first signs of the unnecessary heavy police presence, with mounted police "guarding" the way towards Mordor.

We made our way to the away supporters' entrance to be met by more police and stewards as we went through the controlled access system. This seemed to take a while as kick-off approached. Call me paranoid, but it seemed deliberate to mess us around.

There was plenty of lively banter as the Evertonians shouted over the barriers in the pig pen they funneled us through. Apologies, that's the only way I can describe it. Treated as strangers in our own city. I don't know what they thought we were going to do.

We got in for the start and, unfortunately to make that song. They held a banner in a pathetic response to our "We built this city in 1878" one. It simply read "We built this city". I've since seen an adapted online version "We shamed this city". More appropriate in my opinion. Wounds run deep.