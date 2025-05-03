Report Relegated Tractor Boys spoil the penultimate Goodison party The penultimate game at Goodison Park should have been a celebratory bonanza with the 1878 Group pulling out all the stops to memorialise the Grand Old Lady … but The Tractor Boys had other ideas above their station. Michael Kenrick 03/05/2025 90comments (last) Everton 2 - 2 Ipswich Town The penultimate game at Goodison Park should have been a celebratory bonanza with the 1878 Group pulling out all the stops to memorialise the Grand Old Lady … but The Tractor Boys had other ideas above their station with a two-goal comeback that would stun Moyes's attacking experiment. While on the field, David Moyes has gone for goals with Dwight McNeil, Iliman Ndiaye and Charly Alcaraz in the starting lineup, and Abdoulaye Doucoure not involved this time for personal reasons as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fit enough to appear on the bench. But no place in this one for former Everton Academy product, Nathan Broadhead, who is not included in the Ipswich Town squad. A fantastic afternoon, bathing Goodison Park in glorious sunshine for the final ever traditional Saturday afternoon 3 pm kick-off at the Grand Old Lady, with lots of banners and colour cards on display in the Goodison Park stands, courtesy of the 1878s — the teams taking to the field amidst a cascade of ticker tape. The visitors kicked off, and there were some lively early challenges to keep the atmosphere bubbling from the start, Ndiaye committing the first foul. Gana was then fouled but the first ball into the Ipswich area was floated in high from deep and resulted only in a turnover that saw Delap advancing but prevented from shooting. Patterson and McNeil were working the right flank but Patterson's early cross was delivered straight to Palmer in the Ispwich Town goal. McNeil dribbled into trouble but the ball was turned away from Beto and out for an Everton corner, lofted to O'Brien at the far post and back to Beto at the near post but no power and easy for Palmer to gather. Everton tried to work the right flank again but didn't get very far. Finally they involved Alcaraz on the left before the ball was back over on the right with Ndiaye winning another corner, Palmer punching McNeil's ball away but it came toward Beto who tried an acrobatic overhead kick. Branthwaite got forward but his cross in was lofted straight to Palmer. Everton were dominating possession but not using it to great effect. A crosto Beto from Garner was difficult for him to do much with and The Tractor Boys steamed up the pitch, Delap almost backheeling a goal, Dumfries style! Another surge forward by the visitors saw an excellent tackle from Garner on Delap, but Everton still could not make effective use of the ball at their feet. Garner tried a long throw but it was easily turned over, Town slowing the game down to suit themselves before Hutchinson's shot was blocked by Branthwaite, and Enciso leathered the follow-up ball high over Pickford's goal. The game flagged somewhat, with Pickford lumping a backpass up to no-one. Finally, Ndiaye got free down the left, passed in to Alcaraz aho found Patterson but is shot was not going to beat Palmer. A somewhat better cross saw a bout of weak head-tennis in the Ipswich area that did not threaten. No much seemed to be happening, but suddenly a brilliant cross in from Alcaraz on the left was nodded just inside the post by Beto, an excellent headed goal to put Everton in party mood. Delap and O'Brien contrived an argument with the corner flag, both getting themselves booked. Delap then jumps into Branthwaite for an aerial ball and floors him but it looked more an accidental coming together rather than a fit of pique from the agricultural Tractor Boy, and didn't warrant a second yellow. Morsy kicked Ndiaye's ankle from behind and he was shown the yellow card, with a tasty set-piece for Everton: Garner delivering it in well but headed clear by a defender. Then, apropos of nothing, Dwight McNeil picked up the ball from Patersson in space 30 yards out and fired a fantastic strike into the far corner. Another excellent goal. Enciso tried to do something similar at the other end but Pickford was more than equal to it. A nice Everton move saw the ball crossed in again to Beto but Mykolenko could not get his leg around the high ball that was played his way. Enciso then tried again, with a great run in, but he shot strongly the wrong side of the post. Third time's a charm for Enciso who picked up the ball centrally and fired an absolute thunderbolt curling into the top of the Everton goal over Pickford, a brilliant strike. Ipswich surged back upfield and won a corner that fell to O'Shea with his back to goal and unable to turn, the ball finally cleared. Everton tried to respond but Mykolenko could not beat his man down the left. Beto tried to get loose but was crowded out as a lively first half came to an end. James Garner restarted the game but it's initially rather scrappy, Encison tried to reprise his run and nobody can get near him. James Garner finally flings himself at the player and wins back possession but both of them go down. Ndiaye then clumsily fouled Enciso driving down the Everton right, the free-kick put in low, headed clear by the first Everton man. Hutchinson struggled to evade the attention of Mykolenko, while Ensico went down, asking for treatment. McNeil put in a beautiful curling cross that was just over Beto and just in front of Ndiaye coming in at the far post. Alcaraz and Gana tried to walk the ball in but the Ipswich area seemed very crowded. At the other end, Delap beat Patterson and played in Enciso who could only shoot low at Pickford. McNeil tried a similar cross, this one closer to Plamer who pushed it away. Ndiaye tried to dribble his way in but it was hard going as Everton laid siege until Gueye's floated cross drifted past McNeil and out of play. Great work by Alcaraz to retain the ball and drive forward, but he too was running into brick walls. McNeil was trying different things but the Ipswich defense was not giving the Everton players much space. Alcarz took exception to Chaplin's clip, both booked. McNeil skipped around his man and tried to find Beto with another cross but they were not quite coming off. O'Brien had to use both speed and strength to stop a good run by Clarke. After a lot of frustrated build-up play, Patterson put in a cross that evaded everyone as David Moyes decided to make some changes with 15 minutes left. Ipswich attacked but Enciso's shot sailed high over the bar. Patterson and Greaves collided off the ball, but the referee let Ipswich come forward and a cross from Hutchinson was deflected up in the air off Gueye to the far post where it was nodded down and in by Hirst to spoil the Everton party. Hirst then clattered Branthwaite, who reacted, and both were booked as it got rather silly. Young on for Patterson. Calvert-Lewin was then pushed over by Burgess, getting a free-kick for Everton that Harrison delivered well but Palmer punched it clear. O'Brien wrestled his man to the floor, giving the visitors another chance to get the ball forward. Enciso got forward again but his cross bounced harmlessly wide. Everton were pushing up but Ipswich felt they could repel anything that was thrown at them as Young was fouled. Harrison's free-kick bounced off Calvert-Lewin as Moyes made his final changes. With 6 minutes of added time, Ipswich had a corner that needed defending, with the greater pressure of a winner coming from the visitors. Another set-piece from them won another late corner that was kept out at the expense of a throw put in long and more pressure on the Blues. A late cross from Harrison was against grasped by Palmer, as the party was well spoilt by the Tractor Boys, whose stubborn resistance and beligerent physicality had effectively stalled Everton's simplistic attacking play. Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, O'Brien [Y:28'], Patterson [Y:80'] (82' Young), Ndiaye, Gueye, (90' Iroegbunam), Garner, Alcaraz [Y:65'] (90' Chermiti), McNeil (77' Harrison), Beto (77' Calvert-Lewin). Subs: Virginia, Coleman, Keane, Broja. Ipswich Town: Palmer, O’Shea, Woolfenden, Burgess, Greaves, Morsy [Y:33'] (68' Phillips), Taylor, Hutchinson, Chaplin [Y:65'] (68' J Clarke), Enciso, Delap [Y:28'] (68' Hirst). Subs: Walton, Godfrey, Boniface, Tuanzebe, Luongo, Cajuste. Attendance: 39,305 Reader Comments (90) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Alan J Thompson 1 Posted 03/05/2025 at 13:56:18 An interesting line up. It almost reminds me of the season under Moyes when he let the team have their head for the last few games as we were already mathematically safe and finished 17th, I think, losing the last few games. Martin Mason 2 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:04:48 Possibly as good as any line-up we can put out just now? Danny O'Neill 3 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:07:04 He's only gone and done it. Ndiaye and Alcaraz on the same pitch at the same time. Christy Ring 4 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:07:18 It's definitely a more attacking formation. Good to see Calvert-Lewin back on the bench. George Cumiskey 5 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:07:25 Really pleased and shocked about the lineup! 👍 Ernie Baywood 6 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:11:23 It's experimental... but when better to experiment? Looking forward to seeing how Ndiaye, McNeil and Alcaraz link up. Add Gueye and Garner. Plus Patterson. And it's like a fan vote 11. Derek Knox 7 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:15:34 A Blue Symphony in musical terms, No Doucoure or Harrison. Moyes the Maestro (Mr Blue Sky) has finally seen the light! :-) Curt Snyder 8 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:25:42 With Patterson too. Let's see them get some service to Beto early. Then we may get some shots at the top of the box with their back line drawing towards Beto. Neil Lawson 9 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:26:28 No Doucoure on the bench. Would he have done it otherwise? Everyone one of us desperate for a good performance and a thumping win. John Atkinson 10 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:32:29 Danny #3. Absolutely took the words out of my mouth!! Paul Smith 11 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:35:28 Ndaiye and Alcaraz given a go together against relegated Ipswich. Moyes forever a pragmatist – never change, Davie lad. Neil Cremin 12 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:38:22 With this Fan Favourite team and against an already relegated club, it will be interesting to see the reaction if things don't go to plan. I do like the team but it worries me that the team has the almost universal approval of TW managers. Smiley… Andy Crooks 13 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:39:08 Best team selection since David Moyes returned. Disaster awaits!!! Nicolas Piñon 14 Posted 03/05/2025 at 14:58:09 Interesting “Barca style” line-up! Make the Grand Old Lady proud, EFC. Ernie Baywood 15 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:34:31 Who is currently the last player ever sent off at Goodison? Delap fancies getting his name in the record books. Danny O'Neill 16 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:37:09 Probably tongue in cheek, Neil.Looks like it's working. Shaun Parker 17 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:41:10 Welcome back, Dwight McNeil!!!! Michael Kenrick 18 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:53:56 Lovely cross from Alacaraz for Beto's goal but he seems to have had only very limited involvement, with play so often going down the right and getting stalled in the shadows. Okay, McNeil's scremer came from that side… but I just wanna see the three of them, Alcaraz, Ndiaye and McNeil, linking up better with Beto to creat a shedload of chances and excitement! Nicolas Piñon 19 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:56:02 Wonder why is Enciso at Ipswich?We would welcome him at Everton. Alan J Thompson 20 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:56:59 Just as I was thinking that we'd had plenty of possession but it was all a bit impotent, coming to nothing on the edge of their area, we scored with what I'd call a centre-forward's goal and in a way that Broja doesn't, or perhaps hasn't, looked like scoring. Then there were two, one each side, of quite amazing goals and, if I was Mr Moyes, I'd have that ball either taken out of play or marked and tell my players to shoot with it at every opportunity as there seems something wrong for it to swirl like that on both goals.Mind you, I was thinking when we got our second; good team selection, Mr Moyes. Now to see when he makes his changes to try and hold onto the lead. Ernie Baywood 21 Posted 03/05/2025 at 15:58:06 Yeah the three attackers haven't really linked up yet. With Ipswich dropping players back, it gets pretty crowded in that area. Mind you, Alcaraz obviously made Beto's goal. And Ndiaye was involved in the build-up to McNeil's goal. Players who can play football, playing football. You can produce good moments when you've got more players in the team capable of producing good moments. Michael Kenrick 22 Posted 03/05/2025 at 16:00:40 Yea, the movement of the ball was interesting on both goals. Wasn't there a story about them changing the ball for the last few games of the season?In neither case did it appear to be moving as a result of spin imparted by the kicker, as there was little rotation for the ball in the air. Although on a closer look, McNeil does seem to get under the ball a little, getting a combination of back and side spin on the ball, which might be why it moved so far in the air. Why, it's just like watching The School of Science! Paul Smith 23 Posted 03/05/2025 at 16:02:14 That Hutchinson looks decent and a bit under the radar. Steve Shave 24 Posted 03/05/2025 at 16:38:56 Yes, Paul, Hutchinson would be a fine addition in the summer along with Delap. I doubt either will happen but we can dream. We'd probably need £70M to get the pair. Enciso we can forget about, he is on loan from Brighton and I imagine is part of their bigger plans moving forwards. They sure do know how to pick them from the South American leagues. Sean O'Hanlon 25 Posted 03/05/2025 at 16:51:21 Bloody disgrace! Ipswich relegated! Only Everton can do this to their supporters. Roll on the 1980s. Andy Crooks 26 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:02:51 This was a big day for Evertonians. The hired hands in Blue, with a couple of exceptions, didn't get it. Utterly disgraceful show from some really abject professional footballers. Neil Tyrrell 27 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:04:53 We must lead the league in pissing away 2-goal leads this season! Neil Cremin 28 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:05:05 This was awful. We had no creativity and were pedestrian throughout. Maybe we did miss the Doucoure engine? Neil Lawson 29 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:10:13 Not able to watch. Listening to Radio 5. For a regular TW poster to suggest we may have been missing Doucoure probably sums up the general malaise and misery. George Cumiskey 30 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:10:18 We fell back in the second half and let them back in. Typical Moyes and Everton, I'm afraid. We've gotta let Beto go, he's just not good enough. Alan J Thompson 31 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:11:44 The second half started in much the same way as the first, Everton getting forward well and then it all coming to an end before actually doing anything.I thought Ipswich's equalizer should have been a foul on Patterson who was taken out away from the ball and this Ref seemed keen to give anything similar to Ipswich but overlooked some obvious ones to us.I'd like to hear Moyes reasons for the substitutions,; when Beto went off, their defence seemed a lot happier dealing with Calvert-Lewin and, while Harrison didn't do badly, I wouldn't have taken McNeil off and certainly not Alcaraz later while somebody will say for "fresh legs". I really didn't see any point in Young coming on; the only two I'd have considered for changing would have been Gana and Garner, in that order and maybe both for Iroegbunam and a striker, probably Chermiti, to play alongside Beto. Still, I suppose we are only playing for money with the higher league position now. Robert Tressell 32 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:11:52 Showed how limited we are as an attacking outfit. Very little quality. Ipswich at least matched us in attacking ability. You can see why, sadly, even if sign Delap, that he could struggle here. More than anything, we need pace and quality on the flanks. Raymond Fox 33 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:13:51 I cant say I'm that surprised. Yes, I thought we would win but we were never a 4/9 favourite.All the complaining about Doucoure and Harrison in the team and what happens! Ernie Baywood 34 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:13:54 A bit crowded with the three attackers. They spent a lot of time on top of each other. Beto scored a good goal but his touch is comical.I still think the big issue is that we ask a lot of our midfielders and all season we've been lacking options to bring in fresh legs in that position. We've now got Tim Iroegbunam but he doesn't seem to be trusted.Disappointing… but hard to get too wound up at this point. Joe McMahon 35 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:15:27 Sounds like it was yet another Goodison day to remember. Can't wait for the new stadium; unfortunately, we will still have Moyes (and yes I'm one of the many who never wanted him back). David Connor 36 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:15:46 Well, there we have it. Let down yet again and lucky to get a draw after being 2-up against a relegated team. Some good football; some bang average; and a lot of dogshit football. Massive rebuild yet again required as we know. Moyesie will be lucky if he gets a full season under the new ownership on the recent outings. Just not good enough all round. Charly needs to go back to his parent club, as well as Broja and Slack Harrison. Doucoure needs to go. Calvert-Lewin is back-tracking because no fucker wants him. He can do one, the greedy bastard.Mykolenko ain't good enough; Patterson ain't good enough. Nice to see Dwight back – he was probably the only positive of the game with a top goal.Will the Yanks trust Davey and his crew with a rebuild job or will they look at alternative managers? Personally, I don't care. I'm just sick and tired of us being fucking crap. Kunal Desai 37 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:17:40 Although we've picked up points at Goodison since Dyche, it hasn't improved much in terms of wins. Other than the Leicester result, which was a convincing, results by and large at Goodison have been poor.Big season for Moyes, he'll get a budget to bring in better players, let's see what he does. TFG won't put up with him if there is no improvement in results next seasonVery disappointing to throw away four 2-nil leads this season. John Charles 38 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:17:53 Sick and tired of hearing "2-nil and fucked it up" from my seat in Park End!Not sure any reason to think about buying Alcaraz. McNeil is a better Number 10 and today shows he can't play on the left.On the subs, both Beto (who was generally awful) and McNeil were knackered.Patterson had a poor game and probably should have been taken off earlier.Gana again our best player, along with Jarrad. Paul Smith 39 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:18:56 Absolute rebuild needed. Only playing for a place in one of the oldest teams in world football at a brand new stadium at a previous UNESCO World Heritage Site on an historic waterfront… and it looked half-arsed — shocked to be truthful! Not to mention the great headline to this thread. I'm blaming it on Sharpe for showing up and ghosts of the past regime. I wonder what the Friedkins are thinking? Brian Foley 40 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:19:00 Lads and lasses, he put the team out (we) all wanted and we didn't win one of the most winnable games from a winning position. Big clearout required; no sentiment (like the All Blacks do) no matter who you are. Big signings required. Pointless trying to flower things up. John Charles 41 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:19:44 The worst thing I can say is it was very Dycheball. Christy Ring 42 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:19:52 I don't know why anyone complained with Beto being replaced.He was a complete passenger in a very poor 2nd half. Gora Ebrahim 43 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:20:20 We didn't look comfortable even when we were two up. I thought we would sweep them away and give more players opportunities. They matched us throughout and believed they were in with a chance. A big squad of some quality will totally confuse our manager. Thought he was outsmarted again today. Phil Roberts 44 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:29:06 Come on, everyone. This is a game to remember. This was paying homage to all those other games in the 60+ years since I first started supporting Everton where we were well on top and ended up hanging on for a draw. It is our DNA. It makes us what we are. Evertonians. The greatest supporters in the world. Neil Cremin 45 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:36:15 We got the team that all TW managers wanted. When we didn't get the result, it is now all Moyes's fault. Comical. Don't know if Alcaraz is the player that everybody claims is a must buy. O'Brien was caught badly for the cross but once again Pickford should be claiming crosses which are within his 6-yard box. Our so-called best team lacked desire, pace, incisiveness and quality. Danny O'Neill 46 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:40:17 Why the snidey dig, Neil? Same line twice today.I don't see so-called TW managers on here. I read people predicting their preferred line up, something I don't usually get involved in, but I like reading the different views.I thought that was as good a starting line up as we have today. So did the manager. Gavin Johnson 47 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:45:46 What a disappointing result. We shouldn't be surrendering a 2-goal lead, no matter who the manager is.Delap will also be an upgrade if we manage to sign him, but failing that we should be talking to Brighton about Julio Enciso. He looks a similar kind of talent to Ndiaye. Andy Walker 48 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:46:17 Well said, Neil, exactly what I was thinking. Alan J Thompson 49 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:48:46 Neil (#45); Sorry, I must have missed the phone call when Mr Moyes was wondering what subs to make. But what faults do you think Mr Moyes is getting blamed for? I must get down to Finch Farm next week. Billy Shears 50 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:56:06 Unless we hire a Gaffer with real bottle who sets his team's up right... 5 Defensive players & 5 Attacking players... our club drought will simply continue!!! Sam Hoare 51 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:56:40 Disappointing. Difficult to know if that was on the players or manager but second half seemed really flat with Ipswich's substitutes making a much greater impact than ours.Obviously this summer will see a long rebuilding job start but I suspect those hoping for a European finish next year will be let down. The gap remains large and we could spend £90M adding the likes of Delap, Greaves, Hutchinson and Philogene (to take today's opponents) without closing that gap significantly.Big challenge for Moyes and the players to push even for top ten next year. Derek Knox 52 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:57:15 Feel for all those who went today with 'great expectations' — it's a pity the players didn't match that commitment. I am becoming more and more disillusioned with football these days; money has ruined the game, players don't seem to want to roll their sleeves and socks up any more, or show any pride in the team they play for. If there is any, they are in a minority. Neil Cremin 53 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:59:12 Danny,My point is that, yes, there are different views… and, from what I see, many of them quite derogatory to our players such as Doucoure, Harrison, Beto, even Calvert-Lewin, while players like Alcaraz seem to get a free pass. The team picked today is a team which would be picked by the majority of those on TW (and I did say including me) but, from my perspective, they performed very poorly and, as already reading here, the performance is now being blamed on Moyes. It is not meant to be as you say snidey, just commenting on we got the so-called dream team and the outcome was, as I had initially feared, not what we expected. I did say I hope I would be wrong but unfortunately not. Dale Snyder 54 Posted 03/05/2025 at 17:59:27 Moyes does not deserve a pass for simply trying a more open approach. Had Ipswich not already been relegated, they would have likely gone on for a third. We had enough control and numbers across midfield that could have seen us tease them out of position rather than going directly to the final third so often. This was not a well-managed strategy, undermined by a poor squad. Dropping back to see out the first half and more cagey possession early in the second would have served us better. Alan McGuffog 55 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:03:26 Derek...I'd go along with a lot of what you say but, in terms of players not rolling socks and sleeves up, we surely are in a class of our own. Fantastic support; gutless players. Still, we may see out Goodison with a point against Southampton. Andy Crooks 56 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:08:14 David Moyes has done a cracking job, made us safe, easily. Sean Dyche kept us safe too. Well done to both of them. Top men, good, safe coaches.Does anyone, seriously, anyone, think that David Moyes is the man to win stuff? The man to move us onward and upward? Unfortunately, with the limited funds this summer, Moyes, is it. It depends on what we want. Moyes is a B+ compared to Dyche's B. Tony Abrahams 57 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:12:27 I don't think that system helps the midfield from a defensive point of view Ernie. Better teams than Ipswich would have exposed the big hole in the middle of the pitch that appeared quite a few times.A new system takes time, but whatever system any manager plays has always got to suit his players and I'm not sure that was the case today.The best thing about today was definitely the reception that the 1878 fan group organised. It got me thinking about the last 30 years with my feelings being that Everton are still only a Premier League club because the fans (who sometimes get criticised by people who don't understand us) have not only never deserted the club, but they have often been the only people trying to galvanise it! Danny O'Neill 59 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:19:54 Andy, simple answer to your question is no.I hope he is backed in the summer to bring in the players he needs. As I said to someone just minutes ago, despite my opinion on him, I don't want him to fail, because that means Everton will have failed.Fair points, Neil. Everyone has different views, myself included. A lot of people I talk to slate players like Doucoure and Harrison because they are not good enough to be where we want to be if we are to progress, even if under Moyes next season that is getting us comfortably in the top half with a cup run all the way to Wembley.I know we are light in numbers, but I don't see the logic in playing players who won't be here next season. I've liked what I've seen of Alcaraz and, in a better team with better players, we will get more out of him. I also wouldn't be against Calvert-Lewin staying if it works out for the player and the club. I don't hold injuries against any player, but he needs to play more and have the supply, something most recent Everton strikers have been starved of. Ian Bennett 60 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:20:56 Moyes is going to get stick for this, and it comes with the territory of not putting sides like this away.Replace the manager or not, but that won't change the fact that there are poor players out there.Alcaraz produced a great cross, but against poor opposition, him and Ndiaye were largely anonymous. For those watching on tv, you will have not noticed that alcaraz's out of possession work rate is dreadful.Beto scored a great header, but the rest of the game his touch and movement were pretty poor. McNeil scored a great goal, but for large parts of the game he didn't affect the play apart from free kicks. The midfield two of Garner and Gana didn't win enough ball, and we're too slow in passing it quickly forward against a reasonably well-organised opposition.Zero contribution from the full-backs. The quality of the ball in from crossing was predictably poor. Patterson once again caught miles out of position, hoping for a foul that wasn't, and we get done at the far stick. He's done, he's nowhere near good enough.Great hit from Enciso, but surely players should be doing their homework not to let him get it on his right and stop the shot.Too many passengers today. An attacking line-up, but pretty low in quality going forward.In terms of Delap, he put it about a bit, but in terms of quality, it was pretty unimpressive. If he was foreign, I am not sure you'd get a clamour for him.If I can give a tribute to the 1878s. The effort these people put in is unreal. The Old Lady looked beautiful today. Each and every one, thank you from me and my dad. Jeff Armstrong 61 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:25:32 Lots of changes this summer with new directors, recruitment being completely revamped, lots of players being let go, signed etc.Also a ground move that will take a while to feel like home.The last thing we need with all that going on is a change of manager. Not my choice originally but Moyes has proved a safe pair of hands, and we will need him next season, whether some like it or not.With so much change coming, we need Moyes to be a steadying influence on the pitch. Phil Roberts 62 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:26:17 The constant moaning on here about team selection and why is he not playing Alcaraz and Ndiaye has now been shown why us on ToffeeWeb are busy in our day jobs and Moyes is managing a Premier League team.On the evidence, it don't work. One or the other. Danny O'Neill 63 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:26:54 Tony, you know I get passionate about our supporters. No matter what they've thrown at us, and I mean all of us, these past few seasons, we are the constant and lately took over and dragged the club kicking and screaming over the line. An unwelcome line we shouldn't even think about crossing. Tony Abrahams 64 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:33:25 We are moving into a new stadium so we need a safe pair of hands.I'm not knocking you, Jeff, and understand your logic to a certain degree, especially after reading what I thought was a very sensible post by Andy.But I wanted our new stadium to be a brand new dawn, and was hoping it would be used in a very positive manner to help try and galvanise the whole club. Neil Cremin 65 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:37:48 Thanks for the response, Danny.My initial point is that we got what many believe is our best team selection on paper, but I'm a firm believer that the best team does not always consist of the most skilful players but must be a combination of skill, creativity, spoilers and workhorses combined to contribute to the overall performance. Dare I say, I just wonder if we had started with Doucoure and Harrison today, would we have got a different result? We will never know. We need to recruit carefully not not make the mistakes during the Koeman - Walsh era of buying individuals without considering their integration into the team. Jeff Armstrong 66 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:40:02 Tony, Thelwell is leaving, Dan Purdy is leaving, 2 new Freidkin board additions this week, lots of players coming and going.I just think a change of manager at this time would be a change too many… for now. Ian Bennett 67 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:41:39 I thought the same, Phil. You could argue whether there was a better combination with McNeil on the left, Alcaraz central, and Ndiaye on the right, but honestly I think it would have made bugger-all difference. Martin Mason 68 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:43:39 I believe what today confirmed was that we have a very poor squad, that the options are tragically limited, and that nobody could get a decent tune out of them. Also, that Ndiaye and Alcaraz can't really be accommodated together. What they were short of today was a player like Doucoure at his best and I believe that, unfortunately, Patterson is probably not what we need at right-back. Mike Gaynes 69 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:43:59 Neil #45 and Ian #60,I strongly disagree with you on Alcaraz. I thought today he showed most of what we want to see. He was constantly moving forward, provided some good touch passing and distribution in traffic, and his cross for Beto's goal was probably the best single cross I've seen from us this season. He's not the finished article, of course, but to me his potential is obvious. Also, Ian #60, not sure you saw that the cross for the tying goal was deflected and actually looped over Pickford and O'Brien. Not much they could have done. As to Enciso, I strongly doubt that the potential of a shot like that was on anybody's scouting report. But I heartily agree with you on Patterson. I've really never seen anything from him that hints of top-level quality, and to be lying on the ground in the buildup to that last goal just looked awful. Right-back remains high on my list for the summer. Julian Exshaw 70 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:49:28 The season, arguably the most boring season in Premier League history, is spluttering to an end. We are also limping to the finish line amid a wave of justified sentimentality and nostalgia. The circumstances surrounding leaving glorious Goodison Park are somewhat deflecting what has become a downright frustrating last few weeks of the season. Today was no exception; this was a hard watch. We suspect Moyes is using these games to provide fringe and out-of-contract players a last chance but what can be achieved by bringing on Chermiti for 6 minutes? What was the point of bringing Ashley Young on again? Surely Coleman would have appreciated a run out for what could be his last time at Goodison. Harrison came on for McNeil who we assume was tiring. We know about Harrison though. Why not throw Broja on on the right? Criticising Moyes at this stage is tantamount to football sedition but there are slightly worrying signs after the so-called 'bounce'. My fear right now is of old habits which frustrated fans under previous management returning and the much longed for revolution of our football club may indeed not be as dramatic as initially hoped. Let's see… Andrew Clare 71 Posted 03/05/2025 at 18:51:34 The new manager bounce didn't last long. He did the job we wanted but, if you are expecting more from him, you will be disappointed.I just hope the new owners are as ambitious as they say; otherwise, we will have a frustrating couple of years ahead of us.People may say "That it's an end-of-the-season match, what do you expect?"I expect much much more. Andy Crooks 72 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:00:20 Phil@ 62, Maybe it might take more than one game. There are millions of reasons why we are not managing Premier League teams. Why Moyes is, is not as obvious… but will be clear as soon as the new owners find a coach who thinks we might win at Chelsea. Phil Roberts 73 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:02:55 Can we dream?Two weeks tomorrow. 2-0 up over Southampton and 5 minutes to go and Moyes brings on Seamus.Just as the 90 minutes is up, Calvert-Lewin's header is palmed away by their centre-back.Up steps Seamus and buries it in the corner. The last player to score at Goodison Park.We can but dream. Danny O'Neill 74 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:07:27 And like our former right-back, Phil, if Seamus does that, we riot!!Absolutely, Neil. We didn't have a strategy in that fateful period. It seemed like we had a collection of individuals with blank cheques all going to the sweet shop like excited kids and coming back with different sweets. Ian Bennett 75 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:14:34 https://www.sofascore.com/football/match/everton-ipswich-town/HsYMike check out Alcaraz stats.36 passes out of 40.1 assistAll great, but then,0 shots0 successful dribbles1 cross 3 out of 6 duels1 interception1 key passIn 90 minutes of football, that isn't enough. 90% passing rate is great, but the amount of attacking output was poor, as was Ndiaye. No shots, no dribbles, and just one cross that we scored from. We need more than that. He flatters to deceive. Punters like him, as the rest are so poor.His out-of-possession work rate is poor. It's not all about that, but managers notice it, and that's why Moyes benches him. Ashley Roberts 76 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:15:58 Just got back from the game and I can't believe, having been 2-0 up, we didn't wipe the floor with Ipswich. I think Moyes left it far too late to make any changes. Beto was a complete passenger in the second half and it was clear nobody wanted to make a forward pass to him cos they know he cannot control it. Very poor and needs to go. I think O'Brien is a better right-back than central defender. I don't think he played one ball forward. He just gives the ball back to Jordan or Jarrad. Finally, the 2 full-backs are just not good enough and need replacing. I thought the only real positive today was McNeil. He looked back to his best and I would have moved him into the middle before taking him off. He was the only one who looked like scoring or doing something.Regarding Ipswich, I would definitely take Delap and Hutchinson for next season if we could afford them. It is time for Calvert-Lewin to move on. He now only wants to stay because nobody wants him. Phil Roberts 77 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:16:24 Just done the stats.Youngest Team we have put out since Wolves away just after Christmas 2023 — 53 games ago.And a pile of the players from that game are 16 months older. Jay Harris 78 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:16:33 I totally agree with Mike G on Alcaraz. He is the only forward-thinking player.This squad has always struggled at the sharp end of the pitch and cannot break teams down. They haven't got a clue when they have the majority of the possession and have mostly relied on dead-ball situations to score.Ndiaye has not been the same player since he was injured. McNeil scored a great goal but is slower than me and I'm 74.Jake and Jarrad showed they need to play alongside an experienced head like Tarkowski as they left a gap as wide as the Mersey Tunnel for the first goal and O'Brien totally misjudged the ball for the second.It says something about our lack of creativity when the majority of our passes are side to side from centre-back to centre-back.I don't know about 12 players going — I would suggest the number should be much higher. Danny O'Neill 79 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:26:09 I'll gather my thoughts and take my time before commenting in detail.Steady, Jay, you'll be talking yourself into the wide right midfield position. There's always a place for experience!!McNeil and Alcaraz bring something different. McNeil is no Sheedy or Liam Brady, but he's got a great left foot if we can get players on the end of it. And he's got goals in him too. My favourite was Brighton away when we thumped them 5-1 a couple seasons ago. Not the most spectacular. He dribbled it into the net after cutting through a couple of defenders, and put the goalkeeper on his arse before poking it in from less than 1 yard out. Si Cooper 80 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:28:49 Tony, Danny, it may be down to not seeing enough from the players for a long time but I wasn't particularly impressed with the supporters' efforts to support the team today. Certainly miles below the ‘attitude' of the away supporters we are lucky to have.I see Garner is getting criticism again from some. He was working very hard for most of match.Ipswich were very much set-up to nullify our standard play today, including being wide and flat in defence to stop our full-backs doing much going forwards. Ian Pilkington 81 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:32:45 I have never been fond of Moyes but I accepted that he was the only sensible choice in January and indeed he did a remarkable job by quickly ending fears of relegation.However, I was relieved to hear that his contract was for 18 months only with a further 12-month option. One win in ten has reinforced my view that, at 62, he is not the right man to take on the huge responsibility of building a new team and taking us forward; we don't require a safe pair of hands any more, we need a younger man with ambition. TFG have been ruthless in replacing managers at Roma and surely must be looking at potential replacements. Frank, Iraola or possibly Glasner would be a perfect fit and would be prised away from their clubs without too much difficulty. Hopefully it will happen. Sean Kelly 84 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:41:35 Derek Knox, I totally agree, lad. Everton have had the flip-flops on for a few weeks now. In contrast, Ipswich having being relegated, are playing with pride. They are not the best team or anything near it but they showed their commitment to their club. The Everton supporters, both home and away, deserve more than the shite served up. As for Moyes, well he won't turn us into a Champions League team but he will keep us safe. Is that enough? I doubt it. Mike Gaynes 85 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:46:12 Ian #75, yep, like I said, not the finished article by any means. But honestly I don't care about his duels and recoveries. He does his job defensively pressuring the ball. The important thing is that he brings qualities in attack that we desperately need. And at 22, he has a long runway for development. I hope it's with us.Andy #56, no, I don't. But for the next year, the priority is pulling everything together -- the new club structure, integrating a half-dozen new players, growing into the new stadium. Moyes is obviously Friedkin's choice to manage all that, and he won't be changed out unless things go very, very far off the rails. Ian Bennett 86 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:50:54 Mike – just one chance created and no shots.C'mon man, that ain't enough... Jim Bennings 87 Posted 03/05/2025 at 19:52:02 It's always been too easy for the players at Everton.We've always had the attitude of, "This game doesn't matter" — it's a loser mentality because every game should matter.Bournemouth have gone to Arsenal today and won, nothing for either to play for but Bournemouth won at Arsenal, imagine us doing that.As as football club, we have completely lost any kind of standards and have zero ambition to gain any real progress.Even the rumours I hear this past 7 days about openness to new deals for the likes of Harrison, Calvert-Lewin… a worrying lack of intent that I'm seeing on behalf of The Friedkin Group, to be honest. Martin Mason 88 Posted 03/05/2025 at 20:00:29 Andrew@72 He had something big to celebrate and rightly so. Today we had nothing. Paul Hewitt 89 Posted 03/05/2025 at 20:03:14 Moyes will be manager next season, he will have us top half of the table, no relegation worries. The season after I don't expect he will be manager. It all part of TFG long term plan. Martin Mason 90 Posted 03/05/2025 at 20:06:11 Bournemouth were very good today and we need to do a lot to get anywhere near their standard. I reckon that given the size of our deficiencies, we will struggle not to be very close to the relegation spots for much of next season or for possibly a couple more windows? Mike Gaynes 91 Posted 03/05/2025 at 20:07:11 Ian B, for his first start in his best position, I'd say an assist that gorgeous shows us what he could be. And I want to keep him around to find out. Ian P, even in the highly unlikely event that Friedkin would pay up to lure away another club's manager (he has never done so, hiring only off the unemployment rolls), it is wildly overoptimistic to think that Frank or Iraola would be easily lured. I can't recall an example of a successful and popular manager quitting his job to move down the table. Can you? Danny O'Neill 92 Posted 03/05/2025 at 20:17:16 Jim @87 (aptly numbered post).I get the sentiment, but it hasn't always been that way.I am not naive enough to know we've been dreadful for most of the last 40 years by my own expectations and standards.I get called deluded, unrealistic, a dreamer. The list will go on. But my standards and expectations for Everton will never be taken away by any owner, manager or players.We've seen and know what it takes. 