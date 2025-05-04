A different one for me this week as the planets didn't align and I couldn't travel. So Radio 5-Live it was and watching back the full 90 on the official website. I don't like it as I can't see what's going on.

And Chris Sutton commentating had me in dread. I rarely agree with him but he did say late on, "Why not try and win the game"? He also came out with another one, that I begrudgingly agreed with: "The Everton players seemed to have forgotten what this ground means to the fans. They certainly aren't playing like it's the second-to-last game ever at Goodison Park!"

Great welcome onto the pitch for the teams. Respect to the 1878s. It's one hell of an effort that goes into creating that and they've excelled themselves each week as the season went on. Good to see the flags of several US supporters clubs' banners draped on the Main Stand side of the pitch. San Diego and New Jersey Blues, amongst others. And of course the loyal Irish blues as always.

Not much to judge ourselves on against a poor Ipswich team, but we sounded lively from the start listening to 5-Live, but watching the full 90 back, it quickly descended into a typical end-of-season encounter. The supporters became subdued and the players were going through the motions.

I thought we got off to a decent start. Beto with a bicycle kick? At least he had the confidence and eventually got his goal — a cracking header out of reach from the keeper as he planted it in the corner following a great delivery from Alcaraz, who was also key in the build up, laying it off to Mykolenko and then picking up the loose ball from the blocked attempted cross.

Jake O'Brien got involved and earned a yellow. He'll learn to do a Tarkowski and laugh or smile at them rather than get involved in handbags at 5 paces.

McNeil always seemed to be involved. An unassuming player, but not by me. I wonder how much we missed him? What a finish. Wicked swerve and pace on the ball, that left their keeper planted. Some of his crosses were begging for someone to be on the end of. And he wears black boots. That's an extra mark from me.

Then his stunning goal was surpassed by Enciso, who caused us problems all afternoon. A tricky player and a real handful. Sometimes you have to respect, even when it's the opposition. However, without taking anything away from him, our usually resolute defenders stood off and watched him approach, giving him time and space. I doubt he gets that if Tarkowski is playing. No-one took control of the situation. All Pickford could do was shake his hand.

Their equaliser? The forward did well and put a firm header to put the ball and Jordan Pickford in the back of the net. I don't want to be critical of Jake O'Brien, because he's been great for us. But at 6ft-7in, he didn't jump or challenge, being more focused on trying to deliberately push the player, which could have ended badly as, if it hadn't been a goal and he was judged to have impeded, that's a potential penalty – and, in the worst case, a red card.

The much-admired Liam Delap was arguably lucky to stay on the pitch and, being the first time I've watched him, having heard a lot about him, I wasn't overly impressed. It looked like there was no intent to get the ball when he jumped into Branthwaite with his eyes firmly on our centre-back, not the ball.

Ipswich supporters are now added to the growing list adopting that Kopite song. No not that one, the "Allez, Allez" one. It's getting as bad as <em>Hey Jude</em>. I hope we don't have to put up with that if Paul McCartney is announced as singing on the pitch for Goodison Park's last match.

All we ask for is to be entertained, with a result being a byproduct of that. Sadly, and once again, we can't sustain it. We allowed Ipswich back into the game and, particularly in the second half, we were increasingly under the cosh. Towards the end, Ipswich seemed more likely to win it.

Good to see Garner take control of the situation when Charly and an Ipswich player locked horns, pushing them both away and defusing the situation before the ref got near it.

On the substitutes, they were almost irrelevant. it was good to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin back on the pitch, no matter what happens with his contract situation. Jack Harrison? He gives us effort and commitment, but all too often, not a lot else. He's been good for us this season, but the token Ashley Young substitution was to be expected. Two players who won't be here next season.

I wouldn't have taken off McNeil, certainly not for a player who won't be with us next season unless the manager has different ideas. And maybe it's just me, but why oh why make substitutions in the 90th minute? It's not just Moyes and Everton, I just don't really see the point as there is little time to impact the game.

I can pick out minor points when I watch on the box (or tablet these days), but I liked the Ipswich keeper's response when the crowd were convinced he had handled outside the area. He hadn't, by the way. He looked towards the Gwladys Street and smiled. Nice to see friendly banter still exists in football between players and supporters.

Right back is a priority. Nathan Patterson is not there, although he put in a few decent crosses yesterday. He could be kept as cover, but that is about it. I can see him going back to Scotland.

Seamus Coleman mustn't have it in him now and I suspect that decision is coming from the player as much as the manager. Rather than him come on for the last 10 minutes against Southampton, I'd prefer to see him lead the team out as captain and then be taken off when appropriate. But only after he scores. If we get a penalty, he has to take it.

It's difficult for me to go through the players as usual, when I'm not there. Gana had a quiet day, as did Ndiaye. If I was going to pick a Man of the Match in a disappointing result and performance, I'm inclined to go for Alcaraz. He was always looking to make things happen, even when it didn't come off.

Here's an observation, with the benefit of the cameras. The late free kick that we were given following a foul on Ashley Young. It was a foul and having felt the contact, he made sure he got the free kick. Very little difference to what should have been a penalty against Manchester United.

A disappointing outcome and a performance that struggled to galvanise the crowd apart from the Ipswich supporters enjoying their last visit to Goodison and the Premier League for who knows how long.

Was it the players? Or was it the manager's tactics? Probably a combination of both, I would say. Graeme Sharp in attendance. Although I was outspoken at the time, I prefer to remember him as Everton's record post-war goalscorer. Peter Reid in his usual spec. No longer the midfield general, he looks down like an Everton mafia godfather these days, with Tony Bellew as his minder. Would anyone mess with them two?

I have said many times, another godforsaken season I will be glad to see the back of. A big reset is needed in the summer, but how many times have we said that in recent years? But there is hope and optimism that the owners will back the manager in the summer and we will spend wisely, because this squad needs the impending clear-out and reinvestment with better quality players. I have seen social media footage this morning of him entering a house on Gwladys Street and signing the wall inside the property. Maybe it's AI-induced fake news, but maybe a sign for those who advocate his signature in becoming an Everton player. We have the foundations: Pickford, O'Brien, Branthwaite, Tarkowski, Gana, Garner, Ndiaye and Alcaraz. Sign him; we won't get better value for money at the reported price and he is still only 22; he will develop and get better if surrounded by better players. Even Mykolenko… not the best, but good enough for now.

Fulham next week for a day out on the Thames amongst friends and Evertonians and for some of us, in with the Fulham supporters, but they are a passive bunch and I always find them friendly. But I have a knack of getting on with opposition supporters.

Putney Bridge is calling.