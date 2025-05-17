Season › 2024-25 › News Everton confirm three player departures Anjishnu Roy 17/05/2025 29comments | Jump to last Everton have confirmed that Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, and Asmir Begovic will leave the club once their contracts run out at the end of next month. Young joined the Blues from Aston Villa in 2023 after spells at Manchester United and Inter Milan. He came in as a free agent and made 68 appearances over the last two seasons while helping the club with his experience, leadership and versatility. He also scored two goals - against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley - and has appeared in 30 matches ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Southampton, the final for the men’s team at Goodison Park. “Since my return to the club, I’ve seen what a great professional Ash is and know the leadership qualities he has brought to the squad during his time at Everton. His versatility, experience and know-how have also been really beneficial to the team and me,” said manager David Moyes. Asmir Begovic, who made a handful of appearances for the Toffees between 2021 and 2023, returned to the club last year following a season at Queens Park Rangers. The 37-year-old goalkeeper made 10 appearances for the club over the two spells. 25-year-old Joao Virginia joined Everton in 2018 from Arsenal and he has made eight appearances for the men’s team. Both Begovic and Virginia played a supporting role to Jordan Pickford and following their departures, Everton will need to sign at least one goalkeeper or promote talent from the academy this summer. “Asmir and Joao have also worked really hard and conducted themselves impeccably. “On behalf of everyone at the Club, I want to thank all three players for their service and we wish them all the very best for the future.” These three players were among 15 (including those on loan) whose contracts are running out at the end of this season. The club will continue to provide updates on their respective future as progress is made on talks and decisions are taken. “This is a complicated situation in many respects, with so many players out of contract this summer. It’s important to me to speak with all of those players, individually, to give them clarity on their situations,” Moyes continued. “Lots of factors influence our decision-making and we’re currently working through that process with the players, which takes time. Some will have clarity by the end of this week, and for others it may get to next week, but it’s important it’s handled in the right way. “We also have five players on loan and we will let them know their situations in due course.” Reader Comments (29) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Kevin Molloy 1 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:05:22 I'm so confused. Brian Williams 2 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:09:08 Is that a generalisation Kev, or about something in particular? John Raftery 3 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:10:46 Creates space for one of our younger keepers to join the squad, possibly Harry Tyler, plus an out of contract old hand to replace Begovic. We will miss Ashley Young’s experience and game management nouse but the age profile of the squad needs to be changed. Releasing a player in his 40th year is the obvious place to start. Kevin Molloy 4 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:17:42 I was just praising Ashley a few hours ago Brian on how well he'd done to get a new deal. I must reexamine my sources. Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:18:38 This is probably just, as the manager says, a case of working through the process.Rather than one sweeping cull, they will be discussing with each individual in due course.Some will stay, others will not.I can only assume we have another keeper lined up? Dale Rose 6 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:23:13 Very sorry to see Young go. He was well worth another year. Brian Williams 7 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:25:12 Kevin#4.Your sources had a fifty fifty chance mate. 😱 Ed Prytherch 8 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:28:32 He is our best right back and I believe the only Everton player to score directly from a free kick this season. We better have someone good lined up to replace him. Danny O'Neill 9 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:41:43 Totally John. Ashley Young has played an important role this season. I have nothing but respect for his professionalism.I think he should become a 4th official or get down to Stockley Park!!I've heard good words about Harry Tyler. Another will be needed though.Major surgery needed on our right hand side, and a couple of full backs to cover both flanks. Jim Bennings 10 Posted 17/05/2025 at 15:47:49 Not surprising but have to say Ashley Young has been an absolute fantastic athlete and professional to still be capable of playing regular top flight football at nearly 40 and should be a clear example to the youngsters on how to prolong careers by looking after yourself.It's also highlighting the need that we will desperately need a right back going forward, as well as Jake O'Brien has done, you do feel as time progresses he needs to become our future centre half.Young has played well at right back, unfortunately I can't even class Seamus as a player anymore, he's a cameo performer with very few appearances left in him.Patterson will never produce what we want him to be, a player that's unbelievably been here more than 3 years now but has regressed if anything. Sean Mitchell 11 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:06:31 All the best to all 3. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:08:37 We have needed a high quality RB for years. Critical signing this summer. But Young has been good Scott Hamilton 13 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:13:22 But who’s gonna be our nominated ‘diver’ when we need a penalty in extra time?!In all seriousness though, thank you Ashley Young. The consummate professional. Jeff Armstrong 14 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:22:40 Surprised really by Young not being offered another year (presumably)with him Patterson O’Brien we were ok at RB, now we need to strengthen there as well as plenty of other positions.Wouldn’t be surprised or disappointed if Fabianski comes in as number 2, he’s out of contract I think. Liam Mogan 15 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:37:29 Best wishes to all 3 of them. Ashley Young has done a sterling job these past 2 seasons considering his advanced years. Some career that lad has had. 20 plus years as a pro, 39 England caps and league titles in 2 different countries. Mike Gaynes 16 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:37:54 Jim #10, agreed. Matt Byrne 17 Posted 17/05/2025 at 16:43:06 Think that's a mistake. We will need at least one new goalie which distracts from other transfer priorities. Virginia was good when he played and Begovic always looked comfortable. It's not easy to find a decent goalie happy to sit on the bench. Young has a bit of that Alex Ferguson winning culture. Has been in the ref's face. Good luck finding a new lad who never gets injured who can come off the bench and slot into 4 wide positions. I think he deserved another year. Moyes probably saving wages for Harrison and Doucoure. Mark Andersson 18 Posted 17/05/2025 at 17:12:09 Jerome Shields 19 Posted 17/05/2025 at 17:25:04 Surprised regarding the Young news.O'Brien first choice then. Seamus being moved sideways. Steve Shave 20 Posted 17/05/2025 at 17:36:21 Young is a good professional but I am surprised people are surprised, the guy is 39 going on 40! I would retain Gueye at all costs, I am disappointed about Virginia. Don Alexander 21 Posted 17/05/2025 at 17:50:41 After a slightly skittish start at Blackpool Harry Tyrer has developed into a mainstay.6'4", young, talented and ambitious - hopefully another Coleman! Phil Roberts 22 Posted 17/05/2025 at 17:57:06 Joao Virginia came on as a sub just before half-time when Pickford was injured playing Burnley in March 2021.Robin Olsen was the back-up keeper and so he took over in the next 2 games until Pickford was fit again.Virginia never appeared again the Premier League. Neil Cremin 23 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:05:11 More surprising that we let both back up keepers go. Don’t know how good Tyler is but would prefer to hold one for experience.Regarding Young often derided when selected and much praised when leaving. Not sure where I stand on this decision but wish them all the very best. Liam Mogan 24 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:27:06 Harry Tyrer is rated by Blackpool where he has been almost ever present this year.Although, a kid I coached is the youth team gk and says 'he's shite'! Although he says that about every keeper! Alex Parr 25 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:33:37 Tyrer as 2nd choise and G. Pickford as 3rd? Andy Crooks 26 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:35:00 Don, just like Seamus today! Andrew James 27 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:36:53 We have a tricky situation at the club because Pickford will really have to foul up to be dropped. So the role as back up cannot be that appealing but it looks like we'll be saying goodbye to a veteran and a rookie when just one of them could have filled the role as back up. As for Young, does this mean Patterson will be returning? Or is there a long term ambition to play O'Brien at right full back? John Chambers 28 Posted 17/05/2025 at 19:45:01 Not surprised Young is going. He has done well for the club but we have to get a quality right back into the club. I presume one of the other young keepers will step up and we will get an old hand (no pun intended) as well.Sounds like this is the start of the process for those out of contract so hopefully by the end of next week it will be clear how many gaps we've got to fill. Peter Mills 29 Posted 17/05/2025 at 20:42:26 Young has been disappointing for me. I hoped for a very solid player but I just don't think he's been that good. He has often been caught out, targeted, and made rash challenges. He needed to go. Congratulations on a superb career. I assume a very good 2nd level goalkeeper will be signed. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb