Everton have confirmed that Ashley Young, Joao Virginia, and Asmir Begovic will leave the club once their contracts run out at the end of next month.

Young joined the Blues from Aston Villa in 2023 after spells at Manchester United and Inter Milan. He came in as a free agent and made 68 appearances over the last two seasons while helping the club with his experience, leadership and versatility.

He also scored two goals - against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley - and has appeared in 30 matches ahead of Sunday’s Premier League fixture against Southampton, the final for the men’s team at Goodison Park.

“Since my return to the club, I’ve seen what a great professional Ash is and know the leadership qualities he has brought to the squad during his time at Everton. His versatility, experience and know-how have also been really beneficial to the team and me,” said manager David Moyes.

Asmir Begovic, who made a handful of appearances for the Toffees between 2021 and 2023, returned to the club last year following a season at Queens Park Rangers. The 37-year-old goalkeeper made 10 appearances for the club over the two spells.

25-year-old Joao Virginia joined Everton in 2018 from Arsenal and he has made eight appearances for the men’s team. Both Begovic and Virginia played a supporting role to Jordan Pickford and following their departures, Everton will need to sign at least one goalkeeper or promote talent from the academy this summer.

“Asmir and Joao have also worked really hard and conducted themselves impeccably.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, I want to thank all three players for their service and we wish them all the very best for the future.”

These three players were among 15 (including those on loan) whose contracts are running out at the end of this season. The club will continue to provide updates on their respective future as progress is made on talks and decisions are taken.

“This is a complicated situation in many respects, with so many players out of contract this summer. It’s important to me to speak with all of those players, individually, to give them clarity on their situations,” Moyes continued.

“Lots of factors influence our decision-making and we’re currently working through that process with the players, which takes time. Some will have clarity by the end of this week, and for others it may get to next week, but it’s important it’s handled in the right way.

“We also have five players on loan and we will let them know their situations in due course.”

