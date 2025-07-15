15/07/2025





Everton will get their pre-season underway with a friendly fixture against League Two side Accrington Stanley at Wham Stadium on Tuesday night.

This will be the first of two friendlies in England (the second against Blackburn Rovers on July 19) before the team flies off to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series. The Blues will take on Bournemouth (July 26), West Ham United (July 30) and Manchester United (August 3) across various cities in the US.

On their return back to home soil, they will host sister club AS Roma in the senior men’s team’s first match at the new Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Everton vs Accrington Stanley - Predicted lineup and team news

Everton team news

Senior stars who were involved in international action during the summer break were given longer breaks and didn’t join the training camp sessions conducted by David Moyes in Scotland last week.

Jordan Pickford, Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gana Gueye returned to Finch Farm only yesterday to begin their pre-season. All three are unlikely to be involved in the friendly against Accrington Stanley as they were involved with their respective national teams.

Star signing Thierno Barry, brought from Villarreal, will also miss the first friendly. Barry was involved with the French national team at the U21 Euros until the end of June and he’s yet to join his new teammates.

As a result, fans can expect a few faces from the academy in the friendly against Accrington Stanley. Harry Tryer, the only goalkeeper in the squad besides Pickford, and Isaac Heath, capable of playing on the right, could be due for a start.

Everton predicted lineup vs Accrington Stanley

Everton predicted lineup: Tryer; Mykolenko, Branthwaite, O’Brien, Patterson; Alcaraz, Garner, Armstrong; Iroegbunam, McNeil; Beto

When is Everton vs Accrington Stanley?

Everton will take on Accrington Stanley on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. The match will get underway at 7:45pm BST.

Where to watch Everton vs Accrington Stanley?

Fans can watch the match live on evertontv. Those interested can purchase a MatchPass – priced at £7.99 – to gain access to the live stream for Tuesday’s game, or alternatively, a double-header MatchPass is available to enjoy live coverage of games against both Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers (Saturday 19 July) for just £9.99.

