Season › 2024-25 › News Thierno Barry becomes the first of many summer arrivals for Everton Anjishnu Roy 08/07/2025 14comments | Jump to last Thierno Barry is set to be the new striker for the Blues after Everton secured his move from Villarreal for a reported fee of €32.5m plus bonuses. Barry has become the first of many new faces set to join David Moyes’ side this summer. Born in Lyon, France, Barry has gone from playing in the fifth division of France to playing in the Premier League in just four years. He has spent a season each in Belgium, Switzerland, and Spain with Beveren, Basel, and Villarreal respectively. The search for a striker has been a priority for the Blues following the departures of Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. David Moyes had insisted on bringing in a new number nine to elevate his side’s performance inside the opposition box. While their defensive prowess was a standout feature of the side last season, Everton were poor in front of goal. They scored only 42 goals in 38 league games last season - the lowest of any of the clubs that were not relegated. Iliman Ndiaye with 11 and Beto with 10 were the top scorers for the club across all competitions last season. While Liam Delap was the initial target for the club, attention shifted quickly to Barry once the former Ipswich Town striker opted for Chelsea. Although the 22-year-old had a €40m release clause in his contract, the Toffees were reluctant to trigger that option and remained in discussions with Villarreal over negotiating a lesser fee. Contacts were also complicated by Barry’s participation in the U21 European Championships. Barry featured in every game for his national team, but came off the bench in four of the five games. He scored one goal in his side’s run to the last four before France were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual runners-up Germany. He’s yet to make his debut for the men’s senior French national team. Barry scored 11 goals in 37 appearances in his debut campaign for the Yellow Submarine and helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they finished fifth in La Liga last season. Reader Comments (14) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Mike Gaynes 1 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:17:07 Welcome, young man. You look great in blue. Neil Thomas 3 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:19:25 I think this is going to be a cracking buy. Fast, strong, tall, and a skilful player, I think he will terrorise defenders. And he’s a good age and wanting to learn. And DM as just said there’s more additions to come in the next few weeks Neil Lawson 4 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:19:36 Just need 2 full backs and a speedy right winger who can drop the ball on Barry Beto's bonce. Sean Mitchell 5 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:19:47 Great news. Get the lad some decent players around him now. Lets be that dark horse team COYB Lord Hughes 6 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:20:10 Bienvenue! Paul Kossoff 7 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:26:48 It's £27 million POUNDS, not EurosThe U.K. is not part of the eurozone, so it does not use the euro as its currency. The U.K., true to its established tradition of holding steadfast to its pound sterling, has remained independent of the eurozone and thus opted out of using the euro as its currency.So we pay £27 million POUNDS, not Euros, ok? Unless of course the person or thing writing this article is, in fact, a European.Anyway, let's hope Barry is the real deal and not another Chermiti or Beto. Hopefully after paying £27million POUNDS, Moyes doesn't come out with the bullshit excuse, in, he's young, and needs time to adapt. We ain't got time for signing players who aren't up to doing the job we bought them for. Mike Powell 8 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:28:36 Watching sly sports, they have been talking for half hour about Chelsea,and Arsenal, then went on to talk about Sunderland's signings. Not one mention of Everton signing Barry Kieran Kinsella 9 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:29:17 PaulHow do you know we paid pounds? The other club are in Europe. Assuming we sent a wire transfer you have the option of sending it as pounds and the Spanish bank convert it to Euros or converting it to Euros first and then wiring it as Euros. Often times you get a better exchange rate if you convert it to a foreign currency at your bank before it is sent as opposed to sending it as pounds and letting their bank convert it. Ergo, we probably did pay in Euros. Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:31:36 Yes! I'm a habitual moaner, of the highest order and I admit it. My favourite painting is the moaner Lisa, (I would have used more colour and a better frame.) I firmly believe my calling on TW is to bitch, and moan and complain. If it gets people to do what I'm doing, which is moaning and bitching, then I've achieved my goal, instead of a lot of old housewives knitting away in agreement.😁 Richard Duff 11 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:33:39 Let’s hope Barry Can Swim!! Kieran Kinsella 12 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:35:37 PaulNo worries if BK was still alive we probably would have paid in pounds. A bag of used fivers dug up from his backyard -- half of them counterfeit. Kevin Molloy 13 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:37:12 he's got very good English and seems very confident. It's great to have got this hugely important piece of the jigsaw out of the way. it's probably the most important signing. it would have been horrible if this had dragged on, and we'd not been able to get in one of our top targets. Best in all top five leagues in the air (well, second). I can't see us having either him or Beto on the bench, I think Beto will go, and we will get in another attacker who can play across all forward positions. He's only 22, so I reckon there will be a fair few games when he's not very effective, but he seems to be improving at. a rate of knots, and anyone who is tall fast, and scores goals will get on ok. Dave Downey 14 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:38:22 Another Moise Keane/Oumar Niasse/Cenk Tosun etc etc? Let's hope not. Assuming we are not just a temporary stepping stone for him, you have to wonder why he would choose Everton if he actually does have the ability to "terrorise Premier League defences" as the pundits like to say. Hopefully he will at least be able to trap the ball first time. That'll be a start. Sean Mitchell 15 Posted 09/07/2025 at 16:40:04 Mike #8Sly sports, talksport. They’re all one eyed and obsessed with the sly 6. The sly 6 are the only teams to talk about in their one eyes(s).I think one of them is actually an Evertonian. Imagine being surrounded endless sly 6 bile. Fuck them.Welcome to Everton, Barry.