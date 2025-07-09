08/07/2025





Thierno Barry is set to be the new striker for the Blues after Everton secured his move from Villarreal for a reported fee of €32.5m plus bonuses. Barry has become the first of many new faces set to join David Moyes’ side this summer.

Born in Lyon, France, Barry has gone from playing in the fifth division of France to playing in the Premier League in just four years. He has spent a season each in Belgium, Switzerland, and Spain with Beveren, Basel, and Villarreal respectively.

The search for a striker has been a priority for the Blues following the departures of Armando Broja and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. David Moyes had insisted on bringing in a new number nine to elevate his side’s performance inside the opposition box.

While their defensive prowess was a standout feature of the side last season, Everton were poor in front of goal. They scored only 42 goals in 38 league games last season - the lowest of any of the clubs that were not relegated.

Iliman Ndiaye with 11 and Beto with 10 were the top scorers for the club across all competitions last season.

While Liam Delap was the initial target for the club, attention shifted quickly to Barry once the former Ipswich Town striker opted for Chelsea. Although the 22-year-old had a €40m release clause in his contract, the Toffees were reluctant to trigger that option and remained in discussions with Villarreal over negotiating a lesser fee.

Contacts were also complicated by Barry’s participation in the U21 European Championships. Barry featured in every game for his national team, but came off the bench in four of the five games. He scored one goal in his side’s run to the last four before France were eliminated in the semi-finals by eventual runners-up Germany.

He’s yet to make his debut for the men’s senior French national team.

Barry scored 11 goals in 37 appearances in his debut campaign for the Yellow Submarine and helped them qualify for the UEFA Champions League as they finished fifth in La Liga last season.

