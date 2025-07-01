01/07/2025





The dawn of a new month brings with it excitement and anticipation as Everton’s 2025/26 pre-season gets underway in a couple of weeks. The Blues will face League Two side Accrington Stanley in a friendly on July 15.

David Moyes’ side will fly to the United States for the 2025 Premier League Summer Series. They will face Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United in three friendlies at different venues across the states.

We can expect the arrival of a few new faces by then, with the club’s owners facing an unprecedented challenge to fill the several gaps and holes present in Everton’s current barebones squad.

The Toffees should sort out the bulk of their recruitment by the end of July to make sure that a competitive squad is in place by the time a new season of the Premier League kicks off on August 18. Everton are set to take on Leeds United away from home in their first competitive fixture of the season.

History will be made the following week as the Blues will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first official game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

Here are all the important dates to keep an eye out for leading up to the new season:

TBD: Players return to Finch Farm for pre-season training

Friendlies

July 15: Accrington Stanley vs Everton, Wham Stadium (Accrington) - 7:45 pm BST

July 19: Blackburn Rovers vs Everton, Ewood Park (Blackburn) - 3:00 pm BST

US Summer Series

July 26: Everton vs Bournemouth, MetLife Stadium (New Jersey, US) - 9:00 pm BST

July 30: West Ham vs Everton, Soldier Field (Chicago, US) - 11:30 pm BST

August 3: Manchester United vs Everton, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atalanta) - 10:00 pm BST

First game at Hill Dickinson Stadium

August 9: Everton vs AS Roma, Hill Dickinson Stadium - 3:00 pm BST

Premier League 2025/26

August 18: Leeds United vs Everton, Elland Road (first Premier League game of the season) - 8:00 pm BST

August 23: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion (first competitive game for the men’s team at the new stadium) - 3:00 pm BST

