Season › 2024-25 › News Important dates as the Blues return to action this month Anjishnu Roy 01/07/2025 4comments | Jump to last The dawn of a new month brings with it excitement and anticipation as Everton's 2025/26 pre-season gets underway in a couple of weeks. The Blues will face League Two side Accrington Stanley in a friendly on July 15. David Moyes' side will fly to the United States for the 2025 Premier League Summer Series. They will face Bournemouth, West Ham and Manchester United in three friendlies at different venues across the states. We can expect the arrival of a few new faces by then, with the club's owners facing an unprecedented challenge to fill the several gaps and holes present in Everton's current barebones squad. The Toffees should sort out the bulk of their recruitment by the end of July to make sure that a competitive squad is in place by the time a new season of the Premier League kicks off on August 18. Everton are set to take on Leeds United away from home in their first competitive fixture of the season. History will be made the following week as the Blues will take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their first official game at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. Here are all the important dates to keep an eye out for leading up to the new season: TBD: Players return to Finch Farm for pre-season training Friendlies July 15: Accrington Stanley vs Everton, Wham Stadium (Accrington) - 7:45 pm BST July 19: Blackburn Rovers vs Everton, Ewood Park (Blackburn) - 3:00 pm BST US Summer Series July 26: Everton vs Bournemouth, MetLife Stadium (New Jersey, US) - 9:00 pm BST July 30: West Ham vs Everton, Soldier Field (Chicago, US) - 11:30 pm BST August 3: Manchester United vs Everton, Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atalanta) - 10:00 pm BST First game at Hill Dickinson Stadium August 9: Everton vs AS Roma, Hill Dickinson Stadium - 3:00 pm BST Premier League 2025/26 August 18: Leeds United vs Everton, Elland Road (first Premier League game of the season) - 8:00 pm BST August 23: Everton vs Brighton & Hove Albion (first competitive game for the men's team at the new stadium) - 3:00 pm BST Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Abrahams 1 Posted 01/07/2025 at 12:05:59 Since Bill Kenwright purchased Everton, I can off the top of my head only remember a couple of times that Everton, have been really prepared for a new season, Anjishnu.I write, because when you write that The Toffees should have most of their signings done by the end of July, to make sure that a competitive squad is in place for the start of the new season, to tell you it very rarely works this way at Everton.Fail to prepare - then prepare to fail, has unfortunately been the problem at our once great club, for way too long now. So it's going to be intriguing to see if this changes now Christy Ring 2 Posted 01/07/2025 at 12:31:39 Christy Ring 3 Posted 01/07/2025 at 12:40:03 We need to start bringing in new players quickly, and have them for preseason, with so many players released. I would be encouraged by our summer tour and fixtures, Moyes taking the team to the US, with a few big games, unlike Dyche last season, when he brought the team to Ireland, and played minnow teams, and it showed, with our performance in the first month of the season. Brian Wilkinson 4 Posted 01/07/2025 at 12:50:45 I agree Christy, and one thing that always stuck out for me in the Previous Moyes Reign, he had the players fit.We had a lot of games where Everton scored late goals in his time and carried on running above the 90 min mark.Prior to that we have seen some players blowing out of their backside after 65 mins, I think with a full summer pre season, Moyes will have the squad fit again and competing well after the 65 minute mark.Get the right players in and we could be n for a very good season.