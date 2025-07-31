31/07/2025





Everton’s poor pre-season continued with a 2-1 defeat to West Ham United at the Soldier Field in Chicago, leading manager David Moyes to warn that his side is “not ready to start the Premier League season” just two weeks away from the campaign opener.

Moyes has repeatedly pointed fingers at Everton’s slow business in the transfer window as a cause for concern on the US Tour so far. He sounded the alarm bells once again after defensive mistakes allowed Lucas Paqueta and Niclas Fullkrug to secure the win for the Hammers.

“We’re not ready to perform well enough in this tournament. We’re not ready to start the Premier League season,” Moyes told the press in the aftermath of the contest.

This was their second defeat on US soil after beginning the Premier League Summer Series with a 3-0 loss to Bournemouth in New Jersey a few days ago.

The Toffees had also struggled against lower league sides Accrington Stanley and Blackburn Rovers in Lancashire and only managed to beat Port Vale 2-1 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

The final assignment for Everton on this tour is a friendly against Manchester United in Atlanta on Sunday. By then, the manager believes that the club can add more quality and depth to a squad that is severely lacking in numbers.

“There’s a bigger turnover of players now at clubs. They used to say, ‘Hey, let’s sign maybe three or maybe four players tops every season. ’

“But because of the way the bigger squads and maybe boys who are not getting a game, they want to go, you find that there’s a bigger revolving door of players. So a lot of clubs will be signing quite big numbers, which they are now, more than what was done in the past, if you look at it.”

So far, the Blues have brought in striker Thierno Barry, goalkeeper Mark Travers and full-back Adam Aznou while turning Charly Alcaraz’s loan spell permanent. They need at least “five or six more players” according to Moyes after letting nearly a dozen players leave the squad this summer.

