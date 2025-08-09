Season › 2024-25 › News Blues come up short in momentus game at the new gaff Michael Kenrick 09/08/2025 38comments | Jump to last Everton 0 - 1 AS Roma It's the third test event for Everton's new Hill Dickinson Stadium but for the many fans who were able to fill it out for the first time, this will be the moment when a whole new era begins in earnest for the boys in Blue. Or it will be merely a continuation of normal service wth slightly amended playing staff in attendance, demonstrating once again their painful limitations when it comes to playing professional football at the highest level, with Everton's all-too-familar incompetence when it comes to scoring goals the only meaningful takeaway from a largely wasted summer afternoon. AS Roma were the invited guests for this final pre-season friendly of 2025, with Everton still a number of players short from the optimum squad size David Moyes says he needs in order to compete with the upper echelons of the Premier League who have taken profilgate spending to a whole new level that still leaves Everton chasing their tails. David Moyes has just about enough players to field a squad, with the addition of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea to bolster the midfield. Dewsbury-Hall is the fifth signing of the summer for Everton who have brought in Thierno Barry, Mark Travers and Adam Aznou while also making Charly Alcaraz’s loan permanent. New Everton signings Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (wearing No 22) and Thierno Barry start while Jarrad Branthwaite makes a welcome return after missing the Premier League Summer Series with a minor injury, with Patterson and Armstrong both missing from the squad, presumed injured. Everton kicked off but Roma soon got possession and looked to attack, El Anouoi shooting low at Pickford. Everton mounted an attack after 5 minutes and won a corner, brilliantly delivered by Dewsbury-Hall, Tarkowski heading it back across goal and just inches wide. Roma attacked and won a corner that went behind. Mykolenko went down in pain, probably his groin, as he walked off gingerly. Consequently, Adam Aznou (39) was given his debut after only 10 minutes. A long ball was contested by Barry but he was double-teamed. Roma came back and Tarkowski had to head it behind, the corner going all the way through. Play was a bit sloppy, the Blues gifting the ball to Roma a number of times, allowing Roma to attack again. A good ball forward from Alacarz was a fraction too hard for Dewsbury-Hall. A great move saw Gana play in Dewsbury-Hall, whose pass to feet took Barry by surprise and he could not fashion a shot with the goalkeeper out smartly. Aznou had to block Wesley's cross at the expense of another corner, Pickford having to stop an own goal. Dewsbury-Hall tried to get an attack going but Aznou played it backwards. But they got forward against and won another corner, played short, the follow-up delivered straight to Barry's head, which sustained injury from the move. A great ball forward from Branthwaite found Dewsbury-Hall running into space but he was soon triple-teamed. Dewsbury-Hall had a great run down the middle but the weight of expectation tripped him up. Barry was played forward again Dewsbury-Hall, who was being grappled, and Barry shot from distance, not hard enough and parried for a corner. Gana whipped in a great cross but it evaded Everton's key men as the tempo finally ramped up after 30 minutes. A loose ball in the Everton area was struck goalward and fortunately deflected off Tarkowski, who headed the subsequent corner away. A brilliant backheel by Ndiaye trapped in the corner set Alcaraz going forward but the move fell apart. Aznou was getting a tough introduction, being targeted by at least two Roma players if he got the ball on the left. A great pirouette by Gana saw him get the ball to Barry where he could run in to the Roma area but he succumbed to the first challenge. Everton with some decent approach play again failed to make anything much of it, meanwhile Angelino hammered one onto the bar behind Pickford. Another ball forward found Barry whose cross was put behind for a corner in added time before the break. Another great delivery was cleared. The referee had let the play go, refusing to blow up for those niggly little contacts that seem to ruin most games these days, but Everton failed to take advantage and they went in 0-0 at the break. Play resumed for the second half with no changes on either side. A throw-in found its way through to Barry who played in Ndiaye but somehow he smashed it wide when it looked easier to score. Some nice football saw O'Brien cross but it was Gana Gueye who put it only just wide. At the other end, Christante wacked one high over the ball. A nice move saw Alcaraz push forwards but Dewsbury-Hall could only cross beyond everyone. Dewsbury-Hall forced Aznou to play a forward cross but it was straight to a defender. At the other end, the ball was driven wide of Pickford's goal by El Aynaoui. Everton had more good possession but going forward was too hesitant until O'Brien overlapped and put a cross in. A terrible spell for Everton in defence saw an incredible one-handed save by Pickford. Roma smelled blood and two more attacks both almost brought them a goal. Cometh the hour, cometh the predictable substitutions: Beto, McNeil and Iroegbunam on for Barry, Dewsbury-Hall, and Gana. A sustained spell of pressure from Roma saw Branthwaite block it behind for a corner that was defended clear. Garner found Ndiaye who turned and smacked a good one at goal but Silvarr could parry oit back into play. Alcaraz followed up with an absolutely pitiful shot skywards. Roma mounted another decent attack ad looked all set to score again, but somehow didn't, again. But it couldn't last and when Soule got the ball again, he drove it accurately into the corner past Pickford, Branthwaite unable to block him. From an Everton throw-in, a brilliant cross by McNeil was flicked into the far corner off Alcaraz's head, only to be saved brilliantly by Svilar, who then wanted treatment for his sore hand. Everton tried to apply some pressure but Roma broke out and Soule would have scored a second but for Branthwait's block. Pickford had to make a great save to stop another. The next Roma corner saw three bites of the cherry by Roma players in close order, but none could score. Everton responded through Iroegbunam and O'Brien won a corner that McNeil took, but no-one could get a clean shot away. More changes into the last 10 minutes. Ndiaye set up Garner but he wellied it over the bar. Good passing saw McNeil driving forward to play in Beto but he was well marshalled off the ball. And things were played out with Roma coming forward, Pisilli missing a chance to make it two. A largely unmemorable and meaningless game to grace such an auspicious occasion. If Dewsbury-Hall is to be the catalyst, he is going to have to do it all by himself because the rest of them still don't really know how to score goals. Everton: Pickford; O'Brien, Branthwaite (79' Keane), Tarkowski, Mykolenko (11' Aznou (80' Coleman)); Dewsbury-Hall (61' NcNeil), Gana (62' Iroegbunam), Garner; Alcaraz (80' Chermiti), Barry (61' Beto), Ndiaye. Subs not Used: Travers, Tyrer, Heath, Onyango. AS Roma: Svilar, Angelino (90' Al Sharaoui), Christante. AS Roma: Svilar, Angelino (90' Al Sharaoui), Christante. El Aynaoui, Dovbyk (80' Ferguson), Kone (90' Pisilli), Soule (85'Cherubini) Hermoso (85' Celick), Mancini, Wesley (80' Rensch), Ghilardi. Subs not Used: John Dingle 3 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:34:39 No Harrison Armstrong is a worry Michael Kenrick 4 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:35:49 14:30 comes and goes... no Live Stream!Yes, John @4, I haven't seen much reported but he didn't feature at all against Man Utd. I didn't think he was injured. Fuelling my fear they are going to farm him out for a season in the sticks somewhere. John Dingle 5 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:45:09 We need to keep Armstrong at Hill Dick. Our squad has the depth of a puddle and we will need him Christian Hill 6 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:46:50 I'm hoping the live stream comes on before 15.00, don't understand the point in the countdown timer if it then doesn't come on. Ian Jones 7 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:50:22 Michael, I thought Harrison Armstrong played a few minutes at the end of the Man Utd game Michael Kenrick 8 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:53:04 Finally up and running!Oo.... I'd better check my report, Ian! Ian Jones 9 Posted 09/08/2025 at 14:59:38 No need to check, here ya go ;)Iroegbunam (84' Armstrong), Bill Gall 10 Posted 09/08/2025 at 15:16:04 Typical paid to watch this game received the receipt but no game Christy Ring 11 Posted 09/08/2025 at 15:17:58 With two keeper's on the bench, I'm hoping Armstrong has a knock? Michael Kenrick 12 Posted 09/08/2025 at 16:00:38 Well, a full house for an Everton friendly would have been almost unprecedented, I think. Pity to see so many empty seats though. I wonder if they'll tell us the real attendance?Really surprised — and very pleased — that they have gone classy with blue seats everywhere, no attempt at mundane 'messaging' that is de rigguer at every other football stadium! Si Cooper 13 Posted 09/08/2025 at 16:08:02 Have you got it yet Bill? Might need to exit OS (not log out) and then click to open it again. Should then see the game available to click on.Mine’s working fine, as it did for previous game. Tommy Carter 14 Posted 09/08/2025 at 16:38:08 As a short term solution we should look at bringing in Wilf Zaha on a short term deal and stop him wasting his time in the USA. We desperately need an outlet and someone who can stretch the game. Zaha’s hold up play is world class and we have nothing of his type in our side. We don’t have anybody to stretch play at all. No pace whatsoever. Ernie Baywood 15 Posted 09/08/2025 at 16:57:03 Well the stadium looks good. Michael Kenrick Editorial Team 16 Posted 09/08/2025 at 16:59:34 Well, my considered opinion is that was a load of crap and there were far better things I could have been doing on a lovely afternoon in August.Some French is in order (coz I don't know any Italian): C'est la Vie. Plus ca change. Le Grande Merde! Hopefully someone is going to watch and record for posterity what transpires in the so-called Legends game but at that I draw the line. Please volunteer below and post it when you're done or as you go. Jim Bennings 17 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:02:38 Only a friendly but the problems are laid in front of us, not new problems albeit, issues that have dogged the team for season's.I fear our striking options are still very light.Beto and Barry both very similar and one is at a very inexperienced stage of his career especially in the British game.In an ideal world you'd have someone like Chris Wood on loan for a year to help out but that will never happen as Forest won't want to lose him.If we are going after Grealish and Dibling, can we just hurry up and get it done and stop scrimping on a few weeks wages. Tommy Carter 18 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:03:08 Looking down a division. Norwich and Millwall featured 2 players I’ve long championed for Everton. The American striker Josh Sargent and the left back Alfie Doughty. Doughty would’ve been worth the £4m or so that Millwall have paid for him and he’s got an assist today. I don’t k ow what the fee for Sargent would be, but he’s an accomplished and dangerous forward with a good all round game. He has premier league and international experience and we should sign him. Whilst he will never be a 20 goal a season striker in the premier league, he is definitely capable of double figures and would hit the ground running. Colin Metcalfe 19 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:04:31 Early doors but new boy Barry not very convincing and no better than Beto.I hope it's just nerves and once settled in he can show what he can do. Bill Gall 20 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:05:25 Got it after 15 min Si. Positives, Dewsbury Hall, Negatives, missed chances again Ed Prytherch 21 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:06:39 Encouraging debut for KDH and Everton were the better team before the multiple substitutions but Roma were much sharper in front of goal. They deserved the win based upon good opportunities created. Annika Herbert 22 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:09:01 Josh Sargent is definitely not premier level quality. Signing him would be a waste of money Steve Brown 23 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:09:15 We were OK until KDH and Gueye went off. After that, we were poor. Our forwards were all poor and scoring will be a problem.If that wakes up TFG and Kinnear to the need to strengthen the squad, then I’ll accept it. We simply do not have enough quality and depth in the squad, and the replacements are not good enough,Looks like we will have to go full Ancelotti and play 4 CBs in defence against Leeds given Myko’s groin strain. Anzou will be a good prospect but he is not ready for the premier league. Pat Kelly 24 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:12:12 New gaff, same old gaffes. We ain't getting a striker in, so nothing much changes. George Cumiskey 25 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:15:07 It looks like we could struggle without Mykolenko the new lad looked lost. Steve Brown 26 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:18:01 Hopefully, the performance will help us move on from comments suggesting that McGinn and Grealish would not improve that team. Mike Gaynes 27 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:18:52 What I liked today was how well KDH and Charly worked together and advanced the ball aggressively through the midfield. It created chances, all of which were missed. The scouting report on Barry was that he's incomplete as a finisher, and that's certainly true. Ndiaye, Garner, Gana and Charly all bungled open shots as well. And Charly had a great header well saved. A blank, but to me a faster, more aggressive attack. I like it. Dave Abrahams 28 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:19:06 Michael I doubt very much there will be many supporters watching the veterans game unless a few wake up after watching the main game. Jim Bennings 29 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:20:01 The modern day transfer policy and the way it's all gone now troubles me.One time we could always sign a proven Premier League goal scorer with relative ease.We signed Yakubu from Middlesbrough when we were simply a top 7 side nothing amazing.We signed Andy Johnson from Palace and of course James Beattie from Southampton, not amazing returns but you got a centre forward who knew how to score and hold the ball you equallyThese days we can't seem to do that so always end up having to take a shot in the dark from a European league and hope it works out.It's too early to say with Barry, nobody can judge him yet but when you have had the fingers burnt that many times with the likes of Moise Kean, Cenk Tosun, Sandro etc etc you do always feel sceptical. Jim Bennings 30 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:24:13 Steve 26Take no notice what anyone says and I'm also saying, regardless of their ages, both John McGinn and Jack Grealish walk into this Everton side and instantly make it look a better team. Frank Sheppard 31 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:24:34 I agree with Tommy-Post 18- Sargent at Norwich- could definitely do a decent job for us- and he looks like the kind of player that I think. Moyes could improve Pat Kelly 32 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:25:13 Aznou not ready ? A bit early to say. Chermiti not ready, looks like he never will be. Beto clearly will never be ready.Are we going backwards ? We need some more proven players like KDH. We can't rely on prospects and promise. Pat Kelly 33 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:28:19 Mike, at least Barry is living up to his scouting report. Just what we needed. Kevin Molloy 34 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:34:21 it was only a friendly, but my word you don't really see Doucoure's value until he's not there. We were quite pleasing with the ball, intricate neat passing, but found it much more difficult to get the ball back. If I was Moyes I'd be feeling a bit anxious. We look a bit powderpuff. Joe McMahon 35 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:38:38 Jim@29, that was 20 years ago, an accomplished PL scorer won't come to Everton now, as several more teams have overtaken us. Everton are now associated with low scoring and low table finishes. Even Lukaku was down to Roberto, and the manager did well getting him as the signs were looking good after his WBA loan. Tommy Carter 36 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:49:56 @35 JoeNo striker with any ambition would sign for David Moyes as he’s never had a striker bag 20 premier league goals in the 20 odd years he’s been managing. His teams don’t play football to score goals. They play to stop the opposition and try and score with a counter attack and protect any lead acquired for the rest of the match. If you’re a striker wanting braces and hat tricks throughout the course of a season, being managed by Moyes is not for you Robert Tressell 37 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:59:20 Same usual comments that completely ignore the financials. Beattie was a big scoring striker back in the day - very similar to Solanke - and he cost £65m in today’s market.Strikers move for money not managers.If we we had a big kitty and paid the biggest wage, a mercenary like Osimhen, Toney or Duran would happily join Everton to play under Moyes.Barry in fairness looks an astute signing for only a bit more than Burnley just paid for Broja. But he needs a while to settle and develop. Billy Shears 38 Posted 09/08/2025 at 17:59:51 Maybe we should have just played Port Vale seven times on the bounce...to not even score in the match is so disappointing. 