13/08/2025





Everton will play their first cup-tie at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against Mansfield Town of League One in the 2nd Round of the Carabao Cup later this month.

Games are set to take place during the week commencing 25 August, with a date, kick-off time and ticket details to be confirmed in due course by the club.

Mansfield Town are managed by Nigel Clough. The fixture will be the first competitive senior match ever played between the two clubs but Everton U21s did play Mansfield Town less than 3 years ago:

Tom Cannon and Liam Higgins scored two late goals to seal a great comeback in a Papa John's Trophy group game at Goodison Park.

