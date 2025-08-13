Season › 2024-25 › News Everton will play Mansfield Town at home in Carabao Cup 2nd Round Michael Kenrick 13/08/2025 8comments | Jump to last Everton will play their first cup-tie at the Hill Dickinson Stadium against Mansfield Town of League One in the 2nd Round of the Carabao Cup later this month. Games are set to take place during the week commencing 25 August, with a date, kick-off time and ticket details to be confirmed in due course by the club. Mansfield Town are managed by Nigel Clough. The fixture will be the first competitive senior match ever played between the two clubs but Everton U21s did play Mansfield Town less than 3 years ago: Tom Cannon and Liam Higgins scored two late goals to seal a great comeback in a Papa John's Trophy group game at Goodison Park. Reader Comments (8) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Dennis Stevens 1 Posted 13/08/2025 at 19:55:02 Aye, Rob. I don't think we've ever played them before, unless in a friendly. Dave Abrahams 2 Posted 13/08/2025 at 20:43:30 Dennis (30), I just looked it up we played them in a cup at Goodison— The Papa John trophy or something like that.It was a trophy in which premier league teams were represented by their U 21’s and I’ve got a feeling I was at that game on a cold winter night but can’t recall it, don’t think it was all that long ago! Jack Convery 3 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:50:18 Didn't Andy King manage Mansfield at one time ? Hopefully he makes the front cover of the Match Night Program. Bramley Moore graced by "our" King. Derek Knox 4 Posted 13/08/2025 at 21:57:58 Jack, spot on there mate. One of my favourite players back in the day. Met him a while ago in the Blenheim Hotel (Sefton Park) now called the Lakeside. He was up for a Sportsman's Dinner if memory serves.Unfortunately had a heart attack aged 58, always be remembered, he loved Everton and the fans. If Dyche was still with us, I'd be thinking banana skin fixture, but think we will have too much for them. John Atkinson 5 Posted 13/08/2025 at 22:40:46 I remember writing a football quiz many years ago and my question was, which is the only football team in all 4 leagues to not have a railway station? Mansfield Town! I think they've got 2 now! Kieran Kinsella 6 Posted 14/08/2025 at 03:30:31 Yeah apparently we’ve never played themat full level which is surprising as they’ve been around in the NW for 128 years. Hopefully it won’t be like when Moyes surrendered to Shrewsbury with a b team Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 14/08/2025 at 03:32:07 DaveI think I remember that game a few years back in the Unsie era? Joe Hurst 8 Posted 14/08/2025 at 04:53:40 A lad I used to work with, (Rob) was from Mansfield. I miss him, but not enough to change my opinion on a game I want us to win. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb