16/08/2025





David Moyes expressed that the Everton squad still needs a few additions in the pre-match press conference ahead of their 2025/26 Premier League opener against Leeds United.

“We’re short in certain areas, we’re okay in other departments,” Moyes told the reporters at Finch Farm.

“We’ve got some good business done, I’m pleased with the players added to the squad. But I still need more. We need greater numbers.

“We want to continue adding to what we have.”

Everton have signed seven players so far this summer after letting go of nearly a dozen players from last season.

When asked whether he wants to bring in three or four more players, the Scottish manager replied, “Look, I could say even more possibly. At the moment, though, I’d settle for any of those numbers I can get.”

One of the areas where the Toffees are still short, even as the league season begins, is on the right flank. With the loss of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, Moyes doesn’t have any players specialising in that wide right attacking position.

While Everton have targeted a number of players for that role this summer, including failed attempts to sign Francisco Conceicao, Johan Bakayoko, and Omari Hutchinson, their pursuit of Tyler Dibling from Southampton attracted a lot of media attention.

The Blues saw three bids being rejected for the teenager and negotiations stalled after a discrepancy in valuations between the two clubs.

When asked about Dibling and the possibility of a deal still happening, the Everton boss said, “Like many managers in the Premier League have faced this summer, I think getting deals done has been really difficult.

“I have to say that’s one name you have mentioned but we have bid for many players. I’m not going to mention those names or the clubs because it’s not right, but we have bid for many players and we’ve not been able to get many of those over the line.

“I think there’s quite a few clubs that can say something similar.”

