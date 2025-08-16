Season › 2024-25 › News “We’re short in certain areas” - David Moyes assesses his squad ahead of the league opener Anjishnu Roy 16/08/2025 7comments | Jump to last David Moyes expressed that the Everton squad still needs a few additions in the pre-match press conference ahead of their 2025/26 Premier League opener against Leeds United. “We’re short in certain areas, we’re okay in other departments,” Moyes told the reporters at Finch Farm. “We’ve got some good business done, I’m pleased with the players added to the squad. But I still need more. We need greater numbers. “We want to continue adding to what we have.” Everton have signed seven players so far this summer after letting go of nearly a dozen players from last season. When asked whether he wants to bring in three or four more players, the Scottish manager replied, “Look, I could say even more possibly. At the moment, though, I’d settle for any of those numbers I can get.” One of the areas where the Toffees are still short, even as the league season begins, is on the right flank. With the loss of Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom, Moyes doesn’t have any players specialising in that wide right attacking position. While Everton have targeted a number of players for that role this summer, including failed attempts to sign Francisco Conceicao, Johan Bakayoko, and Omari Hutchinson, their pursuit of Tyler Dibling from Southampton attracted a lot of media attention. The Blues saw three bids being rejected for the teenager and negotiations stalled after a discrepancy in valuations between the two clubs. When asked about Dibling and the possibility of a deal still happening, the Everton boss said, “Like many managers in the Premier League have faced this summer, I think getting deals done has been really difficult. “I have to say that’s one name you have mentioned but we have bid for many players. I’m not going to mention those names or the clubs because it’s not right, but we have bid for many players and we’ve not been able to get many of those over the line. “I think there’s quite a few clubs that can say something similar.” Reader Comments (7) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Tony Abrahams 1 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:14:52 Except Goalkeeper 🤷♂️🤦♂️ Paul Corbett 2 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:21:17 I think we are now three players away from a full squad for the upcoming season.Two RWs and a RB. I have a feeling Dibling will be coming in for £40m plus extras. That leaves a RB and RW on loan as a last minute gap fill. That might be Harrison again plus a RB but have no idea who that may be. Craig Scott 3 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:38:51 I think many are overlooking getting another striker alongside Barry. We might have more chances being created by the incoming players plus Ndiyae, but I wouldn’t be relying on Beto to convert too many of them. Steve Cotton 4 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:45:40 According to newsnow Everton fans should all be slavering at the new 3rd choice keeper coming in...WTF get a right winger and full back immediately. Anyone who expected us to do our business early were in cuckoo land...We usually grab any last minute bargains on transfer deadline day already 4 games in with 1 point.. It's not good enough, it never was Alan J Thompson 5 Posted 16/08/2025 at 10:54:59 I thought that most of the players we've brought in are all over 6 foot or is he just on about the bleedin' obvious? Or is he taking responsibility for it? Andrew Clare 6 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:09:49 As usual we are not fully prepared for the new season.It’s very frustrating.Hopefully our three major new signings will star in Mondays match. That’s if they all feature.Leeds are bound to put heavy pressure on us from the word go. Hopefully we will ride the storm and stay composed. Raymond Fox 7 Posted 16/08/2025 at 11:16:00 We will get more players in you can bank on it, what the quality will be like is anybody's guess.I think Dibbling will be one.The more the merrier because we will get more injuries thats a certainty. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb