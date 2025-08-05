Season › 2024-25 › News The Rumour Mill Southampton’s valuation of Tyler Dibling too steep for Everton Anjishnu Roy | 05/08/2025 5comments | Jump to last Southampton have made a counter-offer to Everton over a possible deal for Tyler Dibling that might prove too steep for the club. “Following the latest Everton bid that was worth in the region of £40million, Southampton came back with a proposal of £45m plus £5m in easily achievable bonuses and a 25 per cent sell-on clause,” reports David Ornstein of The Athletic. Southampton’s valuation of Dibling is a lot higher than what Everton are ready to pay for the 19-year-old. As a result, they will be moving on to other targets to strengthen the right flank and the Saints have been informed of the same. Dibling broke through in the Premier League last season and scored two goals in 33 appearances before the Saints got relegated. Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Hector Blaukugel 1 Posted 05/08/2025 at 14:03:54 I like the look of this lad & he has all the flicks n tricks of a top player, but after one top-flight season & 3 goals can only really be classed as a prospect. I know a few soton fans who bemoaned his inability to track back & get stuck in & mentioned he can be lazy. Soton are trying to rinse us here for that quoted price & sell-on. He obviously wants a premier league move & will be on his way, can imagine Spurs jumping in to replace Madison, or some random mad bid from the likes of Forest. Gavin Johnson 2 Posted 05/08/2025 at 14:07:44 Saints asking for a 25% sell-on clause on an already hefty fee is ridiculous. Time to walk away and revisit a deal for Kubo. Terry Hughes 3 Posted 05/08/2025 at 14:16:20 Walk away blues he’s decent that’s about it. Not 45mill decent. Frank Crewe 4 Posted 05/08/2025 at 14:19:47 We appear to have reached the end of the road with this deal. They obviously don't want to part with him anymore than we would want to part with Branthwaite. So they just keep putting road blocks in the way. I see no point in continuing to pursue him, especially with the new season so close. For the kind of money Southampton want I'm sure we could get a proven player rather than a future prospect. The club has to make a stand and show we won't be getting out pants pulled down anymore. Because nobody is telling me a 19 yo Dibling is worth twice as much as a 26 yo England international Dewsbury-Hall. Pat Kelly 5 Posted 05/08/2025 at 14:22:07 We're not that desperate to let Southampton mug us. Let's see if anyone else will offer more than we did. Meanwhile, Dibling will be pissed off. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb