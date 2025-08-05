Southampton’s valuation of Tyler Dibling too steep for Everton

Southampton have made a counter-offer to Everton over a possible deal for Tyler Dibling that might prove too steep for the club.

“Following the latest Everton bid that was worth in the region of £40million, Southampton came back with a proposal of £45m plus £5m in easily achievable bonuses and a 25 per cent sell-on clause,” reports David Ornstein of The Athletic.

Southampton’s valuation of Dibling is a lot higher than what Everton are ready to pay for the 19-year-old. As a result, they will be moving on to other targets to strengthen the right flank and the Saints have been informed of the same.

Dibling broke through in the Premier League last season and scored two goals in 33 appearances before the Saints got relegated.

