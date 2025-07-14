Johan Bakayoko on Everton’s radar

| 14/07/2025



Everton are rumoured to be interested in PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko, according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgian winger has a year left on his contract and is likely to depart this summer. He could be available for a fee of €20m, including add-ons.

"PSV Eindhoven are set to sell Johan Bakayoko as they’ve received five approaches for the winger. RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth have all called to open discussions. Request around €20m add-ons included," tweeted Romano.

A flashy left-footed right winger, Bakayoko racked up 12 goals and three assists last season. However, the 22-year-old had his breakthrough season during the 2023/24 campaign when he scored 14 goals and registered 14 assists and was named the Johan Cruyff Talent of the Year.

Bakayoko was close to securing a move to the Premier League with Brentford last summer after the Bees sent a club-record £34m offer. However, he decided to turn down the proposal and spend another year in the Netherlands instead.

The Toffees will face stiff competition for his signature. Transfer journalist Sacha Tavolieri believes that Bayer Leverkusen are currently leading the race for his signature and have already agreed terms on a five-year contract with the player.

Leverkusen’s participation in the Champions League also gives them an advantage.

