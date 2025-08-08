Jack Grealish on loan could cost Everton £12m

| 08/08/2025



Everton have been strongly linked with Manchester City’s Jack Grealish in recent weeks. The England international is high on the club’s shortlist as a statement signing for the upcoming season at their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

However, getting Grealish, even on loan, won’t be a simple task.

Reports emerged earlier this week that the Toffees had made contact with Manchester City to explore a potential deal for Grealish. However, speaking on The Game podcast, journalist Paul Joyce of The Times said that it wasn’t really the case.

“What was surprising about this one was that it was presented as if Everton had contacted Manchester City on Wednesday. That wasn’t the case,” said Joyce.

“There wasn’t contact between the clubs on Wednesday. There had been contact between the clubs previously and Everton know the situation with Grealish. Man City are looking for as much wage recoupment as possible.

Joyce also went on to say that signing Grealish on loan for a season could cost Everton £12m. Grealish, a former holder of the most expensive British transfer record, earns £300,000 per week at City.

“The numbers don’t put them off, but other factors need to be taken into consideration,” Joyce added.

Everton have more pressing concerns before they kick off the new league season with a trip to Elland Road to take on newly-promoted Leeds United. The side still needs wingers and £12m is a substantial sum to be spent on a loan signing.

The Blues recently bought Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for £29m, including £4m in add-ons, from Chelsea to reinforce their midfield.

