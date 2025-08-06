Season › 2024-25 › News Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall says it was an ‘easy decision’ to join Everton after completing move from Chelsea Harry Diamond 06/08/2025 14comments | Jump to last Everton have signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on a five-year contract until June 2030. He becomes the fifth signing of the summer for the Blues. The midfielder has signed for Everton for an initial fee of £25m, potentially rising by a further £4m in add-ons. Dewsbury-Hall formed part of Chelsea’s Europa Conference League-winning side last season and lifted the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. However, he struggled for regular minutes in the Premier League after joining Chelsea from Leicester City in 2024. The 26-year-old is delighted to take on a new challenge at Everton, citing the exciting move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium as a major factor in his move to the club. "I'm so, so excited to get started. Just sitting here in the stadium, it's unbelievable,” he said, speaking to evertontv. "I'm honestly very excited, my family's excited. There's a real buzz about this. It feels right for me. So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here. "Everton's one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think that in the next couple of years, the future is going to be bright. It was an easy decision in the end to come here and play for this club. "You look at the stadium – it's incredible. Obviously, I've played in all of the Premier League stadiums, and this is one of, if not the most impressive, so that in itself is a major, major exciting factor for wanting to join. "Then the fan base is one of the most passionate in the country, so I know if we start playing well and I start showing the fans what I'm about, it's going to be a big, big bonus to help me and the team show our best. So that's what I want." Reader Comments (14) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Les Moorcroft 1 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:20:41 Just do the talking with your feet hansome. 💙 John Keating 2 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:21:51 Great buy! Sean Kelly 3 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:22:04 Decent player welcome to the real blues Frank Thomas 4 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:22:40 Are you aware of this video about Everton.LinkTelling the rest of Europe who is coming soon... Edward Rogers 5 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:25:22 Now please sign a pacey right sided player, someone who can go past a defender. Jack Convery 7 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:27:25 Good luck and welcome to the best team on Merseyside. You have chosen wisely. Ian Wilkins 8 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:29:46 Solid addition. No problems with this. Still hoping for one or two who will take us forwards and get us off our seats. Si Cooper 9 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:39:47 I only have vague impressions from a couple of games where he seemed to be very attack minded and creative around the box.Hopefully another piece of the puzzle for a significantly improved squad. Neil Lawson 10 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:55:01 I think that he is precisely the type of player we should be signing. Very hopeful that he will be a real success. David West 11 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:02:09 Excited for this one. Would of paid an extra £500,000 if we could have got him without that silly facial hair ! Ajay Gopal 12 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:08:03 I genuinely believe that he improves our starting XI - if, as I assume, he is the guy that replaces Doucoure. My only apprehension is that he and James Garner are very similar players. And Gueye also goes hunting for the ball, so a midfield 3 of Garner, Gueye and KDH may leave our defence exposed. I wish him all the best and I am already looking forward to the new season. Dermot O'Brien 13 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:10:05 It’s me, Flash! Flash by name, Flash by nature. Hurrah! James Marshall 14 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:20:29 I hope he gets a health & safety induction at some point and stops standing backwards on escalators. David West 15 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:59 Ajay. He's a lot more dynamic than Garner, more forward thinking and I'd hope he gets us more goals. I'd imagine that's why he's been bought. With a good pacey RW added a 451/433 with gana,Garner,KDH, Ndiaye is better. Charly to play his part too. I'd still like another in the middle of the park because inevitably we will have injuries & suspensions. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb