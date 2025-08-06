06/08/2025





Everton have signed Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea on a five-year contract until June 2030. He becomes the fifth signing of the summer for the Blues.

The midfielder has signed for Everton for an initial fee of £25m, potentially rising by a further £4m in add-ons.

Dewsbury-Hall formed part of Chelsea’s Europa Conference League-winning side last season and lifted the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. However, he struggled for regular minutes in the Premier League after joining Chelsea from Leicester City in 2024.

The 26-year-old is delighted to take on a new challenge at Everton, citing the exciting move into the Hill Dickinson Stadium as a major factor in his move to the club.

"I'm so, so excited to get started. Just sitting here in the stadium, it's unbelievable,” he said, speaking to evertontv.

"I'm honestly very excited, my family's excited. There's a real buzz about this. It feels right for me. So just that alone gives me the motivation and the extra determination to show everybody, to prove a point and have a really successful time here.

"Everton's one of the biggest clubs in the country, and I think that in the next couple of years, the future is going to be bright. It was an easy decision in the end to come here and play for this club.

"You look at the stadium – it's incredible. Obviously, I've played in all of the Premier League stadiums, and this is one of, if not the most impressive, so that in itself is a major, major exciting factor for wanting to join.

"Then the fan base is one of the most passionate in the country, so I know if we start playing well and I start showing the fans what I'm about, it's going to be a big, big bonus to help me and the team show our best. So that's what I want."

