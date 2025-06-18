Season › 2024-25 › News Everton’s 2025-26 Premier League season begins against Leeds United Anjishnu Roy 18/06/2025 27comments | Jump to last Everton will kick off the 2025-26 season of the Premier League with a trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Monday night. It will be the final match of the opening weekend, on 18 August. Contrary to what was reported before, fans will get a good look at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the first time when the Blues take on Brighton & Hove Albion on the second matchday. Following another home clash against Aston Villa on 13 September, David Moyes’ side will prepare for the first Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield a week later. To witness the first Merseyside derby at their new stadium, fans will have to wait till 18 April. Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Blues will play two matches away from home against Burnley and Nottingham Forest, while their first assignment of the new year will be against Brentford at home. Everton will play their final home game of the season against Sunderland on the penultimate gameweek on 17 May. The league season will come to a close on 24 May 2026. The Toffees will face Tottenham Hotspur away from home. Everton's fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season Monday, 18 August – Leeds United (A) Saturday, 23 August – Brighton & Hove Albion (H) Saturday, 30 August – Wolves (A) Saturday, 13 September - Aston Villa (H) Saturday, 20 September – Liverpool (A) Saturday, 27 September – West Ham United (H) Saturday, 4 October – Crystal Palace (H) Saturday, 18 October – Manchester City (A) Saturday, 25 October – Tottenham Hotspur (H) Saturday, 1 November – Sunderland (A) Saturday, 8 November – Fulham (H) Saturday, 22 November – Manchester United (A) Saturday, 29 November – Newcastle United (H) Wednesday, 3 December – Bournemouth (A) Saturday, 6 December – Nottingham Forest (H) Saturday, 13 December – Chelsea (A) Saturday, 20 December – Arsenal (H) Saturday, 27 December – Burnley (A) Tuesday, 30 December, 2025 – Nottingham Forest (A) Saturday, 3 January, 2026 – Brentford (H) Wednesday, 7 January – Wolves (H) Saturday, 17 January – Aston Villa (A) Saturday, 24 January – Leeds United (H) Saturday, 31 January – Brighton & Hove Albion (A) Saturday, 7 February – Fulham (A) Wednesday, 11 February – Bournemouth (H) Saturday, 21 February – Manchester United (H) Saturday, 28 February – Newcastle United (A) Wednesday, 4 March – Burnley (H) Saturday, 14 March – Arsenal (A) Saturday, 21 March – Chelsea (H) Saturday, 11 April – Brentford (A) Saturday, 18 April – Liverpool (H) Saturday, 25 April – West Ham United (A) Saturday, 2 May – Manchester City (H) Saturday, 9 May – Crystal Palace (A) Saturday, 17 May – Sunderland (H) Sunday, 24 May – Tottenham Hotspur (A) *Fixture dates subject to change Reader Comments (27) Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jon Bentley 1 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:03:06 Great! 🙄 Promoted side away 1st day!!! Brent Stephens 2 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:06:58 Spurs away last game. Have we been here before?! Andrew Ellams 3 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:07:26 So the rumours about asking for no home games for the first few weeks have been put to bed. Ryan Holroyd 4 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:07:41 But but but Everton asked for the first 4 fixtures to be away from home and some fans believed it. Danny O'Neill 5 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:08:03 Monday night in Leeds, then Brighton home.I remember playing newly promoted Leeds at Goodison. The famous Neville Southall incident, when he came out on his own and sat against the goal post. We lost 3 - 2!! Michael Kenrick 6 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:20:45 But Ryan, they were told this by reliable sources:The club has requested the first three games to be played away. That was from a trusted source who hasn’t been wrong in the past 5 years. Liam Mogan 7 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:20:53 First game away? Stadium not ready for new season obviously. Only 3 home games before the end of September? Obviously expecting issues. Only Everton could make such a mess of a new stadium. I doubt it'll ever get finished/started or how we'll even get there with no trains. With global warming it'll be flooded by 2030.Won't even have any new players anyway apart from Kyle Walker, Jack Harrison and Stuart Barlow. Ian Jones 8 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:20:56 So here we go again. A tricky game for Spurs especially if they're down in the relegation spots. Rob Halligan 9 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:26:13 Brent, yes we’ve been to Spurs a few times over the years! 😁😁😁 Kev Johnson 10 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:26:42 Looks halfway decent to me. We seem to have avoided playing all of the top teams in one month, as happened last season. Leeds away is kind of a tough start - their fans will be really up for it - but so be it.I wonder if we're going to win the league at Spurs or whether we'll wrap it up against Sunderland in the previous home game? Ian Jones 11 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:29:22 Kev, I'd say at Sunderland. That makes more sense to me.Liam, I'd go as far as to say we only have 19 home games before the end of the season, so yes, potential stadium issues. Let's hope they can resolve them soon :) Kev Johnson 12 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:36:15 At Sunderland? That's on the 1st of November, Ian. Come on, mate, there's no way we're going to be crowned champions by then! The home fixture against the Black Cats on the 17th of May is much more realistic. James Hughes 13 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:40:59 Everton, inspired by the new stadium and crafted squad rehaul finally clinch the the title.despite several teams pushing them and snapping at their heels Evevrton held on. Sunderland were beaten at a nervy BMD 2-1 to eventually raptorous scenes. David Moyes even smiled. I can dream can't I Iain Johnston 14 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:41:50 Only 2 of the 6 games in December are at home. That's a tough cash burden on our away fans over the Xmas period. John Raftery 15 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:42:06 We are overdue a win at home to Brighton, at Molineux and home or away in the league against Villa. Time to break a few hoodoos. Danny O'Neill 16 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:44:04 I've just noticed that Aston Villa (H) and Anfield (A) are either side of my Birthday. That should be an interesting few days with family.My cousin has already been onto me. He's going to sort tickets for Chelsea away in December at Stamford Bridge, so that's me in with the Chelsea supporters again.But worth every penny Iain. Ian Bennett 17 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:46:55 Need points early doors, but forever thus.Squad needs sorting. Mark Murphy 18 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:54:24 Any spares for Brighton Home please??Danny, I'll provide back up at the Bridge if needed!UTFT Ian Jones 19 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:57:40 Yep, Kev, good point, a bit optimistic. I'll go with the home fixture. Now, that makes more sense to me. Andrew Ellams 20 Posted 18/06/2025 at 09:58:54 Starting and finishing with an away fixture is a bit crap though. Ralph Basnett 21 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:18:28 No preferential treatment but the shoite get first game at home, Boxing day at home and then last game at home! Hmm. Brent Stephens 22 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:43:06 Rob #9 - cheeky bugger! You know what I meant! Ryan Holroyd 23 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:46:06 Michael - yes I saw that!!!At the same time as the source was saying such, The ceo was telling the FAB there was no such club request. Brian Williams 24 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:46:07 Michael#6I stand by what I posted Michael. I know he wouldn't lie and doesn't go in for windups. John Chambers 25 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:51:55 Ralph, I’d noticed that plus there is no New Years Day fixture, 3rd Jan is a Saturday. Danny O'Neill 26 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:53:12 John, as long as the Wolves match. Yes, no more you advising to stay calm as there are 30 seconds to go". Another one just before Villa and Liverpool. I think my phone will be busy.Mark, Brighton should be fine, as will Brentford. My cousin will sort out Chelsea. Dust off your cunning disguise. Lyle & Scott jumper, turned up jeans and Dr Martins!!! Liam Mogan 27 Posted 18/06/2025 at 10:54:25 The rules in fixture scheduling state'A team cannot start or end the season with 2 home or away matches'First game - AwayLast game - Away'A club cannot play home or away twice for the fixtures which take place on or around Boxing Day and NYE'26th Dec - Away30th Dec AwayObviously rules are there to be broken! 