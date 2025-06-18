18/06/2025





Everton will kick off the 2025-26 season of the Premier League with a trip to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Monday night. It will be the final match of the opening weekend, on 18 August.

Contrary to what was reported before, fans will get a good look at the Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock for the first time when the Blues take on Brighton & Hove Albion on the second matchday.

Following another home clash against Aston Villa on 13 September, David Moyes’ side will prepare for the first Merseyside derby of the season at Anfield a week later. To witness the first Merseyside derby at their new stadium, fans will have to wait till 18 April.

Between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, the Blues will play two matches away from home against Burnley and Nottingham Forest, while their first assignment of the new year will be against Brentford at home.

Everton will play their final home game of the season against Sunderland on the penultimate gameweek on 17 May. The league season will come to a close on 24 May 2026. The Toffees will face Tottenham Hotspur away from home.

Everton’s fixtures for the 2025-26 Premier League season

Monday, 18 August – Leeds United (A)

Saturday, 23 August – Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Saturday, 30 August – Wolves (A)

Saturday, 13 September - Aston Villa (H)

Saturday, 20 September – Liverpool (A)

Saturday, 27 September – West Ham United (H)

Saturday, 4 October – Crystal Palace (H)

Saturday, 18 October – Manchester City (A)

Saturday, 25 October – Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Saturday, 1 November – Sunderland (A)

Saturday, 8 November – Fulham (H)

Saturday, 22 November – Manchester United (A)

Saturday, 29 November – Newcastle United (H)

Wednesday, 3 December – Bournemouth (A)

Saturday, 6 December – Nottingham Forest (H)

Saturday, 13 December – Chelsea (A)

Saturday, 20 December – Arsenal (H)

Saturday, 27 December – Burnley (A)

Tuesday, 30 December, 2025 – Nottingham Forest (A)

Saturday, 3 January, 2026 – Brentford (H)

Wednesday, 7 January – Wolves (H)

Saturday, 17 January – Aston Villa (A)

Saturday, 24 January – Leeds United (H)

Saturday, 31 January – Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

Saturday, 7 February – Fulham (A)

Wednesday, 11 February – Bournemouth (H)

Saturday, 21 February – Manchester United (H)

Saturday, 28 February – Newcastle United (A)

Wednesday, 4 March – Burnley (H)

Saturday, 14 March – Arsenal (A)

Saturday, 21 March – Chelsea (H)

Saturday, 11 April – Brentford (A)

Saturday, 18 April – Liverpool (H)

Saturday, 25 April – West Ham United (A)

Saturday, 2 May – Manchester City (H)

Saturday, 9 May – Crystal Palace (A)

Saturday, 17 May – Sunderland (H)

Sunday, 24 May – Tottenham Hotspur (A)

*Fixture dates subject to change

