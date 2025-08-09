Everton step up efforts to sign Jack Grealish

Everton have stepped up their efforts to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City and are willing to make him their statement signing of the summer.

Paul Joyce of The Times reports, “Further conversations have now taken place between the clubs as Everton look to establish the parameters by which an agreement can be brokered.

“Initial inquiries have gleaned that City are seeking to recoup as much of Grealish’s £300,000-a-week wage as possible, which could amount to a financial commitment of at least £12million. That has not served to dissuade Everton and talks have continued in the belief the player is willing to move.”

Signed from Aston Villa for a then-British transfer record of £100 million in 2021, the 29-year-old has won three Premier League titles and helped Pep Guardiola’s side achieve the treble in 2022-23.

However, he has fallen out of favour with the manager and is aiming to revive his career with a move away. Everton can offer Grealish the prospect of regular game with the chance to impress Thomas Tuchel before the World Cup next summer.

David Moyes’ side, often frustrated by the lack of creativity in the final third and output in front of goal, will be wishing they get the version of Grealish that was the talisman at Aston Villa and his early years at City rather than the afterthought he’s been in the last two years.

Everton have also been left frustrated in their efforts to sign Tyler Dibling from Southampton. They made three separate bids for the 19-year-old winger, the last of which was about £37million including add-ons, and there remains a huge discrepancy between the two clubs’ valuations.

Dibling is keen on a move but any hopes of resurrecting a deal would depend on Southampton’s intent on lowering their financial demands. The teenager was left out of the squad for their 2-1 victory over Wrexham in the Championship on Saturday.

“There are a few players who are where they’re at in their careers and making choices, so Tyler won’t be there,” said Southampton manager Will Still while explaining his decision.

The Toffees have signed five players so far this summer, including Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, who made his first start for the club in the friendly against AS Roma on Saturday.

