Column Should the Toffees sign Jack Grealish on loan? The England international has fallen out of favour at Manchester City and is determined to secure a move away. Anjishnu Roy 29 July 2025 132comments (last) Jack Grealish is getting linked with a move to Everton, and not for the first time during this transfer window. However, according to Miguel Delaney of The Independent and Mark Douglas of The i Paper, the Toffees are aiming to secure a loan deal for the wantaway England international. The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City and was left out of City’s squad for the FIFA Club World Cup last month. He is determined to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer, but competition for his signature is expected to be strong. “Napoli have expressed interest so far, but Everton feel they have a chance due to the player’s anticipated willingness to stay in the north,” per the report in The Independent. “The player had a daughter with his long-term partner, Sasha Attwood, in September, and is keen for some stability. Everton would provide the chance to stay in Cheshire and could also present an attractive football opportunity.” It has also been reported that getting Grealish, the holder of the most expensive British transfer record, would be a “statement signing” for David Moyes, who is keen to build the side around him and offer him a bigger role than Guardiola ever did. Those close to Grealish’s camp feel that his value has fallen because of the tactical constraints he finds himself in at Man City. With the FIFA World Cup scheduled next year, the former Aston Villa star will be determined to get regular playing time in order to convince manager Thomas Tuchel. The signing of Grealish on loan would also be a major win on the optics front as it highlights the club’s growing ambition as they move into their new stadium. It would make it an easier sell to attract other quality players. With just over a month remaining before the transfer market closes, the Blues have their hands full. David Moyes recently told The Athletic, “We’ve been in for a lot of really good players. Unfortunately, a lot of them have said no at the moment.” Everton were turned down by Liam Delap and Francisco Conceicao, while Kenny Tete opted to sign a new deal with Fulham despite having an agreement with Everton to join as a free agent. The club is also desperately trying to convince Olympique Lyon’s Malick Fofana to join, with the Belgian keen on playing in Europe. There are also several downsides to the Grealish deal, as it raises a number of financial and tactical questions. Jack Grealish usually plays on the left flank, where Moyes already has the brilliant Iliman Ndiaye. Dwight McNeil and Charly Alcaraz can also play in that position while Everton desperately need to add right-wingers to the squad. There’s no one in the squad who is naturally suited to that role following the conclusion of loan deals for Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom. The squad’s recent struggles in the friendlies against Accrington Stanley, Blackburn Rovers and Bournemouth also showed that the team is crying out for pace and trickery on the flanks. Grealish, while a talented creator at his best, is not particularly known for his speed. He could, however, be played as a number 10 in the middle of the park. It would allow Grealish to utilise his vision, passing, holding, and associative qualities more freely than being restricted to the wing. A role like this would also closely resemble his time at Aston Villa, where he was often the talisman and difference-maker, leading to the £100 million transfer to City. There’s merit to be had in that discussion as Grealish has the capability of unlocking difficult game-states and cagey matches. The likes of Thierno Barry, Ndiaye and Beto are also likely to get better service with Grealish operating from the middle. Then there’s the financial uncertainty surrounding the transfer. The 29-year-old earns around £15m a year at Manchester City. While the terms of the loan discussions are unclear, even if City were to agree to pay 50% of his wages, he would still take more than £7m off the wage books at Everton. That’s a massive financial commitment to secure one player, who is possibly now past his prime, when the Toffees still need several signings across the board and have more important priorities. A right-winger, please? Reader Comments (132) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christy Ring 1 Posted 29/07/2025 at 19:47:35 At 29 he's definitely not past his best.This is his last big chance to make the World Cup squad. He was played out of position by Guardiola, and he has a huge incentive to show what he can do in his best position playmaker.He would be a huge coup in my opinion. Derek Knox 2 Posted 29/07/2025 at 19:53:03 My only concern is how do we afford his wages, even if only paying half? Assuming we did, would it cause unrest in the dressing room? Bobby Mallon 3 Posted 29/07/2025 at 19:59:22 Yes, they should — and do it yesterday please. Neil Thomas 4 Posted 29/07/2025 at 20:04:02 Derek, what makes you think it would cause unrest? I'm pretty sure that is the case with all players from all teams. I doubt there's many players who are on the same wages anyway. Plus you pay for what you get. Grealish is a big name, who would bring much more commercially than anyone else in the team. Geoff Lambert 5 Posted 29/07/2025 at 20:15:46 All day long, could be a game winner for us. If we get the best of Jack, he could transform our attack and we won't look back. Brian Harrison 6 Posted 29/07/2025 at 20:29:08 Derek @2,As for meeting his wage demands, with both Doucoure and Calvert-Lewin off the payroll, that's about £250k per week saved. Also, I think that might encourage some that they haven't been able to get over the line to maybe reconsider. Andrew Clare 7 Posted 29/07/2025 at 20:34:48 Not sure if he is the right fit.If the aim is to build a young, hungry-for-success team, would a done-it-all, won-it-all, seen-it-all figure suit? Conor McCourt 8 Posted 29/07/2025 at 20:55:58 I became aware of Jack Grealish as a 17-year-old playing for Ireland's under-age side and followed his career closely since. Therefore, as big a fan as I am and was of the player, some who know me would be surprised to hear me say that I don't think I would want him at Everton.It's not that I am totally opposed to the idea… and it wouldn't surprise me, if it happened, that he would be a catalyst for the rejuvenation of Everton; however, in light of recent links and my instinct of what made him great was that fleet footedness and burst of acceleration which I don't think he possesses anymore.I think he would be a very good player for Everton but not a great player; considering he has never been the most prolific, and the costs involved, I would prefer to proceed with other links.I think Jack would be best as a Number 10 and so, from what I have been reading about Fofana over the last few days, as well as a player in Tyler Dibling, who I view to be like the old Jack Grealish (with perhaps more end product), they would be the direction I would go, if possible.They would allow the likes of Ndiaye, Alcaraz and McNeil all to play in their more favoured central position yet still provide cover wide or, in McNeil's case, as a wing back where necessity requires.If we were to raid Man City, I would much prefer to sign McAtee as I can see him having a really big season wherever he ends up. Bill Gall 9 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:00:29 Andrew, You sound like he would not bother to play.I believe top professional players have ambitions wherever they play. I believe a player like Grealish who has, as you say, won it all, would consider it a challenge to help a team with Everton's reputation that has languished in the bottom part of the league for more years than is healthy, to get them to the Top 10 in the Premier League and, if possible, win a trophy. Liam Mogan 10 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:02:29 Not for me. Past his best and, as Conor says, pace has gone. We've signed too many players too late in their careers over the past decade. Ian Bennett 11 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:07:50 Conor, how about Grealish with a Dibbling, Kubo, or Fofana?Someone with genuine creativity, who can travel with the ball and release an Ndiaye, Fofana etc?He's not the answer to the pacey right-winger requirements but, on a loan for £150k a week, he would elevate the way we play and attack. It would be the end of the big punt from Pickford and would encourage us to have the ball for more than 30% of the time.It would also give Alcaraz and Ndiaye genuine competition for places. Kieran Kinsella 12 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:07:56 We never seem to do well with the old "revive a fading star" routine. Dele Alli, Norman Whiteside etc. People will say "What about Gray and Reid?" Well, neither man was of the status of Alli, Grealish, Whiteside pre-Everton. Even beyond Everton, these types who seem to lose their way dramatically for one reason or another in their late 20s (Harry Kewell, Jesse Lingard, Wilshere, Hargreaves, Brolin, Paulo Future) seldom enjoy a lasting swansong elsewhere. Usually, they just add to the wage bill. Sam Hoare 13 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:08:32 I've said a few times, it's not the move I'd prefer us to make. It depends on the deal but, although he'd be one of the better players in the team, I'd prefer we focused major resources (and even if City paid 50% his wages would be huge) on younger players on their way to being the next Grealish. I would be more excited about Fofana or Kubo or Dibling.If he was a right winger with a good history of being available, it might be different… but it's not quite the right fit for me. Though a year's loan on a decent deal could be fun for both parties. Michael Allanson 14 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:08:35 i don't have a problem with Grealish. He's a very good, experienced pro who will improve the squad and the club's profile. Trust the club, its manager and new owners not to make the same mistakes of the Moshiri era. They've offloaded some high earners and, if the financial figures say it works, then so be it. Let's not forget that Grealish was a £100M player and England international not long ago. Compare him to Blomquist and Harrison (both good pros by the way) and let's celebrate that we are aiming higher. We're building a squad which is a blend of youth and experience, maybe our fan base needs to be optimistic instead of always looking for negatives. Ed Prytherch 15 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:13:29 Connor, If Ndiaye and McNeil are best in the middle, then that would leave space for Grealish on the left. It would give Moyes more options.Kieran - Harry Kane has made a good move at a relatively late age. Michael Allanson 16 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:21:47 I said Blomquist when I meant Lindstrom!!! Ha ha — always got those two mixed up! Andy Crooks 17 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:26:17 If we signed Grealish, he would be the best player at the club by miles. It would be something to look forward to for a change. Why should supporters fret over his pay? It is beyond our control, so get him in and enjoy it. Robert Tressell 18 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:26:29 Kieran, it's an interesting point. I think a lot of people can't get excited about a transfer unless they've seen the player perform at the level we aspire to. There's a sort of logic to that. But for as long as I can remember, we can only afford that sort of player once they've passed their peak or been broken in some way (injury, drink, drugs or mental health).I think there's also a bit of keeping up with the Joneses going on too – with a lot of this summer's gnashing of teeth being down to heavy spending by the RS.Whatever people may claim about a professional's motivation, quite a lot of professional footballers hit a point where they can't really be arsed anymore. I don't think Grealish has hit that point – and I don't think he's broken either – but he has passed his peak now. And I don't think any clubs with proper money seem interested (other than in Saudi) which kind of undermines the keeping up with the Joneses thing.That said, if we could do a deal on his astronomical wages and keep him fit, he could be a really interesting loan signing. It would sell shirts too. Ed Prytherch 19 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:31:06 The Irish contingent on here should remember Eamon Coghlan running a 3:58 mile at age 40. Loss or retention of speed depends a lot on how you train. Ian Bennett 20 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:33:01 Think Kevin Campbell was 29 when we signed him on loan.A real gent of a man, a role model to many and went on to be a captain of Everton, lifting it when it was on its knees.Some had him as finished when he went to Turkey. Brendan McLaughlin 21 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:41:52 I'm pretty much with Kieran #12.Footballers who flop after a huge transfer fee but then recover their best form or anything close following a move to a new club... rare as hen's teeth. Ian Bennett 22 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:44:52 Brendan, he's a loan only. So only the wages to cover. His wages would be equal to Harrison and Holgate last season if Man City cover 50%. Robert Tressell 23 Posted 29/07/2025 at 21:53:13 Ian, that is a good point about the wages. Puts things in perspective a bit. Danny O'Neill 24 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:03:52 All I would say on wages is that we still have wages for new signings to cover.Although I don't really get too involved in discussions over transfer fees, budget and wages, as that is down to the club and accountants to figure out, but I wouldn't want to do what Villa did with Rashford.I said it elsewhere, but they allegedly paid 75% of his £300k a week wages for 10 games. Ryan Holroyd 25 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:09:20 I wish we had a player who flopped like Grealish at Man City, didn’t he win a treble there? Don Alexander 26 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:09:34 Given the depths to which we've been sunk for decades, I think Grealish would be a very major risk for us. He did well at Villa but his achievements and abilities are to me overly vaunted. He's good, but not great, and never has been. His chances of getting another England cap are slim to nil when you look at his many, younger, very good competitors. His chances of getting another club who'll cough up enough to maintain his obscene salary, even with a 50% input from his current corrupt club, are also slim.A club desperate to stay in the Premier League might splash out, but I hope a club envisioning a tilt at European competition would not massively spend nigh-on a wage fortune on a nigh-on 30-year-old with a history of getting well-pissed when it suits him.We've had way too many such mega-rewarded shites, haven't we, Dunc? Brendan McLaughlin 27 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:13:52 Fair point, Ian #22.If Grealish on loan is the best possible use of the Holgate and Harrison wages... so be it. I don't think it is, though, and I don't expect Everton to sign him cos hopefully we've better options.But what the fuck do I know? Brendan McLaughlin 28 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:29:47 Don #26,If he's going to be the talisman that Dunc was... sign him up. Andrew Bentley 29 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:35:17 Get him in!!!!!! Is he better than everyone else we have? Hell, yes! And he would really help to get people off their seats and bring some excitement. Imagine him and Ndiaye combining!Paying 50% of his fees for a year would be the same as signing someone for nearly £8M. At that price, he's worth the gamble for one season. Ian Bennett 30 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:37:01 I hope the ambition of the club is to land some quality, and aim for a cup or European place.A player like Grealish adds to the capability that gets a team pushing through the Top 10 in my opinion.Add in a Fofana, Douglas Luiz, a right-back, and another striker, and it's definitely looking upwards. The style of play would improve, and the job of selling Everton on and off the pitch gets easier.Do I want to spend £50M on Grealish? No, I don't. I just want him to elevate us into a position where we can go for a better, younger, hungrier player in 12 to 24 months time. If it works out better, great. If it doesn't work out, he would be sent back.We've cash, opportunity on the pitch, a good manager, a good crowd, and great facilities. This club is moving forward. Paul Kernot 31 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:38:43 As a comparison, how much were we paying James Rodriguez? Creative player late in career who could definitely unlock a defence. Yes, it was Ancelotti spending yet more of Moshiri's backer's dosh but, if Grealish could do the same, plus we give him back to Man City after a year, maybe two? Brendan McLaughlin 32 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:46:35 Paul #31If Jack was James... Derek Thomas 33 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:54:32 On loan - yes*Loan to buy - NoAt £40M + whatever outlandish wage he might think he can still get - fuck No! * but only because it seems we might be struggling** to get a full squad and its a punt of the - Any port in a Storm - variety.**you'll know it's bad if Harrison comes back.We're done with overpaid 30-year-olds on 4-year contracts... or we should be. Don Alexander 34 Posted 29/07/2025 at 22:56:56 Brendan (#28), "talisman" for precisely what? Christ, even Ferguson himself now admits to having been a career-long shyster, as he grovels about looking for income from somewhere. Brendan McLaughlin 35 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:05:58 I know, Don #34,Not saying he wasn't a shyster but a player nonetheless... Imagine Duncan if he could have been arsed! Mike Gaynes 36 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:17:51 One big Yes from me, but only on loan, not purchase.He'd be our most talented player by far, bringing an even higher level of electricity than Ndiaye (who could easily slide into the middle behind Beto). Our biggest need isn't any particular position -- it's players who can score and make goals, and Grealish fits the description. Okay, he's not a right wing, but we'll get one of those. A Grealish, like a James Rodriguez, falls into our reach only once in a while. And I think we'd be getting a highly motivated, almost desperate player. His only slim chance to make the England side for the World Cup is to do brilliant things between now and next May. It's his last opportunity to make something special out of his underperforming career. I believe he'll bust a lung for Moyes. Josh Horne 37 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:22:22 It's not as ridiculous as some of the aging superstars that we have signed previously. And to be perfectly honest, even then I enjoyed seeing Gazza, Ginola. Eto'o, Rooney 2.0 turn out for us.We have had a fair number of loan signings who have made absolutely no impact in recent years. He might be past his best, but I could not see him adding to that particular list. Brendan Fox 38 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:25:09 If it were the Jack Grealish of 5+ years ago then I'd say yes but as it's the version who's played barely any football last season so would take a while to get him fit, keeping him fit may be another thing entirely. Given he loves a bevvie it's too big a risk for a player past his best.I hope the club swerve him, even on a 50% wages deal the club would end up paying obscene wages which could well upset plenty of other players in the squad so how would that benefit the team.Young, hungry, quick and skilful is the profile of player the club needs to add energy and pace to the team. If the club get the young players that we are rumoured to be looking at blend these in with the old experienced heads we have (Tarks, Coleman, Pickford) and that could be a potent mix. Brendan McLaughlin 39 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:34:17 Ha ha Brendan #38How often do we hear the plea on ToffeeWeb for our recruitment strategy to focus on young players with potential and sell on value?Throw them a Grealish bone and they are like Pavlov's dogs. Brendan Fox 40 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:39:34 Just the notion smacks of desperation to me Brendan.It would have been a move the Mosh would have made and we all seen how that shitshow ended up. Andrew Keatley 41 Posted 29/07/2025 at 23:45:57 I really like Grealish, and think he’d be an incredible signing.He has a very good range of passing, he can carry the ball, he can beat players, and he has imagination. He was in the Guardiola straitjacket at City, and it didn’t suit him. He needs to be given freedom to express himself, and hopefully Moyes can offer him that here.We have been crying out for players who can keep the ball, who can get us up the pitch, and who can do the mercurial. Grealish is such a player, and surely he’ll be desperate to be in the England squad for World Cup 2026. He needs to start games, and lots of them. He can do that with us.Discussions on here quickly become overrun with the money side of things - wages, terms, transfer fees - but I think for all of us all that is just a Championship Manager distraction that makes us feel like we have some understanding of how a football club is run when in reality none of us really do. What we can speculate on with impunity is which players can improve the team, and I think Grealish can do that. And players like Fofana and Kubo carry a far greater risk for me at this stage, probably because I do not know them very well and always prefer to trust my own judgement than scouting reports and YouTube highlight reels - but I have watched 1000s of minutes of Grealish and, in the correct system, with the appropriate amount of give in his leash, he’s a fantastic footballer who can improve us. I don’t know who else we might be able to attract that I think could offer that level of improvement as quickly as he might - even if it is just for a season on loan. Hard hard yes. Si Cooper 42 Posted 29/07/2025 at 00:06:00 Would be a very nice ‘cherry on the top’ if all the other necessary recruitment happens.Brendan (38), your analogy doesn’t work if the dogs actually are getting the bone. Then they are just dogs and the reaction is perfectly normal. Brendan McLaughlin 43 Posted 30/07/2025 at 00:08:59 Andrew #41Discussing wages and/or discussing players we're rumoured to be after... it's all Championship Manager stuff. Brendan McLaughlin 44 Posted 30/07/2025 at 00:16:50 Si #42No-one knows if we're getting this particular bone though but many are just salivating when the "clickbait" bell rings.I'll roll over and you can tickle my tummy if it comes to pass. Si Pulford 45 Posted 30/07/2025 at 00:19:45 Fucking hell. Am I really reading some of this? Unreal. ‘Throw them a Grealish bone and they are like Pavlov's dogs.’Incredible. He’d be the best player at the club by fucking miles. Also, the pavlovs dog reference sounds smart but doesn’t actually work or fit. Just the notion smacks of desperation to me Brendan.The desperation of signing someone who two seasons ago was a major force in a treble winning side. Could get Harrison back I suppose. even on a 50% wages deal the club would end up paying obscene wages which could well upset plenty of other players in the squad so how would that benefit the team.Yes. 100% let’s make sure our current squad who have won nothing in their careers don’t get upset if we show ambition and sign a player who has won ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING. Who cares if it puts a few over paid noses out of joint?! It could also make them raise their games. Do city or Liverpool worry about what the squad think when they award big contracts? No, because they don't think like relegation clubs. Wake up. He did well at Villa but his achievements and abilities are to me overly vaunted. He's good, but not great, and never has been.I mean, this is incredible. He started virtually every game when they won the fucking treble. He pretty much got Villa promoted on his own as a young player and then stayed and was magnificent for them before signing for city and winning everything. The first season he didn’t start for city since signing they won nothing. Could be a coincidence. But yes. Over rated. Let’s get lindstrom back. The lack of ambition is astonishing. The shit we’ve been forced to eat has become steak to some people. We had Jack Harrison and lindstrom last season, we could have a slight chance of getting Grealish and already it’s a bad move for an over rated player. Nothing is over good enough. What player, if not grealish, do we think is good enough? Ok now if you have that name ask this question- would he sign for perennial relegation strugglers? No? Ok so remind we why we shouldn’t sign Grealish (over rated too old etc…) This is why we are fucking shit. Jay Harris 46 Posted 30/07/2025 at 00:25:38 The good:- he is a very gifted player that rarely loses the ball.The bad :- His form has been inconsistent over the last few years.The ugly:- He is a well known party animal and we know what that does to professionals as they age.Plus for me he is too similar to Ndiaye.We need a mf general not a juggler. Brendan McLaughlin 47 Posted 30/07/2025 at 00:27:13 Thanks Si #45"The desperation of signing someone who two seasons ago was a major force in a treble winning side. "I could not have made the point better.Although Jay #46 just did. Sean Kearns 48 Posted 30/07/2025 at 01:01:57 All day! Get him and Ndiaye either side of Jamie Vardy please 🙏 Mike Gaynes 49 Posted 30/07/2025 at 01:08:00 Jay, too similar to Ndiaye is a bad thing? Ndiaye is our best dribbler, an outstanding passer, has pace and drive, and can blast a shot with either foot. And he terrifies defenders. They see him coming with the ball at his feet and backpedal like mad.What about that would you NOT want to see in another Everton player?I say the more similarity, the better. Paul Kernot 50 Posted 30/07/2025 at 01:12:59 My Leeds supporting mate was taking the piss out of me yesterday, relaying an Everton related article he apparently read recently headed'Will the turd eventually flush'? I guess it was on a Leeds site and talking about the promoted teams this year being way better than the last 2 seasons i.e. that's the only reason we stayed up. The quality of player we're linked with now, including Grealish should mean we'll be nowhere near the pan come the flushing time. Andrew Ellams 51 Posted 30/07/2025 at 01:36:34 Paul, when you said Leeds mate I thought the turd was going to refer to Jack Harrison Paul Kernot 52 Posted 30/07/2025 at 02:00:00 Who died & left him a mate? Mike Gaynes 53 Posted 30/07/2025 at 02:14:06 Moyes applying more pressure for signings, warning that "time is running out."Just posted on The Athletic:During a press conference in Chicago on Tuesday before their Premier League Summer Series game against West Ham, Moyes reiterated that Everton were “hoping to have done more business” by now and said “we’re just stalling a little bit in some departments.”He said: “The truth is we are not getting them over the line at the moment, so that’s a fact. We’re not getting a lot of the deals done that we were hoping to do, we’re continually reassessing and moving on if things are not coming to fruition. So we will keep doing it and we’ll keep trying to get the best players as we can. We want to challenge ourselves to get good players if that is possible, and we’re trying to do that but we’re finding it quite difficult.”Asked if he had been surprised by the setbacks, Moyes said: “My first thought was ‘yes, I was surprised’ because Everton is such a big club. Great traditions, what the club has stood for over the years, the new stadium is an exciting new move for us. But then you have another thought and you think again — ‘we have been around the relegation positions the last five years and not far off the bottom.’“The fact of the matter is we’ve got to rebuild trust in people who should come to Everton and show that the club is going in the right direction and that we’ve got a new future. We’re all desperate to give the supporters something again. Let’s hope we can pull it together for them and get them a team to be proud of by the start of the season.”Moyes continued: “The one thing I’ll do is tell Evertonians immediately when I can give them information. I’m telling them straight at the moment. We are having a bit of a struggle getting ones in quickly enough, but we’re trying to do players who could give us a chance of challenging to be one of those teams in Europe.”Asked by The Athletic if the issue in getting players into the club is external or internal, he said: “We want to get it done. I don’t know if I can answer your question as clearly as that. We’re desperate to get everything moving on, we know that time’s running out, we’ve probably had five weeks, six weeks certainly, probably more since the end of last season. We got to start getting moving on because it will not be long till the window starts to get a bit closer to the end.”He added: “Hopefully things will start to fall into the place. We are just beginning (to think) ‘my goodness we are just not getting enough over the line.’ We are actively working on it. It’s not like we are a club waiting to sell a player in order to bring ones in. We are actually in the market. I would like to say it’s a big pot of money because that would be great thing for Everton. But that is not really the situation. What we do have is money to spend but we have to spend it wisely.”Moyes, who declined to comment on reported interest in Manchester City’s Jack Grealish, also urged caution about new full-back Aznou. He said: “This boy’s a young boy. Maybe not quite ready yet, but we hope he will be shortly. We see a lot of good things in him, technically very good, he is athletic. He might just need a little bit to get himself built up and ready for the Premier League so.“We won’t be putting him under any pressure and we won’t be giving any guarantees to the supporters of seeing him right away.“We will be observing him ourselves. We’ve heard lots of good things about him – what we’ve seen we liked.“Emphasis for me is that the club IS telling us everything it can when the time is right. Eric Myles 54 Posted 30/07/2025 at 02:52:02 If it's true that he likes a bevvy then I doubt Moyes will entertain him with the ghost of Shandy Andy looking over his shoulder. Jay Harris 55 Posted 30/07/2025 at 05:10:25 Mike,I know what you're saying and at a technical level you are right but its more about bringing some balance to the side.I would sooner have a Declan Rice type than another Ndiaye if you get my drift. Steve Brown 56 Posted 30/07/2025 at 05:50:44 It is strange how we as a fan base have become so suspicious of gifted players like Grealish. What happened to “we all agree, Duncan McKenzie is magic”?We had the same comments when James Rodriguez signed (the only top quality player at the club since Kanchelskis). Medium/low ability + sweaty application x weepy nostalgia = success. Hasn’t worked for 30 years but you never know! Danny O'Neill 57 Posted 30/07/2025 at 07:05:01 Nice rant Si @45!! Compliment by the way!!Looks like there are going to burst a few blood vessels over this rumour as it runs it's potential course.I've mentioned earlier, that wages could be a stumbling block. But we supporters shouldn't fret over that. The alleged interested clubs would decide if they can afford it, not us, so no point fretting over it. Moshiri is gone and I think our current bean-counters are a bit more astute.On the player, he is without doubt very talented and needs to get his career back on track, in what could be his last major move, and maybe somewhere like Everton could provide him the platform to do that.He was the big fish at Villa and worshipped by their supporters. It started well for him at City, before he became immersed amongst a huge squad of some of the best talent in global football, so didn't feature as regularly as he would have wanted to.As well as the Everton and West Ham links, I did think about the possibility of a return to Villa. His boyhood club and they can offer European football. But given their constraints, finance would possibly come into the equation. Already fined and walking a think line with rumours they may have to sell another key player.If there is anything in this, I'd be glad if he signed, but until that happens, it is in the rumour pile, so I won't lose any sleep. Colin Glassar 58 Posted 30/07/2025 at 07:13:48 My worry is that we will keep trying to get both Grealish and Luiz and fail on both right at the very end, a bit like the Kurt Zouma deal.Big, shiny new stadium or not, we are not an attractive proposition to top of the line players. Thirty years of winning nothing. Five years of relegation battles, mismanagement, merry go round of managers, points deductions, attempted murder, public displays of fan anger etc…players and agents will take that into account.The only solution, in my view, is you have to pay exorbitant fees and wages if you want to get the players you NEED. Notts Forrest, Man City (pre-arab takeover), Newcastle etc… have done it before and are now reaping the rewards. Speculate to accumulate.There’s no one out there dying to play for Everton. If you have the money, use it. If not, accept more bottom half finishes and the occasional relegation struggle. Sam Hoare 59 Posted 30/07/2025 at 07:26:54 I don’t think anyone on here is dead set against Grealish as a player. Everyone recognizes that he’s a step up. I think those saying don’t worry about the money or it’s not our concern are wide of the mark given how such a philosophy from Moshiri almost took us down. Hopefully the new regime know what they’re doing but we can’t be sure.For me it’s more about the opportunity cost. Would I like to see Grealish in the team? Yes. Would I like to see Grealish in the team if it means Fofana and/or Assane Diao going to one of our rivals instead of us? No.Difficult to know all the financial permutations of course and maybe we can have our cake and eat it. Grealish on loan with no obligation sounds like a good idea but I’m not sure that’s what city want and they may well insist on an obligation to buy around £35/40m. Mike Gaynes 60 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:01:56 Jay #55, I'd just like to see us get the best players we can. I'll leave it to Moyes to figure out how to "balance" everything. Andrew McLawrence 61 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:06:44 I thought we were supposed to be done signing failed entities from other clubs? Danny O'Neill 62 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:08:16 I appreciate what you're saying Sam. The financial side will likely be something we disagree on, but that's fine with me and I respect yours and others' stand point on that.I think a lot of us are scarred by the Moshiri recklessness era that nearly saw us drop into the abyss. But, as I said above, I think I've got more confidence in this still relatively new regime.I appreciate it's hard to forget the depths we sunk to. We all lived every minute of it. And the steady decline goes back way longer than that.As a support base that has been hurt, we are like a heard of Elephants that can't forget. And we won't, so I get the caution.I feel optimistic about what lies ahead. I know I always come across that way, but this is different. There is concern, there is impatience and understandably so. If the owners, the Board and the Manager don't get it right, we'll soon let them know. Si Pulford 63 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:34:02 Apologies for the rant Danny!! I may or may not have had a few beers last night. But….Andrew what ‘failed entity’ are we being linked with? The one with three league titles in the last four years? A fa cup, league cup, club World Cup and champions league? I think the batteries in your faliure-ometer may need replacing. Kim Vivian 64 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:35:14 Andrew (61) - I think a "failed entity" from a squad like Man City's is a somewhat different proposition from a failed entity from, say, Southampton (or even Everton for that matter). Rob Dolby 65 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:36:33 Can he play right back, right mid and is he fast. If any of the above is no then we should move on.The new owners have to cut their cloth and bring in players they are willing to pay the money for. This transfer window isn't looking good for them or us.We can't start the season without a right side to the pitch. Danny O'Neill 66 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:41:37 Andrew @61,If (still a big if) this happened, it's not like we'd be signing David Ginola, Paul Gascoigne or a washed-up Wayne Rooney. No way should Rooney's legs have been gone at 31, but it was clear they were.Grealish is a bit different. Probably still in his prime for the next few seasons, and he has been far from a failure at Man City.We'll see how this one plays out. Right now, I'm keeping more of an eye on the potential signing of Fofana, which still seems to be a possibility, as much as any transfer can be. Robert Tressell 67 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:45:41 It's a lot different to the James Rodriguez signing. Rodriguez was finished physically for club football of any standard. It wasn't an ambitious signing it was a vanity signing / pretending to be ambitious when the game was already up (albeit with some brief artistic cameos). Grealish is now past his exceptional best – but he's nothing like broken. Personally, I think TFG have their heads screwed on and will not saddle the club with stupid financial liabilities. If we get him, it will be because the finances make sense. If we don't, it might be because West Ham are run by idiots and do a daft financial deal. And Grealish may prefer London, of course, too. Hutchison and Dibling are probably much better long term signings but, in truth, there's no crystal ball with them either. Andrew Clare 68 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:48:47 Steve,I agree with most of your sentiments apart from the fact that it's a different world now and top players are very very wealthy.For all their professionalism, I just don't think they have the same motivation at 29 as a young up-and-coming player has.Also, ask yourself: Why are Man City selling Grealish? Dave Abrahams 69 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:52:52 I agree with Robert (67). Grealish is not finished but how much of the player he was is left in him? I think he is too much of a financial risk for Everton to take a chance on him. I hope the club make the right decision. Stu Gre 70 Posted 30/07/2025 at 08:54:38 Mike #53That is classic Moyes. Lower expectations and then say, in not so many words, its not his fault and he's doing the best he can. I'm not sure his comment will attract players and I think he should keep his mouth shut in public. If he has an issue with his employers, keep it behind closed doors. I'm sick of this transfer window when we thought there was some optimism to be had. But then why would we be attractive? Only the new stadium. We haven't got an Ancelotti, we haven't got European football and we can't give huge wages due to PSR. So YES sign Grealish. Not only would he be better than anything we have, he'd bring experience of winning and might make others think about signing on too. Liam Mogan 71 Posted 30/07/2025 at 09:08:07 These comments from Moyes are very worrying on a number of levels. It's hard not to read things into them. Jimmy Carr 72 Posted 30/07/2025 at 09:12:57 Have we done a thorough check of Kev Thelwell's desk? He didn't forget to take that little black notebook with him, did he? Colin Glassar 73 Posted 30/07/2025 at 09:34:30 Stu, Moyesy has history of quelling expectations ie “40 points, knife to a gunfight, we are trying 24/7” etc… it's just his personality, like Fraser from Dad's Army.I think he can smell the coffee so this could be a preemptive strike to cover himself. It's up to TFG to either put up or shut up. Either way, Moyes wins. Joe McMahon 74 Posted 30/07/2025 at 09:40:33 I can't see Jack Grealish coming to Everton unfortunately. If Napoli are interested then living in Italy and Champions League football will be too good to turn down. Martin Farrington 75 Posted 30/07/2025 at 09:58:43 Why the hell not? Creative. Skillful and a goalscorer. He is better than any other outfield player we have. With our wonderful amazing fans behind him he would turn on the football charm in bucket loads.Or we could just sign Jack Harrison. Richard Duff 76 Posted 30/07/2025 at 10:24:32 Joe @ 74. Just musing at the thought of Jack in amongst the utter chaos of Naples! The blank look of bewilderment as he attempts to cross the road outside the Tunnel della Vitoria or try to figure out which ferry to get on for Capri. Let's not forget that this is the same Jack who got lost in Birmingham (his home town) wearing odd flip-flops. Brian Harrison 77 Posted 30/07/2025 at 10:29:11 I think you can see the frustration in Moyes's interview that he is far from happy with how poor we have been in getting some of his targets over the line. As he said, we have had a lot of time from the end of the season to have tied up some of his targets.He says there is money to spend but there is a budget and the problem with trying to do deals nearer the window closing, is you become so desperate to get players in that you end up paying more in transfer fees and wages than you wanted.So far we have signed Alcaraz on a permanent deal and 2 squad players; but, with such a small squad, we need first-team players. So it seems, listening to Moyes, that we haven't got any of his original targets over the line and we're more likely to have to go to his 2nd or 3rd choices, which is never a great option. Brendan McLaughlin 78 Posted 30/07/2025 at 10:32:01 Another player who has lost his way but will rediscover himself once Everton has touched him... not unlike Dele Alli eh?Having said that, a deal similar to the one that brought Dele to Everton may be an option but do we have anyone within our current recruitment team with the necessary presence and negotiating skills who could ensure that lightning actually strikes twice?I would have thought the guy Smith (?), who is joining the Everton recruitment team from Man City, should be best placed to advise on the wisdom of pursuing this move. Steve Brown 79 Posted 30/07/2025 at 10:40:17 Andrew @ 68, I think Grealish has more to offer, and his age is not a significant barrier if he joins on loan. It seems a moderate risk compared to signing Dele Alli on a permanent deal, for example.Competition at Man City is fierce, and they have strengthened further. Although he featured in 32 games last season, Grealish will want to be starting more matches at the age of 29 with a wealth of experience (and trophies) under his belt. He also made 4 England appearances in 2024.There is also an element that the club needs to sign players who will get the supporters excited once again. David Moyes said as much and he is right "We are all desperate to give the supporters something again. Let's hope we can pull it together for them and give them a team to be proud of by the start of the season." Barry, Aznou and Travers are all good signings, but they won't be starters. By the way, James Rodriguez scored 6 goals and made 4 assists in his 23 appearances at Everton – hardly "finished physically for club football of any standard." Jack Harrison took over his position and recorded 1 goal and 0 assists in 38 appearances during the 2024-25 season. Compare and contrast. Simon Jones 80 Posted 30/07/2025 at 10:41:09 Still need a right-winger, right-back and probably another central defender for the squad. If Chermiti goes on loan, might want another forward, so I can't see Grealish coming until deadline day as a loan, maybe with an option to buy? Joe McMahon 81 Posted 30/07/2025 at 10:43:18 Richard @76, stop it! I chocked on my coffee! Well, you never know; travelling around Europe's major cities with Man City may have turned him into a culture vulture? Otherwise, too much Italian wine, the sea, and his flip-flops may not end well. Robert Tressell 82 Posted 30/07/2025 at 12:20:46 Harrison could run but had no talent. Rodriguez had talent but couldn't run. One a defensive liability; one an attacking liability. Both contributed to low points tallies in different ways. Neither achieved anything for us. Hopefully we don't sign these sorts of players again - and instead focus on players with talent who can run too (like clubs that actually achieve things). That's real ambition, rather than just an illusion. Craig Walker 83 Posted 30/07/2025 at 12:30:52 It's funny how we all see the game differently. I personally felt James Rodriguez was the last creative signing we made that got me genuinely excited. He was a level above what we have been accustomed to since Martinez's first season. He was never the same after that derby defeat at Goodison but his threaded pass through for Richarlison's winner at their place showed his class. I think only Richarlison has got anywhere near being someone who could get us out of our seats. It saddens me that the Everton fans didn't get to see Rodriguez because I think he would have loved Goodison, when full. To answer the question, I think Grealish should be signed. He's head and shoulders above any of our midfield players. Lester Yip 84 Posted 30/07/2025 at 12:52:36 Definitely. He will add dimension and would be useful against team which sit back and defend. Steve Brown 85 Posted 30/07/2025 at 13:30:22 Haha Robert, sure. That is one asymmetrical argument you attempted there.The gears were screeching. Keep em coming! Andy Crooks 86 Posted 30/07/2025 at 13:53:47 Sam @ 59, I absolutely get the point you are making and I can recall a time not long ago when I would have totally agreed. During those hellish relegation battles and points deductions, Everton damaged my health through fretting over every point, every penny, and every opponent. There was no joy in being a Blue (probably too much to ask). It was like some never-ending penance.I won't do that again, whatever way our season goes. So I would like my newly discovered stoicism to be rewarded with some enjoyment. That means leaving the worry about finance to someone else and relishing the thought of watching a player like Grealish in an Everton shirt. If it goes wrong, the world won't end — and just imagine if it goes right. Kevin Molloy 87 Posted 30/07/2025 at 14:25:00 Andy yes, I think we are finally at the point when we can to some extent start to ignore the financial aspects, and so we should. Nick Armitage 88 Posted 30/07/2025 at 15:29:52 In the last 20 years the only player we've had who is in that same bracket was James Rodriguez.Sign him now. Sam Hoare 89 Posted 30/07/2025 at 15:56:15 Andy@86, I think it’s a very subjective thing. I certainly wouldn’t want to diminish any other fans enjoyment (least of all yours) but for me the terms of any deal will always determine to a degree whether or not it’s a ‘good deal’; even if the player remains the same. Sigurdsson for £20m would have been a good deal but for £45m it was a bad deal.For a while now Everton have made too many bad deals. I believe that our only way to a consistent place among the top 6 or 7 is to be making more good deals than bad ones as, like it or not, football is far more of a business these days.But sometimes a bad deal can be ok if a player has something really significant to offer the team and/or brings the fans great joy! I just hope it’s a loan and not an obligation if it happens. Ray Robinson 91 Posted 30/07/2025 at 16:22:38 Josh Brownhill, anybody? Probably the first guy that I'd be trying to sign. Free agent, Premier League experience and knows where the goal is. David Bromwell 95 Posted 30/07/2025 at 16:53:23 For me signing Grealish would be similar to when we signed Gascoigne, Ginola and Alli — all three were well past their best and only provided glimpses of their true former talent. Also, I had hoped that we might be building a team for the future, and not looking for expensive quick-fix solutions. Bill Griffiths 96 Posted 30/07/2025 at 16:59:07 Ray/Les, try again, mine has worked now. Ray Robinson 97 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:02:34 Thanks Bill. Now worked, Ryan Holroyd 98 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:03:55 Comparing Grealish to signing Ginola and Gazza is obviously nonsense. Ginola was 35; Gazza 33Only a couple of seasons ago, Grealish was part of a treble winning side He'd be our best attacking player if he signed on loan for a year. Anjishnu Roy 99 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:04:36 Fabrizio Romano, speaking to the Men in Blazers podcast, said: "Everton spoke to the agents of Jack Grealish over recent days and Grealish could be open to joining Everton."The deal depends on Man City because Everton are thinking of a potential deal on loan. Let's see what City want to do, if they insist on a permanent deal. "If they can accept a loan, then what sort of loan, whether with a buy obligation or option, salary split. So let's see the conditions of the deal but the contact is real." Jake FitzGerald 100 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:14:00 I can imagine Grealish would prefer to stay in the North West rather than going to Spurs. And I could see a loan deal materialising where Man City part-pay wages.Except — and I'm probably alone on this and maybe I haven't watched enough of him — I just don't rate him. He's always looking to go down and has no end product. I guess McNeil would love it though. He's 27 and will regard Everton as a step down. More than happy to be massively proved wrong though. Liam Mogan 101 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:23:29 Grealish is 30 in September, Jake. Alan McGuffog 102 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:34:49 If he's reasonably fit and has a pair of boots, get him in. Colin Glassar 103 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:50:42 We always seem to try to get players on loan when most clubs want to sell.Why would Man City and Juventus loan us Grealish and Luiz, respectively, when they can get good money selling them to cash-rich clubs? It feels like we are still naive in the transfer market. Paul Kossoff 104 Posted 30/07/2025 at 17:52:12 98 posts from here about Grealish for us, some say yes, some say no. I've said it before and I'll say it again, Grealish to Everton, No, a thousand times No! I would rather have Harrison back. Even though Harrison offers little in attack, I think Grealish would offer not much more to justify his huge wage. He's gone as far as giving even us, an attacking threat. Leave him and his agent to sort out a deal to sell him to the owners of Man City, or he could go to Newcastle, oh, hang on, they are the owners of Man City. Win-win for the Saudis, and Jack the Lad. Leave well alone, or we will have to endure 38 games of Grealish doing fuck-all, falling over, moaning and being substituted. Liam Mogan 105 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:08:14 I think no also, Ryan. Past his best, no longer has a burst of pace and drinks too much. Scott Hamilton 106 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:21:41 The guy was hob-nobbing backstage with the Gallaghers last week, so it seems hard to imagine him leaving City any time soon.Putting that observation to one side, if he wants to join us and can still find the back of the old onion bag then get the fucker in. Liam Mogan 107 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:26:28 12 goals in 94 league games for Man City29 goals in 184 league games for Villa4 goals in 39 England appearances Hardly prolific Ryan Holroyd 108 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:29:22 Still better then anything we have then Liam! Ryan Holroyd 109 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:32:13 The clubs may want to selll them Colin but no club in England is paying money city and Juve would want Liam Mogan 110 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:39:59 Dwight McNeil, 14 in 92 for Everton. Slightly better than Grealish for City, Ryan 🤣 Ryan Holroyd 111 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:44:11 Pep bought the wrong player Liam. Should have got Dwight instead Colin Glassar 112 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:46:21 Can we sell McNeil to City or exchange him for Grealish or McAtee? Liam Mogan 113 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:47:17 Dwight doesn't go on enough benders Ryan Joe McMahon 114 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:48:20 I love you all fellow Evertonians, but I can't understand why anyone wouldn't want Jack Grealish on loan. I honestly think he will have a point to prove to Pep. Eric Haworth 115 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:54:39 No surprise Pep showing him the door, only surprise is that he “pushed the boat out” for him in the first place, given his off field antics, even at Villa. He’s even been called out by his more professional team mates over it, as it’s clearly had an impact on his on-field return. Last time I saw him in person, he was lying in the gutter in Marbella, so it’s a NO from me. Tommy Carter 116 Posted 30/07/2025 at 18:55:51 Does a lot of moaning Moyes doesn’t he. Always blaming the things around him and ensuring the focus is shifted from him. In his first spell at Everton he complained about never having money. When he made big signings. He spent badly. At Man Utd, arguably the biggest and most powerful football club in the world at that time he blamed the board for not signing the players he wanted. Kroos and Bale he points to. And all the club’s fault and not his. At Sociedad he was just an unmitigated disaster. At Sunderland he blamed the regimes that went before him. At West Ham he moaned about the board and fans wanting more than what he could deliver. Which he insisted was their ceiling and that they should be grateful for it. At Everton, all I hear from him this summer is negativity. Passive aggressive comments in which he is clearly digging people behind the scenes out for being engaged with the US Tour rather than conducting Everton business elsewhere. Maybe he should look in the mirror and think - why did I get sacked at Man Utd after just a few months into a massive contract. Why did Kroos and Bale not want to sign for me? Why did I not succeed in Spain? Why did I relegate Sunderland? Why did the West Ham board feel that more could be achieved than what I was delivering? Why have I been in this business for 25 years and never won a major trophy? Why have I never won at Anfield, Stamford Bridge, Highbury/Emirates or Old Trafford (as a visiting manager)?All someone else’s fault isn’t it, Moyesie? Colin Glassar 117 Posted 30/07/2025 at 19:35:23 Joe 114, it’s just that some of us know more about footy than others😉 Andy Crooks 118 Posted 30/07/2025 at 19:36:57 Eric, you gotta elaborate on that. Where you on a pub crawl with him?Hope you didn't leave him lying there. Dale Self 119 Posted 30/07/2025 at 19:57:42 A bit unfair Eric, he had the stanchion from the VIP section around him. Brendan McLaughlin 120 Posted 30/07/2025 at 20:12:57 Very Inebriated Persons Dale? Raymond Fox 121 Posted 30/07/2025 at 20:33:51 Its a no from me also, if the reporting is accurate it seems he prefers downing alcohol and getting his todger out more than staying fit.I cant see Moyes wanting him around the premises. Jake FitzGerald 122 Posted 30/07/2025 at 20:51:53 Tommy@116 “Does a lot of moaning Moyes, doesn't he?”Then eight paragraphs of you moaning. Tommy Carter 123 Posted 30/07/2025 at 21:08:24 Jake @122 Not at all. Just a chronological and factual summary of his career. I'm not moaning about any of those things. I couldn't care less if he succeeded at any of his previous clubs. All I care about is what he does now. And this summer. All I have seen is quite a bit of moaning, losing, and not much else. Eric Haworth 124 Posted 30/07/2025 at 21:27:45 Apologies, Andy #118, might seem a bit harsh, but I don't have a habit of spending my holidays helping vomit-encrusted strangers out of the road. He was with another group who just fell out of Pangea & the guy there reckoned they'd been partying all day on a yacht moored up in Puerto Banús Marina, before arriving there around midnight & continuing the party, and it was 6:30 in the morning when we saw him lying in the road. Everyone's entitled to a bit of down time and letting off some steam, but does that sound like the sort of “professional” that Pep would hang his hat on, never mind Moyes? So you can now see why I'm not surprised that Pep's had his fill, just amazed that he invested in him in the first place? Dale Self 125 Posted 30/07/2025 at 21:32:06 Good one Brendan! Can always rely on you to take it to that next level David Currie 126 Posted 30/07/2025 at 22:01:47 It was Andros Townsend that replaced James and he scored 7 goals that season. Good signing with a goal threat and he could also run! Brendan McLaughlin 127 Posted 30/07/2025 at 22:06:44 Dale #125Next level... down? James Marshall 128 Posted 30/07/2025 at 22:38:14 Why is this even posed as a question? Of course we should absolutely 100% sign Grealish if we can. We need quality, and he is quality.Why anyone would think we shouldn't sign him is utterly beyond me. You want Everton to progress, you sign big name, high profile players – he's exactly that. A known name in world football.All this stuff about being past his best is just talk – none of us know how good he is and motivation is a massive factor in top level sport. He'd be by far the best player at Everton – and by far the biggest name.At Man City, he was swallowed up amongst all the talent they have, and barely played at times because Guardiola is Guardiola and has so many options.Grealish would play every week for us, and that's exactly what he needs. We'd also win more free kicks in a game than we did all last season!I'll be fucking delighted if they pull this off. Iain Johnston 129 Posted 30/07/2025 at 22:42:42 Tommy @123. I think you're a bit misguided about Moyes.Man Utd were imploding anyway and Sunderland had already played the Houdini card on more than one occasion. He signed an 18-month contract at Real Sociedad and in the 12 months he was there beat Barcelona.At West Ham, he initially signed a 6-month contract to simply keep them in the league – which he did. He then left the club, job done.On his return to the club, West Ham gained their most points ever and for 2 seasons finished in the top 7, again another historical first for the club. Beaten in the Europa semis. In 2023, he won the Europa Conference League, unbeaten – won 12 drew 1.During Covid, he took a massive pay cut to ensure other club staff could be kept on and paid.Do you think he's making it up that the club are dragging their feet in the transfer market? I don't. Do you think he's right when he says, due to the club's most recent past, we're not as attractive as we could be to prospective signings? I do.The likes of Fofana, Kubo and Luiz will only come to us when there's nothing left on the table — and be gone in 2 years when their profile has risen. Jake FitzGerald 130 Posted 30/07/2025 at 23:47:44 He's 30 years old. He loves a drink. He's coming from a rich Manc club to play out his retirement years. Hello? Sound familiar? Absolutely no way, unless your vision of the first season of Everton at BMD is Grealish constantly sitting on his arse, arms outstretched at the ref, trying to win a free. Sean Kearns 131 Posted 31/07/2025 at 01:59:43 Better than anything we currently have outside of Ndiaye… but a party boy in Liverpool? What could possibly go wrong? 🤷♂️ ** See Royston Drenthe bringing birds back to use the hot tubs at Finch Farm in the wee hours of the morning… Tommy Carter 132 Posted 31/07/2025 at 10:54:59 Iain @129,I have to take issue here, Iain. Man Utd were not imploding – they were the reigning champions. Moyes relegated Sunderland after 10 years in the Premier League and they haven't been back since. Dress it up however you like but it was he who took them down. At Real Sociedad, he had a 28% win ratio. He won just two games in his second season before getting the bullet. At West Ham – yes, I would like us to win the Conference League rather than win nothing but not alongside finishing 14th in the league and not putting up any kind of showing in the domestic cup competitions. The following season, when they stepped up into the Europa League, they were dispatched at the first opportunity against the first half-decent opponent they faced. In fact, those ‘glorious' European nights he ‘gave' the fans over those 3 seasons - the 21-22 season was their best season comfortably and they actually faced some decent European teams. They finished potless and 7th and they went downhill over the following seasons, which is why he was moved on. Lord Hughes 133 Posted 31/07/2025 at 17:36:43 Yes sign Jack Grealish now - next question!. 🙋Or as a wry commentator said in another forum …“At this point I’d take Jack Duckworth” Tom Bowers 134 Posted 31/07/2025 at 17:40:18 Any class act should be signed and Grealish is a class act. He gets into good positions because he can get past a man and usually buys a lot of free kicks.Yes, on loan would be nice, he and Ndiaye could be a great double act. Alex Parr 135 Posted 01/08/2025 at 00:43:22 Grealish has never really relied on speed of movement, as in blistering pace, more speed of thought and sudden speed of minor adjustments which buys him the fouls. James was the best player I have seen play for us since who-knows-when. The best player I have never had the fortune to play in person and thats such a shame.IF the finances and deals of any loan were right (ie it did not prevent a sensible and exciting signing), then I would say take the risk. He has a point to prove, is after getting in the England sqaud, and even half-cut is better than half our squad. Comparisons to Van der Meyde and Drenthe as pissheads are lazy. You just have to look at Grealish's physical conditioining to see that. Mark Stone 136 Posted 01/08/2025 at 18:03:25 Absolutely 100% they should — he's quality. Moyes will get the best out of him