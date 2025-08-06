Column Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: What will he bring to Everton? Everton have announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an initial fee of £25m. Harry Diamond 6 August 2025 42comments (last) Everton have announced the signing of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea for an initial fee of £25m. The midfielder links up with the Blues after a frustrating period at Chelsea, where he struggled for league minutes after arriving from Leicester last summer. Dewsbury-Hall becomes Everton’s fifth signing of the summer window and a badly needed addition to a threadbare squad. At 26, the new recruit appears to have his best years ahead of him and a combination of Premier League experience and creativity should benefit David Moyes’s squad. But what exactly will Dewsbury-Hall bring? Let’s delve into the data. A product of the Leicester City academy, the Nottingham-born midfielder broke into the Foxes’ side in 2021/22, after impressive Football League loan spells at Blackpool and Luton Town. He made 22 league starts as Leicester ended the campaign eighth in the Premier League, but was unable to prevent relegation the following season after a drastic decline. However, the drop into the second tier arguably allowed Dewsbury-Hall the platform to build on his potential. In a Leicester side that charged towards the Championship title, the midfielder was the driving force. He scored 12 times and added 14 assists from midfield, claiming Leicester’s Player of the Season award. The Championship equivalent went to Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville but there was a strong argument that Dewsbury-Hall was the league’s standout talent. In that 2023/24 season, Dewsbury-Hall led all Championship midfielders for assists (14) and big chances created (20), while ranking among the top players in his position for touches in the opposition box (3rd), goals (4th), and fouls won (4th). Instinctively, Dewsbury-Hall is a player who wants to move forward. His Championship-winning season saw him rank in the top 8% of midfielders for progressive carries (3.71) and progressive passes (6.73) per 90. Those numbers remained high during last season’s Conference League triumph (8.19 progressive passes per 90 and 2.47 progressive carries), though admittedly, Chelsea’s opposition was largely limited. Comfort can be taken from Dewsbury-Hall’s most recent season of regular top-tier football. Despite Leicester’s relegation, he was in the top 16% of midfielders for chances created (1.52), progressive passes (5.15) and progressive carries (2.65) per 90 minutes. Even in a struggling side, a willingness - and capability - to make things happen was apparent. Dewsbury-Hall no doubt arrives with a point to prove, but that is perhaps what makes him so appealing to Moyes and his recruitment team. After finding the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer in his path at Chelsea, he joins Everton, eager to show he can perform consistently at the top level. Able to operate in Moyes’s midfield pivot or in an advanced role, he looks a sensible signing at a sensible price point. Alongside Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry and the clubs’ reported interest in Jack Grealish, there appears an emphasis on players who can carry the ball forward in possession. Having held one of the division’s best defensive records in recent seasons, an improving threat in transition could help propel the Blues forward this season. Dewsbury-Hall, whether breaking lines with passing or driving, fits the mould. Reader Comments (42) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Nick Dodman 1 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:44:57 Cracking player, looking forward to seeing him add o our midfield. Si Cooper 2 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:45:49 Someone’s corrected the spelling mistake on his name and I thought my original comment has spontaneously dematerialised. Now realise there are two threads devoted to his signing.Bit in the dark over the lad’s attributes but hopefully he’s another positive step in the creation of a significantly better squad. Sean Mitchell 3 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:49:26 A winning mentality. Premier league experience. Creative. Scores goals. Great buy. John Raftery 4 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:50:06 A considerable uplift in the quality of our midfield. Ed Prytherch 5 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:53:46 When Maresca left Leicester for Chelsea he took Dewsbury Hall with him. That is a big plus and he should have a good future with us. Ted Donnelly 6 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:54:01 Welcome to Everton lad!..UTFT!! Kieran Kinsella 7 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:58:02 We will see how he does versus Roma on Saturday then make a quick judgement as to whether he his a hit or a flop. Kevin Molloy 8 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:58:20 seems to have a little bit of everything. And runs all day. Not a game changing player in the way Dibling may be, but one who just removes the threat of relegation off the table from the start. will be v interesting watching him bed in. David West 9 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:58:21 Could turn out to be our best bit of business for a while. We've got him for a good price, with a point to prove.With gana & Garner in the middle with him, he should have the cover to go and make and score goals. He's oven ready to start from the off which is good. Could be a busy few days hopefully. Iain Love 10 Posted 06/08/2025 at 15:59:47 Loathe to admit it but we have a squad of 5, 6 & 7 out of 10, this lad is an 8( I hope ), and only didn't cut it at Chelsea because he was behind 9s. Hopefully this is a step in the right direction and not at a silly price. Oh and he can score goals. Steve Shave 11 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:08:13 So impressed with the signings so far and for the value, him, Charlie and Barry. Dibling please over Grealish, need pace on the right. Robert Tressell 12 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:15:27 Really pleased. Another very sensibly priced move by TFG for a player that can occupy a first team spot for 5 years or more. Just need to sort out the right flank now. Lee Courtliff 13 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:21:03 Happy with this lad, thought he looked decent at Leicester, and he certainly isn't the first quality player to struggle for minutes at Chelsea. It will be interesting to see if he starts against Leeds. mike corcoran 14 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:21:56 Get Kubo! Danny O'Neill 15 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:31 I'm guessing there is some sarcastic humour in that Kieran @7.I'm looking forward to seeing appear on Saturday. It's a friendly, so we won't be judging him on that. It will interesting to see how Moyes uses him. Given the amount of football he's played over the summer, he's already had a pre-season.I'm also looking forward to finding mine and my son's stone on the Everton Way behind the South Stand, as well as my late best mate's, who his family arranged and want me to take a photo. James Marshall 16 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:45 Lots of reports that we're now in talks with City about a Grealish loan deal. Jack Convery 17 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:24:52 Next, Hugh, Pugh, Barney McGrew, Cuthbert, Dibling, Grubb. That's for people of a certain age.PS: Salad and De Bruyne struggled at Chequesea - no pressure. Bill Watson 18 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:28:19 For the first time in years it looks like we may have a midfield who can score a few goals! Tony Cunningham 19 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:35:22 From what I've seen Chelsea fans seem to be wishing him well, indicating they liked him as a person and as a player. So fingers crossed we've got a good one. Rob Williamson 20 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:38:46 #17 I am of that ‘certain age’ Jack and very pleased that I’m not living in the Trumpton currently being led by Agent Orange. Billy Shears 21 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:56:28 The left footer we needed... good going forward & can pick a pass too,a good signing for us.Now for a right Winger, please eh? Ian Bennett 22 Posted 06/08/2025 at 16:59:57 Need a defensive midfielder with a a good passing range and size. João Palhinha on loan would have been ideal. Spurs have done well there.Hackney to Ipswich not gone through. Lavia at Chelsea on loan? Id be surprised if Douglas Luiz is still being pursued. 5ft 9, hes a similar size to gana, dwh, whilst garner is physically slight. George Cumiskey 23 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:00:35 I wonder why Charly only got a two year contract and KDH gets a five year one. 🤔 Andrew Clare 24 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:03:37 From all accounts a good signing.I hope Grealish goes to Napoli and we sign Dibling giving lots of pace and threat upfront. Joe McMahon 25 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:08:34 Pleased with this signing, I liked him at Leicester. Martin Reppion 26 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:10:24 Possibly the first signing that is an upgrade on what we had last year.It will be interesting to see who of Ndaiye, Alcaraz and McNeil doesn't make the starting line up, (as the two wide in a front three), and that is before we have signed a genuine right winger. We may see Ndaiye move central in the way Richarlison always wanted to.On Sunday's showing, Garner and Gueye look a good partnership at 6/8.If we can get the right side sorted now, I'd happily wait for the end of window bun fight over loanees and freebies to bolster the volume. Micky Norman 27 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:14:19 DCL at the top of the page. Is he back? Ted Roberts 28 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:18:37 Looking forward to seeing him bringing the qualities to the team that the more knowledgeable posters are expecting. Stu Darlington 29 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:21:29 Jack @17Rob@20Are we in for anybody called Windy Miller?I’m beginning to lose track! Mark Taylor 30 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:22:16 Micky, apparently waiting on a better offer than Sunderland. Sad for him given that he seemed to have a decent chance of joining the barcodes back in January. To be blunt, I think he/his agent have grossly over estimated his worth and got their timing wrong (the injury he had last winter won't have helped his value).KDH is a very good signing, a proper quality EFL player at a very attractive price by today's standards. James Marshall 31 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:25:00 I'd quite like us to sign Dibling AND Grealish (on loan). Call me greedy. Reports suggest both could still happen so all is not lost.The Grealish thing could make a fair bit of sense. I've always thought he's the type of person and player who does better when he's the star of he show. Which he was never going to be at City but at Everton he would be.He can stay in the North West and he might just light up Bramley Moore with a group of youngsters around him. He'd be a senior player with bags of experience and still surely has plenty to offer at 29 (despite the alleged off field antics).We need a star name, an elite name for an elite stadium as Mpyes said. I'm all for it. We'd also get lots of free kicks and have loads of creativity. Isn't Barry 6'7? Free kicks and crosses all day long. Bill Watson 32 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:31:57 Ian #22We already have one in Garner! Neil Cremin 33 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:34:01 GeorgeI suspect that there is still some doubts about Charley. From what I have seen to date, his overall contribution to the team is still in question. I don't think he presses high when we don't have the ball, I don't think he works hard enough in defence, maybe OK going forward so for me the jury is still out, hence the short term contract. Ian Bennett 34 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:37:27 Bill, it's okay to have two. We had Mangala as well last season. Dale Self 35 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:39:56 Good business! Without viewing his work many times, he did seem to possess better vision and game management than anyone in our midfield. Our recycling of possession in the opponents' half, usually working back along the touchline eventually to Pickford, has been so unproductive that he could make a strong impact early. This along with possibly giving McNeil space to work makes for an interesting addition.With still more than 3 weeks left, this helps us complete other business. Other talents (wink wink, Jack, love yer hairband) will consider Dewsbury-Hall a reliable teammate and think Everton are serious. It also shows those greedy bastard Saints that they've overplayed their hand, hopefully. Mike Powell 36 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:42:00 Great signing.Now go get a right-winger and right-back along with another midfielder, then things will be looking up! Paul Kossoff 37 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:44:13 James 32. I can just see Barry asking where the crosses are? Moyes says to him, "You need a winger who beats his man and crosses the ball from the wing for that, and we just don't got none." Grealish played on the left wing, has to stop, come inside or pass the ball back. We need a right winger, play him on the right and then we have a right winger, justifying the high wage. By not having to buy a right winger, because Grealish is played on the right, see? Otherwise, leave some other mugs to pay him an obscene wage. Mike Gaynes 38 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:45:28 James #31, Grealish makes sense to me too. Ndiaye could move to the middle or to right wing, where he plays for Senegal. Dibling is reported to be training away from the first team, but not banned by the manager. And La Gazzetta Dello Sport reports the Douglas Luiz saga may go right up to September 1, with Everton, Forest and Hammers all still in the mix. Mike Allison 39 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:56:01 This seems a good signing and completes the centre of midfield as far as I'm concerned. Luiz is a luxury at this point.What we need now is three more players to play in the ‘3' of the 4-2-3-1. We currently have 3 at the club at all, so don't have the options from the bench that can make all the difference to a result.For those arguing over whether we should get Dibling or Grealish, the reality is that we need both and then one more on top. Add the right back we all want and that means we're currently 4 away from a half decent squad. I suspect 2 of those 4 may now be loans, which I'm okay with. James Marshall 40 Posted 06/08/2025 at 17:57:07 Paul @32,Most wide players play on the 'wrong' side these days though, don't they? Nobody really plays with old school wingers. I must admit I've barely watched any football since last season and I have a pitiful memory but I seem to recall the fashion these days is for exactly what you've just described.Crosses still come into the box when players check back inside, but either way I'd still like us to sign Grealish (and yes, I'm almost always in the minority!)(Apart from Mike!) Ian Bennett 41 Posted 06/08/2025 at 18:05:22 Ndiaye needs to play left or centre. I think his game would be wasted on the right. He's not a crossing winger. He's a slow the defender down type, that nips inside to shoot, or play a 1-2, or go down outside for a cut back.Pau, won't Dibling have to stop to cross it in? He's left-footed but plays from the right? Ed Prytherch 42 Posted 06/08/2025 at 18:18:57 Mike, I am very impressed that you can read La Gazzetta dello Sport. My wife speaks Italian and she has a hard time reading Italian newspapers.