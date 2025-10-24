Column Wayne Rooney at 40: Where does the time go? Like many others, I can remember vividly where I was the moment Wayne Rooney announced his arrival as a Premier League player. Harry Diamond 24 October 2025 11comments (last) Like many others, I can remember vividly where I was the moment Wayne Rooney announced his arrival as a Premier League player. A sunny autumnal October afternoon. The champions in town. A record unbeaten run ended. The birth of a brilliant footballer. Not fortunate enough to witness it live, instead that moment was soundtracked by moans from my uninterested gran as I split the television screen between some dross drama and Ceefax score updates. Ways to consume the Premier League have come a long way. Over at Goodison Park, Tomasz Radzinski had cancelled out Freddie Ljungberg's opener for Arsenal, and a point seemed a good result for Everton as the clock ticked towards full-time. Unbeknownst to the impressionable nine-year-old staring blankly at a television screen, eagerly awaiting score updates, David Moyes has thrust his teenage trump card into the action. Then it appeared. Rooney 90’. Rooney? A childhood football knowledge that spanned little more than FIFA games, Merlin sticker books, and Premier League big hitters needed to know more. The radio talk on the drive home centred around a 16-year-old sensation. Barely out of school. Sinking Arsenal. It wasn’t just any goal, either. A hopeful hoof from Thomas Gravesen was brought down with velvet softness. As Arsenal retreated, Rooney took aim. The teenager could have been forgiven for putting his laces through it but instead, he went for precision. David Seaman, fresh from an error for England against Macedonia, could get nowhere near it. In the days that followed, hours were spent trying to repeat Rooney’s golden goal. A ball thrown onto the house roof to imitate the sky-high drop of Gravesen’s lump, a garden chair placed on the lawn to represent some kind of four-legged miniature Sol Campbell. With each repetition, the imaginary voice of Clive Tydsley accompanied it. “Rooney. Instant control. Fancies his chances…”See, as a nine-year-old, you watch a moment like that and still have the innocent belief it could one day be you. It remained even a little later, as Rooney rag-dolled senior stars at Euro 2024 in an England shirt. It’s only as the years pass that you realise there was nothing normal about Rooney at all. This was a one-in-a-generation footballer, birthed in blue, remarkable, regrettably, in red. Today marks the 40th birthday of that once untouchable teenage tyro. Just where does the time go? Reader Comments (11) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Andrew Merrick 1 Posted 24/10/2025 at 17:08:20 To quote Max Boyce...I was there with no words to describe it, special moment. Mike Allison 2 Posted 24/10/2025 at 17:14:33 Left as soon as he could, came back when he had very little to offer.I have no affection for Wayne Rooney whatsoever. Ian Wilkins 3 Posted 24/10/2025 at 18:21:05 Wayne Rooney didn't choose to leave Everton. Everton had to sell him for the best price they could after hawking him around. We were financially bankrupt or near to it. Selling off our assets, as we did for many years… Tony Abrahams 4 Posted 24/10/2025 at 19:20:31 I watched a 17-year-old Rooney give the finest outfield display I have personally ever witnessed by any Everton player against Bolton. I was in complete awe. Despite not scoring ("He never scored" was his manager's words when interviewed after the game), I marvelled at this completely magnificent display and looked forward to the ensuing years, absolutely thrilled that Everton had such a complete young scouse-Evertonian footballer.As those years went by, it saddened me to think that this great young player was the reason the greatest player never to kick a ball for Everton was allowed to continue as the owner of our once great club by selling arguably the greatest young footballer that England has ever produced.For the reason I have stated in the paragraph above, this is the reason why I wish we never had Wayne Rooney. Ian Jones 5 Posted 24/10/2025 at 19:35:37 Tony, I know what you mean when you say you wish we'd never had Wayne Rooney.However, to adapt the famous line from Casablanca..'We'll always have Rooney'His goal from his own half in his second stint vs West Ham wasn't too shabby... Ernie Baywood 6 Posted 24/10/2025 at 19:52:18 I remember the day very vividly as it was a bit of a red letter day for me. I wasn't at the game... I had something else going on and not going to that game ended up being the most important decision I ever made.Even then, I remember staying in touch with the match and racing to my hotel room to switch on whatever channel was live reporting (might have been Sky, or possibly BBC?). They said there was big news from Goodison and you just had a sense of what it was going to be. Then for a little while, he took us on this mad journey where it looked like this young Scouse kid might just transform the fortunes of the club he loved as much as we did. And then he left. As a young blue, Duncan Ferguson had already broken my heart and turned me into a cynic, so Rooney leaving didn't have quite the same effect on me. But it was a sad sign that the resurgence wasn't coming, even if it turned out that the team went on to achieve more without him. For all his achievements, I still don't think he ended up completely fulfilling his potential. The 16/17-year-old at Everton was the best young player I've ever seen. He did things that people couldn't believe. Confidence, skill, ability, aggression... he had absolutely everything.I always believed he should have done one more year at Everton and time hasn't changed that view. Then, maybe, he might have been remembered differently. Maybe we'd have still made it into Europe and he could have grown with the club and achieved something truly incredible. As it is, the late career return barely registers for me. Nick Armitage 7 Posted 24/10/2025 at 22:16:56 Time flies.I was right behind it in my seat in the Park End.He could have had a hat-trick that day, one of which was an outrageous dipping half volley from the inside right channel that left Seaman floundering. It would have been better than his first.I saw him in the Everton youth set-up and he's the only Everton player since Kanchelskis who could win a game by himself. He was a force of nature, he was phenomenal.I'm also convinced that moving to Man Utd under Sir Alex Ferguson was bad for him. He was up there with Messi, Ronaldo, Xavi and Iniesta, but Ferguson just turned him into a selfless runner. He won it all, but that system never made him into the best player in the world, which is what he was capable of being. Peter Mills 8 Posted 24/10/2025 at 22:19:07 I saw Wayne play in the youth team. He was astounding. As he was for the first team.Frustrated as I am, I'm delighted to have watched him play for us. Ian Bennett 9 Posted 24/10/2025 at 22:27:05 Sad to see Sheffield Wednesday in administration. Might not mean much to overseas fans, but it's a proper club, in proper city. Paul Kossoff 10 Posted 25/10/2025 at 00:26:20 Where does the time go? Rooney joined the Everton youth team at the age of nine and made his professional debut for the club in 2002 at the age of 16. He spent two seasons at the Merseyside club before moving to Manchester United for £25.6 million in the 2004 summer transfer window, where he won 16 trophies and became one of only two English players, alongside teammate Michael Carrick, to win the Premier League, FA Cup, Champions League, League Cup, UEFA Europa League, and FIFA Club World Cup.[7][8][9] He scored 253 goals for United in all competitions, making him the club's top goalscorer of all time; his 183 Premier League goals for United is the third-most scored by a player in that competition for any single club, behind only Harry Kane (213 goals for Tottenham Hotspur) and Sergio Agüero (184 goals for Manchester City). Rooney's 208 Premier League goals make him the competition's third-highest scorer of all time, while he also holds the fourth-highest number of assists with 103. That's where his time went, and he loved every minute of it. At least he never went to the red shite, plus while United were winning everything, he stopped those bastards, and knocked them off their perch. Now I did enjoy that. Bob Boote 11 Posted 25/10/2025 at 02:58:48 I never saw him play after he left us, not even for England, hated him too much to watch any team he was in. Then you hear the stories of why he left, true or not it doesn’t matter anymore. I missed the entire career of one of Englands greatest players and that’s a terrible shame. There’s probably a lesson in there somewhere….I try to like him but it’s tough. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb