Jordan Pickford credits captain Seamus Coleman for holding the Everton dressing room together, especially during the relegation battles of recent seasons. Several of Pickford’s performances have also been decisive in helping the club maintain their top-flight status.

Signed from Sunderland for £25M in 2017, Pickford has been one of the most important players in the club’s recent history. He has won Everton’s Player of the Season Award on four separate occasions – in 2017-18 and three consecutive campaigns between 2021-22 and 2023-24 – more than anyone else in the club’s history, as well as the Players’ Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season following his debut term with the Blues.

He has played a massive role in helping the club avoid relegation on multiple occasions, but when asked to reflect on his achievements, Pickford praised his captain instead.

“I think, for me, Seamus Coleman is massive and was someone who really stands out from that period,” he reveals.

“He drives us so much in the dressing room. He shows the passion for the badge and pulled us together when we were fighting to be safe from relegation.

“It was a rollercoaster of ups and downs but when you’re down there and have to pick yourselves back up, Seamus was always there, reminding us of the history of this badge.

“I’d say he drove that and I kind of jumped onboard with him to help where I could.

“The pressure side of it, that’s where I believe I excel the most. Those big games, big moments where you need something, that’s where I thrive most.”

The 31-year-old recently signed a new deal, which is set to keep him at the club until the end of 2029. Everton has become a family affair for the Pickford household, and it wasn’t surprising that he was accompanied by his wife, Megan, and their kids, Ostara, Misty, and Arlo, during the contract signing.

“They all love coming to the games,” smiles Pickford. “Ostara is younger but is turning into a little bit of a hooligan as well, so she’s great! But Arlo is at the age now where he really loves football. He loves coming to the games, he sings the songs and he hates seeing us get beat. He’s turned into a proper fan.

“It’s great for me to have them here. Me and Megan have been on a big journey since we moved here and now we have a family of our own. It’s amazing and this club is really special to us.”

