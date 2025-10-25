Season › 2025-26 › News Everton’s search for a striker still on, hints David Moyes Anjishnu Roy 25/10/2025 6comments | Jump to last Everton’s search for a striker could still be on after David Moyes hinted at the same in his pre-match press conference before facing Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday. The Toffees signed Thierno Barry for £27.6M from Villarreal this season but the 23-year-old French striker is yet to open his goal-scoring account. Meanwhile, Beto, who finished last season on a high note, has been disappointing as well and has scored just once in the Premier League so far. The position of the Number 9 is becoming a concern for Moyes as both the Blues’ strikers have been goal-shy. Asked about the same, Moyes said, "It is difficult to buy strikers. Name the strikers who you can get, I can say that to you. "You think you will come up with someone. But I will tell you why I wouldn't be able to get them, or why they wouldn't want to come here. "Age or money or something, there would be a reason. Behind the scenes, we are not stupid, we try to get what we think we can. Strikers, honestly, for years at West Ham I could not find one. "We got one every year, Gianluca (Scamacca) found it really tough and he was Italy's No 9. But the three we have playing the way we are, we would have taken that. We cannot fix it all in one window. We probably were not attractive to do that either. "I hope we can find goals from Thierno and get some from Beto, the other boys are creative." While Moyes didn’t explicitly mention that they are looking to bring in a new striker, he’s hinted at the possibility to add more quality to the squad beyond what was possible to do in one transfer window. Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Jim Bennings 1 Posted 25/10/2025 at 17:19:02 Let's make sure he's not another loose cannon, another poor attitude, another one for the future. Derek Knox 2 Posted 25/10/2025 at 17:39:08 If the price is right... "Come on down, Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus, Joshua Zirkzee or anyone else who is peripheral to their squads"! Christy Ring 3 Posted 25/10/2025 at 19:10:19 Toney would be a brilliant shout. Derek Knox 4 Posted 25/10/2025 at 20:16:16 Jim @ 1, a loose canon, or a tight blunderbuss, (Beto/Barry) both fit the bill ! Mike Gaynes 5 Posted 25/10/2025 at 20:21:05 Christy, don't get your hopes up. Toney is on £400k a week, plus performance bonuses for another £100k. Tony Dunn 6 Posted 25/10/2025 at 20:30:15 So Ivan Toney, what first attracted you to Everton after earning mega bucks in arabia, sorry don't know where he plays. Say it in a Mrs Merton voice.. . not going to happen Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb