25/10/2025





Everton’s search for a striker could still be on after David Moyes hinted at the same in his pre-match press conference before facing Tottenham Hotspur this Sunday.

The Toffees signed Thierno Barry for £27.6M from Villarreal this season but the 23-year-old French striker is yet to open his goal-scoring account. Meanwhile, Beto, who finished last season on a high note, has been disappointing as well and has scored just once in the Premier League so far.

The position of the Number 9 is becoming a concern for Moyes as both the Blues’ strikers have been goal-shy. Asked about the same, Moyes said, "It is difficult to buy strikers. Name the strikers who you can get, I can say that to you.

"You think you will come up with someone. But I will tell you why I wouldn't be able to get them, or why they wouldn't want to come here.

"Age or money or something, there would be a reason. Behind the scenes, we are not stupid, we try to get what we think we can. Strikers, honestly, for years at West Ham I could not find one.

"We got one every year, Gianluca (Scamacca) found it really tough and he was Italy's No 9. But the three we have playing the way we are, we would have taken that. We cannot fix it all in one window. We probably were not attractive to do that either.

"I hope we can find goals from Thierno and get some from Beto, the other boys are creative."

While Moyes didn’t explicitly mention that they are looking to bring in a new striker, he’s hinted at the possibility to add more quality to the squad beyond what was possible to do in one transfer window.

