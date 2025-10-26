Season › 2025-26 › News Everton's search for their dream striker Matthew Hobbs and Tom McCoy, BBC Sport 26/10/2025 5comments | Jump to last After a summer of largely successful recruitment for Everton, a question mark still remains at centre-forward, which has been a problem position since the departure of Romelu Lukaku in 2017. The Toffees have signed 17 strikers over the past 10 years at a combined cost of almost £160M... with decidedly mixed results. Since Lukaku's sale in the summer of 2017, the Blues have scored 357 Premier League goals - the fewest of any ever-present club. Despite having signed 17 strikers in that time, Everton are yet to find a reliable long-term option - and selection problems persist to this day. So far this season, Everton's two strikers have scored one goal between them in 16 Premier League appearances. Lukaku joined Everton in 2013, initially on loan from Chelsea, before the move was made permanent for a then club record £28M fee the following summer. The Belgium international excelled on Merseyside, overtaking Duncan Ferguson as the club's record Premier League scorer with 68 goals in 141 games at an average of one every 175 minutes. Lukaku set a benchmark that no Everton forward has come close to emulating since. The nature of their signings - including 19-year-old Tyler Dibling and 22-year-old Barry - highlights the ongoing need to box clever in the transfer market, bringing in developing talent that could be later sold for a profit if required. Top strikers cost money - nearly half of the £2.6bn spent this summer by Premier League clubs went on forwards - and Everton have been operating at the bottom of the food chain in recent windows. If Everton are to target a first trophy since 1995, or first European qualification since 2017, they surely need to score more often - meaning they could bolster their attacking ranks in January. Read the full article at BBC Sport Reader Comments (5) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Steve Brown 1 Posted 26/10/2025 at 07:41:42 This article by the BBC looks at Everton’s striker situation, and is worth a read. Michael Kenrick 2 Posted 26/10/2025 at 08:11:19 Thanks for spotting that and putting it up, Steve.It's very detailed, the graphics and tables tell a compelling and pretty horrible story of abject failure... with a few 'almost' exceptions. Derek Knox 3 Posted 26/10/2025 at 08:38:24 While I agree the strikers role should produce the lion's share of the spoils, (hope you're reading Beto) I feel the key to a successful side is to see goals coming from all departments. At the present time we are getting a few from those other departments, and basically naff all from those paid (handsomely) to produce them.I was in tears last night, after yet another defeat for the R S, but they were of unbridled joy, laughter and pure shadenfreude. Long may it continue ! Dennis Stevens 4 Posted 26/10/2025 at 09:06:16 I now feel that I may have under-rated Niasse! Martin Farrington 5 Posted 26/10/2025 at 09:24:51 Everton are the worst in premier league history.Thats official.Two things that scream out. 1. Why ?2. Managers have consistently failed to play to what little strength those strikers had. (Ancelotti being the exception).Going back to when I first saw Everton with Joe Royle, there was always a foil. Plus fast tricky wingers, who could put it on a sixpence. Tough midfielders.When Everton failed to recover post heysel we dropped to a lone attacker with no support. Hoofing it to them expecting them to win it, win their own flick on, beat the opposition and score. A failure which has been on wash spin repeat for 4 decades.After selling to a picnic man who got rid of us pronto to the biggest crook who was never arrested, the Shit Show was sealed.Our scouting system has always failed. But its not just that. Scouts bring forward players.The owner / board / chair / dof are the ones who say yay or nay. When you choose Ramirez over Haaland because you are in the pocket of the agent that sums it all up.But its historic. The prolific strikers we snubbed in favour of someone awful reads like a who's who of Beatles rejection.Playing lone striker is Moyes way. Generally with no support and not playing to their strength. He admits it. I don't consider all of the summer signings successful. 3 keepers, a left back not good enough, a striker that non league would baulk at and an 18 year old with vast potential but has so far choked with the little time he's had. I don't believe we will sign a striker. Moyes is looking for a Centre half as a priority by all accounts. Even if we did get one half decent end of career front man, Moyes would not care to support the guy in a tactical manner.The huge bonus we have is the attraction factor of Grealish and to a lesser degree Illy. Plus the awesome stadium.All in all its a conundrum.