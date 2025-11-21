Michael Kenrick 21/11/2025 1comment  |  Jump to last

Premier League football finally returns but Everton fans must wait a couple more days for Monday Night Football, with 5 of the 10 games this weekend not covered live due to the Saturday afternoon blackout in the UK.

Saturday 22 November 2025
12:30 Burnley v Chelsea — TNT Sports 1
15:00 Bournemouth v West Ham Utd
15:00 Brighton v Brentford
15:00 Fulham v Sunderland
15:00 Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest
15:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace
17:30 Newcastle Utd v Manchester City — Sky Sports 

Sunday 23 November 2025
14:00 Leeds Utd v Aston Villa — Sky Sports 
16:30 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur — Sky Sports 

Monday 24 November 2025
20:00 Manchester United v Everton — Sky Sports 
 

Michael Kenrick
1 Posted 21/11/2025 at 20:44:53
Meanwhile, in the Championship, no Harrison Armstrong for Preston NE as they take on Blackburn Rovers, but former Everton players Lewis Dobbin and Thierry Small are in the starting lineup at Deepdale.

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom told Sky Sports:

"He [Harrison Armstrong] felt his groin a little bit when he was away on international duty so we brought him straight back.

"Nothing major but not fit for the game today."

