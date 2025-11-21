Season › 2025-26 › News
Premier League — Matchweek 12
Premier League football finally returns but Everton fans must wait a couple more days for Monday Night Football, with 5 of the 10 games this weekend not covered live due to the Saturday afternoon blackout in the UK.
Saturday 22 November 2025
12:30 Burnley v Chelsea — TNT Sports 1
15:00 Bournemouth v West Ham Utd
15:00 Brighton v Brentford
15:00 Fulham v Sunderland
15:00 Liverpool versus Nottingham Forest
15:00 Wolves v Crystal Palace
17:30 Newcastle Utd v Manchester City — Sky Sports
Sunday 23 November 2025
14:00 Leeds Utd v Aston Villa — Sky Sports
16:30 Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur — Sky Sports
Monday 24 November 2025
20:00 Manchester United v Everton — Sky Sports
