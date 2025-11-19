19/11/2025





Everton legend Tony Hibbert was full of praise for James Garner after his fantastic start to the current campaign.

Garner hasn’t missed a single minute of the Toffees’ season so far and has been one of the most important players for the new-look Everton side under David Moyes. He’s also been extremely versatile and has played at both the left-back and right-back positions in addition to his role in the middle of the pitch.

“I think you can play [James Garner] in any position, and he wouldn't look out of place at all on that pitch,” Hibbert said on Dockside Live – the all-new live show for every Everton matchday.

“To be honest, I'm gobsmacked with him. He's got everything, he seems a good lad around the club, the lads like him and you can see what he wants for his teammates and how they want to play. I think he's just a great asset to have for us.”

Hibbert, who made 329 appearances for the Toffees between 1999 and 2016 - most of them as right-back, was impressed with Garner in that role. The 24-year-old replaced Jake O’Brien at right-back in Everton’s 2-0 win over Fulham and Hibbert believes it helped add more offensive value to the side.

“It felt like it gave us a little bit more of an attacking output as well on the right because he was finding himself in positions that he would still find himself as a midfielder but then also covering right-back. And he doesn't stop running, so it helps.

“It’s like he's up and down, he's attacking forward, he's got a brain to defend as well. What an asset to have on your team. Definitely a player that you'll want in your side.”

