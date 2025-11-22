22/11/2025





Everton will return to action following the international break with a clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday night.

The Toffees went into the break with a 2-0 win over Fulham. Goals scored by Idrissa Gana Gueye and Michael Keane helped Everton end their three-game winless run in what was their most dominant performance in some time.

The Blues had the ball in the back of the net on five occasions, three of them being ruled out by the linesman’s flag, and kept their first clean sheet in the league since the 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in September.

David Moyes’s side are currently 13th in the league with 15 points and are three points away from the top half of the table.

Everton’s opponents, Manchester United, have hit a strong run of form after an awful start to the season. The Red Devils are on a five-game unbeaten run since their loss to Brentford and have beaten Sunderland, Liverpool and Brighton in consecutive games before drawing with Nottingham Forest and Tottenham Hotspur.

Ruben Amorim’s side’s last outing against Spurs was particularly memorable. The game looked to be heading towards a 1-0 win in favour of Man Utd before Mathys Tel and Richarlison scored twice in the final seven minutes to give the hosts the advantage.

However, Matthijs de Ligt headed home from Bruno Fernandes’s corner-kick in the 96th minute to secure an unlikely point for the visitors.

Manchester United are in seventh place in the league standings, with 18 points from 11 games.

Manchester United vs Everton - Team News and Predicted Starting XI

Everton Team News

Everton will be without Merlin Röhl for this game. Manager David Moyes mentioned in the pre-match press conference that the German midfielder had undergone an operation on a hernia issue and will be out for a few weeks.

Röhl joins Jarrad Branthwaite and Nathan Patterson in the treatment room.

Jake O’Brien could make his return to the starting lineup after he was displaced by James Garner at right-back in the game against Fulham, allowing the latter to move to his usual position in the middle and help Idrissa Gueye prevent Manchester United’s midfield from gaining an upper hand in the contest.

Thierno Barry is likely to continue to lead the line after a positive showing against Fulham before the break.

Everton’s predicted starting XI: Jordan Pickford, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski, Michael Keane, Vitalii Mykolenko, James Garner, Idrissa Gueye, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Iliman Ndiaye, Thierno Barry, Jack Grealish.

Manchester United vs Everton - Form Guide

Manchester United: W-W-W-D-D

Everton: W-L-L-D-W

When is Manchester United vs Everton?

Everton will face Manchester United on Monday 24 November. Kick-off is scheduled at 8 pm GMT.

Where to Watch Manchester United vs Everton?

The Premier League contest at Old Trafford will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Fans can also watch the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

