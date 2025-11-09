09/11/2025





Thierno Barry has endured a tough few months since signing for Everton this summer, but his display in the 2-0 win over Fulham offered encouragement as the French U21 international walked off to an ovation from the crowd at Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Barry’s ludicrous miss against Sunderland was one of the major talking points of the week, building up to the clash against the Cottagers. Clips of his wild shot flashing over the crossbar from two yards out were replayed over and over again as criticism kept mounting.

The infamous miss extended Barry’s hunt for a first goal in the royal blue shirt. He thought his moment had arrived against Fulham, but just as he was about to wheel away in celebration and release his emotions, he was met with the linesman’s flag going up.

Despite failing to register his name on the scoresheet, Barry’s performance against Sunderland was a marked improvement from his initial struggles. He troubled centre-backs Joachim Andersen and Calvin Bassey for 79 minutes, offered a focal point to the team’s attack, stitched play intelligently around Jack Grealish and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with deft touches, and made sure he wasn’t physically bullied out of the game.

Therefore, when he came off the pitch 10 minutes before the end, the Evertonians in attendance made sure to show him love as the young striker continues to search for his liftoff moment.

“There are things that mean more than goals. With my difficult start to the season without scoring, receiving an ovation from you today really warmed my heart and showed me that I’m on the right path. Once again, thank you so much!” he thanked the fans on Instagram after the game.

Barry’s display also earned praise from manager David Moyes, who persisted with the striker ahead of Beto despite the criticism surrounding the summer signing.

“I think it is great credit because all the Evertonians know players are looking for confidence and support,” said Moyes.

“I thought the crowd were brilliant for Barry today but I think he gave them something to shout about and believe in and was rightly applauded coming off.

“We need those boys to keep their confidence up and when you are not scoring as a centre-forward it’s not an easy thing to do.

“Sometimes people don’t take us seriously when we say it takes time to get adjusted. Thierno has to get used to the physicality of being a centre-forward in the Premier League, what you are going to have to come up against.“If he was scoring, you wouldn’t think about it but when he isn’t scoring he has to be very good and I thought in other parts he worked his nuts off, ran hard, was committed and did a very good job for the team today.”

