Grealish finally shoots.... and Scores!!!
Bournemouth 0 - 1 Everton
Barely 3 days after the slaughter at the Hill Dickinson, Everton with a dogged and persistent performance, took the game to Bournemouth and Grealish finally took a shot at goal 10 minutes from time, that spun off Diakite's knee and into the net for an epic win at a huge bogey ground.
Jarrad Branthwaite, and Merlin Rohl, make up the injury list, while Idrissa Gana Gueye serves an entirely unjust second match suspended for a daft slap on Mochel Keane, the cost of which was made abundantly clear against Newcastle on Saturday.
Nathan Patterson returns to the squad but the big shock for tonight is no Michael Keane, with Alcaraz and Iroegbunam starting for the cream and grey Blues. Reece Welch, Eli Campbell and two goalkeepers making up the numbers on the bench.
The Cherries are without the suspended David Brooks, Marcos Senesi and Lewis Cook against the Blues while Ryan Christie and Ben Gannon-Doak remain sidelined through injury but they sit a point ahead of Everton, in 11th place going into this one.
First Half
An early bout of head tennis led to a home goal-kick. The Cherries wanted to play out eventually went long, Jiminez crossing behind. A ball over the top for Kroupi looked good but was flagged offside.
A decent push upfield ensued, shot from Grealish blocked, and a long throw put behind by Barry. Tarkowski and Garner then headbutted each other going for the same ball -- just plain daft. Both stayed on after requiring treatment -- no forced 30-second sin-bin.
Truffert baffled Garner but his low cross was cleared. Grealiah and Jiminez had an argument by the touchline. O'Brien's shot from the long throw was blocked, and Grealish was fouled. He and Dewsbury-Hall tried to work something but it only led to another throw.
A superb cross from Dewsbury-Hall looked to be a peach of a chance. Then Ndiaye got forward and crossed in low, but Everton were controlling the play and calling the pace.
Another free-kick was blocked away but Ndiaye's persistence forced a corner. Dewsbury-Hall sent it in well enough, Garner laying the cleared ball off for Iroegbunam with a hopeless effort way off target.
The home side just could not get going. Grealish looked to advance but played a daft crossfield ball that put Ndiaye in trouble. Iroegbunam was sucked into a late chop on Semenyo: 5th yellow card of the season for him!
Then Alcaraz was called for a foul and O'Brien inadvertently set the ball for Semenyo off his arm, whose shot was stopped well by Pickford. Adli was next to try and tackle Grealish: foul. Badly taken by Dewsbury-Hall, but after Mykolenko won the ball back well, Gereaslih played in Dewsbury-Hall for a low cross that was too close to keeper Petrovic.
Ndiaye lost the ball up high, allowing The Cherries to mount an attack that was well defended. Tarkowski found Ndiaye with a decent ball down the wing but his cross was straight to a defender. Garner halted Semenyo superbly but then committed a foul. Everton eventually got it clear.
Everton tried to work it forward again down the right but Ndiaye was unlucky when it bounced out off him. Alcaraz was then hounded off the ball. Grealish picked it up but Ndiaye then Garner failed to shoot. Adams was next to foul Iroegbunam. Alcaraz was barged but no foul given and Everton had to backtrack.
Everton came forward again but there was no conviction in Garner's poor cross. But some good passing and movement won a corner on the left, delivered perfectly for Barry at the near post but Truffert got to it before him.
Another cooner, equally good, off Scott and onto the top of the bar! Third one almost in at the near post off Barry, onto the post from very close range, then back onto his head, but Petrovic gets his fist in front to punch it clear.
Kluivert fouled Dewsbury-Hall clumsily for a yellow card. Free-kick from Dewsbury-Hall, deeper, but cleared to Garner, who skied it over the stand!
Alcaraz was gifted the ball but then lost it, as The Cherries got forward and somehow scored through Kroupi from close range but he had strayed offside when Adli touched the ball through to him. 0-0 at half-time.
Second Half
Everton won an early long throw for O'Brien but it wasn't long enough. Ndiaye accelerated well and got in a cross but no one on the end of it. Alcaraz tried to drive in, forcing a corner off his shot. It bounces around before Adli and Ndiaye kick each other and the ball flies behind. Cherries free-kick.
Then Mykoleko was unlucky to be booked for a high arm after Adli made the most of it. Adams then fouled Alcaraz. Barry for once headed a ball to Alcaraz but his pass was jumped on and The Cherries got forward until Dewsbury-Hall cleverly drew the foul. Adams then fouled Alcaraz and he got his 5th yellow of the season.
Jake O'Brien was again smart defending and drawing the foul, but the game had been quite scrappy from the restart. Everton did really well with a relatively pacey break driven by Dewsbury-Hall,
Another brilliant Garner corner, punched across by Petrovic to Ndiaye, who crossed it low for Grealish surely to shoot home.... but no somehow he was denied. Everton continued to press but Grealish just did not create the difference he should have.
Another attack, Grealsh stalls the impetus, then passes over Ndiaye's head! Come the hour, come the changes for Bournemouth. More good possession play from Everton, Barry backheels to Alcaraz but he has to spin and his shot is blocked. Bournemouth broke and Semenyo got a shot thorugh O'Brien's legs to Pickford.
The game was a lot more lively now but Ndiaye still having no luck, dispossessed, and Bournemouth break again, getting their first corner. But it was headed over.
Ndiaye was having trouble again but Garner rescued the ball and drove to the byeline, cutting it back perfectly for Barry, who scopped a shocker high over the bar.
Everton were doing a lot of attacking but it was such hard work to make any kind of decent chance. Another long throw by Mykolenko, could Barry hurl himself at it? No. Another long throw by Mykolenko, Tarkowski surely pushed over for a penalty? No, not if you are playing against Everton!
With Everton no doubt playing well in Moyes's book, he waited to 75 minutes to make changes after Alcaraz almost caught out Petrovic and they kept pressing forward with nothing really working.
The Cherries had a couple of breaks before Everton cgot the ball forward ot Barry but he just seemed to run out of steam and lost the battle.
Dewsbury-Hall tried to release Barry but his oass was not strong enough. But Everton were pushing hard now and ot paid off -- with a huge slice of luck. Everton went up again and this time Jack Grealish did shoot. It careened off Diakite's knee and looped into the other corner away from Petrovic. Alcarz was carded for something during the wild Everton celebrations.
Immediate changes from Moyes, and Everton had everything to play for here to keep the three points. A great setup from Grealish was smashed goalward by Ndiaye and saved well by Petrovic.
But Bournemouth had other ideas and they pushed up well, a desperate block by Tarkowski required. The pressure kept coming and they needed to stay tight with the noisy traveling fans having a blast working through the Everton songbook.
It was massed defence from Everton for the last 4 added minutes, Beto working hard to be an effective target man, then some Olé passing until Ndiaye gave it away.
McNeil had the chance to play Beto on, but a horrible pass, straight to the defender in front of him.
Bournemouth: Petrovic; Jimenez, Diakite, Milosavljevic, Truffert; Adams [Y:52], Scott; Semenyo, Kluivert [Y:'], Adli; Kroupi (60' Evanilson).
Subs: Dennis, Hill, Araujo, Smith, Enes Unal, Soler, (60' Tavernier) Gonzalez
Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko, O'Brien, Tarkowski, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish, Alcaraz [Y:80'] (80' NcNeil), Ndiaye, Barry (80' Beto).
Subs: Travers, King, Aznou, Campbell, Patterson, Welch, McNeil, Dibling, Beto.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:36:39
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:38:51
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:43:22
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:44:14
Jake will bring pace to the defence and allow us to push up while Garner will give us a bit of attacking threat and delivery.
This makes this game more interesting
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:47:14
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:51:59
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:54:07
But like Dave I'm worried about the subs. One more injury in this team and we won't have a choice about bringing Armstrong back -- we'll have to.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:01:17
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:02:11
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:06:49
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:07:57
Selling that defence of theirs is coming back to haunt them, yes we aren't nothing special but we are more than capable of beating them.
Sneaky little 1 goal win to the Toffs.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:14:48
O'brien at centre half is a worry. I know he's barely played there for us, but the few times he has he's been shocking.
I can only see us getting a hiding tonight
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:20:14
Finally, I would have preferred Beto. I was all for giving Barry a run but he is not strong enough physically or mentally. He has more skill than Beto but way to fragile for PL
Posted 02/12/2025 at 19:37:37
I surely hope not.
We shall find out early in this game if we come out half asleep again.
Back to the Premiership authorities who I think are sadly lacking with their instructions to the referees and VAR guys.
Any over the ball challenges especially on the instep or lower ankle should be a red card right away. It seems to be quite common for players to do this and a yellow card is too lenient.
Betancourt of Spurs did a bad one against Chelski and only got a yellow
Posted 02/12/2025 at 20:25:28
Then a real warning in the final seconds. Ndiaye having a terrible time -- the ball is just not rolling for him. Grealish had a shot! But blocked at source.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:27:33
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:29:02
What's Barry got to do to catch a break ?
Onwards & upwards!
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:31:40
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:31:49
Midfield looked a lot better, and Garner offered threat at right back.
3 points off champions league. A very good win.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:32:52
Enjoy your night Blues.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:43:34
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:43:59
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:44:32
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:51:56
Looked better plsying a bit deeper. Much improved performance from Iroegbunam.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:53:32
Just brilliant to see after the disaster againstNewcastle, roll on Saturday.
Safe journey home everyone.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:53:35
So right mate, so many whiners on this post before the bloody game had even started, and where are they now ?
Three wins out of four and at Utd and Bournemouth, where in the past we have been lucky to win a throw in ! !
There are many strange results in the Prem every season, just because a team has a bad one it doesnt mean the teams poor.
Were in the top half and have a nucleus of a good side, yes we need full back cover and a striker but were in a different place from twelve months ago and we should be grateful.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:55:30
Posted 02/12/2025 at 21:59:37
Barry, was very unlucky tonight I thought, he's not as bullish or as strong as Beto but he is a much better football player.
Looking from the outside in he seems like a real loner - question to anyone at the match - did he even celebrate the goal tonight?
I wonder what he is like on the training ground with his team mates.
I very much hope the goal is coming for him - Saturday would be good !
COYB.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:02:10
I said before the game that miracles happen sometimes and one happened tonight—- where did you think that shot was going before it hit the Bournemouth defender— but they all count and I hope he plays as poor as he did tonight v Forest and scores another winner.
I think when we all saw that squad and subs bench before the game we thought we’ll be lucky to win tonight—— I don’t think we were lucky we were probably the best of two poor teams and those three points are very, very welcome.
Wrap those players in cotton wool ‘til Saturday and ffs keep them away from Finch Farm—- that’s where they are all getting injured!
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:03:16
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:05:02
Tim much improved tonight, booking puts him out for Saturday. Going to have to be quite inventive in midfield.
Didn’t hear any update on Keane, could do with him back to push Garner forward, though he did well at right back.
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:08:50
Is it just me?
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:08:50
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:10:56
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:20:53
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:21:18
Special mentions for Garner (again) O’Brien, Mykolenko and, big AND, Tim Iroegabunan.
All had good games but they got their spirit back tonight.
WHY are we always playing against 12 men??
Well done Moyes and the boys!
Posted 02/12/2025 at 22:21:36
Posted 02/12/2025 at 18:28:48
Hoping for a good reaction to Saturday's result. coyb