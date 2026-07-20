20/07/2026



(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly pursuing a deal to sign Nathan Patterson from Everton this summer.

The German side are prepared to offer Patterson an Everton exit as the right-back looks to revive his career, following a frustrating spell with the Blues.

Patterson played only 240 minutes of Premier League football last season, and has started only 29 league games since his arrival from Rangers in January 2022.

The Scotland international had been signed as a long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, but a succession of injury problems have prevented him from realising his early potential at Everton. With less than 12 months to run on his current contract, a sale is expected this summer, despite the club's continued lack of depth at right-back.

Interest from the Bundesliga has been reported by The Bobble, with clubs in La Liga and Serie A also keen on the 24-year-old. Patterson made three appearances for Scotland at the 2026 World Cup this summer.

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