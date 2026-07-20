20/07/2026





The absurdity of the summer transfer window has taken a new twist after Chelsea agreed a £117m deal to sign Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa.

​The fee is a guaranteed sum and will make Rogers the most expensive English footballer of all time , eclipsing the £116m deal that took Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest to Manchester City earlier in the window.

​It’s a stark reminder of the different playing fields in the Premier League right now, with financial rules that benefit a clutch of clubs, and make it tougher than ever for those behind to catch up.

​Sure, the financial compensation for Aston Villa is huge, but, fresh from a second Champions League qualification in three seasons, Villa are forced to cash in on a key asset to remain compliant. Chelsea, meanwhile, can spend significantly again despite missing out on European qualification and their frivolity of recent windows.

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Everton could feel the ripple effect of the deal, with early murmurs already surfacing around Iliman Ndiaye.

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Aston Villa, armed with a war-chest and Champions League football, are now on the lookout for a Rogers replacement.

Ndiaye, in many ways, fits the brief. A brilliant ball-carrier who is comfortable centrally or drifting inward from the left, the 26-year-old would arrive in his peak years and with proven Premier League pedigree.

Last season, Ndiaye bettered Rogers for progressive carries, completed dribbles, key passes and assists per 90. Their numbers for non-penalty Expected Goals and Assists were similar, as was their completed crosses data. Ndiaye lacks the goal threat Rogers carries, but with a more attack-minded support cast, those are numbers that could rise.

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Aston Villa might not be the only suitors. Arsenal had placed Rogers top of their wish-list and remain keen on a left-sided forward, while Manchester United are also in the market, should a suitor be found for Marcus Rashford.

​It leaves Everton with a dilemma. Arguably the club’s biggest asset has already made noise around an exit , with rivals reportedly weighing up approaches. Losing Ndiaye would be a big blow to the Blues, but the financial food chain of football is powerful.

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Everton need to be decisive. Ensure Ndiaye is committed for the foreseeable future, or cash in now while the market is high and, crucially, with sufficient time to source a replacement.

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Newcastle suffered for dragging their heels with Alexander Isak last summer, a deal that went to deadline day and ultimately upset their entire campaign.

​Everton cannot afford to replicate that mistake.

Read more - Yakubu urges Everton to tie Ndiaye down to new deal

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