Connolly moves to Fleetwood

Friday, 16 October, 2020 0comments  |  Jump to last
Everton Under-23s defender Callum Connolly has re-joined Fleetwood Town on a season-long loan. The versatile 23-year-old returns to the League One club where he spent the second half of last season.  

