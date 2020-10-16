Connolly moves to Fleetwood

Friday, 16 October, 2020



The versatile 23-year-old returns to the League One club where he spent the second half of last season.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

About these ads