Bernard set for UAE move

| Thursday, 22 July 2021



A year after a switch to Nasar fell through, an agreement to transfer the Brazilian has been reached according to Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.

Bernard was signed on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but struggled to hold down a first-team place under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

His move to the Middle East is expected to garner Everton a nominal fee as well as freeing up between £120,000 and £150,000 a week in reported wages.

