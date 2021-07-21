Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill
Bernard set for UAE move
A year after a switch to Nasar fell through, an agreement to transfer the Brazilian has been reached according to Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.
Bernard was signed on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but struggled to hold down a first-team place under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.
His move to the Middle East is expected to garner Everton a nominal fee as well as freeing up between £120,000 and £150,000 a week in reported wages.
