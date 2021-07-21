Skip to Main Content
Members:   Log In Sign Up
NewsRumours<2021/22MatchesVideoPodcastsArticles
Text:  A  A  A
Seasons2020-21Rumour Mill

Bernard set for UAE move

Lyndon Lloyd | Thursday, 22 July 2021 4comments  |  Jump to last
Bernard appears to be close to signing for Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

A year after a switch to Nasar fell through, an agreement to transfer the Brazilian has been reached according to Greg O'Keeffe of The Athletic.

Bernard was signed on a free transfer from Shakhtar Donetsk but struggled to hold down a first-team place under Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti.

His move to the Middle East is expected to garner Everton a nominal fee as well as freeing up between £120,000 and £150,000 a week in reported wages.

Reader Comments (4)

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer


Gavin Johnson
1 Posted 21/07/2021 at 23:54:17
Along with Delph, Bernard is at the top of the list of players we need to offload and his exit will suddenly make the signing of Demarai Gray look astute business.
Jack Convery
2 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:12:03
Bernie has bolted ! Best of luck. His wages will pay for 2 players at least.
Dale Self
3 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:15:25
Yeah, we'll take that damn nominal fee too thank you very much!
Ben King
4 Posted 22/07/2021 at 00:17:17
I bet we’ll still have to pay a portion of his wages. We hoped for a Coutinho instead we got a lightweight Stewart Barlow

Can’t wait for this guy to go

Add Your Comments

In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site.

» Log in now

Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site.


About these ads

Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb
© ToffeeWeb

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

Recent Articles

Subscribe to The Athletic, Get 40% off

Bet on Everton and get a deposit bonus with bet365 at TheFreeBetGuide.com

Talking Points & General Forum

^^  Top of the Page
© 1994 - 2021 ToffeeWeb.com
Contact and Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Editorial Policy  |  Conditions of Use  |  Advertise  |  About ToffeeWeb
Menu
Text:  A  A  A
News
Season
Players
The Club
History
Opinion
Fans
OK

We use cookies to enhance your experience on ToffeeWeb and to enable certain features. By using the website you are consenting to our use of cookies in accordance with our cookie policy.