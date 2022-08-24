The Rumour Mill

Gbamin could also make Turkey switch

As Dele Alli's move from Everton to Besiktas appears to be all but done, reports have emerged from Turkey that Trabsonspor are in talks with Everton regarding Jean-Philippe Gbamin.

The Ivorian midfielder has not yet had a look-in at Goodison Park so far this season and was omitted from last night's squad to face Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, leading to speculation that the Blues might be trying to move him on before the transfer deadline.

Gbamin joined Everton from Mainz in a £23m deal but his career in the Premier League was wrecked by injury and he has not been able to work his way back into first-team contention.

He spent a period on loan at CSKA Moscow last season and it now appears as though he could be joining Dele in the Turkish league, and it appears it would be on a loan or permanent basis.

Dele was also left out of the squad to face Fleetwood and confirmation is expected shortly of his initial loan move to Besiktas.

