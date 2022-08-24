Season › 2022-23 › News The Rumour Mill Gbamin could also make Turkey switch Lyndon Lloyd | 24/08/2022 4comments | Jump to last As Dele Alli's move from Everton to Besiktas appears to be all but done, reports have emerged from Turkey that Trabsonspor are in talks with Everton regarding Jean-Philippe Gbamin.The Ivorian midfielder has not yet had a look-in at Goodison Park so far this season and was omitted from last night's squad to face Fleetwood Town in the EFL Cup, leading to speculation that the Blues might be trying to move him on before the transfer deadline.Gbamin joined Everton from Mainz in a £23m deal but his career in the Premier League was wrecked by injury and he has not been able to work his way back into first-team contention.He spent a period on loan at CSKA Moscow last season and it now appears as though he could be joining Dele in the Turkish league, and it appears it would be on a loan or permanent basis. Article continues below video content Dele was also left out of the squad to face Fleetwood and confirmation is expected shortly of his initial loan move to Besiktas. Reader Comments (4) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer Jack Convery 1 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:27:55 For everybody concerned let's hope this is true. Another off the wage bill, meaning we can bring someone in.Ne can meet up with Dele and chat about those good times they had at Goodison and how good the Chairman was to them in financial terms.With Dele we'll always have the Palace 2nd half. With Gbamin we'll always have that Wolves first half. John Pickles 2 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:31:19 Everton: Buy dear, loan for peanuts to Turkey. Tony Everan 3 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:47:12 Just need Gomes to Fenerbahçe now for the hat-trick. Dale Self 4 Posted 24/08/2022 at 16:47:14 Gotta move em if we can. How it is, maybe. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. About these ads Find out how to browse ad-free and support ToffeeWeb © ToffeeWeb