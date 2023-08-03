Season › 2023-24 › News End of an era as Everton's beloved kit man Jimmy Martin retires Lyndon Lloyd 03/08/2023 6comments | Jump to last Everton's long-serving and much-loved kit manager, Jimmy Martin, has announced his intention to call time on his career and retire. Jimmy has been part of the proverbial furniture at the club since the 1980s glory days when he started out as coach driver for the first-team and club staff. He became the club’s first-ever kit man in 1990 and has held the role given to him by Howard Kendall ever since through a parade of ever-changing players and managers. Club ambassador Graham Stuart, who remembers Jimmy being on the bench for the FA Cup Final in 1995 when the Toffees won their last trophy to date, admitted that his presence will be sorely missed around the club. Article continues below video content “Jimmy is an Everton legend, no question about it,” Stuart said on evertonfc.com. “Finch Farm won’t be the same without him – it will certainly be quieter, that’s for sure! "Nothing is ever too much trouble for Jimmy and he’s been a great friend of mine since the first day I walked through the door at Bellefield. I love the man.” Meanwhile, Ian Snodin recounted a tale from the day Everton secured the League Championship in May 1987. “There’s no quick way back from Norwich and the lads never wanted the journey to end," he said. "Jimmy was doing the minimum speed on the motorway but even then, Howard kept telling him to slow down! “Jimmy has been a magnificent servant to Everton and I wish him and Marie all the very best for the future. Marie doesn’t know what she’s in for, having him under her feet all day!” Reader Comments (6) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Barry Hesketh 1 Posted 03/08/2023 at 14:20:35 I thought that Jimmy Martin had worked as a kit-man alongside Colin Harvey, but it seems I was wrong.Everton's long-serving Kit Manager Jimmy Martin has announced his retirement.Jimmy, who was the Men's Senior Team coach driver during the halcyon days of the mid-80s before becoming the Club's first-ever kit man in 1990, has decided to step down.Initially employed as the coach driver, he drove the players and staff until Howard Kendall offered him his new role and he quickly became a hugely-popular member of the backroom staff.At the time, only Manchester United had a kit man in English football but, during his time at Athletic Bilbao, Kendall saw the benefits of having someone in control full-time.During his time in and around the dressing room, Jimmy worked with the likes of Kendall, Walter Smith, David Moyes, Roberto Martinez, Carlo Ancelotti and, of course, Sean Dyche.He was on the bench in 1995 when Everton won the FA Cup at Wembley and Graham Stuart, in the team that day, said that his presence will be sorely missed around the Club.Everton Kit manager retires Jay Harris 2 Posted 03/08/2023 at 14:41:13 A real character from all accounts who will be sorely missed by the club. Will Mabon 3 Posted 03/08/2023 at 14:42:37 Barry, thought the same. 1990 - doesn't seem to fit with how I remember it.I bet he'll have trouble staying away. Jack Convery 4 Posted 03/08/2023 at 14:47:54 Let's hope he writes a book about his time with the blues. It would be a corker. The best of luck for your retirement. John Raftery 5 Posted 03/08/2023 at 15:07:22 A really genuine guy. I met him a few times over the years, including once at a club event in San Francisco ten years ago. His stories of what went on behind the scenes at Bellefield and Finch Farm were always hilarious. He was often on the receiving end of players’ pranks including the bucket 🪣 of water on top of the door trick. He took it all in the right spirit, just hating the lead perpetrator who was usually Leon Osman. Peter Gorman 6 Posted 03/08/2023 at 15:10:43 Forgetting to bring socks to an away game at Southampton is a fond highlight but a mere blip in such a lengthy service. Good luck to him, we have a ready made replacement in Gbamin. Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb