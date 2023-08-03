End of an era as Everton's beloved kit man Jimmy Martin retires

03/08/2023







Everton's long-serving and much-loved kit manager, Jimmy Martin, has announced his intention to call time on his career and retire.

Jimmy has been part of the proverbial furniture at the club since the 1980s glory days when he started out as coach driver for the first-team and club staff.

He became the club’s first-ever kit man in 1990 and has held the role given to him by Howard Kendall ever since through a parade of ever-changing players and managers.

Club ambassador Graham Stuart, who remembers Jimmy being on the bench for the FA Cup Final in 1995 when the Toffees won their last trophy to date, admitted that his presence will be sorely missed around the club.

Article continues below video content

“Jimmy is an Everton legend, no question about it,” Stuart said on evertonfc.com. “Finch Farm won’t be the same without him – it will certainly be quieter, that’s for sure!

"Nothing is ever too much trouble for Jimmy and he’s been a great friend of mine since the first day I walked through the door at Bellefield. I love the man.”

Meanwhile, Ian Snodin recounted a tale from the day Everton secured the League Championship in May 1987.

“There’s no quick way back from Norwich and the lads never wanted the journey to end," he said. "Jimmy was doing the minimum speed on the motorway but even then, Howard kept telling him to slow down!

“Jimmy has been a magnificent servant to Everton and I wish him and Marie all the very best for the future. Marie doesn’t know what she’s in for, having him under her feet all day!”

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb