Newcastle in talks over potential Calvert-Lewin deal

| 22/06/2024



Newcastle United appear to have followed up on their long-standing interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid reports they have begun negotiations with both Everton and the player.

That's according to The Telegraph who say that the Magpies have plenty of work to do agree terms with both parties but the player is said to be keen and there is confidence in the northeast that a deal can be done.

Calvert-Lewin is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Everton and has an offer on the table to extend his stay but he also represents a potential profit for the Blues should he elect to move on rather than sign new terms.

The talks between the two clubs could see Yankuba Minteh go the other way to Goodison Park.

The 19-year-old Gambian winger spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and has one other serious suitor according to the Telegraph report. That club is believed to be Roma who have been linked with a €30m move while Marseille are also in the mix.

