Newcastle in talks over potential Calvert-Lewin deal Lyndon Lloyd | 22/06/2024 64comments | Jump to last Newcastle United appear to have followed up on their long-standing interest in Dominic Calvert-Lewin amid reports they have begun negotiations with both Everton and the player. That's according to The Telegraph who say that the Magpies have plenty of work to do agree terms with both parties but the player is said to be keen and there is confidence in the northeast that a deal can be done. Calvert-Lewin is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Everton and has an offer on the table to extend his stay but he also represents a potential profit for the Blues should he elect to move on rather than sign new terms. The talks between the two clubs could see Yankuba Minteh go the other way to Goodison Park. Article continues below video content The 19-year-old Gambian winger spent last season on loan at Feyenoord and has one other serious suitor according to the Telegraph report. That club is believed to be Roma who have been linked with a €30m move while Marseille are also in the mix. Reader Comments (64) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Christy Ring 1 Posted 22/06/2024 at 13:44:58 Considering he's the best striker we have, in my opinion, Beto not good enough, he'd be a massive loss, and if he's sold, we definitely need to sign a top striker. Bob Parrington 2 Posted 22/06/2024 at 13:53:39 Christie, I agree regarding DCL but we might benefit from selling him and buying a more ruthless, strong and agressive nr9 as long as we build a team that provides scoring opportunities. Tony Abrahams 3 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:03:35 I got a text off a lad the other day saying this was going to happen, and just hope we have got someone lined up if it happens. It will be interesting to see how Dominic does in a team where he will not be the only genuine centre forward, and not forced to play every game unless he’s 100% fit, so maybe it’s time for him to move on for his own career Phil (Kelsall) Roberts 4 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:27:45 With Dobbin and DCL then we have not need to sell Branthwaite or OnanaDobbin will be pure profit.DCL joined in 2016 so again his £1,5m fee is fully written off.Even Ben Godfrey is in the books at only £10m - £7m as I suspect he never qualified for the add ons.Looking good - provided we can get a team together.DCL for me is a great target man but not a fox in the box. He makes the team play well and makes the team score goals, not someone who scores a lot (except under Carlo). Michael Lynch 5 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:49:06 I love DCL, but a move to Newcastle might be good for him personally. He won't be first choice for every game, but he'll get on the pitch and will be challenging for trophies and European football - something he's unlikely to get at Everton.Also hope Ndiaye comes, but Dyche does love a big target man, which would mean Beto up top more often than not. Doesn't fill me with hope for the season, I have to be honest. Brian Williams 6 Posted 22/06/2024 at 14:56:26 One site saying Everton looking for £20m for DCL.Am I the only one thinking that's a fucking ridiculous price?Almost as ridiculous as United's offer for JB. Brian Williams 7 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:02:34 If DCL goes and Beto is our number nine for next season I predict people will then realise the huge difference in ability between the two. Gutted if it happens.We got £15m for Barkley. If DCL is not worth more than double that then something is very wrong. Michael Lynch 8 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:11:18 I don't think DCL is going to feel the love in Geordieland looking at the fans' response to the rumour, they are less than amused! I think they'll be surprised by how good he can be, but all they're seeing right now is injuries and a lack of goals. Fair enough I suppose, but I still think he'd be a decent signing for them - his hold up play and spring-loaded leap, together with their pacey wingers and midfield could be a marriage made in heaven. Kieran Kinsella 9 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:15:34 I remember skunks fans were slagging off Gordon when they signed him but that seems to have all changed now. If DCL impresses they'll love him. Brian Williams 10 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:17:07 While we, Michael, will see carthorse Beto have passes bouncing off him all over the place.DCL is a fine footballer and some of the things he does somehoe go unseen by Evertonians.Put it this way I've seen DCL do things Beto won't even be brass necked enough to dream about doing. Raymond Fox 11 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:45:30 Remains to be seen what happens, if it weakens us I don't like it.I personally don't care if it is better for CL or not or what the Newcastle fans think. Ryan Holroyd 12 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:46:22 100 per cent Brian. Everton can’t go into the new season with donkey Beto up front John Wilson 13 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:54:23 DCL for that winger is us getting our pants pulled down. What the heck are Everton doing, whilst DCL is not Lukaku, and many of our fans said he wasn't good enough too, to replace DCL for our number 9, let's just say I wouldn't trust Thelwell and co. Remember the other one he got from Wolves and the winger cliche Dyche didn't like. This PPR is nuts for the risks we're taking, 1) Dobbin and now 2) DCL, a proper number 9. It feels like Thelwell has not considered the PPR tactics biting him on the arse. Christy Ring 14 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:54:52 We should be doing our best to keep Calvert-Lewin, but with 12mths left on his contract, if he won't sign, there's not much we can do, but nothing less than £35m. If he goes to Newcastle, he won't know himself, just having to play upfront, instead of playing all over the field, including defense, which he had to do for us. Hopefully Mourinho will take Beto off our hands, and we can also get rid of Maupay, and spend big on a no.9, but Dom would be a massive loss. Jim Bennings 15 Posted 22/06/2024 at 15:59:19 Probably feels like he needs a fresh start.It's sometimes passed people by that he's been at Everton since August 2016 and he's at an age and a stage of his career now here this is his last big move and also our last chance of a payday.We will absolutely need to sign a number one striker however if he leaves and it will need to be someone that is capable of hitting the ground running, not another Beto or Chermiti. Bill Gall 16 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:02:09 I thought we had got over stupid mistakes, but letting DCL go would be another one. He proved what his capabilities are in the Derby game. And prior to that game the games he played he never seemed fully fit. We all complained when he wasn't fit. Beto is not the answer if DCL is sold, and to replace him, the transfer fee quoted for him would not cover the cost to replace him. Brian Williams 17 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:02:21 I bet you if DCL goes there he'll be back in the England squad by Christmas (not that I'd wish that on anyone). John Wilson 18 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:03:43 We should have got in DCL's number 9 replacement before letting him go. I bet Dan Friedkin hasn't had a say in this. This is a Moshiri type decision.. John Wilson 19 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:06:45 DCL has been prancing about in handbags and other stuff whilst being paid stupid money from us. You would think he would consider us in his decision. Or Dyche had got the very breakable man back to a player for its sake. All of this protection for Branthwaite has gotten cultish, ergo no balance in our decision making. Kieran Kinsella 20 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:12:13 I keep reading rumors in the Italian press of various teams "lining up 30 million" bids for Beto but sadly I suspect they are untrue. Jim Bennings 21 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:12:36 John 18When do we ever sign a replacement first?This is Everton mate lol.We did the exact same thing when we flogged Lukaku in 2017.Sold him then didn't have a clue who was replacing him or when. John Raftery 22 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:13:39 £20m is not a terrible price for a player with only a year left on his contract and with a record of injury problems. I suppose those who have always regarded DCL as ‘Championship at best’ will expect him to be easily replaced. I hope that proves to be the case. I suspect it may not. Ryan Holroyd 23 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:17:56 So John Wilson Everton should let DCL leave For free next season? Is that what you’re saying?Also DCL can’t wear what he likes outside of working hours Mike Doyle 24 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:18:54 Bill #16] I’m sure the club don’t want DCL to leave. The problem is that if DCL refuses the new offer the only choice the club has is1) sell him, or2) keep him and watch him leave on a free next June.I suspect we can really afford option 2. Eric Myles 25 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:25:43 John # 18, what a stupid comment, of course Friedkin hasn't had a say in it, he doesn't own our Club so is not entitled to have a say in anything.Moshiri does own EFC, but I doubt he's very interested in the comings and goings at this moment in time.So any DCL move will be purely down to Thelwell and Dyche. Dave Abrahams 26 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:27:19 John (22), Good post John, unfortunately only twelve months left on his contract reduces Dominic’s value dramatically, a good player for me, Everton are not pushing him out of the door they have offered him a new contract so it is up to Dominic what happens next, I’d like him to stay but wish him well whatever materialises in the future. Christy Ring 27 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:28:00 John#19 That's the kind of immature comment that infuriates me on ToffeeWeb about Dom. What he does off the field is his business, and you then say ' he should consider us in his decision'! There's no way we can buy a striker of Dom's quality for £15m/£20m, remember we bought Maupay for £15m. I don't mind taking the young winger from Newcastle, but who does he cross it too, the limited quality of Beto or Chermiti? Eric Myles 28 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:35:17 Dave #26, and I hope that the Club are pressuring him to make an early decision because a transfer before 30 June could well help our PSR position.Maybe that's why the price is a little lowish also? Kieran Kinsella 29 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:39:46 Does anyone have an educated guess as to how much we need to raise by 30 June for the PSR? Joe McMahon 30 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:39:51 I agree with Bob. He's a very good when fit, but we need a real goalscorer upto as its in the Everton DNA is one isolated striker. Robert Tressell 31 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:42:02 Watching Harry Kane lumbering about ineffectively in an England side with little or no pace on the flanks to run in behind, is a really good reminder of just what a hard task DCL has been performing for Everton. He will be extremely hard to replace with a striker who is better at that isolated role. He will be extremely hard to replace with a striker who is as good now (albeit he could be replaced with a striker who could become better in 2 to 3 seasons).Beto is clearly not as good. Chermiti is promising but probably needs a season on loan somewhere to develop.The sensible thing to do is offer him a new contract and hopes he takes it. John Wilson 32 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:45:45 Christy, whilst getting paid for modelling handbags and stuff, he still was getting paid circa probably circa £100,000 a week. We are trying to keep the lights on -- on our club at the moment. I don't really care what DCL does off the field, I was just making the point that we have paid him to get his body fixed and Dyche deserves credit for that, but now apparently he's off and some on here our wishing Dom God speed (salutes). Maybe we're a refuge for broken players, ergo Deli. This is not some woke movie, on the contrary, this is about our continued existence. Ajay Gopal 33 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:51:00 Let me be the first to say this - I think this is Friedkin paving the way for Tammy Abraham to come in from Roma, with probably Beto going the other way. Kieran Kinsella 34 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:51:50 John Wilson,There is another side to that equation. He was basically injured for two years which is why we probably didn't offer him a new contract sooner. Just as with Barkley when he had a dip in form we held off from giving him a new deal but then got upset when left for a nominal fee as his contract ran down. If we had offered him a new deal last summer then we wouldn't be in this spot. But we didn't -- probably wisely -- based on how the situation appeared at the time. But, luckily for both parties he got fit. Had he not then its entirely possible his playing days would be over. Brian Williams 35 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:53:06 Jeez if people think DCL is injury prone get ready for Abraham if that's true.And where's the sense in bringing in one striker and getting rid of two? Rob Jones 36 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:55:02 Idiotic, homophobic adjacent remarks about DCL. I thought we'd left that rubbish behind two years ago.Also, Abraham isn't "injury prone", he just had A really bad injury. Brian Williams 37 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:55:05 Kieran#29.Yes.Nowt if Dobbin goes to Villa. Ajay Gopal 38 Posted 22/06/2024 at 16:56:21 Brian, it could be all about balancing the books. Maybe, Dyche will try to get in Broja on loan from Chelsea (yeah, another player who has had his injury problems), but who knows? Shaun Parker 39 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:01:11 I do like DCl,I think he’s an excellent SF, but he doesn’t score enough goals. Granted the supply he gets it’s nothing short of shite, but I do feel he still is not the full article.I doubt we will rely on Beto, I fell we will replace DCL with a better version. Good luck to him if he goes, he had led our line very well. Dave Abrahams 40 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:01:20 Robert (31, Robert if your last line is referring to DCL then we have offered Dominic a new contract and he has turned it down. Jack Convery 41 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:23:46 After the reception he got, after being laid out by Martinez, in the Villa game and having his cheekbone re-arranged, I'm not surprised he wants to go. He's mentioned that reaction from some of the fans, on a few occasions since. Boos for going off with a fractured cheekbone.12 months left on his contract, so no surprise it's only £20m. If Branthwaite only had 12 months to go, Manure would have offered less then £35m, much less.We just need to get a decent striker in to replace, whether Tammy Abrahams fits that description, I'm not so sure. The lad at Luton would be my preference - can't remember his name but he scored against us at their place.On another note - Go and get Coufal on a free for RB next season. Forget his age, he's as fit as a Dyche Bull Terrier. Sam Hoare 42 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:25:47 Minteh coming the other way? That would be very interesting! Rapid winger who lit erede Last season at only 19.Apparently DCL wants to leave, if he won’t sign a new contract then selling him is 100% the right decision.I also think it’s possible people have (as usual) written off Beto a bit prematurely. The only breach of the rule of law that will be regurgitated is when they need propaganda for energy wars. The paradigm is different for social workers, they will use the most extreme narratives to justify it all. Laws create industries and industry creates the economy. Are there really such ideas of individual rights, Plato said it's not possible and though I will use every European Convention Article I know of, I would say no as if society cover up child abuse and mother's rights as though they were verbalised print synonymous with Supermarket Sweep on steroids, I doubt very much gay rights are real. Jay Harris 44 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:43:02 Taking emotion out of it we would be able to get a better replacement getting 35m for him now than getting nothing for him next year.I am disappointed he wont sign the new contract after the way Dyche has looked after him but as stated it is better to get 35m towards a replacement than nothing next year. Brian Williams 45 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:43:18 Wtf? Clive Rogers 46 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:44:57 Robert, 31, “Chermiti is promising but probably needs a season on loan somewhere to develop”. True because Dyche either doesn’t play younger players at all or gives them the last few minutes. An example is Dobbin who will leave as he hasn’t been given a chance. Jay Harris 47 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:47:56 Jack, good shout. I think his name is Adebayo and he is a handful. Anthony Flack 48 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:51:26 John #43 are you on the wrong forum. That took some writing No offence intended, I use this site to read about Everton and their players, who I agree we should be respectful about when being critical. Liam Mogan 49 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:53:20 No choice but to sell if he won't sign new contract. Clearly we'd need a replacement. Adebayo could be a decent option. Just can't see Beto being good enough despite his efforts. Some strange posts though. Amazing how quickly personal agendas are raised on a football forum. Danny O’Neill 50 Posted 22/06/2024 at 17:54:11 Well, if it's happening, just get it done, them we can move on.17th August, there will be 11 players on the pitch wearing royal blue. I don't care who they are, we'll be roaring them on. Steve Brown 51 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:01:24 John you started off with a sensible post on DCL, then went off on quite a tangent!I am a massive fans of Dominic, but we can’t allow him to leave without a fee. Equally, he has been with us for 8 years so he has earned the right to take up a new challenge.To John’s original point, I would not approve a sale before a replacement is signed unless the looming 30th June deadline is the reason for the haste. Brian Williams 52 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:06:24 Danny did you ever wear the light blue helmet? 😉 Clive Rogers 53 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:10:20 Kieran, 29, not sure how it is calculated, but in the last 3 seasons we have lost £255M and our transfer net spend is £73.9M. I would guess at least £50M to £60M. I don’t think we have to reduce the £255 to £105 million. There must be a formula based on those two figures. Kieran Kinsella 54 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:26:31 CliveCheers. That is the range I was assuming based on quoted fees for Onana and Branthwaite. Which means -- if true -- someone else will need to go even if we sell DCL and Dobbin. Maybe we can find a buyer for Maupay sharpish? Jimmy Carr 55 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:26:36 Bad if this is true. We just do not look the same team without DCL playing. He lifts everyone around him. It's not about scoring goals, his hold up play back to goal is top class, he is our best outball when we're under pressure, he's quality in the air and an excellent target man, a great athlete. Of course, he's not a natural goal scorer and doesn't have much of a shot on him, but he is very skillful in other areas, leads us from the front and fits right into Dyche's ethos. I'll repeat what I said on another thread, in our current financial and ownership situation, any sales of our better players are worrying as it would seem we will only be getting inferior quality in as a replacement. DCL - much more than Branthwaite in my opinion - is key to how we currently play. I would be trying hard to avoid this if I was in Dyche's shoes. And I suspect he will. Marc Hints 56 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:29:02 I think DCL is swayed by Newcastle’s illustrious trophy cabinet and Saudi Arabia’s human rights record. Marc Hints 57 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:30:41 Glad to see him go as long as we get a decent replacement, he missed more than he scored Peter Mills 58 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:34:50 I am a fan of DCL, but if his transfer, together with that of Lewis Dobbin, and probably Onana, means we can keep Branthwaite for a couple of seasons, I would take it. How confident am I of that being the case? Not very. Barry Rathbone 59 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:38:19 DCL is good for staying in the division his commitment and bustling is first class but his finishing piss poor, even allowing for scarcity of supplyIf ambition extends beyond survival we need better up front and elsewhere but the question is are we brave enough to gamble on trading steady eddies like DCL in the hope of finding better?The chance of glamour and excitement to "challenge" should be taken and he should go but I'm old school and think 90% of footy stats a joke (see what I did?) so what do I know? Christy Ring 60 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:48:03 If DCL doesn't want to sign a new contract, we have no choice but to sell him, but we definitely need to buy a top striker to replace him, because Beto isn't Premiership standard. Craig Walker 61 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:53:57 Some great memories. The Crystal Palace winner and obviously the derby goal. He was great during that spell under Ancelotti. Can be frustrating with his injuries and lack of form, at times. I can see how the barcodes would appeal to him. I like the look of the young Ferguson at Brighton. He was less good last season but certainly has potential. Not sure he would come to us. Would like us to scout the next Toney rather than look at has-beens from other clubs.I would wish Calvert-Lewin all the best though. He would leave under better circumstances than Gordon did. Pete Ellingham 62 Posted 22/06/2024 at 18:58:20 I just can’t understand why any player would want to leave Everton. I am not from the area but have supported Everton all my life- Why? If I am honest with every proper, local Evertonian I don’t know. I just saw something in the club, the people, the passion, even when I was in primary school, Everton were just different, humble but incredible. I have been lucky enough to see Everton (us) (my girlfriend tells me off for that,so sorry if I offend anyone) at Goodison a few times now and flipping wow! The people…everyone that’s works with the club just oozes class and pride. If I was ever good enough or lucky enough to play for this beautiful club, I would have had to be dragged out before I left. I apologise, I have probably had one to many beers in the sun. I honestly just don’t understand why anyone would walk away. 