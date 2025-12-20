Michael Kenrick 20/12/2025 27comments  |  Jump to last
Everton 0 - 1 Arsenal

A heavily depleted Everton squad put on a decent fight against Arsenal at Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday night, but for a bizarre handball penalty given away inexplicably by Jake O'Brien.

It should have been a huge night for Everton, welcoming former Premier League leaders Arsenal to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time. But that penalty would prove decisive.

Jack Grealish started and Merlin Rohl made his return from injury on the bench as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall missed out, the midfielder picking up a hamstring injury against Chelsea last weekend.

The Blues will also be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Seamus Coleman, while Iliman Ndiaye and Idrissa Gueye are now unavailable having joined the Senegal squad for Afcon. 

Two goalkeepers on the bench, just in case, along with Dibling and Aznou, both still struggling for game time from the Boss. 

Mikel Arteta is without Cristhian Mosquera, Ben White, Gabriel, Kai Havertz and Max Dowman for tonight’s game.

First Half

The visitors kicked off but Everton kept playing it back to Pickford for the long punt upfield to try and confound Arsenal. A great challenge by Keane on Gyokeres got the juices flowing early on as both sides started in a pretty cagey manner. 

Grealish looked to release Mykolnko down the left but his ball was poorly overhit.  It was nearly 10 minutes of back and forth before Everton were the first to almost mount an attack, with two hopeful crosses into the Arsenal box that were easily repelled. 

But Everton won the first corner off Saliba, delivered well to the crowd at the far post by Garner for an Everton throw-in that won another corner, and a ridiculous mortar delivery by McNeil that flew over everyone and out behind. 

But Everton were at least making it difficult for Arsenal to play their game, Saka unable to get past Mykolenko. Grealish tried to force his way down the left wing but was triple-teamed. And it was 18 minutes before Saka on the other side got behind the Blues defence, Zubimendi lashing it high and wide. 

Arsenal mounted a more fluid attack, Gyokeres heading Saka's deep cross well wide. A similar attack saw Gyokeres cynically try to get a penalty by collapsing in front of Jake O'Brien.

But from the corner, Jake O'Brien strangely stuck both arms straight up as he defended the cross in, and clearly handled the ball. Penalty. Plus a yellow card for Mykolenko and much argument with the referee. Gyokeres smashed an unstoppable spot-kick over Pickford's desperate dive.

Grealish played a tempting ball through for Garner and Barry but Raya was onto it in a flash. Garner was quick to steal the ball off Calafiori only for Alcaraz to gift it straight back. Everton almost got forward from a free-kick won by Iroegbunam but ended up sending it all the way back to Pickford.

Alcaraz did his giveaway trick again, and Tarkowski went through his man for a free-kick and a yellow card. But all Arsenal did was pass the parcel around without really trying. Rice fired over.

Arsenal finally played a good throughball for Gyokeres and Tarkowski defended it superbly.  Barry and Califiori collided in the air, the Arsenal player falling painfully on his back. Time was added to added time before the game resumed.

Tarkowski got the ball forward but Grealish saw his chance vanish, then Garner crossed too close to Raya. Alcaraz yet again gifted the ball to Arsenal and they surged forward, heading wide. Alcaraz made partial amends, winning the ball back and pushing one up through for Barry to chase but there was no chance he could do anything with it as nearly 7 minutes brought the first half to an end. 

Second Half

No changes of course from David Moyes who probably thought a one-goal deficit meant we were playing well. 

Alacarz had an early chance to play a good ball into the Arsenal area buyt chose the wrong option. An O'Brien throw caused chaos and panic but no handball. The Blues kept up the pressure but Barry and was it Alcaraz tried to head the same cross from Tarkowski and it went harmlessly through to Raya.  

The respite was brief. Gyokeres almost getting through before it looked like Saka would bang in no 2, but somehow it was blocked away behind Pickford.

Barry got a chance to chase a ball down with  Zubimendi tripping him up, probably outside the area... just. Did the ref point to the spot before changing his mind? Very odd.

Everton kept up the forward pressure but poor control of the ball let down, McNeil just not up to it. Gyokeres booked for delaying the restart. 

Saliba kicked Barry's leg as they competed for a bouncing ball in the Arsenal area. Grealish screamed for a penalty and it went to the VAR but was cleared.

Hincapie clearly held back Barry but no sanction for the Arsenal player. McNeil's high looping free-kick was watched all the way by Raya. Grealish looked set for a left-wing slalom but soon lost the ball and an onslaught on the Everton area ensued. 

A sweeping Arsenal move saw Trossard played in and he curled a great shot onto the post. Time for some changes by both sides. Saka stayed down for ages after Grealish accidentally trod on his foot. 

Another stronger Arsenal attack saw Zubimendi also smash his shot into the post as Arsenal looked to wrap things up. 

Beto did brilliantly to win the ball back off Salibi but it led to another awful balloned cross from McNeil that was meat and drink for Raya. At the other end, Keane marshalled Saka well, denying him a corner. 

Changes were finally made in midfield by Moyes, some young lad called  Dibling coming on and doing his Grealish impression on the right. 

Mykolenko had to be alert to block a cross from Timber behind for an Arsenal corner. But Everton kept pushing Arsenal back, without really creating any worthwhile chances. 

Rohl did well to break an Arsenal press and scamper away but nobody seemed interested in following him; a shockingly poor moment from Everton. 

Everton tried again to put some pressure on but Saliba won the contest with Beto this time. Saka tried to dribble in, beating Mykolenko but not Keane, who got his toe to the ball for a corner, cleared.

A terrible moment saw Rohl play a blind pass that put everyone in trouble, Tarkowski almost scoring an own goal. Panic followed Saka's brilliant corner that Pickford punched away but it came back in for a crazy pinball session. 

The final added minutes were hectic, with the Blues feeling they might just still get a goal, even though any form of fluid play was lacking, and the whistle finally went on another home defeat for Everton.  
 
Everton: Pickford, Mykolenko [Y:26'], Keane, Tarkowski [Y:39'], O'Brien, Garner, Iroegbunam, Grealish, Alcaraz (75' Rohl), McNeil (75' Dibling), Barry (66' Beto).
 
Subs not Used: Travers, King, Patterson, Aznou, Welch, Campbell.

Arsenal:  Raya, Timber, Saliba, Hincapie, Calafiori, Odegaard (88' Merino), Zubimendi, Rice, Saka, Gyokeres [Y:56'] (65' Gabriel Jesus), Trossard (80' Martinelli).

Subs not Used: Arrizabalaga, Eze, Norgaard, Madueke, Nwaneri, Lewis-Skelly.

Referee: Samuel Barrott
Video Assistant Referee: Michael Salisbury

 

Reader Comments (27)

Derek Knox
1 Posted 20/12/2025 at 18:50:03
Two Goalkeepers again, WTF ?
Jake Mcdonough
2 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:00:10
Mcneil and JOB Two out of position players playing on the same side gonna be long night
John Williams
3 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:08:03
If you turned up at the ground with a pair of boots, you would probably got on the bench.
Oliver Molloy
4 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:17:53
If rumours are true that Richarlison would jump at the chance to come back to Everton - they need to go get him !
Gavin Johnson
5 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:30:33
McNeil on the right is a ridiculous decision.
Billy Shears
6 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:37:09
Put Mac on the left & put Jack on the right!
Paul Griffiths
7 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:51:00
Such a weak bench. Anyway fingers crossed.
Edward Rogers
8 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:53:45
Just your fingers, Paul?

I've got everything crossed (even the missus!)

Kevin Molloy
9 Posted 20/12/2025 at 19:58:32
let's hope the wind off that Dock is a swirling.

They don't like it up 'em, them cockneys.

Bill Gall
10 Posted 20/12/2025 at 20:27:48
What's he doing with his hands that height???
John Wignall
11 Posted 20/12/2025 at 20:31:44
Unbelievable from O'Brien.
Paul Kossoff
12 Posted 20/12/2025 at 20:33:07
Well done, Jake.

You're a man, not fucking 12!

John Wignall
13 Posted 20/12/2025 at 20:43:46
Arsenal look poor tonight...

But Everton look worse. Too many passengers.

Kieran Kinsella
14 Posted 20/12/2025 at 20:52:43
What an utterly tedious slow paced first half. Looks like two groups of old age pensioners doing light exercise.

One stupid handball the only moment of note. Did both teams overdose on Ambien?

Michael Kenrick
15 Posted 20/12/2025 at 20:56:02
Just so slow, Kieran. This horrible possession football. And us, safety first back to Pickford.

Alcaraz really poor until the very last seconds. It'll take a miracle.

David Wall
16 Posted 20/12/2025 at 21:07:02
Jake O’Brien doing what Pickford should be doing in the 6 yard box, getting his hands to a cross
Paul Clements
18 Posted 20/12/2025 at 21:52:36
Criticism of David Moyes at this stage is ridiculous! What more could he do with such a depleted squad?

The 1st team, when fit, is a match for most in the Premier League, and after only one transfer market. Having a squad is a massive issue, but this will take time.

Have patience, fellow blues.

Kevin Molloy
19 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:01:51
Wow, only caught the last 10 minutes.

We looked as flat as fuck.

Ian Bennett
20 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:08:22
Handball by O'Brien, but I ain't convinced it would go the other way. They'd found a way to waive it away for a push. Same as the Salina kick on Barry. Would go one way, but not other.

VAR is there to help the Sky favourite, remember.

Football is bent, hello, hello.

Craig Walker
21 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:09:30
We need at least one forward early in January. Beto and Barry are Championship standard.

I thought a bit more fight tonight and we could have got something. I don't think Arsenal were vastly superior despite their resources.

Worryingly, the subs added nothing which shows the paucity of options with Dewsbury-Hall and Ndiaye unavailable. It's not as desperate as previous winters but it's frustrating that the same limitations are costing us in such a tight Premier League.

We wasted money over summer on Barry, Dibling and the young fullback, Aznou. Dibling looks lethargic and leggy when he comes on.

Ray Jacques
22 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:14:04
Every time we play a decent team, our ongoing and never ending issues of poor full-backs and absolute dross up front come back to haunt us.

Nine points needed from the next four games and we will be looking good, but the lack of a decent forward needs sorting first week of January.

Ashley Roberts
23 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:24:59
Not much between the sides but Arsenal the better side with strength in depth. Not sure what O’Brien was doing. I thought defensively we were sound and Tim and Garner were good. We just had nothing going forward and Charli was poor today. Barry and Beto did not have many opportunities and McNeil is just too slow. I think we now know why Moyes has not played Dibling. He looked lethargic and looked way out of his depth. I thought Merlin did okay when he came on but we definitely need strikers in January. I know Mykelenko has been getting bad reviews recently but I thought he defended well today. Just a few players short of a reasonable team.
Paul Hewitt
24 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:25:03
We lost to the possible champions with half a team. Let's get it Into context
Merle Urquart
25 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:27:24
An absolutely atrocious and incompetent performance from all concerned there...particularly disappointed with Alcaraz and Grealish too...we are light years behind Arsenal and the final insult Banjo Arse Boy gets a hatrick for Leeds against Palace...lm just sorry of got tickets for the next three home games already
Dave Abrahams
26 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:28:43
Another poor scrappy game with John @ (13) summing it up for me saying “ Arsenal looked poor tonight but Everton looked worse with too many passengers” Definitely with some 4’s 5’s and 6’s if the ratings are marked correctly.
Christy Ring
27 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:32:15
I said during the summer when we let DCL go, be careful what you wish for, and Paul Hewitt said he was looking for too much, but we changed hi contract offer, spent £27m, and others on here couldn't wait to let him go, I rest my case??
Merle Urquart
28 Posted 20/12/2025 at 22:34:47
BtW are our players under instruction to slow down our attacking play? We broke up more of our attacks than the Arsenal defence did tonight

