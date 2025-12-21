Fabrizio Romano drops Jack Grealish signing hint

Jack Grealish was by far the biggest name to join Everton this summer, arriving from Manchester City on a loan deal.

Grealish went from being a peripheral figure for Pep Guardiola, especially over the last two seasons, to being an important cog in the machine for David Moyes on Merseyside. Having won the Premier League Player of the Month for September and registering six goal contributions so far, Grealish has struck a chord with the fans as well as his teammates.

While discussions surrounding the permanent signing of Grealish next summer are premature and depend on how the second half of the season unfolds, the Toffees could possibly retain his services, according to Fabrizio Romano.

“I think it’s a possibility to find a solution with Manchester City because, what I’m told is, Jack Grealish has no way back at Manchester City. So, they believe that chapter is completely closed,” Fabrizio Romano told the Men in Blazers podcast.

“And that’s good news for Everton. He’s very happy at Everton. So, I think they have a chance to find a solution if all parties go in the same direction.”

It remains to be seen how this saga evolves over the next few months, heading into the next summer transfer window but the possibility of signing Grealish on a permanent basis will largely depend on the fee that City will demand.

