Season › 2024-25 › News Everton activate buy option for Carlos Alcaraz Anjishnu Roy 29/05/2025 21comments | Jump to last Everton have activated the buy option in Carlos Alcaraz’s contract, according to reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Blues will be making his stay permanent for a reported fee of €15 million. Signed on loan from Brazilian side Flamengo on the final day of the winter transfer window, Alcaraz made 16 Premier League appearances for the Blues. He scored two goals and registered three assists during that period. Alcaraz scored the final goal of Everton’s season after deciding the 1-0 win over Newcastle United at St James’ Park. “Everton activate €15m buy option clause for Charly Alcaraz from Flamengo. €3m add-ons as part of the package with deal set to be sealed,” Romano posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). Alcaraz also had a clause in his contract that would’ve made his stay permanent after 12 starts. However, with uncertainty surrounding relegation as well as the status of several player contracts, David Moyes was asked to exercise caution regarding the player. As a result, Alcaraz was restricted to making appearances from the bench for most of his loan spell. Despite the limited game time, he has quickly become a fan favourite and signing the 22-year-old Argentine midfielder for a relatively cheap fee is expected to bolster the Blues squad ahead of a busy summer ahead. Reader Comments (21) Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer () Joe McMahon 1 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:10:11 Is it too early to say YES!!? Frank Sheppard 2 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:12:51 That’s good news, and good business for us. Dale Self 3 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:13:33 The early actions to solve the Alcaraz and Gana situations bode well for this window. Even the public Delap chatter, I think that was intended to impress other candidates. Lee Courtliff 4 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:15:26 Excellent news, even if he flops we should be able to move him on quite easily given his age. My Dad told me about a player we loaned in the 70s or 80s who was brilliant until we actually signed him...was it the Rod Stewart lookalike who turned out to be shite?Let's hope Charly has finally found himself a home after quite a few moves for such a young player. Mihir Ambardekar 5 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:16:44 Good forward thinking player with pace who can play in Doucoure’s role and also on wings if we are short Bernard Dooley 6 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:17:44 Sounds good.Need a statement from Everton to seal the deal. Derek Knox 7 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:18:36 This is better news than Delap choosing Chelsea. I can see Charly becoming a mainstay for us, and is already a fan's favourite, just gana to re-sig and we can start to build ! Mike Gaynes 8 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:22:25 Huzzah, hail and hallelujah. Looking forward to watching those rampaging runs for seasons to come. Kevin Molloy 9 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:23:02 could have been Terry Curran Lee. Jay Harris 10 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:25:23 Best news of the day.Charly resigning, Gana about to and Delap choosing the players graveyard. John Raftery 11 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:25:50 Sounds more like Alan Biley, signed by Howard Kendall in the summer of 1981. Had one good game on his debut and then did nothing. Bernard Dooley 12 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:27:15 On another matter; where do Everton statements emanate from these days?Is it Bramley Moore?Where is the ticket office now? Has everyone moved?Just musing. Dean Adams 13 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:52:34 Glad to see Alcaraz being signed. Good positive player and combines well with Beto. Those two could be quite prolific next season, just like Lukaku and Mirallas were. Phil Roberts 14 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:54:40 Jay!!One minute we announce he has arrived and next thing is you have the news he is resigning? Robert Tressell 15 Posted 29/05/2025 at 16:58:34 Good news. Ryan Holroyd will be very restrained if he doesn’t pop up on this thread with an I told you so. Jay Harris 16 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:01:35 Phil LOL,not the best grammar I grant you. Annika Herbert 17 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:02:31 Excellent news, now I just hope the rest of the transfer window is as positive. He could become a key player for us, especially with a full pre season behind him Paul Ferry 18 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:18:59 Fabrizio Romano, the same fella who told us all about Delap and the Everton "project". Great news if true, forgive me for delaying my joyous celebration for a little while. Joe McMahon 19 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:31:43 Paul, stop being so cynical. For what it's worth I just think there is a lot of hype about Delap, like there is around many British strikers, particularly England. Most aren't the next Shearer, Owen, Rooney or Kane. Martin Berry 20 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:35:40 Lee, it was Alan Biley, indeed a Rod Stewart lookalike.I was at his debut, I think he scored two ? then nothing after, certainly wasn't a case of "Hot Legs", more like " I don't Wanna Talk About It"Pleased Charly is sorted ? and if there was a hypothetical scenario on whether we could only sign Charly or Delap, then I would choose the former.Charly could turn out to be a really top player and a great bit of business. Moyes will have alternatives to Delap should he indeed move to Chelsea. The lad from Stuttgart Nick Woltmade looks really good but maybe Bayern are in for him ? Ryan Holroyd 21 Posted 29/05/2025 at 17:41:27 No Robert. I just didn’t see the need to wet the bed when the season just finished 4 days ago. It’s not like we’re signing Lamine Yamal Add Your Comments In order to post a comment, you need to be logged in as a registered user of the site. » Log in now Or Sign up as a ToffeeWeb Member — it's free, takes just a few minutes and will allow you to post your comments on articles and Talking Points submissions across the site. How to get rid of these ads and support TW © ToffeeWeb