Report Barry's ludicrous missed chance costs Everton the win Everton travel to the Stadium of Light to take on high-flying Sunderland with Moyes making no meaningful changes to his line-up. Michael Kenrick 03/11/2025 132comments (last) Sunderland 1 - 1 Everton Everton travel to the Stadium of Light to take on high-flying Sunderland, who have slipped down to 7th place in the Premier League table amongst the group of six teams with five wins each. Thierno Barry leads the attack in the only change made by David Moyes as he fails to come up with anything new to solve Everton's increasing goal drought. Beto is named on the bench, which also includeD Charly Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling, and Merlin Röhl. First Half The big Monday Night game got underway at the Stadium of Light with Garner booting it back to Pickford, Barry heading it down to Garner who smacked it first time, inches wide. What a start that woulda been! Everton enjoyed some early possession but made no use of it until Ndiaye was denied the ball. Reinildo was given almost too much room to advance down the left until stalled. Dewsbury-Hall tried to feed Barry on the counter but the big man was the wrong side of his markers. A better attack saw Dewsbury-Hall advance and pull it back to Ndiaye but he couldn't pull the trigger and Barry's attempt was blocked at source, Garner too was stopped. Gueye advanced and looked to push the ball through to Barry but got it all wrong. There was little in the way of a press from the Black Cats and Everton were able to show how limited their options were as they failed to retain the ball. Ndiaye was gifted a bad pass in midfield but the counter never looked really on and Barry messed it up. On a long ball, Traore fought for a wild strike, well wide. Ndiaye got free and tried to get Barry going, but that didn't work, so Iliman Ndiaye went on his own, a tremendous jinking dribble infield, beat five defenders, and smacked a fantastic shot on the run and into the net past a static Roefs. Brilliant from him! Sadiki felt he had been gyped by the referee and he then went after Garner, diving in and the Black Cats collectively lost the plot. Should have been a straight red card but he got away with a yellow. Mukiele then got involved and he was booked for dissent. Everton had more possession but gave it up too easily. Everton worked it around again and Grealish curled a shot the wrong way, through Xhaka's legs and off the face of the post! Sadiki made another mistake and gifted the ball to Barry, Grealish advancing released Dewsbury-Hall but his cross in was very weak. Everton forced a turnover, Grealish put in a fabulous delivery to Barry coming in at the far post for him to burst the net. But No! Somehow, he skied it high over the ball from 3 yards. Just incredible. Sunderland finally got behind the Everton back line, Le Fee crossing for Traore who missed it completely! What a let-off for Everton. Grealish tried to move things on from the inside channel but went backwards and, when they lost the ball, Barry decided to dive in on Sadiki. Stupid tackle; stupid yellow card. After 35 minutes, Sunderland finally stepped up and put pressure on Everton, ending with Geertruida belting a shot over Pickford's bar. Everton still stood off, allowing Sunderland to come forward, Traore causing problems but the Everton defence holding. Keane saved Everton, talking the ball off Isidor's toes before he could shoot. Sunderland drove at Everton again and again, Keane with another key intervention on Traore and the Everton defence continued to be tested, a tremendous cross in looked like trouble but somehow Keane again heading it out of a bear-pit in Pickford's 6-yard box. Gana was fouled in the centre-circle but produced nothing from the free-kick, the home side looking for any way forward. But Everton had withstood the late rally by the home side to cling to their slender lead at the break. But it should have been 3-0 with Grealish and Barry on the scoresheet. Second Half With their first attack, Sunderland were ahead. Everton failed to clear the ball, Xhaka smashing it first time, deflected off Tarkowski's toe and Pickford well beaten. Sunderland came surging back from the restart, Le Fee's shot glanced off Isidor and almost beat Pickford again but he readjusted brilliantly to paw it away. Everton tried to settle it down with some possession play, but then took it all the way back to Pickford before Dewsbury-Hall lost it in midfield. Garner tried to dribble out but lost the ball, Hume went in far too hard on Grealish but only gets a yellow card. Grealish chases down Hume and steals the ball off him before he is fouled by Xhaka. Free-kick wide left, which almost created a chance. Beto on for Barry. A ponderous Sunderland attack finally broke down and Dewsbury-Hall tried to release Beto but his through-ball was intercepted. Ndiaye needed treatment but walked off, with Dwight McNeil on in his place. Everton were stretched again in defence, Sunderland winning a corner, then a long throw causing havoc, the ball coming off Gana's face onto his arm but no penalty. Grealish had a chance to counter but shockingly lost the ball to Traore! And the blacks were back on their heels, another long throw from Mukiele. 70 minutes and no further changes from Moyes to change the relentless pattern of Sunderland attack after Sunderland attack... only a matter of time? Keane inadvertently handled a cross at close range, but no penalty. VAR check complete. But Sunderland did get a corner that caused havoc. Everton tried to break out but a poor Grealish pass lost the ball, fortunately Garner fouled. Sunderland created a great chance for Isidor but he mishit the shot and Pickford was able to gather. But still Everton struggled to get forward until Beto won an advanced throw-in for O'Brien leading to Everton's first touch in the Sunderland area in the second half -- on 78 minutes. It earned a corner but Hume was fouled. Sadiki got in a good cross, the header not held by Pickford for a corner. Xhaka's brilliant delivery caused havoc, with Mukiele faking a boot in the face. Mykolenko produced Everton's first shot of the second half, in the 85th minute, fielded by Roefs. Iroegbunam was fouled for a central free-kick. Grealish beat his man but the cross was far too close to Roefs. Another long throw from Mukiele, lots of argy-bargy in the Everton area, but cleared as at least 6 minutes were added on. Mukiele with another long throw. A quick Everton break, Grealish picking out Alcaraz, two on one, but he couldn't produce a shot and it evaporated. Alcarz then put in a late tackle for a yellow card, with added time over and only 1 point instead of 3 for Everton.

Sunderland: Roefs; Mukiele [Y:17'], Ballard, Geertruida; Hume [Y:53'], Xhaka, Sadiki [Y:16'], Reinildo; Traore (82' Talbi), Le Fee; Isidor (83' Brobbey).

Subs not Used: Patterson, Neil, Rigg, Mayenda, O'Nien, Adingra, Masuaku.

Everton: Pickford, O'Brien (83' Iroegbunam), Tarkowski, Keane, Mykolenko, Gana, Garner, Ndiaye (62' McNeil), Dewsbury-Hall (83' Alcaraz [Y:90+4']), Grealish, Barry [Y:32'] (57' Beto).

Subs not Used: Travers, Dibing, Coleman, Rohl, Aznou. Disclaimer () Shaun Parker 1 Posted 03/11/2025 at 18:53:21 For fuck's sake!!!Same old line-up except Beto out and Barry in.Bloody hell, Moyes... can you not change things around?Starting to look like Dyche Mk 2.I do not see anything positive from this game. Jeff Armstrong 2 Posted 03/11/2025 at 18:59:24 Remember what happened last time Moyes made wholesale changes? We lost at Wolves in the League Cup, in a terrible performance.The only change I think he should have made was Alcaraz for Barry. (Beto or Barry) Pat Kelly 3 Posted 03/11/2025 at 18:59:53 Who knew? David Wall 4 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:01:26 Same goddamn team all the time, the only change is Barry for Beto, which has been tried before and didn't work.When is Moyes gonna realize significant change is needed to get a different result??? Conor McCourt 5 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:05:12 I wanna see Gana do a man-marking job on Xhaka. He conducts everything and runs the game for them. Hopefully we don't let him breathe tonight. A big game tonight we need a performance. Tony Heron 6 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:06:14 God help us! Moyes must photostat the teamsheet and get the Tippex out to change Beto to Barry and vice versa every game! Ryan Holroyd 7 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:07:09 I feel sorry for Barry. Isolated up front with a ponderous midfield behind him. Derek Knox 8 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:09:48 I was expecting a bit of a change, but No! I just hope, if things aren't going to Plan Z, he makes early changes! Colin Glassar 9 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:11:44 Napoleon once said, “When you see your enemy digging his own grave, leave him be”. Moyes will never change his stubborn ways until it's too late.For his sake, I hope we get a result today. Ryan Holroyd 10 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:13:09 It's the Number 10 that kills me. Alcaraz isn't a superstar but he works hard and usually there to pick up 2nd balls. Dewsbury-Hall just sits on Garner's and Gueye's knees and the centre-forward is isolated upfront. Grealish slows everything down. Kevin Molloy 11 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:16:04 I'm pleased Barry is starting. This could be a good game for him. Remember, this is supposed to be fun. A diversion from the shite of daily life. We've got Grealish on one wing and Ndiaye on the other. Ian Bennett 12 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:19:23 Disappointed not to see more change to be honest.I'd have gone Garner at right-back, O'Brien and Tarkowski centre-backs, and Alcaraz at Number 10.Dewsbury-Hall, Obrien at right back, and flip-flopping on Beto vs Barry isn't working. Mick O'Malley 13 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:21:11 Ryan @7 agreed, and I'm a bit pissed off Alcaraz isn't starting. I think he always plays better away from home. I would have liked to have seen Röhl start as well. UTFT Jimmy Carr 14 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:21:56 Agreed Kevin (11). I've got no problem with the line-up. It's the result I'm interested in. David Bromwell 15 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:22:51 Fair point, Kevin, however, there are clear weaknesses in this team and Moyes does have options within the squad but he seems very reluctant to use them. So if it's going well, great; but if not, please can we see some changes. David Cooper 16 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:23:45 I really really hoped Moyes 2.0 would not turn into Dyche 1.0 when things started to go wrong. Dyche certainly never had the quality of players on the bench that Moyes has today. That might explain his reluctance to change... but Moyes cannot say that today. Why would he think the same team with Barry for Beto that lost 0-3 v the poor Spuds team?It must come down to that, no matter what happens in training, Moyes has a list of the players he trusts. Those appear week by week on the team sheet to start and the rest are there to be shuffled on when we are losing.Has Moyes 2.0 lost his way? Has what used to happen doesn't work any more? Now, having said all that, I would love to be proved wrong with a win! Any less and we will soon be in the Bottom 6 again. I thought we had had enough of that in the last 4 years! Bill Gall 17 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:25:19 Same team that can't score. I'm beginning to think the introduction of Dibling, Alcaraz and Röhl were only bought for when we go behind. Experienced managers fade when unable to face the truth in using a Number 9 that can't score puts you at the wrong end of the table. Michael Kenrick 18 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:26:28 What a nice young businessman their owner and Chairman is, talking now to Carra and Co, Kyriel Louis-DreyfusNo doubt comparisons drawn to the non-appearances of our somewhat older and less visible Chairman. Shaun Parker 19 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:26:44 #Dyche Mk 2 Shaun Parker 20 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:28:51 Mykolenko is awful.Gana needs a rest.But let's not worry, Dibling is really impressive in training and I'm sure, with 5 minutes left, Moyes will ring the changes. Another night of drudgery awaits. Mihir Ambardekar 21 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:31:04 I'm worried. We are predictable. The pattern of play needs to change. We have 2 shit full-backs from an attacking point of view. I don't get the obsession with playing Dewsbury-Hall. Derek Knox 22 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:36:35 Why is it when we are on Sky Main Event/Football, they analyse all the previous games, in boring detail, and leave talking about us till nearly kick-off ? I know we haven't got a lot to analyse, or talk about, but it is our time in the limelight! Andy Crooks 23 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:40:05 I think we will win tonight. I think Barry will score and I believe it will kick-start his career with us. Derek Knox 24 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:42:36 Andy, it may (hopefully) kickstart his career, but will it kick the KFC reject's arse too? Craig Walker 25 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:44:08 Derek, because all that matters to Sky are the so-called big teams. The graphic earlier about Premier League managers moving to “big teams” and Spurs are deemed to be one of them, so too were Newcastle. Tony Abrahams 26 Posted 03/11/2025 at 19:50:01 I hope you're correct, Andy, because we most definitely need a result tonight. Christy Ring 27 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:00:16 Tonight's result is massive, especially as Moyes has just changed Barry for Beto yet again, as in previous games, and it hasn't worked either way. I'm hoping it works, but if not, he has to make 4/5 changes going forward, or he's in bother? Jerome Shields 28 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:27:48 Typical Moyes a galvanised display so far. Grant Rorrison 29 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:49:58 For the first 35 minutes, Sunderland didn't even look like a Premier League team. We should have been at least 2 up. Last 10 minutes we look a bit dodgy ourselves. Hope we don't regret not scoring more. Merle Urquart 30 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:54:47 Anyone out there still think Barry isn't a fucking fraud?These biffs we have up front are killing us! Lee Courtliff 31 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:55:57 How many times have we seen this...1 nil up but don't score the second and we're hanging on. We've played well overall but we've been down this road so many times it's hard not to fear the worst.Feel for Barry, he's done a good job tonight but his confidence must be shot after that miss. Hopefully Beto will get a chance on a breakaway in the second half. COYB. David Wall 32 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:58:24 First 30 minutes, we looked really solid, pounced on their mistakes, and could've been two or three up. Last 15 minutes, we retreated and we were holding on for half-time.First 15 minutes in the second half is critical, Dewsbury-Hall needs to stop giving the ball away. Tony Heron 33 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:58:40 Dewsbury-Hall is having a stinker. Where is he supposed to be playing? Barry? No words. Michael Kenrick 34 Posted 03/11/2025 at 20:59:28 Really brilliant goal by Ndiaye. But we should have powered through them when they lost their rag. Instead, we missed our chances and allowed them to come right back at us... incredible it took them 35 minutes!All to play for in Part 2: how will Moyes ensure we leave with all 3 points? Jerome Shields 35 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:00:31 Need to get to half time. Need to try to push up a bit. Too deep. Dave Abrahams 36 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:00:31 Andy (23),I'm thinking the same as you about Barry, still on his own up front mostly, yes he should have scored but I can see little things in him, some are not coming off but if, there”s that word again, he gets a goal I'm hoping it will revitalise his time with us.We started off very well and kept it up and really should have come off with a bigger lead which we deserve, but those last ten minutes or so we relinquished our hold on the game, hopefully with a few subs on in the second half we can go again and get the three points. David Wall 37 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:00:45 Dewsbury-Hall should be given 10 minutes in the second half... If he doesn't improve, get Alcaraz on. Merle Urquart 38 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:03:27 Nail-biting 2nd half to follow. Jerome Shields 39 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:29:09 Moyes has made a mess of this: too deep and McNeil. Kevin Molloy 40 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:55:44 I have to say, this is deeply concerning. We've spent £100M on players that Moyes doesn't think can improve that team. We spend £30M on a striker who can't dislodge Beto.We spend £40M on a winger who can't get in ahead of McNeil.We spend £20M on a midfielder who's not started a gameAnd £12M on a full back who can't get in ahead of Coleman. Grant Rorrison 41 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:56:49 That was the worst second half I've ever seen us play. We made Sunderland good. Well, not that good as we still should have won despite offering nothing but for that donkey, Tarkowski. Oh, and what the fuck was Alcaraz doing not playing in Beto at the end? Or is the answer too obvious? George Cumiskey 42 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:57:29 Moyes is a fucking disgrace. He played for a draw from the minute they scored. Craig Walker 43 Posted 03/11/2025 at 21:58:45 Why did we stop playing football and persisted with launching it to two of the most ineffective forwards we've ever had? I still don't know which is the least bad option up front. You just knew when Barry missed from 2 yards that we'd regret it. I was pleased to get 1-1 in the end because I thought a Sunderland penalty was looking increasingly likely. Martin Farrington 44 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:01:16 Words cannot express... Derek Thomas 45 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:01:22 Yes If pressed, I would've taken the draw.Fans, Teams, Managers X 2 = 6. Five out of 6 probably see it as 2 points lost -- except one, who will see it as a point gained.Beto and Barry, a pair of useless interchangeable big Galoots.Should've been out of sight after 30 mins.Could've been won at the death.Keane my MotM. Ray Jacques 46 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:03:14 When that idiot missed, I thought we would lose. He's finished at Everton already, Moise Kean Mk 2.After that and the second half, I'm relieved with a draw.Get a centre-forward on 1 January. I don't care who. He cannot be worse than the two puddings we have. Neil Lawson 47 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:03:46 The headline is appalling. Really bad miss. Yes. But strikers miss. Barry was contributing well up to then. Moyes intent on destroying him and punishing him for his miss. Dreadful management. Beto awful. McNeil a disgrace. Dewsbury-Hall should have been hooked. Getting overwhelmed in the 2nd half and Moyes did fuck-all until too late. Beginning to despair of him. Relegation performance 2nd half. Keane outstanding. What a turn around for him this season but we should have been out of sight and, when we weren't, Moyes should have acted. Hating watching us at the moment. Phillip Warrington 48 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:04:02 Once again, had we taken our chances, we would have been praising Moyes... Such a fine line. Tom Bowers 49 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:05:30 A point is better than nothing but Moyes will never change.We have poor strikers and once again it cost us.Trying to play defence for too long always backfires for Everton but they got away with it. Still we are what we are and that is a mid-table team until the strike force improves and Moyes changes -- which we all know he will not. Kevin Molloy 50 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:05:36 I'm starting to understand why we're not playing well. Moyes ain't happy with the players we bought. He clearly does not rate Dibling or Barry. That's a lot of money. Which begs the question. Why isn't he happy? What the fuck went on over the summer??? Shaun Parker 51 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:05:49 We have 2 full backs who are shite. None of them can get up and down the wing. So they simply pass along the back line or back to the keeper. Who then insists on twating it long every time and straight back to their keeper. For fuck's sake, stop it!!!Typical shite from Moyes. Trying to change things with 7 minutes to go.I have only been looking up the table this season. Sadly it's back to looking below us and how many points we are off the Bottom 3. Ian Bennett 52 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:06:45 Very limited bunch of players. Only skill they have is passing back to a goalkeeper.There's a reason we've held onto most during the PSR crises. It's because most are shite. Jerome Shields 53 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:08:49 Moyes tried to hold on with the goal, then he reverted to the draw.The subbing of McNeil for Ndiaye was a dreadful decision. Barry with a yellow was too much of a risk for Moyes.I actually expected more from Moyes, but he will be content with a draw. Simon Dalzell 54 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:09:17 Dreadful. Moyes remains the biggest problem. Dave Abrahams 55 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:10:14 Merle(38) Well you predicted that very well. We were very good for most of the first half. Very poor for the second half.The two full-backs were very poor for both halves. Once Ndiaye went off, I expected little going forward.Very happy with the point -- it was deserved for a very dominant performance in those first 35 minutes.The dugout looked like “The Last Of The Summer Wine” with Moyes talking to himself and Irvine and the fella who was at West Ham with Moyes just looking at him and offering nothing. I never saw Baines — maybe they sent him to the cafe to get the teas ready.Dibling still on the bench with the two fellas in green jerseys and the young German kid along for the ride. Kevin Molloy 56 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:11:01 That McNeil sub was a pivot point of our season. The implications of it are stark. We all know how poor he's been, yet he gets in ahead of our star signing. Grant Rorrison 57 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:14:32 I don't know how that Sunderland side have won 5 games this season. Gives me hope that we won't get relegated. I expect that they'll massively drop off second half of season and finish nowhere near their current position. George Cumiskey 58 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:16:29 Simon @ 54 spot on mate. Colin Glassar 59 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:18:39 Don't blame Barry, who's useless. Blame the manager for his tactics, formation, pathetic use of substitutions, negativity, etc… He looks old and clueless on the sideline. Mark Murphy 60 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:21:52 We were well on top. They had lost their heads and the referee.Then, on 20 minutes, Moyes is making "slow it down" gestures... and we let them back into it. 2 points lost. Colin Glassar 61 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:23:28 My point exactly, Mark. Moyes told the players to start walking on 20 minutes. It's there for everyone to see. John Williams 62 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:24:12 You cannot complain when you don t know the full story.I have heard that Dibling is very poor in training and, if that's the case, you don't put him on the pitch unless you are desperate.In the second half, I thought Grealish and Dewsbury-Hall were very poor.I also think Sunderland are not any great shakes, they will start falling down the Premier League, with displays like that. Bill Gall 63 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:24:25 These results will continue while you have a safety-first manager. David Moyes is a seasoned professional who believes a mid-table position as successful. Andy Meighan 64 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:25:39 If Barry's howler goes in, we are cruising. Then again, if me auntie had balls, etc.I've praised Moyes to the hilt... not no more. I'd love to know how the likes of Bournemouth, Brighton, Brentford, and now Sunderland identify these progressive young managers, yet we employ dinosaurs like Moyes, Dyche, Allardyce and Benitez. We are a laughing stock -- a complete joke of a club.We are out of the League Cup, not going to trouble the European places, definitely not going to win the FA Cup. All we are going to do is languish in mid-table to near the relegation zone.What a fucking miserable club this is to support, that game was there for the taking tonight because, let's face it, they were poor. But no -- we let them back in and lo and behold hang on for a point.And please... what was the McNeil sub about? Ahead of Alcaraz who at least looks interested when he gets his customary 7 or 8 minutes. I just hope Ndiaye is nothing serious cos, without him... well. Nick Page 65 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:28:21 Unfortunately, Bil,l the vast majority of the fan base think mid-table is successful. There's no arse in this team. Fulham will come at us full tilt and we'll be looking over our shoulder a-fuckin-gain! Phil Sammon 66 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:28:37 Why would we spend all that money on Dibling and Barry and send Armstrong out on loan? Different positions, but if you're going to have ‘project players' then don't go spending £60M on them. Develop the ones you already have. How is there not a young striker at the club that can come in and do a job? Why bother having a youth team and academy? Mal van Schaick 67 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:30:24 We started brightly and were reasonably in control at half time, then we capitulated and dropped deeper, lost control of midfield, went to pieces.And then Moyes got involved with McNeil substitution. A monumental cock up. Röhl and Iroegbunam should have been on to strengthen the middle.Snatching a draw from the jaws of a win. Disappointing. Stuart Sharp 68 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:30:38 I cannot agree that Moyes is the biggest problem, but it's hard to defend him tonight. The Barry for Beto switch on 53 minutes made little sense. And then he changed nothing despite us having zero possession in their half. McNeil only came on because of injury. So was Moyes content with what he was watching? I just do not get it. Andrew McLawrence 69 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:33:14 Would have been better bringing on Dwight Yoakem than McNeil. Clueless all round. George Cumiskey 70 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:33:28 Moyes is a coward of a manager and always will be. Nicks a goal then hangs on for grim death hoping they won't score.When they normally do, he makes changes with a few minutes to go. Derek Knox 71 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:35:06 KFC are always looking for staff -- one with experience in that field, the other equally useless.Two for one and null their contracts... Fuck Off, B & B!!! Stuart Sharp 72 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:37:12 Nick... "the vast majority of the fan base think mid-table is successful".How many did you ask? Ridiculous comment. Jim Bennings 73 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:38:24 Lucky in the end to come away with a point, that second half was truly abysmal, why the actual fuck can we not play two halves of football?Nobody wants to keep changing managers but eventually results will mean, much like Dyche this time last year, a position is simply untenable.If we don't beat Fulham on Saturday, we have another break with internationals then another Monday night away game at Old Trafford, a graveyard of a venue against a resurgent Man Utd side.December could be looking very bleak for us if we don't start to change this spiralling season. Ian Pilkington 74 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:38:53 Moyes settled for a point as soon they equalised. He should have been paid off with thanks last May.Choosing McNeil instead of Dibling to replace Ndiaye can only be described by the same adjective that Michael correctly described Barry's miss: ludicrous. Jimmy Carr 75 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:39:26 Ludicrous headline which only feeds the constant negativity served up on here. Michael Kenrick needs to be sold. I said before the game I'd take a point and, to be honest, I'm not massively disappointed. We could have lost that easily. We're looking decidedly more mid-table with each passing week. It's frustrating but it's better than being relegation fodder. If Moyes is not picking players because he doesn't fancy them, why did he authorise the signings? I think it's more likely that he's convinced he's got his best eleven on the pitch, regardless of what the fans think his best eleven is. He's nothing if not stubborn. We move on. Colin Glassar 76 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:41:45 I said before the game, we never win on Monday Night Football. Sad to be proven right. Andrew Bentley 77 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:41:51 Feel sorry for our strikers. Yes Barry missed a sitter but his confidence looks shot. Just needs a goal off his arse, knee back of his head and I'm sure he will come good. Looks like he's got the weight of the world on his shoulders. Please Moyes don't flip-flop again and put Beto in at the start against Fulham. Apart from that, they really get feck all to play off. Jim Bennings 78 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:45:39 Our summer recruitment was dreadful.A load of players not ready.Not ready, not ready, that's all we ever fucking hear with our signings, how come other clubs signings are always ready?Why didn't we try to sign Kubo then instead of Dibling?Why didn't we try to sign a more experienced striker instead of Barry?Why didn't we keep Ashley Young instead of playing a 6'6 right back, or even better, sign a proper right back?Our recruitment absolutely dreadful and we are now suffering from it, feels like Moyes bringing McNeil on too was him spitting his dummy out and making that exact point. about the recruitment in summer Colin Glassar 79 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:47:25 Downwards by the looks of it, Jimmy. You must admit the McNeil substitution was genius as was the Tweedledee for Tweedledumb. Andrew Keatley 80 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:49:53 Someone - Pickford probably - needs to have a strong word with Tarkowski. The way he drops deeper and deeper to try to block shots has cost us at least twice this season. He needs a rest.Time to start with O’Brien and Keane at centre-half and give Coleman a start. Michael Kenrick 81 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:51:11 Ludicrous: absurd or incongruous to the point of provoking ridicule and laughter.I rest my case. Merle Urquart 82 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:51:20 I know lm probably viewed as a bluff old reactionary but what really sticks like a fishbone in my throat is that there is the kernel of a side here... but this festering miserable shithouse we have for a manager will not change his tactics.We've played essentially 4-5-1 now since 2004... it is the most turgid depressing soul destroying formation ever invented. The only way we improve is a new manager with a totally different philosophy. We are the worst watch by a country mile in this league. George Stuart 83 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:51:35 Aussie here. Woke up. Dialed in at 40 mins, 1-0. Glad to see it... but if we get to half time, we could lose this.Moyes will try to defend that for 45 minutes. He'll fail. Our heads will go down and we will lose. Close.I thought Moyes had improved. Still cautious to a fault but not as bad as he used to be.Beto and Barry should not play in blue ever again. I like Betto BTW. He should be the attitude coach for the kids. Dale Self 84 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:51:54 That second half was as bad as anything served up by Dyche, and he didn't have Jack. We may be in the shit here. Marco won't be feeling sorry for us. Martin Berry 85 Posted 03/11/2025 at 22:58:07 That second half performance was as dreadful as the away shirt. Why McNeil was brought on is a mystery, at least Dibling would have offered pace.It was also blatantly obvious that we were being overrun in midfield in the second half, yet it took the Manager so long to realize it and too late.As for the striker situation, it's Groundhog Day every match.The striker who starts is then subbed and replaced, the replacement in turn will start next match and be replaced by the man he replaced in the previous match. Confused? Nnot really. Jimmy Carr 86 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:07:41 Colin (79) probably but I'm not fearing a relegation battle, not at the moment anyway. Barry looks a better footballer than Beto and worth persevering with, but we need another striker in January if we can find one. At the end of the day, we're creating chances thanks to improved attacking play. The hysteria about Moyes, the negativity etc is just the usual 'ludicrous' ToffeeWeb bollocks. Encouraged by the site itself of course. Kunal Desai 87 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:09:30 I'll say it again, I sense friction between the manager and CEO or recruitment team. What's the reason for him not wanting to use all the summer signings? Because they weren't the players he wanted or because the CEO told them these are the players you're getting and to deal with it.TFG have a big decision to make in the summer, they're unlikey to get rid of a CEO and newly formed recruitment team and therefore, if they can't get on the same page sharpish, then it'll be the manager that'll need replacing come the summer. Ron Marr 88 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:10:52 The dugout looked like “The Last Of The Summer Wine” with Moyes talking to himself and Irvine and the fella who was at West Ham with Moyes just looking at him and offering nothing.Hilarious and sad at the same time, Dave A.Blues waiting for a striker to appear is starting to feel like we're Waiting for Godot. Michael Kenrick 89 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:11:03 Yeah, Jimmy, I actually write all the 'negative' posts myself... but it's bloody hard work! Kieran Kinsella 90 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:11:57 Any team, much less one without strikers, needs productivity from the Number 10. Dewsbury-Hall offers neither goals nor assists. That is a big problem compounded by the lack of productivity from our fall-backs. We are reliant on magic from the wingers or set pieces. That means it doesn't take a genius to figure out how to stifle our gameplan. Josh Horne 91 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:14:20 With every game, the recruitment looks more unfathomable. Lightweight midfield that is incapable of imposing itself on a match for anything beyond 20-minute bursts. Full-backs that offer nothing whatsoever going forward, and the slowest centre-back pairing in the Premier League, which forces us to play ridiculously deep. Awful miss from Barry. He clearly knows it though. At what point will Moyes question whether persistently substituting strikers at half-time might be part of the problem? Barry and Beto are in a team that creates next to nothing for strikers, they are on a hiding to nothing. Other than the chance Barry missed, was there another decent cross into the box? Ndiaye is in a class of his own at Everton, we will be lucky to keep him until the end of the season. Rob Dolby 92 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:14:49 Barry does look a better footballer than Beto but that isn't exactly praise.The miss from 2 yards ended the game for us and gave them all of the momentum. I expected him to get the hook just after the hour and, looking back now, Moyes should have left him on as Beto was anonymous. We know Beto is shite whereas Barry has potential to be better than shit and hooking him every 45 mins will crush his confidence.It's got to the point where Moyes should be considering other players as a striker. We are playing with 10 men each game. The current 2 strikers will get him the sack.The first 30 minutes was as good as we have played against an average team. The following 60 minutes was the worst all season, 2nd to every ball.Dewsbury-Hall is hopeless off the ball and was again lucky to get 80 minutes.Alcaraz had a great chance and should have lobbed the keeper early instead of clinging onto the ball.Grealish must be wondering how he has ended up with us.Won the lot and now playing with lads who hate the football.On tonight's showing, a top-half finish is a long way away.We have 1 player who has scored more than 1 goal all season —says it all. Merle Urquart 93 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:17:09 I'm thrilled you're happy with that, Jimmy... you will no doubt be entertained further with shear gay abandon by Davey's thrilling attacking play where every game is there to be won. What a season you're in for... mid to bottom and out of the cup in January. Whoopee-fucking-do! Mike Price 94 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:26:31 People thinking we're not in a relegation fight need to wake up.We're abject, and only an injury to Ndiaye or Grealish away from free fall.The strikers are laughable but the people who scouted and recruited them are getting paid to work in professional sports and have blown £70M when you include their contracts.Moyes was needed as a short-term solution… but we'll stay the worst team to watch until he goes. Jimmy Carr 95 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:37:41 So Merle (93), we've nearly been relegated for three successive seasons, we've undertaken at best half of a squad rebuild, we've appointed a manager known for his caution, and I never actually said I was happy. So you were expecting to push for the Champions League or Europa League this season, were you? Good luck with that one. Derek Thomas 96 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:39:58 Jimmy @ 75: "If Moyes is not picking players because he doesn't fancy them, why did he authorise the signings?"Because Jimmy, there's a good chance he had nothing to do with them, we seem to have this set of collective 'Recruitment Group' wallahs running things now.The fact that Sunderland could go 2nd above Man City if they won seemed to play on their mind, then Garner(?) hit the post more or less from the kick-off fightened them even more.At 6s & 7s doesn't begin to cover it. They were all over the place like mad woman's shit. They were losing it good style diving in, rolling about. More chances missed, Then a goal down, Barry's miss...Then, all of a sudden, for some reason, it changes... What the fuck???I blinked and missed Moyes's 'Slow it down' moment: if true, well, words fail me… but, on second thoughts, why am I suprised? Dale Self 97 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:42:44 Thanks Mike, I was trying to get the courage to say that. Moyes has built hopes on a rigid system with few options from the bench. We are one injury away from a crisis. Wolves, Burnley, Leeds and West Ham are the only other clubs showing such dysfunctional form. West Ham could turn it around and that leaves it a bit close. Si Cooper 98 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:43:18 The manager summed it up in his after-match interview. For most of the first half, we were the better team, but then it reversed completely and we ended up grateful to get away with a draw.I didn't agree with all the subs and the timing of them, but players should be doing better in any case.We are all over the place too often, rather than seemingly in a rut or on the slippery slope. Jimmy Carr 99 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:45:54 Derek (96), Moyes is part of that recruitment group along with the CEO etc. Also, he's always said that the manager must have the final say on signings. I don't doubt he didn't scout them, but he must have signed off on them at some point. Merle Urquart 100 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:47:41 Heaven forbid, Jimmy, we'll be this season's Nottingham Forest or last season's Aston Villa or Newcastle the season before that. All by the way struggling or relegated teams before.We've got a new stadium, new owners and regressed with the appointment of the second dullest dullard in football after Sean Dyche. We survived in spite of these two — not because of them. Alan McGuffog 101 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:55:36 Seasons come, seasons go. Decades come, decades go. We will continue to make up the numbers in the Premier League. We will have the occasional purple patch and then slump back into mediocrity. I must take issue with those who say "We are Everton" as if it's a magic charm. Yes, we are Everton… and we are a club on a par with Brentford, Fulham and Bournemouth. In our dreams!Forty years of mediocrity! Colin Malone 102 Posted 03/11/2025 at 23:59:02 In my opinion, Ndiaye's defensive duties should be taken away from him. By the 70th minute, he is knackered. I compare him to Salah. How many times do you see Salah chasing back? Annika Herbert 103 Posted 04/11/2025 at 00:46:08 Jimmy @ 75, if you were happy enough watching that second half display, then I would be shocked. It was awful.Whilst Moyes may feel he has his best 11 on the field, results are clearly showing he has hit it wrong. The man never changes, it's the same old shit every game.We need a new, young manager with fresh ideas and a Plan B. Because he will never change his ways, or his lineup. Mike Gaynes 104 Posted 04/11/2025 at 01:22:07 Ndiaye is Everton's second-leading tackler and 16th in the Premier League. He is a total footballer, his efforts critical to the team at both ends of the pitch. And Colin wants him to simply drop half of his game.Are you kidding???Jim #78, we did try very hard to sign Kubo. So did Bayern, PSG and Arsenal. He hasn't moved yet. We also bid for multiple experienced strikers -- Fofana and Dovbyk to name two -- who chose not to come. Mark Taylor 105 Posted 04/11/2025 at 01:34:34 I think you have to give Barry another chance. The miss was awful but Beto has done the same and at least Barry looked like he might be a footballer one day.Dewsbury-Hall's level has dropped off a cliff, the full-backs as usual offer nothing coming forward. It's almost embarrassing to watch Mykolenko try and be 'offensive'. McNeil and Beto stank the place out when they came on. Dibling must be offering nothing in training, nor Aznou, if not deemed better than their alternatives. Rohl also has to be worth a look, maybe instead of Dewsbury-Hall. Something, anything... I hope Ndiaye is okay — without him, we would be nigh on entirely toothless. Were some people thinking this bunch of misfits could make Top 10? People say we shouldn't be happy with lower mid-table, and I'm not happy with it, but that is the reality. Let's hope it isn't worse. That second half was one of our worst ever. Steve Brown 107 Posted 04/11/2025 at 01:43:38 The second half was disgraceful. An xG in the second half of 0.02 which sums up the display. The manager was going for a draw the moment Sunderland equalised.The substitutions were a disaster: 1) McNeil on ahead of Dibling; 2) Dewsbury-Hall not replaced until the 83rd minute; 3) Röhl left on the bench when Gueye was knackered.On Thierno Barry, as terrible as that miss was, I think he should start against Fulham. He links up play slightly better and looks like he is, on occasion, in control of his legs. Paul Griffiths 108 Posted 04/11/2025 at 04:05:22 MK (18), completely agree about Sunderland's chairman. There's someone on here who seems to revel in the lack of communication and appearance by the TFG lot, because it's their way. Therefore, is it right? Are you kidding???Remember that basketball lad who joined the TFG team, grabbed a scarf, screamed that he couldn't wait to be at The Old Lady in a few weeks? He hasn't got off his arse. Friedkin could not pinpoint the city on a map, but he knows all about the glitzy stadium on the river.But hey, it's their way. No probs. Well, it isn't our way and if things continue as they have been after that unspeakably ineffective transfer window (again tonight we had to watch the fruits of the ace TFG recruitment team), their way will become a focus of growing complaint.Grant (41), I completely understand why Alcaraz did not put the ball through to the pitiful one-on-one Beto (and it looks like you do too). As soon as I thought that might happen, I set up the Benny Hill tune. Beto would have stepped over the ball or poked it to one of theirs. He and Barry are the worst striking pair I have seen at our club in over five decades. At least Alan Biley scored 3 in 19. These two clowns have scored one between them in 10 league games: in effect, 1 in 20. I feel sorry for Barry in a sort of pathos way, but that miss – that might not have been as bad as ace poacher Beto on international duty – was tragically comical and tragically expected. Beto has drained every drop of sympathy from me.It's not enough to feel sympathy and offer an excuse or two; these two are supposed to be top division strikers. Oh, where oh where are you, Mikael Madar, Stuart Barlow, Mick Ferguson, Aurona Kone, Michael Branch, Brett Angell, Oumar Niasse, John Spencer, João Alves de Assis Silva? We need you more than ever now. Would any of you sign a contract for the rest of the season?Almost as absurd as Barry's howler was the decision to bring useless McNeil on, who hopefully will go in the next window. Preston? Burnley? Accrington? Some mill town or other as he reminds me of Hovis, clogs, and little lads pushing bikes up cobble street slopes. He was shocking. Didn't look like he gave a shit. Shocking from Moyes to put that mill-town misfit on ahead of Dibling and Alcaraz. I fear that Dibling might be gone over the summer for less than we paid for him. Wouldn't blame him.I guess that we will just have to hope that our two miserable misfiring B's get better and do better. Seems unlikely at the moment, but let's hope. Thank Sheedy for Iliman Ndiaye: the one shining light today (Keane was good, yet again). Fingers (everything) crossed that Iliman is able to play at the weekend.And if we didn't already know it, the Beeb has another to be fair totally justifiable poke: £160M and counting -- Everton's search for their dream striker continues James Hughes 109 Posted 04/11/2025 at 05:15:03 From the BBCSince Lukaku's sale in the summer of 2017, the Blues have scored 358 Premier League goals -- the fewest of any ever-present club.Leicester City have scored 388 goals -- 30 more than the Toffees during the same period -- despite spending two seasons in the second tier.Despite having signed 17 strikers in that time, Everton are yet to find a reliable long-term option -- and selection problems persist to this day.So far this season, Everton's two strikers have scored one goal between them in 19 Premier League appearances. Laurie Hartley 110 Posted 04/11/2025 at 06:41:23 I think the substitution of McNeill for Ndiaye was the worst decision I have ever seen by an Everton manager. Watching it live, I thought "What on earth is he doing?"This lad was sitting on the bench. I am not having it that he is not ready.Tyler Dibling Paul Hewitt 111 Posted 04/11/2025 at 06:47:17 Sunderland could have gone second.A point is decent. Kevin Molloy 112 Posted 04/11/2025 at 06:58:32 The result pales into insignificance compared with the implications of the subs last night. Up to now, I've been believing that there is a plan, and that Moyes has been happy with the recruitment. Last night showed that he didn't trust our top signing with 20 minutes, he'd rather play a desperately out of form, out of position McNeil. You can only conclude from that, that he's not Moyes's player. And if he's not his player, what about the others, like Barry, and Aznou? This then explains the loss of form, and direction. Recruitment was absolutely key, I am now fearing we have pissed away £60M-£100M. We signed O'Brien and Ndiaye for £30M between them last year; this year, we've got nobody near their level. And now, right-back doesn't look like a medium-term plan, it just looks like negligence. Ian Bennett 113 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:03:41 We aren't going to do anything whilst you have such a poor technical content. The amount of times we lost possession was something akin to U8s, not elite sport.You can forget Europe or cup success. These are a poor group of footballers who, Ndiaye's goal aside, struggle to make 3 decent passes. They don't have 90 minutes in them physically or mentally to play front-foot football. 30 minutes was decent, but they faded into obscurity against a newly promoted side, the second time this season.Blame Moyes, Dyche, Lampard, Benitez and any other Joe in the dugout. But blame the players. No one showed that they're a better player than Sunderland. No one won their personal battles, no one shone, and no one justified their wage.The captain is rash. Positionally all over the place, he uses his pub style approach to cover the cracks of a limited game. There's a reason why he's nowhere near the England squad.Gana was very quiet. If that's his level, he needs replacing with Röhl now.Swapping players around will achieve little from the majority of comments. Taking O'Brien off a right-back, bringing on Dibling or McNeil on the right, or Alcaraz for Dewsbury-Hall, doesn't turn this side into match winners. You've still got a lack of passing ability, a low-level technical ability, and a lack of pace.Not got onto the centre-forwards, but the service is absolutely awful.A low block, and passing it back to Pickford, is all we've got. Terry Farrell 114 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:04:34 Ref was superb. Ndiaye... what a player, what a goal. Dewsbury-Hall did some good things first half but nothing in the second half. Alcaraz tried hard but nothing came off for him. Merlin should have come on and Dibling instead of McNeil. Good point overall. Fulham is now a must-win game. John Keating 115 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:30:50 This morning, the whole staff, management and players should forget about training. They need to all get together, sit down, and go through the shambles that was last night.How a team can go from such dominance for 30-odd minutes to such a pitiful excuse of a second half is not only a disgrace... but scary. Management and players really need to have a look at themselvesBeto and Barry have been given enough chances and alternatives need to be considered short term until the next transfer window.Thank God we got Keane on another deal; without him this season, we'd be in deep shit. Christy Ring 116 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:37:45 I'm still flabbergasted by the McNeil substitution, a totally negative move. Xhaka was dictating the 2nd half; Röhl, Alcaraz and Dibling should have been on. Dewsbury-Hall was crap again, and lasted until the last few minutes. Moyes has to take the blame with his baffling substitutions. Martin Mulrooney 117 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:50:26 Barry reminds me of a very poor man's version of Peter Crouch. Looks as awkward and gangly, slightly quicker... but Crouch was actually a very good player with a very good touch, link-up play, and was able to score goals — all kinds of goals. After watching some of his old games for Villarreal, his catalogue of clips (there isn't many and YouTube can make Calvert-Lewin look world class), I said he didn't look up to it. He looked lost in the pre-season friendly and with Beto being very limited, our strikers wouldn't be good enough this season and we should go after a 3rd option. Those who shared similar sentiments apparently were mad to do so. To some, Barry is only young at 23 so if we wait a couple years till he enters his prime years at 25, we may have a player. I doubt it, a couple of decent touches here and there should be the bare minimum to be a professional footballer, not reason to believe there is true potential waiting to explode. Colin Glassar 118 Posted 04/11/2025 at 07:59:24 Moyes seems to have a penchant for flat performances against his former teams,West Ham Utd, Man Uyd and now Sunderland. It's almost like if he doesn't want to disappoint his former fan base. I don't think he had a good record against Everton either.Anyway, the problem with Moyes is that he is old and stale. He's constantly outwitted by younger, more dynamic managers who tweak their teams during games. Moyes stands there looking gormless as his side starts falling apart and he's incapable of reacting.I had hoped, and still do, that he will keep us up this season before moving on. We need to have a manager lined up for the summer, Glasner and Iraola being the obvious choices but I'm sure there are other bright young things out there chomping at the bit to manage in the Premier League. It's up to Friedkin and Co now to set a clear path for the future. One that doesn't include Moyes, Coleman, Patterson, McNeil, Beto etc… Andrew Clare 119 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:06:17 A prime example of clueless management by Moyes. Subbing Barry a few minutes into the second half. Totally demoralising him. Substitutions too late in the game. Negative tactics. George Cumiskey 120 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:13:44 John @ 115, I thought they had forgot about training a long time ago... 😅 Grant Rorrison 121 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:23:50 The criticism of Moyes is a bit harsh. Barry's head went after he fucked up the sitter and he got a needless booking. He should have been hooked at half-time. Losing by far and away our best player with a third of the contest left didn't help either. Unless people think Moyes has an irrational grudge against young players, there must be a reason behind the McNeil choice as substitute. I think Alcaraz should have been brought on at the same time as Beto but his brief cameo showed he isn't a magic solution either and just as prone to shit performances as the rest of our extremely average group of players. Tarkowski is a Sunday league player. Why people rate him and think he marshals the defense well, from about 6 yards behind it, I don't know. He does look deadly in front of goal to be fair to him -- ours. The transfer window was a disaster. We need two decent attacking full-backs, a pacy young centre-back, a replacement for Gana. A left-sided right winger that can be relied upon and at least one and preferably two strikers before anyone can claim we have a great squad that should be challenging for honors. Ray Jacques 122 Posted 04/11/2025 at 08:57:32 The first 25 minutes, I thought, was the best I have seen us play for a number of years. We were excellent, quick, incisive and creating chances.Unfortunately, the ludicrous Barry miss (and that is an accurate description) on 28 minutes seemed to affect the whole team. The remainder of the game, we reverted to the Everton with which I am familiar. From 30 minutes on, I was expecting a defeat, so was okay (not happy) with a draw. Beat Fulham and we will be comfortable; if we don't win, it will be another season looking over our shoulders, especially with the upcoming fixtures before Xmas.The constant chopping and changing at centre-forward is helping no one. We know Beto is not fit for purpose and won't improve. Barry appears to be just as bad, but is young, raw and may improve. He infuriates me, but with no other current option, he should be told he is starting the next 5 games irrespective of cock-ups and he is to show his team mates what he can do. If he doesn't perform, then surely a new centre-forward will be walking through the door on 1 January, as they should be scouting and sounding one out now. Anthony Dove 123 Posted 04/11/2025 at 09:11:31 Sunderland played like a League One side for the first 30 minutes. They upped a gear afterwards but with littleor no skill. How they are so high up the Premier League table is beyond me. You can judge the merits of our performance on that. I lovedthe Last Of The Summer Wine comment at first... but the truth of it then made me angry. Andy Crooks 124 Posted 04/11/2025 at 09:44:47 Well, it took a bit longer than I expected but we have our old Moyes back. The negative bore who should have been fired years before he snuck off like a thief in the night. Alan McGuffog 125 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:00:16 Never fear, Andy, he won't be here next season. The Friedkin Group are not Kenwright. They want success and will strive to achieve it. We will finish just above the relegation places after another dismal season. I'm minded of the old Hollies hit... King Midas In Reverse. Brian Harrison 126 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:07:34 We started the game well, created chances and dominated the play for the first 30 minutes, arguably our best period so far this season. But the Barry sitter seemed to change everything; suddenly, you could see the confidence drain away, and it certainly gave their team and supporters a huge lift. I think had Barry scored, he would have grown in confidence and I think we would have won the game.With them scoring inside the first minute of the second half, the whole game changed. They grew in confidence and we struggled to keep possession. It seemed like we were just happy to sit back and we stopped trying to create, instead just happy to get rid of the ball. No composure, despite having a team full of Internationals.When Ndiaye went off, I was surprised to see McNeil replace him, while leaving our most expensive signing since The Fiendkin Group's takeover left sitting on the bench.I really do wonder who is in charge of transfers? Last season, Moyes did get a goal return from Beto but still voiced concerns about his general play. So, despite his misgivings about his only striker, why would he splash £27M on an unproven young striker, which is proving a very costly error??? Sam Hoare 127 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:07:50 Although a draw away at an in-form team is never a terrible result, I think last night well encapsulated the flaws and limits of David Moyes.Firstly, a wariness of change. We've looked poor for the last few weeks at least and yet we only saw one change to the starting line-up and no discernible significant tweaks to the formation or the tactics. A refusal perhaps from Moyes to admit that things have not been working.Secondly, a resistance to young players or players who are not Premier League tested. This summer we committed around £80M towards Dibling, Röhl, Alcaraz and Aznou. Last night, not for the first time, there was very limited time for them, with only Alcaraz getting 10 minutes. I can understand a manager adopting a 'win now' attitude and prioritising senior players but the results have to justify that approach... and they are not. Meanwhile the message sent out to other young potential stars considering Everton as a future possible destination is detrimental.Thirdly, a hesitancy to react. From about 30 minutes onwards, Sunderland were totally in control of that match. This much was obvious to spectators and data analysts alike. They adjusted to our early control and yet Moyes did nothing other than making a like-for-like change with Beto and Barry that seems to be pre-planned. We had zero foothold in this match from before half-time and yet Moyes was stagnant -- despite having more options on the bench than any Everton manager has had for a good few years now. Once again, his substitutions were either too late or poorly thought out -- and why you would put McNeil on the right where he has so often looked terrible, I cannot fathom, especially when the game was crying out for someone like Dibling who could carry the ball in transition.Will he make tweaks for Fulham? Or will it be the same again? I don't think his job is under pressure yet but it's 1 win in 8 now for a team that could and should be doing a little better. If we don't start to win a match or two soon, we will be dragged into yet another relegation battle and I'm not sure TFG will stand for that. Colin Glassar 128 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:12:45 Spot on, Sam. Don't expect any changes for the Fulham game unless Ndiaye is not fit -- then McNeil will replace him. Maybe Beto will start instead of Barry.Happy days... not. Steve Brown 129 Posted 04/11/2025 at 10:51:51 Despite the limitations from the summer transfer window - -no fullbacks signed -- there is a potentially decent team there, as the first 30 minutes demonstrated. Moyes is simply not getting the full potential out of the squad due to his rigidity of thinking and overdependence on senior players. When supporters can see clearly what the manager refuses to see, then confidence drains away quickly. I am sure that Moyes has decided that Röhl and Dibling will feature when Gueye and Ndiaye depart for the African Cup of Nations in 2026. It is on his wall planner and those dots ain't moving no matter what.I couldn't help but reflect on how Regis Le Bris would have handled the game if he was managing us. Alan J Thompson 130 Posted 04/11/2025 at 12:27:03 Today was the biggest day on the Australian racing calendar so there was no way I was getting up for a 4 am kick-off.I've just finished watching the game and I have to say it demonstrated why we need better players and a manager who can see what is wrong and try something to improve it, rather than his usual just going through the motions.We took the lead owing to a bit of Ndiaye magic but it seemed like somebody had been reading ToffeeWeb and we played less that usual to Grealish. In the second half, it was as though we'd gone to sleep thinking we only had to keep them out. Then Tarkowski had one of his usual brainfarts and ran back with their attacker -- has nobody ever told him that when they pass the rest of the back four to stop and let him run offside?Then he tries his usual blocking position... and we've just given him two more years of this.And what was the point of the Barry - Beto sub as that wasn't the problem? It was more Gana contributing almost nothing along with most of the midfield.Well, we got a point through not really doing much... but something has to change. Andy Crooks 131 Posted 04/11/2025 at 14:11:12 Brilliant post, Sam. I think it could have been shortened slightly. Perhaps, let's sack the "past his sell-by date" thieving cunt. Peter Mills 132 Posted 04/11/2025 at 15:48:01 I'm beginning to think Mr Moyes believes he won't be at the club next season and is going through the motions.He may even fancy the idea of being paid off. Surely he wouldn't do something to the detriment of Everton FC for his own benefit? Andy Crooks 133 Posted 04/11/2025 at 15:55:42 Surely not, Pete. That's not the sort of gent he is. Be careful, though, the Moyes boys will get you for such blasphemy! 