Everton Women have officially announced the signing of Japan international Hikaru Kitagawa. Joining from Swedish club BK Häcken, she becomes the fourth signing of the summer for Brian Sorensen’s side.

“I’m very excited to play for Everton,” Kitagawa told the club website. “I decided to join this team because I watched them last season and spoke to the head coach.

She will join compatriots Honoka Hayashi and Rion Ishikawa at the club, with the latter joining just a few days ago. A highly rated left-back, Kitagawa was instrumental in Japan’s SheBelieves Cup victory.

The 28-year-old registered two assists against Australia and helped her nation secure wins against Colombia and USA.

“Before I signed, I had a chat with Honoka and she told me about the club. I felt that Everton is a club with a warm atmosphere. It is a comfortable and friendly place and I am really happy to be a member of this club now.

“It is also great we will play at Goodison Park. It is a new start for the girls to use this stadium and I’m really happy to come here and play with them.”

Having come up through the youth ranks at JFA Academy Fukushima, Kitagawa played for Urawa Red Diamonds for three seasons before joining Albirex Niigata in 2018. She joined INAC Kobe Leonessa in 2023 before moving abroad to play for BK Häcken in Sweden last summer.

Now in L4, the newest Toffees arrival outlined her desire to get started in the Women’s Super League, particularly looking forward to the Merseyside derbies.

“I had a goal to play in this league. I want to play as many games as possible in the league and win. I am looking forward to the derby, I want to win it. It will be a fiery battle,” said Kitagawa.

“I want to do my best to be loved by such passionate supporters. I will work hard for the fans to love me and I would love to give them very fiery performances back.

“I know about the ambition from the club’s owners. I think the most important thing is to produce results. I want to do my best in the new season so that everyone can be happy with the results.”

It’s an exciting period for Everton Women who are looking forward to playing at the iconic Goodison Park next season. Kitagawa becomes the latest face to join the locker room following the arrivals of midfielder Rosa van Gool, winger Ornella Vignola and her international teammate Rion Ishikawa.

