30/06/2025





Everton Women have officially announced the signing of Rosa van Gool as a free agent. Van Gool spent the last three years with AFC Ajax in the Netherlands, three of them in the women’s first team.

The 21-year-old Dutch midfielder is the first signing of the season for Brian Sorensen’s side, who will play their home games at the iconic Goodison Park.

“I am really excited to be here. I can't wait to start,” van Gool told the club website.

“My dream was always to play in England and I think this is the best competition in the world right now, so it's a great place for me to develop. Everton is such a historical club and it's amazing I can play here.

“I love the identity of the club and I think the way Everton want to play is a style that suits me. I am really happy to be here and from the first moment it feels like home. I really like it here and I had good talks with Brian.”

Rosa joined Ajax in 2019 and came up through the youth ranks. She made her first team debut with Ajax Women in 2022 and has made 74 appearances for the Amsterdam-based club, including 19 last season.

She was instrumental in Ajax’s Champions League run to the quarter-finals last season as they beat Roma and Bayern Munich along the way.

While discussions with head coach Sorensen were important to decide her future, the allure of being able to play at the Grand Old Lady was too strong to miss out on.

“I think playing at Goodison Park will be surreal. I have been there for a tour and it shows the rich history of Everton,” said van Gool.

“It is amazing I am joining this club and in my first season, I'm going to play at Goodison Park. I can't wait.

“Looking at all the games at Goodison Park with the men's team, at the atmosphere that is there: I think it's amazing.

“The development of women's football is really important to me and with the owners of this club, I can see they are really progressing it and the women’s team is a big part of Everton.”

Rosa van Gool will wear the number 8 shirt for Everton Women.

Note: the following content is not moderated or vetted by the site owners at the time of submission. Comments are the responsibility of the poster. Disclaimer ()

There are no responses so far to this article. Be the first to offer a comment using the form below.

How to get rid of these ads and support TW

© ToffeeWeb